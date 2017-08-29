





Smackdown, WWE Posted in:

*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN 8/29/17

By

Aug 29, 2017 - 7:37:39 PM



By Marc Middleton Aug 29, 2017 - 7:37:39 PM



- We go to the stage and The Singh Brothers introduce the WWE Champion and out he comes.



Jinder and The Singh Brothers hit the ring and Jinder hypes the main event, against what he calls two of his biggest rivals. He goes on about how he's shown nothing but disrespect. The USA chants start up now. Jinder wonders who will pay for him being disrespected. The Singh Brothers speak up and take the blame for failing Jinder last week. They get emotional and apologize to the people of India, their family and then Jinder. They embarrassed Jinder last week but they vow that Nakamura will never touch Jinder again. They offer to publicly kiss Jinder's royal feet. They drop down to their knees but the music interrupts and out comes Nakamura to a pop.



Nakamura hits the ring and gently pushes The Singh Brothers to the side. He's about to go at it with Jinder but the triple team begins. The Singh Brothers beat Nakamura up as Jinder looks on. Jinder grabs Nakamura but the music hits and out comes Randy Orton to a pop. Orton fights off the brothers and goes to work on Jinder but Rusev hits the ring. Rusev beats Orton down as fans boo. Jinder and The Singh Brothers go back to work on Nakamura. Jinder hits The Khallas on Nakamura. Jinder's music hits as the heels stand tall in the ring. Orton is down at ringside.



- Still to come, AJ Styles brings back the United States Title Open Challenge. We see Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin backstage walking. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Nakamura vs. Orton in a #1 contenders match is announced for next week.



The Ascension vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin



We go to the ring and The Ascension is out. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin are out next as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.



Gable starts off with Viktor and they go at it. Gable takes control and unloads before tagging in Shelton for his return to the ring. Shelton works Viktor over and hits a suplex for a pin attempt. Gable tags in for a quick double team. Gale decks Konnor but gets launched to the floor by Viktor. We go to commercial.



Back from the break and Konnor is working Gable over. Gable tries for a tag but Konnor nails a big spinebuster for a 2 count. Viktor comes back in and keeps Gable down. Gable fights up and out but Viktor beats him into the corner. Konnor tags back in and talks trash to Shelton. Konnor scoops Gable but Gable slides out and reaches for a tag. Konnor sends him to the mat.



Konnor charges but hits the ring post as Gable moves. Shelton gets the tag and unloads as Viktor also tags in. Konnor runs in but Shelton takes him out, sending him to the floor. Shelton fights Viktor off and kicks him in the head. Shelton goes to the top and lands on Viktor but Konnor breaks the pin. Gable dumps Konnor to the floor. Shelton ends up dropping Viktor on his face for the pin.



Winners: Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable



- After the match, Shelton and Gable celebrate as we go to replays. The celebration continues after the replay.



- Still to come, The New Day vs. The Usos and AJ Styles' US Title Open Challenge.



- Baron Corbin is backstage walking when Renee Young approaches him for comments on "squandering" his Money In the Bank cash-in. He blames it on John Cena and says Cena went and hid from him on RAW, taking away his chance to right the wrong. Corbin says that's life. He's tired of people asking about the briefcase. He doesn't live in the past like the WWE Universe. Corbin indicates he will answer AJ's challenge and win the title tonight. He walks off. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and out comes WWE United States Champion AJ Styles.



AJ reminds us how he Kevin Owens lost the chance to challenge for the title as long as he holds it. AJ kicks off the Open Challenge to the rest of the roster. The music hits and out comes Tye Dillinger. Baron Corbin confronts him on the stage and they argue. Corbin shoves Tye and Tye shoves him back. Tye heads to the ring but Corbin tries to stop him again. Tye leaves Corbin down at ringside.



WWE United States Title Match: Tye Dillinger vs. AJ Styles



The bell rings and they go at it. Tye blocks an early Phenomenal Forearm attempt and goes for the Tye Breaker but AJ counters that. AJ drops Tye into the Calf Crusher and gets the easy win.



