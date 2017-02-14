

Smackdown Posted in:

WWE SmackDown Results 2/14/17

By

Feb 14, 2017 - 7:38:42 PM



By Marc Middleton Feb 14, 2017 - 7:38:42 PM



- We're live from Anaheim, California with Mauro Ranallo, JBL, David Otunga and Tom Phillips.



- We go right to the ring and out comes new WWE Champion Bray Wyatt as fans light the arena up.



Wyatt hits the ring and a "you deserve it" chant breaks out. Wyatt laughs. Wyatt says "she" never said this would be easy. She warned him they would lie to him, they would try to denounce him, they would try to steal his gift. Wyatt says she was right, Sister Abigail always spoke the truth and so does he. Wyatt goes on and says he can truly say he has the whole damn world in his hand right now. Fans pop for Wyatt. Wyatt says too much power can be a very scary thing. Not for him but for all of us. Wyatt tells everyone to open their eyes and ears for him, walk by his side and he will lead us to paradise but stand in his way and you will burn in the fire. Wyatt welcomes us all to The Era of Wyatt. The music interrupts and out comes John Cena to a loud mixed reaction.



Cena comes out and comments on how lively the crowd is tonight. Cena gives it up for the new WWE Champion. Cena realizes Wyatt has some followers in the arena tonight and says Wyatt's done the job of brain-washing them, because they chanted "you deserve it" to him. The chant starts up again. Cena says no man deserves anything around here, they earn every single inch they get. Cena says Wyatt doesn't have the whole world in his hands, the entire world is looking at the target on his shoulder. Cena wants to cut the chit-chat and have their match right now. The music hits and out comes AJ Styles to interrupt.



AJ says Cena is wrong if he thinks he's getting his rematch first. Fans chant for AJ as he walks to the ring and talks. AJ says Cena isn't getting away with line-jumping tonight. AJ enters the ring and reminds us he's already beat Cena several times. Styles says he knows he can beat Wyatt. Styles wants his one-on-one rematch for the WWE Title right now. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan is out next as his music interrupts and a "yes!" chant breaks out. Bryan congratulates Wyatt on winning the WWE Title. Bryan says we have a conundrum on our hands - Cena and AJ are both owed rematches but we have promised the people of Anaheim a WWE Title match. Bryan makes Cena vs. Styles vs. Wyatt in a Triple Threat for the WWE Title as tonight's main event. Cena, AJ and Wyatt have words as Bryan's music hits. AJ isn't happy but Cena looks ready to go.



- We go to the announcers for discussion on tonight's show. Still to come, Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James. Also, new SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi will speak. We see SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha walking backstage. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and an angry WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose is backstage looking for Baron Corbin.



American Alpha vs. The Ascension



We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Jason Jordan for this non-title match. Konnor and Viktor are out next.



Gable and Viktor start things off with a lock up. Gable takes Viktor down first and goes for a quick pin attempt. More back and forth. We go to commercial after American Alpha hits dropkicks to send their opponents out of the ring.



Back from the break and Viktor is in control of Gable as The Ascension turned it around during the commercial. Gable fights back but Viktor whips him into the corner and he goes down. Viktor with a 2 count. Konnor comes in and floors Gable for another pin attempt. Konnor keeps Gable grounded now. Gable gets an opening after a hanging armbar. Viktor tags in and stops the tag to Jordan. Gable ends up getting the tag and in comes Jordan. Jordan knocks Konnor off the apron and unloads on Viktor. Konnor runs in but takes a big Alphaplex. Viktor also takes a suplex.



Jordan misses the spear in the corner on Viktor. Konnor tags in for a big double team on Gable for a close 2 count. Alpha takes Konnor out and hits Grand Amplitude on Viktor for the win.



Winners: American Alpha



- After the match, Gable and Jordan stand tall as we go to replays. Gable and Jordan raise their titles as fans pop. The Usos appear on the big screen and taunt the champions, warning them that they're coming for them. The music hits and they wait for a fight but The Usos never come out.



- James Ellsworth and Carmella are backstage. Carmella still wants to take it easy and slow... Ambrose walks up and he's still looking for Corbin. Ambrose gives Ellsworth some advice and says Carmella is using him, go try online dating or something. Carmella asks if Ellsworth is going to let this gas station attendance talk to her like that. Absolutely not... Daniel Bryan walks up and asks if there's a problem. Ambrose has two - he wants Corbin and Ellsworth is dressed like a schmuck. Ambrose asks if he can beat Ellsworth up and Bryan thinks he can make that happen. Ambrose walks off. Bryan also leaves. Ellsworth wonders what just happened and Carmella says he just got the chance to teach Ambrose a lesson. Ellsworth doesn't seem so sure.



