

Smackdown, WWE Posted in:

*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN 3/14/17

By

Mar 14, 2017 - 7:51:11 PM



By Marc Middleton Mar 14, 2017 - 7:51:11 PM



- Daniel Bryan is backstage on the phone with someone. He mentions a special edition of MizTV, an appearance from Randy Orton and Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss for tonight. AJ Styles walks in and he's not happy. Styles wants Shane but Bryan says he won't be here until later tonight. Styles is headed out to make a statement and is only thinking about his career.



- We go to the ring and out comes AJ Styles to a pop.



Fans chant for Styles as he takes the mic. He's fuming mad. AJ says he's sick and tired of being messed with by Bryan and McMahon. AJ says you'd think the greatest WWE Superstar would have the red carpet rolled out for him so he can walk the aisle all the way to WrestleMania but that's not what happened. AJ has had to jump through hoops like a circus monkey. AJ rants on John Cena going to his brother-in-law to get the WWE Title shot. AJ admits and accepts he got beat by the great John Cena, he's learned to live with it but he expected his rematch and got a Triple Threat instead, one he didn't get beat in. He then got another shot in the Elimination Chamber with 5 other Superstars. AJ goes on about the battle royal and then the match against Luke Harper. AJ goes on and brags about how he's responsible for WWE's success but he doesn't even have a match at WrestleMania 33. Fans boo. AJ says he could've walked right in and smacked the kale chips out of Bryan's mouth but he's nothing but a puppet. But Shane, he and AJ are going to have a conversation later tonight about AJ's career. If he even has one. AJ tosses the mic and leaves as his music hits.



- We go to JBL and Tom Phillips on commentary. David Otunga is not here because he's filming a movie and Mauro Ranallo is not here because of the winter weather in the Northeast part of the country.



- Still to come, Orton addresses Wyatt and Mickie vs. Bliss. We go to commercial.



Becky Lynch vs. Natalya



We go to the ring and out comes Becky Lynch. Out next comes Natalya.



They lock up and go at it. Fans chant for Becky early on. Becky with a kick in the corner but Natalya forces a break. Natalya calls a time out in the corner and fans boo. Becky slaps Natalya and goes back to work on her. More back and forth. Becky counters a German suplex. Becky applies a submission but Natalya gets to the bottom rope. Natalya goes to the floor for a breather as we go to commercial.



Back from the break and Natalya takes control after a Michinoku Driver outside of the ring. Natalya talks some trash and keeps Becky grounded. Natalya with a dropkick for another pin attempt. Natalya keeps Becky in in a chinlock now. Becky finally makes a comeback and tosses Natalya with the exploder suplex. Natalya catches Becky in the corner and places her on the top. They trade shots and Becky ends up taking Natalya to the mat with the Disarm Her for the win.



Winner: Becky Lynch



- After the match, Becky stands tall until Carmella appears out of nowhere and lays her out. Carmella then superkicks Natalya to the mat. James Ellsworth joins Carmella in the ring and they leave as her music plays.



- Cameras show an anxious AJ backstage waiting for Shane to arrive.



- We get a look at John Cena hosting Nick's Kids' Choice Awards this past weekend.



- Still to come, a special edition of MizTV. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Dasha Fuentes stops Carmella and James Ellsworth backstage. Carmella did what she just did because of the SmackDown Women's Title match at WrestleMania 33. Carmella says we're looking at the next champ. She walks off with Ellsworth.



- We go to the ring and The Miz is in with Maryse for a special edition of MizTV. Miz introduces his guests for tonight - WWE's It Couple, The Miz and Maryse. Miz says everyone is talking about them because they're exposing Nikki Bella and John Cena for being frauds. Miz says they haven't even hit the tip of the iceberg. He shows us a replay of Miz and Maryse attacking Cena and Nikki last week. We also see a replay of Miz and Maryse ranting on Cena and Nikki during Talking Smack last week.