Winner: AJ Styles



- After the quick match, AJ celebrates as Corbin pulls Tye to the floor and launches him into the barrier. Corbin tries to come in after AJ but AJ hits him with a forearm for a big pop. Corbin throws a fit at ringside as AJ stands tall.



- Jinder Mahal and Rusev are backstage preparing for the main event. Jinder calls Rusev his friend but Rusev says they are not friends. He came to SmackDown to be WWE Champion and after tonight, he's coming for the title.



- Still to come, Bobby Roode will be in action. Back to commercial.



Mike Kanellis vs. Bobby Roode



Back from the break and Mike & Maria Kanellis are kissing in the ring. Bobby Roode's entrance starts up and out he comes next.



They lock up and trade holds as fans start chanting for Roode. Roode takes Kanellis to the mat and shows off some. Roode does the "glorious" taunt next as fans cheer some more. They lock up again and Roode takes it to the corner as Maria yells from ringside. Kanellis comes out of the corner and takes Roode to another corner, unloading on him and stomping away.



The referee warns Kanellis. Roode comes out of the corner with chops to the chest. Kanellis with a right hand. Roode blocks the next move and unloads again. Roode with a clothesline in the corner. Kanellis runs into boots in the corner. Roode with a Blockbuster. Roode charges but runs into an elbow. Kanellis charges but Roode catches him in a spinebuster.



Roode waits for Kanellis to get up as fans do the "glorious!" taunt. Kanellis gets up but Roode hits him with the Glorious DDT for the win.



Winner: Bobby Roode



- After the match, Roode stands tall as we go to replays. Roode hits the corner and poses as his music plays.



- Still to come, our tag team main event.



- Kevin Owens is shown walking backstage. Byron says we were scheduled to have a match but Owens is coming out instead. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Aiden English is in the ring singing. The music interrupts and out comes Kevin Owens marching to the ring.



Owens says with all due respect, none of these Arkansas hillbillies have the mental capacity to appreciate Aiden's talents. He asks English to leave the ring so he can handle some business, and he won't ask twice. English leaves the ring and Owens thanks him. Owens starts ranting about what happened in last week's United States Title match with first Baron Corbin and then SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon as special referee. Owens asks what gives Shane the right to put his hands on the referee, Corbin, and then doing what he did. Owens points out how one year ago he became WWE Universal Champion. One year later and here he is, not a champion like he should be because Shane has screwed him twice. Owens says this would've never happened back in the good 'ol days when he was on RAW because you'd never see the lovely Stephanie McMahon abuse her power in such a disgusting way. Owens goes on ranting about Shane until the music hits and out comes the Commissioner.



Shane speaks from the stage and says he's not here to help Owens. It was Owens who picked the special referee for last week, Corbin. Shane says Corbin was extremely bias and then left the match before it was over. Shane took it upon himself to call the finish because a match of that magnitude needed a finish. Shane says Owens lost to AJ. Owens says Shane screwed him again. Shane says Owens can call it what he wants because this conversation is over. Shane says he and the fans are tired of hearing Owens complain. Shane asks Owens to leave the ring and for English to return to the ring because he has a match against this man. The music hits and out comes Sami Zayn.



Sami Zayn vs. Aiden English



Sami makes his way out as English waits in the ring. Owens joins the announcers for commentary. The bell rings and English kicks Sami to start things. English takes Sami to the corner and works him over.



English keeps control and covers for a 2 count. Sami comes back and sends English over the top rope. Sami runs the ropes and hits a big dive. Sami brings it back into the ring and keeps control for a 2 count. Owens is ranting on the referee. He's tired of people not doing their jobs right. Owens enters the ring and takes the referee's jersey off while English is mounting Sami in the corner.



Owens is trying to call the match now. Sami comes down off the top and argues with him, allowing English to attack from behind. Owens ends up hitting a pop-up powerbomb on Sami. English takes advantage and covers for the pin.



Winner: Aiden English



- After the match, Owens raises English's arm as his music plays. Owens goes to ringside and tosses the jersey back to the referee. Owens makes his exit while Sami tries to recover in the ring.



