*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN 3/21/17

Mar 21, 2017



By Marc Middleton Mar 21, 2017



- Daniel Bryan is backstage with a staffer making arrangements for tonight. AJ Styles appears and he's all smiles. He asks where Shane McMahon is. Bryan doesn't agree with AJ being here and says if it was up to him, he would still be fired. Bryan says Shane sees this as an opportunity to show people how a man handles things instead of coming from behind. Bryan warns AJ that he has no idea what's coming to him at WrestleMania. Bryan says Shane is on his way to the arena. AJ says last week felt so good he's going to do the same this week.



- We're live from Uncasville, CT with Tom Phillips, David Otunga and JBL. Phillips says Mauro Ranallo is out sick this week.



- We go to the ring and out comes AJ Styles. He talks about putting Shane McMahon through the car last week and accepts Shane's challenge for WrestleMania 33. AJ goes on and says he's meeting Shane in the parking lot tonight and if we thought last week was bad, it can go to phenomenally worse tonight. AJ drops the mic and his music hits.



- Still to come, The Miz and Maryse have a never-before-seen episode of Total Bellas. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and Bryan is on the phone with Shane. Bryan informs Shane that AJ will be waiting for him in the parking lot. It sounds like Shane has a plan. Bryan says he supports Shane 100%. Baron Corbin walks in and wants to know about Dean Ambrose accepting his challenge for WrestleMania. Bryan says he hasn't heard from Ambrose in a few weeks, thanks to Corbin. Corbin thinks he has the night off but Bryan books him in a match against Randy Orton.



- We see NFL star Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots at ringside.



SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The Usos vs. American Alpha



We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Jason Jordan. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso are out next.



Back and forth to start. Jordan takes Uso to the corner and tags in Gable for a quick double team and a 2 count. Uso turns it around and in comes Jimmy. Gable takes him down by the arm. Gable and Jordan keep control with quick tags as Jey looks on for a tag. Jordan tags in for another double team. Jey runs in but they nail a double dropkick. The Usos end up on the floor as the champions stand tall. We go to commercial.



Back from the break and The Usos are in control. Gable gets close to a tag but it's blocked by the other Uso. Gable ends up clotheslined on the floor as the referee counts. Gable makes it back in right before the 10 count.



Jimmy tags in and they stomp on Gable. Jimmy takes Gable to the top but Gable fights him. Gable gets turned upside down in the corner. Uso charges from across the ring but Gable pulls himself up. Jordan and Jey tag in at the same time. Jordan unloads. Jimmy also gets some offense from Jordan. Jordan slams Jey for a close 2 count. Jordan goes for the double team but Uso floors him. More back and forth. The Usos cheat to get two close 2 counts. The Usos go for double Superfly splashes on Gable but Jordan interrupts. Gable takes out Jey and they hit Grand Amplitude for the win but Jimmy pulls Jordan out of the ring. Jordan with a belly-to-belly on the floor. Jey knocks Jordan off the apron. Fans chant "this is awesome" now. Gable nails a big moonsault but Uso clotheslines him over the barrier. Jordan nails Uso from behind. Jordan rolls Uso back into the ring but he gets double teamed. Uso nails a superkick for the win and the titles.



Winners and New SmackDown Tag Team Champions: The Usos



- After the match, The Usos leave with the titles as American Alpha recovers.



- Still to come, Cena vs. Fandango, Corbin vs. Orton and more. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and Luke Harper cuts a promo backstage. He says Randy Orton opened Pandora's Box by destroying Sister Abigail. Harper goes on and says he will destroy WWE Champion Bray Wyatt next week.



- We get a parody episode of Total Bellas with The Miz and Maryse making fun of John Cena, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella.



Baron Corbin vs. Randy Orton



We go to the ring and out comes Baron Corbin. We go to commercial.