Maryse talks about how she and Nikki were best friends until Nikki stabbed her in the back. She goes on about Total Divas and calls Nikki a back-stabbing bitch. John Cena's music interrupts and out he comes with Nikki. They hit the ring and Maryse leaves the ring with Miz. Nikki challenges Maryse to come in the ring and fight like a real woman. Miz says that's not happening because Maryse has nothing to prove. Miz tries to wrap it up but the music hits and out comes Daniel Bryan. Bryan goes on about how there was nothing special about this MizTV and that makes him want to punch Miz in the face. Miz always interrupting him on Talking Smack and poorly copying his moves also makes Bryan want to punch Miz in the face. Bryan says he can't punch Miz in the face but he knows two people who can. Bryan confirms Miz and Maryse vs. Cena and Nikki for WrestleMania 33. Bryan's music hits and a "yes!" chant starts. Miz and Maryse aren't happy but Cena and Nikki are.



- AJ is shown backstage waiting for Shane again.



- Still to come, Orton addresses the WWE Champion. Also, Mickie vs. Bliss. Back to commercial.



Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss



Back from the break and out comes Mickie James. We see her turning on Alexa Bliss last week. Out next comes the SmackDown Women's Champion for this non-title match.



They shove each other to start before locking up. Mickie takes Bliss down first as they're still locked up. The referee finally breaks them. Bliss kicks Mickie in the gut and takes her to the corner to unload. Mickie turns it around and beats Bliss down. Bliss takes back control and chokes Mickie with the ropes. Mickie sends Bliss to the floor. Mickie goes for the baseball slide but Bliss catches her and ends up dropping her on her head on the floor. Bliss stands tall in the ring as we go to commercial.



Back from the break and Bliss has control still. She talks some trash and beats Mickie around. More back and forth for a few minutes. Mickie makes a comeback but Bliss floors her with a big right hand. Bliss misses Insult to Injury. Mickie hits the Mick Kick for the non-title win.



Winner: Mickie James



- After the match, Mickie stands tall as we go to replays. Bliss retreats with her title and throws a fit as Mickie celebrates in the ring.



- JBL and Tom plug WrestleMania 33.



- Renee Young is backstage asking AJ about waiting for Shane. A car pulls in and it's Shane. AJ creeps down behind another car and waits for Shane to make his way over. AJ blindsides Shane and destroys him. AJ tosses Shane into the wall, a car, production cases and more. AJ says he has an opportunity for Shane right now... he tosses Shane head first into a car window and it shatters. AJ says Shane asked for this. Producer Fit Finlay comes over and tells AJ to back off. AJ delivers one final shot before leaving. Finlay calls for paramedics as Shane recovers. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and we see what just happened to Shane. He's bloody and being checked out by a WWE trainer. Finlay is also there with two police officers. The trainer mentions he has a scalp laceration. He wants Shane to go to the emergency room but Shane's not having it. Shane does agree to go to the trainer's room. He's helped by two police officers.



- We go backstage to AJ Styles in the locker room. The Usos and others are giving him flack for what he did to Shane. AJ walks out of the locker room and is confronted by Daniel Bryan with a bunch of extras dressed police officers. Bryan says AJ is not above anything or anyone. AJ asks what Bryan's going to do about it - fire him? Bryan says damn right, he's going to fire AJ. Bryan tells AJ to get out and the officers escort him out. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and Tom and JBL discuss AJ - Shane.



Mojo Rawley vs. Dolph Ziggler



We go to the ring and out first comes Mojo Rawley. Out next comes Dolph Ziggler.



They lock up and end up in the corner. Ziggler with a cheap shot and some trash talking. Mojo attacks and beats Ziggler down in the corner. Mojo keeps control and tosses Ziggler to the floor. Ziggler runs back in but Mojo tosses him right back out. Ziggler talks some trash to JBL and Tom. Mojo pulls Ziggler back to the apron but Ziggler drops him over the top rope. Ziggler comes back in and hits a dropkick for a 2 count. Ziggler gets tossed to the floor again. Mojo taunts him to come back in. Ziggler comes back to the apron at the 8 count but backs off and walks away from the ring.



Winner by Count Out: Mojo Rawley



- After the bell, Ziggler marches right to the back as Mojo celebrates.



