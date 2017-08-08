

Smackdown Posted in:

WWE SmackDown Results 8/8/17

By Marc Middleton Aug 8, 2017 - 7:45:40 PM



- We're live from the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton.



- We go right to the ring and out comes John Cena to a loud reaction as some fans boo and some do their own version of Cena's theme song.



Cena hits the ring and gets the crowd riled up, talking about how fired up he is. He addresses last week's match with Nakamura as some fans start chanting Cena's name. Cena says he found out real quick that Nakamura is afraid of nothing. Fans start chanting for Nakamura now. Cena says for a while he didn't know why fans would chant for Nakamura but then he found out Nakamura hits hard, real hard. Cena goes on about last week until Baron Corbin's new music hits and out he comes with his Money In the Bank briefcase.



Corbin wants Cena to shut up. He's so tired of hearing about the handshake last week. All Corbin knows is that Cena put his nose in Corbin's business last week. Corbin says the briefcase means he does what he wants, when he wants. Corbin says if Cena is looking for someone to respect, it should be him and not Nakamura. Corbin says he's the future and he has no problem making Cena the past. Cena fires back and says Corbin is a skinny-fat, over-rated dumpster fire just like the sign in the crowd says. Fans chant "dumpster fire" now and Cena challenges Corbin to come to the ring and get put through another table.



Corbin asks why would he do that when he has the MITB contract. Like he said, he does what he wants, when he wants. The "dumpster fire" chant starts up again as Cena taunts Corbin. Corbin says Cena has nothing he wants or needs. Corbin doesn't need to beat Cena. Corbin tells Cena to take his respect and shove it. All Corbin needs is the WWE Title and Cena just isn't worth his time. The music interrupts and out comes SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan to the stage for a pop. Bryan says it's great to be back in Toronto as the fans chant for him. Bryan says Corbin isn't dressed to wrestle tonight so it will be Corbin vs. Cena at SummerSlam. Bryan's music hits as fans chant "yes!" and Cena is all smiles in the ring. Corbin stares back at Cena from the stage.



- Still to come, Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal in a non-title Grudge Match. Also, Shane McMahon lays the law down for Kevin Owens and AJ Styles going into SummerSlam. We see The Usos walking backstage. Back to commercial.



The Usos vs. Tye Dillinger and Sami Zayn



Back from the break and out comes The Usos as we get hype for their SmackDown Tag Team Title match with The New Day at SummerSlam. Tye Dillinger is out first for his team, to a hometown pop. Sami Zayn is out next, also to a big pop from the Canadian crowd.



Tye starts off with Jimmy Uso and unloads on him with offense. Sami tags in and goes for an early Helluva Kick but Jey Uso pulls his brother to safety. The Usos regroup on the floor as we go back to commercial already.



Back from the break and Jimmy is down with Sami. Jey tags in and stops Sami from tagging. Tye finally gets the tag and unloads on Uso. Tye stomps away in the corner as fans count along. Jey rolls to the floor for another breather with his brother. Tye runs the ropes for a dive but Jey meets him at the ropes with a big shot. Sami runs the ropes and leaps out onto both of The Usos.



Sami rolls Uso back into the ring to Dillinger, who plants him for a close 2 count. Jimmy drops Sami on the floor with a shot to the jaw. Tye goes to the top but Jey cuts him off. Jey climbs up for a superplex as Jimmy tags in, Tye fights them both off and goes after Jey off the top but has to roll through. Tye goes for the Tye Breaker on Jey but can't hit it as Jimmy kicks him. They double team Tye and take out his knee before Jey applies the Tequila Sunrise. Tye taps out.



Winners: The Usos



- After the match, The Usos stand tall as Sami helps a limping Tye out of the ring. We go to replays. The Usos take the mic and wonder where the champions are. They mock The New Day again and promise to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions at SummerSlam. Big E's voice rings out as The New Day makes their entrance. It's actually just Big E, who comes out to the stage and dances a bit. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston attack from behind and unload on The Usos in the ring. Big E joins them and the triple team begins as fans chant for the champs. Woods brings two steel chairs in as the attack continues. They scoop Jimmy for a shot into a steel chair but Jey pulls him to safety from the floor. The Usos retreat as The New Day stands tall in the ring.



- Still to come, Orton vs. Jinder in a Grudge Match. Also, an exclusive interview with Shinsuke Nakamura and more from The Fashion Police. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Tom mentions how The Singh Brothers aren't here tonight due to an injury. Renee Young is backstage with Randy Orton now. Orton says Rusev was in the wrong place at the wrong time last week as he heard Rusev running his mouth about how he wasn't scared of anyone in the back. He will now take care of Rusev at SummerSlam. Regarding the match tonight, Orton says Jinder Mahal has done anything in his power to keep the WWE Title from him and he's gotten away with it but tonight without The Singh Brothers, Jinder just won't get away. Period. Orton walks off.



