WWE SmackDown Results 3/6/18

Mar 6, 2018 - 7:50:46 PM



By Marc Middleton



- We go right to the ring and Dasha Fuentes has a mic. She welcomes us to SmackDown and introduces SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Out comes Flair for a face off with her WWE Fastlane opponent.



Dasha introduces Ruby Riott and out she comes with her partners but they stay back. Dasha starts talking to Ruby but Ruby cuts her off and snatches the mic, dissing Dasha and saying she will take it from here. Ruby says this all began on November 14th, 2017 when Flair became SmackDown Women's Champion. Ruby says Flair has been set up for success all her life. The perfect women - she's tall, blonde, athletic and more, she's the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Ruby says Flair became the first Superstar to win the Divas, RAW, SmackDown and WWE NXT Women's Titles when she won back in November. Riott says she watched then as the myth began to form, the myth that Flair is the personification of the women's revolution. Ruby says that is why she formed The Riott Squad just 2 weeks after Flair's win, with one sole purpose - to destroy the myth.



Flair says the only myth that exists about her is that she's been handed anything in her life. Flair says she's had to work hard, probably harder than others, because of who she is. She has the weight of expectation on her shoulders, which is hard to live up to. Flair says if she loses, the consequences are magnified and look bad on her whole family. Flair goes on and says she has proven by her accomplishments that she transcends any myth about her. Flair says the reality is that she's standing right here and she's better than what Ruby has heard. Ruby goes on and says whether Flair put herself there or was put there, she's on a pedestal and all that is on the line this Sunday. Ruby says when she takes Flair's crown, she will no longer be the queen and her world will crumble. Ruby says Flair will be just another bleach blonde failure with a famous last name.



Ruby gives a nod and in comes Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan. They all stare down Flair but the music interrupts and out comes Flair's Mixed Match Challenge partner, WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode. Roode is here to do commentary for tonight's first match, Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal. Roode stops any attack by distracting everyone as he does his entrance. We go to commercial.



Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal



Back from the break and out comes Randy Orton while his Fastlane opponent is on commentary. Greg Hamilton introduces Sunil Singh next and out he comes to do the introduction for The Modern Day Maharaja, Jinder Mahal.



The bell rings and they lock up, trading holds. Jinder gets some offense in but they run the ropes and Orton drops him with an elbow. Jinder kicks Orton in his gut and takes control. Orton goes for the RKO but Jinder blocks it and slides out of the ring. Jinder regroups on the floor as we go back to commercial.



Back from the break and Jinder has control in the ring. Orton tries to turn it around but Jinder nails a jumping knee for a 2 count. Jinder grounds Orton and works him over as fans chant Orton's name. Jinder shuts Orton down again and keeps him grounded.



Orton fights up and out but Jinder works him over some more. Orton ducks a shot and slams Jinder to the mat. Orton with a pair of clotheslines and a powerslam now as fans pop. Jinder goes to the apron but Orton stops him. Jinder blocks the second rope draping DDT but Orton nails a fall-away slam for a 2 count. Orton with a chop and uppercut against the ropes as fans chant for the RKO. Orton with a backbreaker, sending Jinder to the apron for a breather.



Jinder goes to the floor and pushes Singh in front of Orton as he approaches. Orton sends Sunil over the announce table but Jinder attacks him. Orton counters and launches Jinder into Roode on commentary. Roode and Jinder go down. Orton brings Jinder back into the ring and goes for the draping DDT again. Orton nails it this time. Fans pop as Orton waits for the RKO. Roode comes to the apron and distracts the referee by yelling at Orton. Orton slowly approaches him. Jinder comes from behind and sends Orton into Roode, knocking Roode off the apron. Jinder hits The Khallas on Orton for the pin.



Winner: Jinder Mahal



- After the match, Jinder celebrates as Roode recovers on the floor and Orton recovers on the mat. Jinder's music plays as we go to replays. Orton looks on as Jinder celebrates.



- Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are backstage. Sami talks about being ready for the Six-Pack Challenge. Owens is also ready but reminds him that this is every man for himself. Owens reminds Sami how Sami previously said he would lay down for Owens if the match at Fastlane came down to the two of them. Sami says yes. Owens can't believe Sami would do that and says it's almost too good to be true but Sami is a really great guy. Owens goes on about Sami and Sami says people didn't start noticing all of this until he hooked up with Owens. Sami says his time will come but Owens is one win away from main eventing WrestleMania 34 and one win away from becoming a Grand Slam Champion. Sami says he will be so proud of Owens when that happens. Sami thanks Owens for everything he does and says yes, he will lay down for Owens at Fastlane. Sami laughs and hugs Owens to end the segment.