- Still to come, Becky vs. Mickie. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and the announcers mention 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, who joins Kurt Angle and The Rock 'n' Roll Express as confirmed names for this year.



- We go to the ring and James Ellsworth is out with Carmella. He tells fans to simmer down and not be rude as he introduces his special lady friend. Fans boo. He tells them not to boo Carmella because her only boo is him. He's so lucky to have her accompany him to the ring because she makes his heart race and sing. Ellsworth gives it up for Carmella but the music hits and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose for a fight.



Ellsworth waits but Ambrose doesn't appear. We finally see Baron Corbin come out dragging Ambrose with him. Corbin beats up Ambrose but Ambrose fights back. Ambrose jumps off a production case and nails Corbin but Corbin catches him in a Deep Six, dropping him into a production area causing sparks to go off. Referees check on Ambrose as we go back to the announcers.



- Phillips leads us to backstage video of Natalya attacking Nikki Bella, knocking her into Maryse, after their double count out match at Elimination Chamber on Sunday night. Bryan is backstage with Nikki now. He says this stuff has to stop. Nikki says she's just defending herself, Natalya won't stop attacking her. Bryan has an idea that he thinks Nikki will like. Natalya walks up. Bryan says he thinks she will like the idea too. Natalya goes off about how Nikki always gets everything. Nikki says she's lost it and she's the reason why Team SmackDown lost at Survivor Series. Natalya ends up decking Nikki and a brawl breaks out. Security comes in to help Bryan break it up. Bryan isn't happy. He makes Natalya vs. Nikki in a Falls Count Anywhere match for next week. Bryan storms off and they argue.



- Still to come, Cena vs. Styles vs. Wyatt. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and we see what just happened with Ambrose and Corbin. Dasha Fuentes is backstage with Corbin now. He blames Ambrose on him not winning the WWE Title on Sunday night.



- Renee Young is backstage with Dolph Ziggler. He says what he did to Kalisto and Apollo Crews at Elimination Chamber was a warning to everyone in the New Era. He knocks the New Era and says he's just getting started, and is a long way from being done. Ziggler says if he has to wipe out an entire generation to get his point across, he will. Ziggler says no one steals the show from him and no one steals his place but some people are about to get put in theirs. He walks off.



Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch



We go to the ring and out comes Becky Lynch for this Elimination Chamber rematch. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and out comes Mickie James. They lock up and go at it to start. They trade holds and break. Mickie blows a kiss to Becky. Becky takes Mickie to the mat but she gets right up. Becky takes her down again. Becky keeps Mickie grounded now. Becky keeps control and bridges for a 2 count. Becky focuses on the arm but Mickie makes it to the ropes. The referee gets between them and Mickie goes for a cheap shot but Becky blocks it. Becky with a roll up for 2. More back and forth as Becky sends Mickie to the floor for a breather. Mickie comes in with a knee to the gut to turn it around. Becky drops her with an uppercut and hits two arm drags to take her back to the mat and work on the arm.



Becky ends up sending Mickie to the floor with a springboard side kick. Becky goes to the floor but they collide with a double clothesline and both go down. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and Mickie has Becky down in the ring. Becky finally makes a comeback. Becky with a back kick and more offense for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Mickie catches Becky in a flapjack. Mickie goes to the top but misses the senton. Becky hits her with a Bexploder suplex but Mickie kicks out at 2. Becky takes Mickie back to the top but they trade counters and Mickie gets knocked off the apron with a forearm. Mickie sells a shoulder injury now. Becky rolls her back into the ring. Mickie sells the injury and the referee checks on her as Becky watches. It looks like the referee is about to call the match when Mickie takes advantage of a distracted Becky and drops her with a kick for the win.



Winner: Mickie James



- After the match, Mickie stands tall and taunts Becky as we go to replays. Becky looks on from the ring as Mickie leaves talking trash.



- Still to come, new SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and the announcers plug the upcoming HBO documentary on Andre the Giant.



