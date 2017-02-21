LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN 2/21/17



Feb 21, 2017



By Marc Middleton Feb 21, 2017 - 7:43:11 PM



- We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan to a pop.



Bryan mentions WrestleMania 33 and calls SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi to the ring. A "you deserve it" chant breaks out. Bryan says everyone here truly believes she deserves it and there's a reason why - for years she's worked so hard, scratched and clawed, and seen other women given more opportunities than her, but here she is with the title now. Bryan says they are so proud of her but that's why what he's about to do is the hardest thing he's had to do as General Manager. Fans boo. Bryan says he and Shane McMahon have reviewed her medical records with doctors and due to her not being able to defend the title within 30 days, he asks her to relinquish the title. Fans boo and do the "no!" chant.



Naomi says before she does anything she just wants to say a few things. She thanks Bryan for his kind words and says she knows he knows what she's going through. Naomi talks about how she felt like she was on top of the mountain at Elimination Chamber but now she's in a free-fall. She feels bad for her fans who have been here for the journey, she feels like she's letting them down. Naomi gets emotional and says she knows WrestleMania 33 is probably gone when she hands over the title. Naomi hands over the title as fans boo. Fans cheer Naomi now as Bryan gives her a hug.



Naomi sends a message to whoever is "borrowing" her title - she promises everyone will feel the glow when she's able to come back. Bryan calls for a pop as Naomi's music hits and she makes her exit. Before Naomi can get up the ramp, the music interrupts and out comes Alexa Bliss. Bliss takes the mic and loves what just happened. She mocks Naomi and offers to solve the problem with Bryan. Bliss gets big heat from the crowd here. She suggests Bryan return the title to her. Fans boo. Bryan says Bliss is the former champion and he supposes it does make sense to give her the title back. A "no!" chant breaks out now. But he's not going to do that. Bryan makes Bliss vs. Becky Lynch for right now. The winner gets the title. Becky makes her way out and we go to commercial.



SmackDown Women's Title Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch



Back from the break and they lock up. They break and shove each other. Becky catches a kick and rolls Bliss up for a 2 count. Bliss turns it around with a pin of her own. More back and forth now. Becky with an enziguri for a 2 count.



Becky keeps control and stops a leap frog for another pin attempt. They trade counters and pin attempts again. Becky with arm drags to keep Bliss grounded. Bliss turns it back around and works Becky over before covering for a 2 count. Becky ends up catching Bliss in an exploder suplex for a 2 count. Bliss rolls to the floor and we go back to commercial.



Back from the break and Becky hits the forearm and the springboard kick. Becky keeps control for a close 2 count. Bliss dumps Becky to the apron. Becky decks her and goes to the top for a missile dropkick. Bliss kicks out at 2. More back and forth. Bliss gets in a cheap shot to the throat after the referee is distracted with the apron skirt she pulled in. Bliss covers for the win and the title.



Winner and New SmackDown Women's Champion: Alexa Bliss



- After the match, Bliss takes her title and heads to the ramp as Becky recovers in the ring. We go to replays. We come back to Becky looking on as Mickie James celebrates with Bliss on the ramp. Becky turns around and Mickie runs to the ring. Becky turns around and they brawl. Becky sends Mickie out of the ring and tells her to bring it back in. Becky's music hits as Mickie leaves up the ramp.



- We get promos from Dean Ambrose, Kalisto and The Miz on tonight's battle royal for a WWE Title shot.



- Back from a break and Phillips touts WWE's Facebook followers and plugs the Falls Count Anywhere match.



- Renee Young is backstage with Natalya. She rips into Nikki Bella, mentioning John Cena, and calls her a fraud. Natalya says she's going to expose Nikki tonight and show why Nikki is just a cheap Natalya knockoff. Natalya tells Renee to beat it.



Breezango vs. American Alpha



We go to the ring and Tyler Breeze waits with Fandango as SmackDown Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Jason Jordan make their way out. Breezango attacks before the champions can make it in the ring. Breeze and Fandango beat Gable and Jordan down in the ring. We get the bell. Fandango immediately strikes Jordan and goes to work on him.



Breeze comes in and keeps control of Jordan, stopping him from tagging. Fandango comes in but Jordan slides out of a double suplex. Gable gets the tag and sends Breeze to the floor. They hit the big double team Tech Fall bulldog for the quick win.



Winners: American Alpha



- After the match, the champions go to celebrate when The Usos interrupt with mics. They're coming through the crowd, asking fans to give it up for American Alpha. They refer to them as the soon-to-be former champions. The Usos look to come over the barrier for a fight but they back off and fans boo. They rant on how Alpha can't prepare for two brothers who have nothing to lose, how they won't see them coming. The Usos cut promos like never before. It's not paranoia, it's Usoooo. The Uso music hits as the two teams talk trash from a distance.



- Still to come, the big 10-man battle royal.



- Otunga leads us to a Black History Month video on baseball great Jackie Robinson.



- We get backstage looks at AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Mojo Rawley and Luke Harper ahead of tonight's battle royal.



- Renee Young interviews Nikki Bella backstage. Nikki doesn't care about Natalya any more and knows she herself is more than a pretty face. Nikki says Natalya will be known as the Broken Hart after tonight. She walks off.



Falls Count Anywhere: Nikki Bella vs. Natalya



We go to the ring and out first comes Nikki Bella. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and we get a look at the Nikki vs. Natalya feud. Natalya is out next for tonight's match.



The bell rings and Nikki spears Natalya and goes to work. Natalya goes to the floor but Nikki is on her. Nikki ends up covering for an early pin attempt inside the ring. Nikki goes under the ring and brings a table out but Natalya kicks her. Natalya asks fans if they want tables. They do but she pushes it back under the ring. Nikki rolls her up for a 2 count on the floor. Nikki with several kendo stick shots to Natalya now. Nikki with another 2 count on the floor.



Nikki launches Natalya into the barrier and covers for another 2 count. They end up over the barrier in the crowd. Natalya turns it around and does the "you can't see me" taunt. Natalya drops Nikki and stands over her as fans boo. Natalya tosses her over a production area and goes to drop her off a tall barrier but Nikki backdrops her to the floor. Nikki with a kick to the face off the barrier for a 2 count. Nikki brings it back to the ringside area now. Natalya turns it around and launches Nikki into the steps and the barrier. Natalya drops the kendo stick and clears the announce table. She brings Nikki over but Nikki fights back and rolls her into the ring.



Natalya ends up positioning Nikki for a powerbomb from the apron through the announce table but Nikki prevents it. Nikki hits a big Alabama Slam on top of the announce table and covers for a close 2 count. We go to commercial.



Back from the break and Natalya hits a suplex on the ramp for a 2 count. More back and forth into the back and around production cases. Nikki ends up breaking a mirror with Natalya for another 2 count backstage. Nikki brings the fight back to the stage, which leads to Maryse getting knocked down again by Nikki. Nikki tackles her and covers for a 2 count. Natalya drops Nikki on the ramp and goes for the Sharpshooter but Nikki counters and applies the Fearless Lock. Maryse appears and attacks Nikki with a pipe, focusing on her leg. Maryse unloads with the pipe until The Miz appears and stops her, then carries her away. Natalya takes advantage and covers Nikki for the win.



Winner: Natalya



- After the match, Natalya taunts Nikki as she makes her exit. Officials run down to check on Nikki as we go to replays. We come back to Nikki clutching her leg.



- Still to come, our battle royal main event. Back to commercial.