- The announcers lead us to another Fashion Police video on Breezango, the second Twin Peaks parody. "Welcome to Fashion Peaks" opens with Tyler Breeze talking to The Ascension. They leave with their free pie and don't care about who took Fandango. Fandango appears and says he was taken by aliens. He was free to leave at any time but he didn't because of anal probes and stuff like that. WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson appears but he's just looking for catering. Breeze asks if Arn killed Tully... Tully the horse. This leads to Arn doing a quick comedy bit about The Four Horsemen. Arn leaves with two of their doughnuts as the Breezango shenanigans continue.



Charlotte Flair vs. Lana



We go to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and out comes Lana. Charlotte looks on and does not appear to be worried about tonight's competition.



Charlotte takes control early on and smiles, telling Lana that this is her ring. Lana tries to make a comeback but Flair takes control each time. Lana gets angry and comes out of the corner as Charlotte misses a big boot. They tangle and battle for a back-slide in the middle of the ring now. Flair overpowers and gets a 2 count. Flair struts and taunts Lana again. Lana smacks her. Flair turns right around and floors Lana with a big boot. Flair applies the Figure Four and transitions into the Figure Eight for the win.



Winner: Charlotte Flair



- After the match, Charlotte has her arm raised as she stands over Lana.



- Still to come, Naomi vs. Carmella in a non-title match.



- We see SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon backstage walking. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and out comes SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon to a pop. We see what led to Shane being announced as the special referee for the WWE United States Title match at SummerSlam. Fans chant Shane's name and he thanks them.



Shane talks about being named the special referee by Daniel Bryan last week. He introduces the challenger first and out comes Kevin Owens. Shane introduces AJ Styles next and out comes the WWE United States Champion. Styles and Owens stare each other down as fans do loud dueling chants. They talk trash but Shane gets between them. Shane says he called them out here so he could clear the air.



Shane brings up how Owens said he doesn't believe Shane can be a fair referee last week. Owens says what he said last week was done in the heat of the moment and he apologizes. He brings up how we've already had a McMahon screw a Canadian before, referring to the Montreal Screwjob. A "you screwed Bret!" chant starts. Owens says WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart deserved to get screwed but he doesn't. Owens goes on and says he's not worried about getting screwed but he is worried about AJ. He wonders how Shane can be so fair to someone who did this to him just a few months ago... we see AJ destroying Shane backstage going into their WrestleMania 33 match.



AJ admits he wasn't happy when Bryan made Shane the special referee at first. AJ says but the officiating hasn't been great lately so Shane will need good luck with that. AJ says Owens is coming out here trying to be some master manipulator but he should just save his breath because it's not working. AJ says if Shane screws him, he will have to face the repercussions just like he did at WrestleMania. AJ says he doesn't trust anyone, especially a McMahon. Shane says AJ is confusing him with other family members, he doesn't operate like that. Owens shows us footage of Shane screwing Steve Austin in the Survivor Series 1998 match against Mankind. Owens plugs the WWE Network and says there are hours of Shane screwing people over as a referee on there. Shane admits he's had issues with AJ and Owens but that doesn't matter now because he will be an impartial referee and he will call it down the middle. Shane says he won't get involved unless he has to. He tells them not to give him a reason to get involved.



AJ brings up last week's match, then proposes that they get rid of Shane, not wait until SummerSlam and do this right now with the title on the line. Fans pop. Owens says that sounds great but he'd rather win the United States Title in the United States, in a city that actually matters. AJ says what matters is that this is as close as Owens will get to the title. AJ taunts Owens with the title. They have a shoving match and Owens punches AJ with a cheap shot as Shane is in the way. AJ gets up and hits a pele kick but it nails Shane instead. Shane goes down. Owens laughs from ringside. A "you screwed Shane" chant starts up. AJ raises the title in the ring as Owens talks trash from the ramp. Shane is still down on the mat, looking up at AJ.



- The announcers plug the WWE Network, the WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event and SummerSlam.



- Still to come, Mahal vs. Orton in a non-title Grudge Match. Also, Carmella vs. Naomi in a non-title match. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Tom plugs tonight's WWE 205 Live, featuring Rich Swann vs. TJP.



- Lana is in her locker room when Tamina Snuka walks in. Lana asks if she's here to gloat. Tamina says Lana wanted to be a more ravishing version of her, so she went and challenged Flair to a match but how did that go for her? Lana says Tamina proved her point, now go. Tamina says Lana will never be able to wrestle like her. Lana says Tamina will never be as ravishing as her. Tamina says it was Lana's ambition that got her three title shots in a row, and now Lana is going to help Tamina get hers.



Carmella vs. Naomi



We go to the ring and out comes Ms. Money In the Bank Carmella with her briefcase. SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi is out next for this non-title match.