- Renee Young is in the ring with new SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. Renee starts the interview but a "you deserve it" chant starts out. They reveal that Naomi suffered an injury during the title win at Elimination Chamber. Naomi didn't even realize she was injured until she got back to her room and was relaxing. Naomi says she's been down this road before and has worked through several injuries. Those didn't stop her and this won't stop her now. Naomi says it took her 8 years to get to this moment and one way or the other, she's bringing the title home at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. The music interrupts and out comes former champion Alexa Bliss.



Bliss mocks Naomi's injury and says she just lucked out at Elimination Chamber. Bliss says Naomi realized on Monday morning that she's no Alexa Bliss, then dreamed up this injury because she knew she wouldn't retain in the rematch. Bliss goes on dissing Naomi and tells her to bring her family to WrestleMania so they can see the real champion, Alexa Bliss. Naomi calls her a little flea and warns her not to play games. Bliss tells Naomi to calm down. Bliss says she's in a really good mood tonight and is giving Naomi one week - hand over the title or Bliss will beat her all over the ring and take the title back. Bliss leaves as her music hits and Naomi looks on.



- Still to come, Cena vs. Styles vs. Wyatt.



- Back from the break and TJ Perkins cuts a promo on his 205 Live non-title match against WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville tonight.



Triple Threat for the WWE Title: John Cena vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt



We go to the ring for tonight's main event and John Cena is out first followed by AJ Styles. WWE Champion Bray Wyatt is out next for his first title defense. The lights come on and Luke Harper is standing at ringside staring at Wyatt. Harper attacks him and unloads. Referees back Harper off but he floors Wyatt with a superkick before walking away. We go to commercial.



Back from the break and the match is underway as Cena unloads on AJ. Cena with the shoulders. Cena calls for the Five Knuckle Shuffle and points at the WrestleMania 33 sign but Wyatt pulls him out of the ring and sends him into the steel steps. AJ comes over the top rope with a big forearm on Wyatt. Fans chant "this is awesome" now. AJ works over Wyatt at ringside. AJ brings it back in the ring and keeps control in the corner. AJ keeps control and covers for a close 2 count after a flying forearm.



Wyatt turns it back around and turns AJ inside out. Wyatt works AJ over and sends him to the floor. Cena comes back in and hits his usual moves on Wyatt. Cena with the Five Knuckle Shuffle on Wyatt. Wyatt slides out of the Attitude Adjustment. Wyatt grabs Cena and kisses his forehead but can't hit Sister Abigail as AJ springboards in with the Phenomenal Forearm. Cena hits the AA on Styles for a close 2 count. Cena takes AJ to the top but knocks him off with a right hand. Wyatt turns upside down and Cena charges at him. Wyatt nails Sister Abigail but AJ comes crashing down and breaks the pin. We go to commercial with everyone down.



Back from the break and AJ splashes Wyatt on top of the announce table but it doesn't break. Fans chant "one more time" now. AJ goes back to the top of the barrier and leg drops Wyatt through the table. AJ goes to springboard in on Cena but he gets caught in the AA. They trade counters and AJ applies the Calf Crusher. AJ turns that into the STF. Wyatt runs in and hits a senton on both of them, breaking the hold. Another "this is awesome" chant starts up. Wyatt tosses AJ to the floor and turns upside down in the corner after pointing at Cena. Cena catches Wyatt with the AA but Wyatt kicks out at 2.



AJ runs in and hits the Styles Clash on Cena but Cena kicks out at 2. The finish sees Styles springboard in but Cena knocks him off the top, to the floor. Cena turns around to Sister Abigail for the pin.



Winner: Bray Wyatt



- After the match, Wyatt's music hits as we go to replays. The arena lights up with mobile devices as Wyatt poses on his knees in the middle of the ring with the WWE Title. Randy Orton's music hits and out he comes as the lights go up. Orton slowly walks to the ring as he and Wyatt stare each other down. Orton finally enters the ring and they both look up at the WrestleMania 33 sign hanging. They meet in the middle of the ring and Orton has a mic. Orton says he won the Royal Rumble and all the privileges that come with it but Wyatt is the WWE Champion. However, as long as Wyatt is the master and Orton is the servant, he refuses to face Wyatt at WrestleMania. Fans boo. Orton pledges his undying allegiance to Wyatt. Orton hands the mic over and drops to his knees, arms wide open. Wyatt laughs and says Orton now has the keys to the kingdom, my friend. Wyatt's music hits as Orton gets up. Wyatt drops to his knees and poses with the title as Orton stands behind him. They pose with the WrestleMania sign in the background as SmackDown goes off the air.