- Still to come, Dolph Ziggler vs. AJ Styles. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and we get a video from Baron Corbin backstage. Corbin talks about John Cena coming back to SmackDown and says he's grateful because he owes Cena, who cost him his Money In the Bank title shot months ago. Corbin says he is going to turn Cena's WrestleMania dream into a nightmare. Corbin goes on and says Cena won't be able to see him when he's standing over him pointing up at the WrestleMania 34 banner.



- The announcers lead us to a video package for The New Day vs. The Usos at Fastlane.



- We go backstage to Dasha Fuentes and Shinsuke Nakamura. She asks about the WrestleMania 34 match with WWE Champion AJ Styles being up in the air due to the Six-Pack Challenge at Fastlane. Nakamura says he hopes AJ wins on Sunday so he can beat him at WrestleMania with a knee to the... Rusev and Aiden English walk up to interrupt. Rusev says Nakamura may have done permanent damage to Aiden's beautiful voice with what he did last week. They have some words and Rusev issues a challenge for Fastlane. Nakamura accepts and in his best Rusev Day voice, says when he wins on Sunday, it will be Nakamura Day. Nakamura walks off and Rusev seems to be impressed.



Carmella vs. Becky Lynch



We go to the ring and out comes Becky Lynch. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and out comes Carmella with her Money In the Bank briefcase. We see what happened last week to set this match up. The bell rings and they go at it. Becky goes to the top as fans chant for her. Carmella decks her and brings her to the mat with a scissors. Carmella screams and mounts Becky with strikes for a 2 count. Carmella yells some more and drags Becky's face across the mat. Carmella with more trash talking and offense on the mat.



Becky tries for the Disarm Her but it's blocked. Carmella takes back control in the corner. Carmella climbs up and ties Becky up on the ropes with a submission. The referee warns Carmella as she uses Becky's hair next. Becky shows off at ringside as we see Naomi watching backstage on a screen. Carmella decks Becky with a big knee and comes back in for a 2 count. Carmella continues to dominate, inside the ring and out. Carmella sends Becky into the ring post and brings her back in for a 2 count. Carmella yells at the referee after the count.



Carmella ragdolls Becky some and keeps her grounded. Becky finally buys some time by dropping Carmella with a heel kick to the face. They get up and trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Carmella side steps and drops Becky with a kick. Carmella covers for a 2 count as Becky gets her foot on the bottom rope. Carmella shows some frustration now. Becky ducks a shot and nails the Bexploder suplex. Becky runs into a kick. More back and forth now. They go to the mat and Becky applies the Disarm Her for the win.



Winner: Becky Lynch



- After the match, Becky stands tall as her music hits. Carmella is still screaming.



- We go backstage to Naomi watching the match. Natalya walks in clapping. She mocks Becky and says Carmella was battling the flu all week, which is why she lost. Natalya warns Naomi to stay away from Becky because everyone who deals with her gets burned. Naomi knocks Natalya for only having cats as friends. Naomi proposes she and Becky vs. Carmella and Natalya for Fastlane. Natalya accepts and says she will be challenging the winner of Riott vs. Flair.



- The announcers plug some of WWE's international events that were announced this week. Up next is AJ Styles. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and out comes WWE Champion AJ Styles, who has something to say. We see how John Cena defeated Styles last week to earn a spot in the Fastlane main event.



Fans chant AJ's name as the music stops. AJ says it wasn't long ago when he only cared about one person but after winning the WWE Title the second time, he seemed to wear it a little differently. Styles says he is the WWE Champion but it takes a grind to get here and he always thinks of the grind that got him here. AJ says two years later and the grind continues, which reminds him of the Six-Pack Challenge at Fastlane. AJ comments on how he can lose the title without getting pinned on Sunday. AJ says the odds are stacked against him again but he's not going to cry and complain about it not being fair. AJ says he's going to fight because that's who he is, that's what he does and this is SmackDown, the house that he built. AJ says no matter how hard we train or try, sometimes life gets the best of us and sometimes we don't win. Styles brings up Cena beating him last week and fans boo. Styles says Cena pinned him clean in the middle of the ring. AJ gives props to Cena as being world class and says he's not taking anything away from Cena but Cena is never at a loss of words. AJ shows us a replay of Cena's promo on last night's RAW, where he declared that he will become a 17-time champion at Fastlane.