- Still to come, our tag team main event and The New Day vs. The Usos. Back to commercial.



Follow Marc on Twitter at



Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More - Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up fro the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by JBL and Byron Saxton. Tom hypes tonight's main event - Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.- We go to the stage and The Singh Brothers introduce the WWE Champion and out he comes.Jinder and The Singh Brothers hit the ring and Jinder hypes the main event, against what he calls two of his biggest rivals. He goes on about how he's shown nothing but disrespect. The USA chants start up now. Jinder wonders who will pay for him being disrespected. The Singh Brothers speak up and take the blame for failing Jinder last week. They get emotional and apologize to the people of India, their family and then Jinder. They embarrassed Jinder last week but they vow that Nakamura will never touch Jinder again. They offer to publicly kiss Jinder's royal feet. They drop down to their knees but the music interrupts and out comes Nakamura to a pop.Nakamura hits the ring and gently pushes The Singh Brothers to the side. He's about to go at it with Jinder but the triple team begins. The Singh Brothers beat Nakamura up as Jinder looks on. Jinder grabs Nakamura but the music hits and out comes Randy Orton to a pop. Orton fights off the brothers and goes to work on Jinder but Rusev hits the ring. Rusev beats Orton down as fans boo. Jinder and The Singh Brothers go back to work on Nakamura. Jinder hits The Khallas on Nakamura. Jinder's music hits as the heels stand tall in the ring. Orton is down at ringside.- Still to come, AJ Styles brings back the United States Title Open Challenge. We see Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin backstage walking. Back to commercial.- Back from the break and Nakamura vs. Orton in a #1 contenders match is announced for next week.We go to the ring and The Ascension is out. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin are out next as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.Gable starts off with Viktor and they go at it. Gable takes control and unloads before tagging in Shelton for his return to the ring. Shelton works Viktor over and hits a suplex for a pin attempt. Gable tags in for a quick double team. Gale decks Konnor but gets launched to the floor by Viktor. We go to commercial.Back from the break and Konnor is working Gable over. Gable tries for a tag but Konnor nails a big spinebuster for a 2 count. Viktor comes back in and keeps Gable down. Gable fights up and out but Viktor beats him into the corner. Konnor tags back in and talks trash to Shelton. Konnor scoops Gable but Gable slides out and reaches for a tag. Konnor sends him to the mat.Konnor charges but hits the ring post as Gable moves. Shelton gets the tag and unloads as Viktor also tags in. Konnor runs in but Shelton takes him out, sending him to the floor. Shelton fights Viktor off and kicks him in the head. Shelton goes to the top and lands on Viktor but Konnor breaks the pin. Gable dumps Konnor to the floor. Shelton ends up dropping Viktor on his face for the pin.- After the match, Shelton and Gable celebrate as we go to replays. The celebration continues after the replay.- Still to come, The New Day vs. The Usos and AJ Styles' US Title Open Challenge.- Baron Corbin is backstage walking when Renee Young approaches him for comments on "squandering" his Money In the Bank cash-in. He blames it on John Cena and says Cena went and hid from him on RAW, taking away his chance to right the wrong. Corbin says that's life. He's tired of people asking about the briefcase. He doesn't live in the past like the WWE Universe. Corbin indicates he will answer AJ's challenge and win the title tonight. He walks off. Back to commercial.- Back from the break and out comes WWE United States Champion AJ Styles.AJ reminds us how he Kevin Owens lost the chance to challenge for the title as long as he holds it. AJ kicks off the Open Challenge to the rest of the roster. The music hits and out comes Tye Dillinger. Baron Corbin confronts him on the stage and they argue. Corbin shoves Tye and Tye shoves him back. Tye heads to the ring but Corbin tries to stop him again. Tye leaves Corbin down at ringside.The bell rings and they go at it. Tye blocks an early Phenomenal Forearm attempt and goes for the Tye Breaker but AJ counters that. AJ drops Tye into the Calf Crusher and gets the easy win.