Follow Marc on Twitter at



WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More - Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens with a video package looking back at Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.- We're live from Anaheim, California with Mauro Ranallo, JBL, David Otunga and Tom Phillips.- We go right to the ring and out comes new WWE Champion Bray Wyatt as fans light the arena up.Wyatt hits the ring and a "you deserve it" chant breaks out. Wyatt laughs. Wyatt says "she" never said this would be easy. She warned him they would lie to him, they would try to denounce him, they would try to steal his gift. Wyatt says she was right, Sister Abigail always spoke the truth and so does he. Wyatt goes on and says he can truly say he has the whole damn world in his hand right now. Fans pop for Wyatt. Wyatt says too much power can be a very scary thing. Not for him but for all of us. Wyatt tells everyone to open their eyes and ears for him, walk by his side and he will lead us to paradise but stand in his way and you will burn in the fire. Wyatt welcomes us all to The Era of Wyatt. The music interrupts and out comes John Cena to a loud mixed reaction.Cena comes out and comments on how lively the crowd is tonight. Cena gives it up for the new WWE Champion. Cena realizes Wyatt has some followers in the arena tonight and says Wyatt's done the job of brain-washing them, because they chanted "you deserve it" to him. The chant starts up again. Cena says no man deserves anything around here, they earn every single inch they get. Cena says Wyatt doesn't have the whole world in his hands, the entire world is looking at the target on his shoulder. Cena wants to cut the chit-chat and have their match right now. The music hits and out comes AJ Styles to interrupt.AJ says Cena is wrong if he thinks he's getting his rematch first. Fans chant for AJ as he walks to the ring and talks. AJ says Cena isn't getting away with line-jumping tonight. AJ enters the ring and reminds us he's already beat Cena several times. Styles says he knows he can beat Wyatt. Styles wants his one-on-one rematch for the WWE Title right now. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan is out next as his music interrupts and a "yes!" chant breaks out. Bryan congratulates Wyatt on winning the WWE Title. Bryan says we have a conundrum on our hands - Cena and AJ are both owed rematches but we have promised the people of Anaheim a WWE Title match. Bryan makes Cena vs. Styles vs. Wyatt in a Triple Threat for the WWE Title as tonight's main event. Cena, AJ and Wyatt have words as Bryan's music hits. AJ isn't happy but Cena looks ready to go.- We go to the announcers for discussion on tonight's show. Still to come, Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James. Also, new SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi will speak. We see SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha walking backstage. We go to commercial.- Back from the break and an angry WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose is backstage looking for Baron Corbin.We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Jason Jordan for this non-title match. Konnor and Viktor are out next.Gable and Viktor start things off with a lock up. Gable takes Viktor down first and goes for a quick pin attempt. More back and forth. We go to commercial after American Alpha hits dropkicks to send their opponents out of the ring.Back from the break and Viktor is in control of Gable as The Ascension turned it around during the commercial. Gable fights back but Viktor whips him into the corner and he goes down. Viktor with a 2 count. Konnor comes in and floors Gable for another pin attempt. Konnor keeps Gable grounded now. Gable gets an opening after a hanging armbar. Viktor tags in and stops the tag to Jordan. Gable ends up getting the tag and in comes Jordan. Jordan knocks Konnor off the apron and unloads on Viktor. Konnor runs in but takes a big Alphaplex. Viktor also takes a suplex.Jordan misses the spear in the corner on Viktor. Konnor tags in for a big double team on Gable for a close 2 count. Alpha takes Konnor out and hits Grand Amplitude on Viktor for the win.- After the match, Gable and Jordan stand tall as we go to replays. Gable and Jordan raise their titles as fans pop. The Usos appear on the big screen and taunt the champions, warning them that they're coming for them. The music hits and they wait for a fight but The Usos never come out.- James Ellsworth and Carmella are backstage. Carmella still wants to take it easy and slow... Ambrose walks up and he's still looking for Corbin. Ambrose gives Ellsworth some advice and says Carmella is using him, go try online dating or something. Carmella asks if Ellsworth is going to let this gas station attendance talk to her like that. Absolutely not... Daniel Bryan walks up and asks if there's a problem. Ambrose has two - he wants Corbin and Ellsworth is dressed like a schmuck. Ambrose asks if he can beat Ellsworth up and Bryan thinks he can make that happen. Ambrose walks off. Bryan also leaves. Ellsworth wonders what just happened and Carmella says he just got the chance to teach Ambrose a lesson. Ellsworth doesn't seem so sure.