





Smackdown, WWE Posted in:

*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN 9/12/17

By

Sep 12, 2017 - 7:44:01 PM



By Marc Middleton Sep 12, 2017 - 7:44:01 PM



- We're live from Las Vegas as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves.



- We go right to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens.



Owens welcomes us to The Kevin Owens Show and gets a mixed reaction. We better get used to hearing him say that because we all saw Shane McMahon's cowardly attack on him last week. Owens points out how he did not fight back because he respects authority. Owens says he's suing everyone in WWE, every McMahon, every board member, everybody until SmackDown is his. Owens goes on and says the first person getting fired will be Sami Zayn. He's not going to fire Byron or Tom but he's going to make them wear the same suit every week. He's also canceling The Fashion Files forever. Owens says before he continues, there is one person he needs to talk to. He calls Mr. McMahon to the ring. The music hits and out comes Shane instead. Owens throws a fit as Shane comes dancing out. It's actually Dolph Ziggler dressed as Shane.



Owens and Ziggler share a laugh and Owens thanks him for entertaining us, saying we will see him later tonight. The music interrupts Owens again and out comes SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan. Bryan informs Owens that he is still in charge of the show. Owens has plans to make Bryan the janitor once he takes over. Bryan says he's not opposed to some manual labor and says Owens should try it. Bryan tells Owens to just wait because Mr. McMahon will be here very soon and Owens will not like what he has to say. Owens says he can't wait until McMahon gets here and he will not like what Owens has to say. Owens drops the mic and walks off.



- Still to come, The New Day vs. The Usos in a Street Fight. Also, Natalya defends against Naomi and AJ Styles defends against Tye Dillinger. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and the announcers talk about how to help victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.



WWE United States Title Match: Tye Dillinger vs. AJ Styles



We go to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. We see video of what led to this match last week. Tye Dillinger is out next.



The bell rings and they go at it. They run the ropes and trade counters. Dillinger with a neckbreaker early on. AJ comes right back with a dropkick. They end up tangling on the apron and Dillinger shoves AJ into the ring post. AJ falls to the floor and is down as we go to commercial.



Back from the break and Dillinger has control of AJ in the corner but AJ fights out with a powerbomb. More back and forth now. AJ misses a pele kick but comes right back and drops Dillinger. Dillinger dumps AJ to the apron. AJ rocks Tye and goes for a Phenomenal Forearm but Baron Corbin runs down and jumps on the apron. AJ hits Corbin with the forearm instead. Dillinger takes advantage and covers for a 2 count.



AJ blocks the Tye Breaker but Tye blocks the Styles Clash. Tye hits the Tye Breaker without exposing his knee. AJ kicks out at 2. AJ ends up applying the Calf Crusher for the win.



Winner: AJ Styles



- After the match, AJ stands tall as we go to replays. AJ waits as Tye limps to his feet. AJ raises the title and extends his hand for a shake. Tye shakes and AJ backs out of the ring but Corbin pulls him to the floor. Corbin launches AJ over the barrier. Tye comes out but Corbin drops him as fans boo. Corbin hits AJ with End of Days on the floor. Corbin tells AJ that he will be the opponent for next week's US Title Open Challenge. Fans boo as Corbin drops the mic.



- Dasha Fuentes is backstage with Rusev, who has requested time to discuss his recent trip back home to Bulgaria. He says the quick loss to Randy Orton at SummerSlam was the most humiliating moment of his life. He needed to go back home and recharge with family but they greeted him with shame, not open arms. They expected him to come back home a winner but he came back a loser. Rusev declares that he is not a loser. He lost his killer instinct but he knows what he has to do to get it back. He must break a legend. Rusev walks off.



- Still to come, the Sin City Street Fight.



- Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers are backstage walking. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and out comes The Singh Brothers to the stage. They introduce WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and out he comes.



Jinder gives props to his WWE Hell In a Cell opponent Shinsuke Nakamura and talks about his preparation for the match. He shows photos of Nakamura's face on the big screen, saying he looks constipated. The Singh Brothers are rolling around on the mat laughing, showing how they can't act. Jinder goes on and advises Nakamura to just walk away because the suffering he feels won't be worth it. Jinder speaks in Punjabi next. Jinder raises the WWE Title and leaves as his music hits.



- Kevin Owens is backstage talking to a staffer about changes he wants made to the show. He sees Sami Zayn and walks over to ask how he's doing. Owens says he's having a great night. Owens recalls a night after wrestling in front of 42 people at an armory years ago, when they promised to do what it takes to get to WWE so they'd never have to do that again. Owens says here he is about to own WWE while Sami is about to be out of a job. Owens says when things get rough and Sami can't pay the rent and the armories start calling again, he's giving Sami permission to break the promise. Sami says he would rather go back to working for the armories before he ever worked for Owens. Sami walks off.