- After the quick match, AJ celebrates as Corbin pulls Tye to the floor and launches him into the barrier. Corbin tries to come in after AJ but AJ hits him with a forearm for a big pop. Corbin throws a fit at ringside as AJ stands tall.- Jinder Mahal and Rusev are backstage preparing for the main event. Jinder calls Rusev his friend but Rusev says they are not friends. He came to SmackDown to be WWE Champion and after tonight, he's coming for the title.- Still to come, Bobby Roode will be in action. Back to commercial.Back from the break and Mike & Maria Kanellis are kissing in the ring. Bobby Roode's entrance starts up and out he comes next.They lock up and trade holds as fans start chanting for Roode. Roode takes Kanellis to the mat and shows off some. Roode does the "glorious" taunt next as fans cheer some more. They lock up again and Roode takes it to the corner as Maria yells from ringside. Kanellis comes out of the corner and takes Roode to another corner, unloading on him and stomping away.The referee warns Kanellis. Roode comes out of the corner with chops to the chest. Kanellis with a right hand. Roode blocks the next move and unloads again. Roode with a clothesline in the corner. Kanellis runs into boots in the corner. Roode with a Blockbuster. Roode charges but runs into an elbow. Kanellis charges but Roode catches him in a spinebuster.Roode waits for Kanellis to get up as fans do the "glorious!" taunt. Kanellis gets up but Roode hits him with the Glorious DDT for the win.- After the match, Roode stands tall as we go to replays. Roode hits the corner and poses as his music plays.- Still to come, our tag team main event.- Kevin Owens is shown walking backstage. Byron says we were scheduled to have a match but Owens is coming out instead. Back to commercial.- Back from the break and Aiden English is in the ring singing. The music interrupts and out comes Kevin Owens marching to the ring.Owens says with all due respect, none of these Arkansas hillbillies have the mental capacity to appreciate Aiden's talents. He asks English to leave the ring so he can handle some business, and he won't ask twice. English leaves the ring and Owens thanks him. Owens starts ranting about what happened in last week's United States Title match with first Baron Corbin and then SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon as special referee. Owens asks what gives Shane the right to put his hands on the referee, Corbin, and then doing what he did. Owens points out how one year ago he became WWE Universal Champion. One year later and here he is, not a champion like he should be because Shane has screwed him twice. Owens says this would've never happened back in the good 'ol days when he was on RAW because you'd never see the lovely Stephanie McMahon abuse her power in such a disgusting way. Owens goes on ranting about Shane until the music hits and out comes the Commissioner.Shane speaks from the stage and says he's not here to help Owens. It was Owens who picked the special referee for last week, Corbin. Shane says Corbin was extremely bias and then left the match before it was over. Shane took it upon himself to call the finish because a match of that magnitude needed a finish. Shane says Owens lost to AJ. Owens says Shane screwed him again. Shane says Owens can call it what he wants because this conversation is over. Shane says he and the fans are tired of hearing Owens complain. Shane asks Owens to leave the ring and for English to return to the ring because he has a match against this man. The music hits and out comes Sami Zayn.Sami makes his way out as English waits in the ring. Owens joins the announcers for commentary. The bell rings and English kicks Sami to start things. English takes Sami to the corner and works him over.English keeps control and covers for a 2 count. Sami comes back and sends English over the top rope. Sami runs the ropes and hits a big dive. Sami brings it back into the ring and keeps control for a 2 count. Owens is ranting on the referee. He's tired of people not doing their jobs right. Owens enters the ring and takes the referee's jersey off while English is mounting Sami in the corner.Owens is trying to call the match now. Sami comes down off the top and argues with him, allowing English to attack from behind. Owens ends up hitting a pop-up powerbomb on Sami. English takes advantage and covers for the pin.- After the match, Owens raises English's arm as his music plays. Owens goes to ringside and tosses the jersey back to the referee. Owens makes his exit while Sami tries to recover in the ring.- Still to come, our tag team main event and The New Day vs. The Usos. Back to commercial.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here