The bell rings and they lock up. Carmella strikes first with a knee. Carmella talks some trash but Naomi drops her. Naomi slides to her knees and nails Carmella in the face. We go to commercial with Naomi standing tall.



Back from the break and Naomi looks to be making a comeback but Carmella takes her out, continues to focus on the neck and covers for another 2 count. Carmella keeps Naomi grounded now. We see #1 contender Natalya backstage watching the match. Naomi fights up and out but they both go down now. Some fans are chanting for James Ellsworth again. He was eligible to return from his storyline suspension on August 4th. Naomi unloads on Carmella now and hits the series of kicks. Back and forth but Naomi nails a jawbreaker.



Carmella sends Naomi to the apron but Naomi kicks her in the face. Naomi goes to the top and Carmella cuts her off. Carmella comes at Naomi but gets sent back to the mat. They tangle some more in the corner. Ellsworth suddenly appears out of nowhere and shoves Naomi off the top, allowing Carmella to hit a superkick and get the pin.



Winner: Carmella



- After the match, Ellsworth hits the ring to celebrate with Carmella as her music hits. We go to replays. Naomi stares Ellsworth and Carmella down as they head to the back together.



- Still to come, Nakamura speaks. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Natalya walks up on Carmella and James Ellsworth backstage. She knocks Ellsworth's looks and warns them to keep their noses out of her match with Naomi at SummerSlam because that is her night to shine and she will become SmackDown Women's Champion. Ellsworth says he's been back for 5 minutes and the women's division is already shaking in their boots. Natalya issues another warning but Carmella and Ellsworth aren't concerned.



- We go to a pre-recorded interview with Shinsuke Nakamura. He talks about how he came here to wrestle the best, beginning with WWE NXT. He talks about last week's #1 contenders match with John Cena. Nakamura says Cena has been the measuring stick in WWE for years now and as a 16-time champion, he is the guy, but Nakamura beat him last week. Nakamura can't describe what it felt like to stand in the ring with Cena but he beat him. Nakamura goes on and says the Nakamura Era will begin at SummerSlam when he beats WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.



Grudge Match: Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton



We go to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Jinder Mahal for this non-title Grudge Match. The Singh Brothers are not here tonight due to an injury, according to Tom. Jinder hits the ring and poses with the title as we go to commercial.



Back from the break and out comes Randy Orton as Greg Hamilton does the introduction. Orton hits the corner to pose as Jinder looks on from his corner. The bell rings and Orton smirks at Jinder. They start brawling in the middle of the ring trading shots. Orton rocks Jinder back towards the ropes with right hands. Orton with a Thesz Press and more strikes.



Jinder rolls to the floor for a breather but Orton follows and keeps up the attack. Orton sends Jinder into the barrier twice. Orton slams Jinder's back on top of the barrier and brings it back into the ring but Jinder rolls right back to the floor for a breather. Orton follows and nails a big clothesline. Orton slams Jinder on top of the announce table as the announcers scatter. Orton clears the table off but Jinder goes back into the ring to regroup. Orton slides into the ring but Jinder stomps away on him. Orton manages to send Jinder right back to the floor. Orton tosses Jinder over the announce desk.



Orton brings Jinder up on top of the announce desk now as the crowd pops. Orton goes for the RKO but Jinder pushes Orton off the announce desk and over the timekeeper's area. We go to commercial with Orton down.



Back from the break and Jinder has turned it around, dominating through the break. Jinder works Orton over in the middle of the ring and keeps him grounded now. Orton fights up and out with a headbutt. Jinder whips him into the corner and misses a thrust as Orton side-steps. Jinder hits the ring post and goes down. We see Nakamura backstage watching the match.



More back and forth on the apron now. Orton nails a big superplex and crawls for a 2 count. Orton keeps control, fights Mahal off and hits a fall-away slam. Orton mounts Jinder in the corner and strikes him as fans count along. Orton ends up catching Jinder in a big powerslam for another close 2 count.



More back and forth in the ring. Orton blocks The Khallas and sends Jinder to the apron for the second-rope draping DDT. Orton waits and goes for the RKO but Jinder rolls him up for 2. Jinder keeps control with a big kick to the face. Jinder lifts Orton for The Khallas but Orton turns it into the RKO outta nowhere for the pin.



Winner: Randy Orton



- After the match, Orton stands tall as Jinder is sent under the bottom rope. Orton's music hits as he poses in the corners for the fans. We go to replays. Orton walks up the ramp and turns back to face the ring with his arms in the air. Jinder clutches the title in the ring and stares back. We get another replay of the finish. Orton makes it to the stage, still with his back turned to the entrance. Orton turns around to head to the back right as Rusev comes flying out of the back with a superkick. Orton drops and SmackDown immediately goes off the air.



