*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN 6/6/17

Jun 6, 2017



By Marc Middleton Jun 6, 2017



- We're live from Rochester, NY with Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton. We see the women's division in the ring as SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon makes his way out. There's also a podium in the ring.



Shane introduces the Superstars in the ring - Tamina Snuka, Natalya, Carmella, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. James Ellsworth is also there. Shane calls for a drum roll and unveils the white Money In the Bank briefcase that these Superstars will be competing for in the first-ever women's MITB Ladder Match. Shane talks about the match but Ellsworth interrupts him. Ellsworth runs him down and says we already know what will happen at MITB. He hands the mic to Carmella and she talks about how she's going to win but Charlotte shuts her up. Charlotte goes on but Natalya cuts her off. Becky knocks Natalya and accuses her of ripping Bret Hart off. Becky says she will go on to be the first Ms. Money In the Bank. Tamina interrupts and says all they do is talk but she's going to shut them all up in St. Louis. The music interrupts and out comes SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi.



Naomi takes the mic but the music interrupts and out comes Lana for her debut. Shane says this isn't working for him right now. Lana says Naomi can't compete in this match but she can. Natalya laughs but a "yes!" chant breaks out. Naomi is also cracking up at the idea of Lana wrestling. Naomi wants to know who Lana has ever defeated. Lana says she can beat Naomi. They start arguing. Shane says with all due respect, a title match is something she needs to earn. Lana pitches a quick fit and leaves the ring. Some fans boo the decision. Lana storms to the back as a "we want Lana" chant starts. Shane calls for a referee as it's time for a six-woman match. We go to commercial.



Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Naomi vs. Natalya, Carmella and Tamina Snuka



Back from the break and Charlotte starts the match with Natalya. Back and forth between the two. Charlotte has words with Carmella. Becky tags in for a bit of double teaming. Becky with a takedown as Natalya tags in Carmella. Fans chant for Becky as they go at it. Becky with several pin attempts in a row. Becky rolls Carmella around the ring several times now. Becky drops Carmella again for a 2 count.



Carmella ends up sending Becky to the floor with a kick. Natalya clotheslines Becky on the floor with a cheap shot. Back to commercial.



More back and forth after the break. Carmella knocks Charlotte off the apron but Becky rolls her up for 2. Naomi finally tags in and unloads on Carmella now. Naomi with the series of kicks and a jawbreaker. Tamina tags in but Naomi rocks her. Naomi with kicks to Tamina now. Tamina lifts Naomi and rams her back into the corner.



Naomi drops Tamina with a kick and springboards in from the apron, hitting a crossbody. Carmella breaks the pin. Flair boots Carmella out of the ring. Tamina holds Flair while Natalya chops her. They double team Charlotte and send her out of the ring. Lana comes walking out now. Naomi fights off Natalya and Tamina. She turns her attention to Lana. Naomi turns back around and kicks Tamina from the apron. Lana takes Naomi's legs out and she goes down on the apron. The distraction leads to Tamina hitting a superkick on Naomi for the win.



Winners: Tamina, Carmella and Natalya



- After the match, Lana looks on as we go to replays. Lana stands behind the winners on the ramp as the two teams face off.



- We see Shane backstage on the phone. He walks into a room and sees the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy. Mojo Rawley walks in. He talks about what the win meant to him and says he thought it would open doors for him but that's not happening. Mojo mentions not being in the Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Mojo says there's one person on this roster that has beaten WWE Champion Jinder Mahal - Mojo. Shane says if Mojo wants in the MITB match, he must defeat his opponent tonight - Jinder. Mojo gets hyped up and says he's ready. He walks off.



- Still to come, Owens vs. Nakamura. Also, Styles vs. Ziggler in a rematch from last week. Back to commercial.



AJ Styles vs. Dolph Ziggler



Back from the break and out first comes AJ Styles to a pop. Dolph Ziggler is out next for a rematch from last week.



Back and forth to start the match. We take an early break.