- The announcers talk more about what happened to Shane McMahon. They hope to have an update before SmackDown ends.



- Still to come, Randy Orton is here. Back to commercial.



Follow Marc on Twitter at



WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More - Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up with a look at last week's confrontation between AJ Styles and Shane McMahon after SmackDown ended.- Daniel Bryan is backstage on the phone with someone. He mentions a special edition of MizTV, an appearance from Randy Orton and Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss for tonight. AJ Styles walks in and he's not happy. Styles wants Shane but Bryan says he won't be here until later tonight. Styles is headed out to make a statement and is only thinking about his career.- We go to the ring and out comes AJ Styles to a pop.Fans chant for Styles as he takes the mic. He's fuming mad. AJ says he's sick and tired of being messed with by Bryan and McMahon. AJ says you'd think the greatest WWE Superstar would have the red carpet rolled out for him so he can walk the aisle all the way to WrestleMania but that's not what happened. AJ has had to jump through hoops like a circus monkey. AJ rants on John Cena going to his brother-in-law to get the WWE Title shot. AJ admits and accepts he got beat by the great John Cena, he's learned to live with it but he expected his rematch and got a Triple Threat instead, one he didn't get beat in. He then got another shot in the Elimination Chamber with 5 other Superstars. AJ goes on about the battle royal and then the match against Luke Harper. AJ goes on and brags about how he's responsible for WWE's success but he doesn't even have a match at WrestleMania 33. Fans boo. AJ says he could've walked right in and smacked the kale chips out of Bryan's mouth but he's nothing but a puppet. But Shane, he and AJ are going to have a conversation later tonight about AJ's career. If he even has one. AJ tosses the mic and leaves as his music hits.- We go to JBL and Tom Phillips on commentary. David Otunga is not here because he's filming a movie and Mauro Ranallo is not here because of the winter weather in the Northeast part of the country.- Still to come, Orton addresses Wyatt and Mickie vs. Bliss. We go to commercial.We go to the ring and out comes Becky Lynch. Out next comes Natalya.They lock up and go at it. Fans chant for Becky early on. Becky with a kick in the corner but Natalya forces a break. Natalya calls a time out in the corner and fans boo. Becky slaps Natalya and goes back to work on her. More back and forth. Becky counters a German suplex. Becky applies a submission but Natalya gets to the bottom rope. Natalya goes to the floor for a breather as we go to commercial.Back from the break and Natalya takes control after a Michinoku Driver outside of the ring. Natalya talks some trash and keeps Becky grounded. Natalya with a dropkick for another pin attempt. Natalya keeps Becky in in a chinlock now. Becky finally makes a comeback and tosses Natalya with the exploder suplex. Natalya catches Becky in the corner and places her on the top. They trade shots and Becky ends up taking Natalya to the mat with the Disarm Her for the win.- After the match, Becky stands tall until Carmella appears out of nowhere and lays her out. Carmella then superkicks Natalya to the mat. James Ellsworth joins Carmella in the ring and they leave as her music plays.- Cameras show an anxious AJ backstage waiting for Shane to arrive.- We get a look at John Cena hosting Nick's Kids' Choice Awards this past weekend.- Still to come, a special edition of MizTV. Back to commercial.- Back from the break and Dasha Fuentes stops Carmella and James Ellsworth backstage. Carmella did what she just did because of the SmackDown Women's Title match at WrestleMania 33. Carmella says we're looking at the next champ. She walks off with Ellsworth.