AJ says Cena isn't the only one that needs to win at Fastlane to pave his way to WrestleMania. AJ responds to Cena's idea of AJ getting his rematch against Cena at WrestleMania and says that's not what he wants. And he thinks that's not what the fans want either. Fans chant "no!" in response. AJ goes on about how he wants his WrestleMania moment to be him taking the WWE Title into WrestleMania to defend against the best, Shinsuke Nakamura. AJ says no one would have ever thought that match would happen in WWE. So AJ isn't fighting for just himself at Fastlane, he's fighting for us because the match with Nakamura will be nothing short of phenomenal. The music interrupts and out comes Dolph Ziggler with a mic.



Ziggler asks what happened to AJ because he used to be cool. He's changed and is no longer phenomenal, Ziggler says, now he's just desperate. AJ says this is coming from the man who has been in WWE for 13 years and still hasn't reached his potential. Ziggler says that's coming from the guy who took a decade to walk through the door of the house that Ziggler built. Ziggler says he's a fan of AJ and just came to tell him he will lose at Fastlane. Ziggler says AJ will lose because his head's not in the right place, because he came out and said he's doing this for the people. Ziggler wants to tell AJ about how the fans will stab you in the back as soon as you let them down one inch. Ziggler says it happened to him. Ziggler goes on about how he was told he'd never be champion but he knocked down every roadblock put in front of him, he cashed in Money in the Bank and became World Heavyweight Champion. Ziggler says everyone celebrated the win with him but there was a catch - they didn't deserve it. Ziggler goes on about how he proves he's the best and says the fact that he hasn't had one singles match at WrestleMania is criminal. Ziggler says the facts don't give a damn about AJ's feelings. Ziggler says AJ can take his WrestleMania dream match and shove it. AJ says Ziggler sure is talking a lot. AJ proposes they have their match now. They get ready for the match as AJ calls for a referee. Back to commercial.



Dolph Ziggler vs. AJ Styles



Back from the break and we get the bell for this non-title match. Ziggler immediately tries for a superkick while AJ looks for a Styles Clash. AJ unloads and Ziggler goes to the floor for a quick breather. Ziggler comes back into the ring and they go to the mat trading holds. They break and lock up again after a quick stalemate.



Ziggler takes control and rolls AJ up for a 2 count. They face off again and go to lock up but AJ slams Ziggler on the mat and keeps him grounded. Ziggler counters and nails a dropkick. Ziggler takes AJ to the corner and then back to the mat. Ziggler drops a big elbow to the heart for another pin attempt. AJ fights up from the mat with elbows to the gut. They run the ropes and AJ connects with a dropkick of his own now. Ziggler rolls to the floor for a breather as we get a replay of the dropkick.



The referee counts while Ziggler is outside of the ring recovering. AJ launches himself out of the ring and drops Ziggler on the floor with a forearm. AJ stands tall as we go back to commercial.



Back from the break and Ziggler is standing tall after knocking AJ from the apron to the floor. The referee counts but AJ makes it back in before the 10 count. Ziggler works AJ over and stands tall again as some fans boo. Ziggler with more offense in the corner and on the ropes now. AJ fights back as fans try to rally for him but Ziggler catches him with a backdrop for another 2 count. Ziggler with a forearm and more shots in the corner now. AJ fires back with a big right hand. AJ with more strikes, dropping Ziggler with a clothesline.



AJ with a running forearm while Ziggler is down. AJ with a splash in the corner. AJ scoops Ziggler on his shoulders but Ziggler grabs the top rope. Ziggler with a cheap shot to the eyes and a Fame-asser for a close 2 count. They get up and trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Ziggler kicks the knee out and decks AJ in the head. Styles rolls to the apron but Ziggler stays on him. Ziggler tries to suplex AJ back into the ring but AJ counters. They trade counters until Ziggler joins AJ on the apron and drops him. Ziggler catapults AJ into the ring post. AJ falls to the floor. Ziggler is down on the apron. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and Ziggler is in control. Ziggler tries to do the Styles Clash but it's blocked. Styles tries for the Calf Crusher but Ziggler blocks and nails a Zig Zag for a 2 count. The match ends when Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens hit the ring to attack both competitors.



- After the bell, Sami and Owens continue beating down AJ and Ziggler, talking trash. AJ and Ziggler finally clear the ring, sending Owens and Sami to the floor. The music hits and out comes SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon to a pop.