- Still to come, The Usos defend. Back to commercial.



Follow Marc on Twitter at



Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More - Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up with a look at what happened between Kevin Owens and suspended SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon last week. Vince McMahon will be here tonight to address the situation.- We're live from Las Vegas as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves.- We go right to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens.Owens welcomes us to The Kevin Owens Show and gets a mixed reaction. We better get used to hearing him say that because we all saw Shane McMahon's cowardly attack on him last week. Owens points out how he did not fight back because he respects authority. Owens says he's suing everyone in WWE, every McMahon, every board member, everybody until SmackDown is his. Owens goes on and says the first person getting fired will be Sami Zayn. He's not going to fire Byron or Tom but he's going to make them wear the same suit every week. He's also canceling The Fashion Files forever. Owens says before he continues, there is one person he needs to talk to. He calls Mr. McMahon to the ring. The music hits and out comes Shane instead. Owens throws a fit as Shane comes dancing out. It's actually Dolph Ziggler dressed as Shane.Owens and Ziggler share a laugh and Owens thanks him for entertaining us, saying we will see him later tonight. The music interrupts Owens again and out comes SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan. Bryan informs Owens that he is still in charge of the show. Owens has plans to make Bryan the janitor once he takes over. Bryan says he's not opposed to some manual labor and says Owens should try it. Bryan tells Owens to just wait because Mr. McMahon will be here very soon and Owens will not like what he has to say. Owens says he can't wait until McMahon gets here and he will not like what Owens has to say. Owens drops the mic and walks off.- Still to come, The New Day vs. The Usos in a Street Fight. Also, Natalya defends against Naomi and AJ Styles defends against Tye Dillinger. We go to commercial.- Back from the break and the announcers talk about how to help victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.We go to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. We see video of what led to this match last week. Tye Dillinger is out next.The bell rings and they go at it. They run the ropes and trade counters. Dillinger with a neckbreaker early on. AJ comes right back with a dropkick. They end up tangling on the apron and Dillinger shoves AJ into the ring post. AJ falls to the floor and is down as we go to commercial.Back from the break and Dillinger has control of AJ in the corner but AJ fights out with a powerbomb. More back and forth now. AJ misses a pele kick but comes right back and drops Dillinger. Dillinger dumps AJ to the apron. AJ rocks Tye and goes for a Phenomenal Forearm but Baron Corbin runs down and jumps on the apron. AJ hits Corbin with the forearm instead. Dillinger takes advantage and covers for a 2 count.AJ blocks the Tye Breaker but Tye blocks the Styles Clash. Tye hits the Tye Breaker without exposing his knee. AJ kicks out at 2. AJ ends up applying the Calf Crusher for the win.- After the match, AJ stands tall as we go to replays. AJ waits as Tye limps to his feet. AJ raises the title and extends his hand for a shake. Tye shakes and AJ backs out of the ring but Corbin pulls him to the floor. Corbin launches AJ over the barrier. Tye comes out but Corbin drops him as fans boo. Corbin hits AJ with End of Days on the floor. Corbin tells AJ that he will be the opponent for next week's US Title Open Challenge. Fans boo as Corbin drops the mic.- Dasha Fuentes is backstage with Rusev, who has requested time to discuss his recent trip back home to Bulgaria. He says the quick loss to Randy Orton at SummerSlam was the most humiliating moment of his life. He needed to go back home and recharge with family but they greeted him with shame, not open arms. They expected him to come back home a winner but he came back a loser. Rusev declares that he is not a loser. He lost his killer instinct but he knows what he has to do to get it back. He must break a legend. Rusev walks off.- Still to come, the Sin City Street Fight.- Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers are backstage walking. We go to commercial.- Back from the break and out comes The Singh Brothers to the stage. They introduce WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and out he comes.Jinder gives props to his WWE Hell In a Cell opponent Shinsuke Nakamura and talks about his preparation for the match. He shows photos of Nakamura's face on the big screen, saying he looks constipated. The Singh Brothers are rolling around on the mat laughing, showing how they can't act. Jinder goes on and advises Nakamura to just walk away because the suffering he feels won't be worth it. Jinder speaks in Punjabi next. Jinder raises the WWE Title and leaves as his music hits.- Kevin Owens is backstage talking to a staffer about changes he wants made to the show. He sees Sami Zayn and walks over to ask how he's doing. Owens says he's having a great night. Owens recalls a night after wrestling in front of 42 people at an armory years ago, when they promised to do what it takes to get to WWE so they'd never have to do that again. Owens says here he is about to own WWE while Sami is about to be out of a job. Owens says when things get rough and Sami can't pay the rent and the armories start calling again, he's giving Sami permission to break the promise. Sami says he would rather go back to working for the armories before he ever worked for Owens. Sami walks off.- Still to come, The Usos defend. Back to commercial.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here