- We go to the ring and The Miz is in with Maryse for a special edition of MizTV. Miz introduces his guests for tonight - WWE's It Couple, The Miz and Maryse. Miz says everyone is talking about them because they're exposing Nikki Bella and John Cena for being frauds. Miz says they haven't even hit the tip of the iceberg. He shows us a replay of Miz and Maryse attacking Cena and Nikki last week. We also see a replay of Miz and Maryse ranting on Cena and Nikki during Talking Smack last week.Maryse talks about how she and Nikki were best friends until Nikki stabbed her in the back. She goes on about Total Divas and calls Nikki a back-stabbing bitch. John Cena's music interrupts and out he comes with Nikki. They hit the ring and Maryse leaves the ring with Miz. Nikki challenges Maryse to come in the ring and fight like a real woman. Miz says that's not happening because Maryse has nothing to prove. Miz tries to wrap it up but the music hits and out comes Daniel Bryan. Bryan goes on about how there was nothing special about this MizTV and that makes him want to punch Miz in the face. Miz always interrupting him on Talking Smack and poorly copying his moves also makes Bryan want to punch Miz in the face. Bryan says he can't punch Miz in the face but he knows two people who can. Bryan confirms Miz and Maryse vs. Cena and Nikki for WrestleMania 33. Bryan's music hits and a "yes!" chant starts. Miz and Maryse aren't happy but Cena and Nikki are.- AJ is shown backstage waiting for Shane again.- Still to come, Orton addresses the WWE Champion. Also, Mickie vs. Bliss. Back to commercial.Back from the break and out comes Mickie James. We see her turning on Alexa Bliss last week. Out next comes the SmackDown Women's Champion for this non-title match.They shove each other to start before locking up. Mickie takes Bliss down first as they're still locked up. The referee finally breaks them. Bliss kicks Mickie in the gut and takes her to the corner to unload. Mickie turns it around and beats Bliss down. Bliss takes back control and chokes Mickie with the ropes. Mickie sends Bliss to the floor. Mickie goes for the baseball slide but Bliss catches her and ends up dropping her on her head on the floor. Bliss stands tall in the ring as we go to commercial.Back from the break and Bliss has control still. She talks some trash and beats Mickie around. More back and forth for a few minutes. Mickie makes a comeback but Bliss floors her with a big right hand. Bliss misses Insult to Injury. Mickie hits the Mick Kick for the non-title win.- After the match, Mickie stands tall as we go to replays. Bliss retreats with her title and throws a fit as Mickie celebrates in the ring.- JBL and Tom plug WrestleMania 33.- Renee Young is backstage asking AJ about waiting for Shane. A car pulls in and it's Shane. AJ creeps down behind another car and waits for Shane to make his way over. AJ blindsides Shane and destroys him. AJ tosses Shane into the wall, a car, production cases and more. AJ says he has an opportunity for Shane right now... he tosses Shane head first into a car window and it shatters. AJ says Shane asked for this. Producer Fit Finlay comes over and tells AJ to back off. AJ delivers one final shot before leaving. Finlay calls for paramedics as Shane recovers. We go to commercial.- Back from the break and we see what just happened to Shane. He's bloody and being checked out by a WWE trainer. Finlay is also there with two police officers. The trainer mentions he has a scalp laceration. He wants Shane to go to the emergency room but Shane's not having it. Shane does agree to go to the trainer's room. He's helped by two police officers.- We go backstage to AJ Styles in the locker room. The Usos and others are giving him flack for what he did to Shane. AJ walks out of the locker room and is confronted by Daniel Bryan with a bunch of extras dressed police officers. Bryan says AJ is not above anything or anyone. AJ asks what Bryan's going to do about it - fire him? Bryan says damn right, he's going to fire AJ. Bryan tells AJ to get out and the officers escort him out. We go to commercial.- Back from the break and Tom and JBL discuss AJ - Shane.We go to the ring and out first comes Mojo Rawley. Out next comes Dolph Ziggler.They lock up and end up in the corner. Ziggler with a cheap shot and some trash talking. Mojo attacks and beats Ziggler down in the corner. Mojo keeps control and tosses Ziggler to the floor. Ziggler runs back in but Mojo tosses him right back out. Ziggler talks some trash to JBL and Tom. Mojo pulls Ziggler back to the apron but Ziggler drops him over the top rope. Ziggler comes back in and hits a dropkick for a 2 count. Ziggler gets tossed to the floor again. Mojo taunts him to come back in. Ziggler comes back to the apron at the 8 count but backs off and walks away from the ring.- After the bell, Ziggler marches right to the back as Mojo celebrates.- The announcers talk more about what happened to Shane McMahon. They hope to have an update before SmackDown ends.- Still to come, Randy Orton is here. Back to commercial.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here