LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN 3/27/18

- The announcers welcome us and lead us to a video package on SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and last week's show, including his speech on getting cleared to return to the ring, the firing of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, and their brutal attack that closed the show. We will find out an update on Bryan's status later and he will be here.



Bobby Roode and Randy Orton vs. Sunil Singh and Jinder Mahal



We go right to the ring and out first comes Bobby Roode for the opener.



Out next comes WWE United States Champion Randy Orton. Jinder Mahal is out next with Sunil Singh, who is wearing a sling on his arm. Jinder blames the injury on last week's attack and says he has found a replacement. Out comes Rusev with Aiden English. They march to the ring. Rusev and Jinder stand tall in the ring while Singh and English look on from ringside. Fans start chanting for USA.



Jinder and Roode go at it to start things off. Jinder takes Roode to the corner and beats him down. Roode fights up and out but Jinder drops him with a shoulder. Roode with a big hip toss and an inverted atomic drop. Roode goes for a neckbreaker but can't get it. Roode knocks Rusev off the apron and hits a Blockbuster to Jinder for a 2 count. Singh ends up on the apron, yelling at Roode. Roode goes for him but Orton pulls Singh off the apron and sends him down on the floor. Orton and Roode have some words as we go to commercial.



Back from the break and Orton works Rusev over until Roode tags himself in. Orton comes back in and keeps control until Roode comes right back in. Roode dropkicks Rusev and works him over some more. Orton comes back in to one-up Roode and takes Rusev to the corner, beating him down as the referee warns him. Rusev drops Orton coming out of the corner. Rusev with a 2 count.



Jinder tags in and stomps on Orton while Rusev holds him. Jinder goes to work on Orton now. Rusev comes back in and keeps up the attack on Orton. Rusev with a suplex and a 2 count. Jinder is the legal man now. Orton finally gets an opening with a backdrop. Roode waits for the tag as fans rally. Roode gets the tag and unloads on Jinder. Roode with a neckbreaker and a shot to knock Rusev off the apron. Roode goes to the top and waits for Jinder to get up. Roode comes crashing down with a big right hand. Roode waits again as fans pop. Jinder blocks the Glorious DDT but gets caught with a spinebuster. Roode with a 2 count as Rusev breaks the pin.



Rusev stares at Orton, who doesn't come in for the save. Roode sends Rusev out to the floor but turns around to a big kick from Jinder for a close 2 count. Orton takes his time coming through the ropes but doesn't make the save. We go to commercial.



The match continued split-screen during the break but we come back to Jinder keeping Roode grounded. Roode fights back but Jinder drops him with a big knee for a 2 count. Jinder drags Roode over and works on his arm as Rusev tags in for a double team. Rusev with a big suplex and more offense as he beats Roode around the ring. Jinder tags back in to keep up the attack on Roode near their corner. Jinder with knees to the back before keeping Roode grounded again.



Roode fights back and looks for the comeback now. Orton tags himself in as Roode drops Jinder. Roode didn't see the tag. Orton comes in and they have words. Rusev comes in to attack Orton but Orton catches him. Orton with offense on Rusev, including a powerslam. Rusev goes to the apron but Orton grabs him for the second rope draping DDT and hits it. Orton gets the crowd riled up now as he waits for Rusev to get up. Jinder runs in as does Roode. This leads to Roode accidentally hitting Orton. Roode sends Jinder to the floor. Roode turns around to Orton grabbing him. Roode shoves Orton. Orton drops him with the RKO. Rusev comes over with the Machka Kick on Orton for the pin.



Winners: Rusev and Jinder Mahal



- After the match, Jinder and Rusev stand tall as Rusev's music plays. We go to replays.



- Still to come, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Shelton Benjamin for the first time in WWE. Also, an update on Daniel Bryan and The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Jinder approaches Rusev backstage. Jinder wants Rusev to attend his Punjabi celebration after he wins the US Title at WrestleMania 34. Jinder offers to get Rusev ringside seats. Rusev says he has a better idea. He just pinned the champion and will now go find Daniel Bryan to get the Triple Threat turned into a Fatal 4 Way. English sings a note on RusevMania as they leave. Jinder orders Singh to take off the stupid neck brace.



- Shinsuke Nakamura walks in on WWE Champion AJ Styles backstage, asking if he's OK. Nakamura says he's worried about AJ. Nakamura wonders if AJ has lost his confidence. AJ says he's never had confidence issues. Nakamura says they both want each other at their bests for WrestleMania. Nakamura says he wants AJ in his corner for the match tonight, he needs him in the corner. AJ mentions how he won't be out there for Nakamura, he will be there to make sure Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin don't get in the way of the dream match.



Becky Lynch vs. Ruby Riott



We go to the ring and out comes Becky Lynch as Greg Hamilton does the introduction. Becky and Bayley are now confirmed for the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal. The Riott Squad is out next - Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and they go at it to start. Ruby drops Becky first and taunts her. Becky comes back and sends Ruby to regroup on the floor. Logan and Liv talk trash, leading to Riott dropping Becky on the apron. Becky falls out to the floor and the referee counts. Ruby brings it back into the ring and covers for a 2 count. Becky keeps Riott grounded now.



More back and forth between the two for a few minutes. Becky unloads with strikes but Ruby backslides her. Becky with more offense, a clothesline and a dropkick. Fans pop for Becky but Ruby sends her to the apron. Becky drops Ruby and goes to the top. Logan approaches and Becky kicks at her. The referee catches Logan. Ruby takes advantage and sends Becky face first into the turnbuckles. Ruby covers for the pin but the referee sees her feet on the ropes. Ruby argues with the referee now.



Becky blocks the Riott Kick and goes for the Dis-Arm-Her but Liv gets on the apron yelling. This leads to another roll-up and the counter before Becky rolls Ruby up for the win.



Winner: Becky Lynch



- After the match, Liv and Logan attack Becky but she takes them both out and sends them to the floor. Becky stands tall as her music hits.



- We see Daniel Bryan backstage walking. We go to commercial.