Shane speaks from the stage and asks if Sami & Owens are trying to take out two of their opponents for Sunday. Shane says they must be feeling the competitive spirit and since they are, they need to turn around and get back into the ring. Shane makes AJ vs. Ziggler vs. Owens vs. Sami vs. Baron Corbin in a Fatal 5 Way for right now. The music hits and out comes Corbin. Owens and Sami aren't happy. Corbin marches to the ring as Sami and Owens back up to the ringside area. AJ and Ziggler are recovering as we go back to commercial.



Fatal 5 Way: AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn



Back from the break and the non-title main event is underway. AJ and Sami go at it on the floor. Corbin comes over and sends Sami into the barrier. Owens was also launched into the barrier. Corbin works over Sami in the ring in the corner now. AJ turns Corbin around but Corbin drops him and stomps. Owens works over Corbin now but Corbin fights back and drops him.



Corbin goes to work on Ziggler next. Corbin keeps control but Ziggler sends him t the floor by pulling the top rope down. Owens and Sami send Corbin into the steel ring steps. Sami returns to the ring and attacks Ziggler while Owens attacks AJ. Owens with a senton to Ziggler for a 2 count as Sami watches. Sami stops Corbin from re-entering by kicking him through the ropes. Sami and Owens double team AJ now. Owens with a senton to AJ now for a close 2 count while Sami stands guard. Owens kicks Corbin through the ropes and keeps him out. Corbin comes in and sends Sami flying. Corbin goes on but Owens superkicks him. Ziggler takes out Owens. More chaos with everyone in the ring but we go to commercial after AJ drops Sami with a pele kick.



Back from the break and we get promos from tonight's Mixed Match Challenge teams. Back to the ring and we get a big 5-man powerbomb move from the corner. All 5 Superstars are down as we get a replay. AJ and Owens roll out to the floor. Sami, Corbin and Ziggler go at it now. Ziggler with corner splashes for each man. Sami moves but runs into a boot from Corbin. Ziggler collides with Corbin and Corbin goes to the floor. Sami with a Blue Thunderbomb on Ziggler but AJ runs in to break the pin attempt.



Sami tosses AJ over the top to the floor. Sami gets sent to the floor by Ziggler. Owens with a big German suplex on Ziggler. Pwens goes for the corner cannonball but Corbin tries to interfere. He hits the ring post instead. Owens hits the cannonball on Ziggler and then a KO Bomb for a close 2 count as AJ breaks it up. AJ gets tossed out. More back and forth now. Ziggler with a Zig Zag on Corbin. Sami goes for Ziggler but Ziggler superkicks him for a pin attempt. AJ breaks that pin as well. Corbin beats on AJ now. Corbin tosses AJ out but he hangs on and tries to springboard up but Corbin knocks him out of the air. Corbin ends up flooring Sami with a big clothesline. Ziggler attacks Corbin but Corbin hits him with the chokeslam backbreaker combo. Corbin with a Deep Six to Owens. Corbin covers Owens for the pin but AJ breaks it up.



Fans chant for AJ while he looks be the first one to his feet in the ring. Corbin grabs AJ first but AJ nails a big kick. AJ sends Corbin out to the floor. Ziggler comes from behind but AJ catches him and drops him with a kick. Sami with a running shot to AJ in the corner. AJ takes Sami out with a big reverse DDT. We get a replay of the DDT while both are down. AJ looks to springboard in but has to hit Corbin with a sliding knee from the apron first. Ziggler gets sent to the floor by AJ. Owens and Sami attack, sending AJ to the floor. Sami turns and nails a Helluva Kick to Owens as fans go wild. Sami covers Owens for the win.



Winner: Sami Zayn



- After the match, Sami sits on his knees as his music plays. Owens is down right next to him. We see AJ, Corbin and Ziggler recovering on the floor. We go to replays and the announcers hype the Fastlane main event. Sami makes his exit as the others look on. Owens can't believe it. We get another replay of how Sami turned on Owens. Sami looks up at the WrestleMania 34 sign as he stops on the stage. Dasha Fuentes comes out and asks Sami why he hit Owens. Sami says why, why? How about this... he is the best WWE has, he has been without a doubt the most underlooked performer, no one else comes close to him. Sami tells Dasha not to ask him stupid question. Sami says tonight was not about the WWE Title, it was about who is the best and Sami proved that he is. SmackDown goes off the air.



