LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN 9/5/17

- We're live from Sioux Falls, South Dakota as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's with Byron Saxton. Tom talks about how JBL is focusing more time on his work with at-risk youth in Bermuda and is stepping down from SmackDown commentary. He introduces Corey Graves, who is now working RAW and SmackDown. They mention tonight's big main event



- We cut backstage to Randy Orton. He says Shinsuke Nakamura is a star but wonders if he will rise or fall. Last week's RKO was to send a message to Nakamura and to remind him that no one will stand in Orton's way of taking the WWE Title from Jinder Mahal. We cut to another area where Nakamura is next. Nakamura says Orton knows how to inflict pain out of nowhere but he is chasing his destiny - the WWE Title. Nakamura says the pain he inflicts on The Viper will be felt everywhere.



- Carmella is in the ring with James Ellsworth. Ellsworth begins his grand introduction for Carmella but the music interrupts and out comes Kevin Owens. Owens reveals he's the special referee for Carmella's match with Natalya. Owens tells the referee to take off his jersey and hand it over. The music hits and out comes SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.



Shane greets the crowd and says he's here to shut this down before it gets started. Carmella and Ellsworth leave the ring. Shane says Owens has been so defiant with him and one thing they have to get very clear... Owens stares at Shane and mocks him. Shane stops speaking and fans chant for him. Shane says Owens needs to stop blaming Shane for his losses. Owens and Shane argue. Owens says he knows Shane didn't want him on SmackDown and if he had his way he would be back on RAW right now. Shane wonders if that's because Triple H single-handedly handed him the WWE Universal Title. Shane says that's not how it works on SmackDown as everyone has to earn their success here. Shane tells Owens to blame himself for not being successful, not Shane. Owens refuses to admit Shane's not to blame for him not having the WWE United States Title. Owens goes on and accuses Shane of having daddy issues. He also mentions Shane's kids. Shane warns him not to mention his kids again. Owens goes on and says Shane's entire family would have been better off if Shane would not have survived the recent helicopter crash. His whole family... his dad, his wife and especially his kids. Shane attacks Owens and they brawl to the floor.



Shane works Owens over, tumbling over the announce table. Officials are out to try and break the fight up as the crowd pops. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan breaks it up and asks Shane what he's doing. A big "yes!" chant starts up. Shane regains his composure and walks away as Bryan shakes his head. Fans chant for Shane. We go to commercial.