- Still to come, Becky vs. Mickie. Back to commercial.- Back from the break and the announcers mention 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, who joins Kurt Angle and The Rock 'n' Roll Express as confirmed names for this year.- We go to the ring and James Ellsworth is out with Carmella. He tells fans to simmer down and not be rude as he introduces his special lady friend. Fans boo. He tells them not to boo Carmella because her only boo is him. He's so lucky to have her accompany him to the ring because she makes his heart race and sing. Ellsworth gives it up for Carmella but the music hits and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose for a fight.Ellsworth waits but Ambrose doesn't appear. We finally see Baron Corbin come out dragging Ambrose with him. Corbin beats up Ambrose but Ambrose fights back. Ambrose jumps off a production case and nails Corbin but Corbin catches him in a Deep Six, dropping him into a production area causing sparks to go off. Referees check on Ambrose as we go back to the announcers.- Phillips leads us to backstage video of Natalya attacking Nikki Bella, knocking her into Maryse, after their double count out match at Elimination Chamber on Sunday night. Bryan is backstage with Nikki now. He says this stuff has to stop. Nikki says she's just defending herself, Natalya won't stop attacking her. Bryan has an idea that he thinks Nikki will like. Natalya walks up. Bryan says he thinks she will like the idea too. Natalya goes off about how Nikki always gets everything. Nikki says she's lost it and she's the reason why Team SmackDown lost at Survivor Series. Natalya ends up decking Nikki and a brawl breaks out. Security comes in to help Bryan break it up. Bryan isn't happy. He makes Natalya vs. Nikki in a Falls Count Anywhere match for next week. Bryan storms off and they argue.- Still to come, Cena vs. Styles vs. Wyatt. Back to commercial.- Back from the break and we see what just happened with Ambrose and Corbin. Dasha Fuentes is backstage with Corbin now. He blames Ambrose on him not winning the WWE Title on Sunday night.- Renee Young is backstage with Dolph Ziggler. He says what he did to Kalisto and Apollo Crews at Elimination Chamber was a warning to everyone in the New Era. He knocks the New Era and says he's just getting started, and is a long way from being done. Ziggler says if he has to wipe out an entire generation to get his point across, he will. Ziggler says no one steals the show from him and no one steals his place but some people are about to get put in theirs. He walks off.We go to the ring and out comes Becky Lynch for this Elimination Chamber rematch. Back to commercial.Back from the break and out comes Mickie James. They lock up and go at it to start. They trade holds and break. Mickie blows a kiss to Becky. Becky takes Mickie to the mat but she gets right up. Becky takes her down again. Becky keeps Mickie grounded now. Becky keeps control and bridges for a 2 count. Becky focuses on the arm but Mickie makes it to the ropes. The referee gets between them and Mickie goes for a cheap shot but Becky blocks it. Becky with a roll up for 2. More back and forth as Becky sends Mickie to the floor for a breather. Mickie comes in with a knee to the gut to turn it around. Becky drops her with an uppercut and hits two arm drags to take her back to the mat and work on the arm.Becky ends up sending Mickie to the floor with a springboard side kick. Becky goes to the floor but they collide with a double clothesline and both go down. Back to commercial.Back from the break and Mickie has Becky down in the ring. Becky finally makes a comeback. Becky with a back kick and more offense for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Mickie catches Becky in a flapjack. Mickie goes to the top but misses the senton. Becky hits her with a Bexploder suplex but Mickie kicks out at 2. Becky takes Mickie back to the top but they trade counters and Mickie gets knocked off the apron with a forearm. Mickie sells a shoulder injury now. Becky rolls her back into the ring. Mickie sells the injury and the referee checks on her as Becky watches. It looks like the referee is about to call the match when Mickie takes advantage of a distracted Becky and drops her with a kick for the win.- After the match, Mickie stands tall and taunts Becky as we go to replays. Becky looks on from the ring as Mickie leaves talking trash.- Still to come, new SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. Back to commercial.- Back from the break and the announcers plug the upcoming HBO documentary on Andre the Giant.- Renee Young is in the ring with new SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. Renee starts the interview but a "you deserve it" chant starts out. They reveal that Naomi suffered an injury during the title win at Elimination Chamber. Naomi didn't even realize she was injured until she got back to her room and was relaxing. Naomi says she's been down this road before and has worked through several injuries. Those didn't stop her and this won't stop her now. Naomi says it took her 8 years to get to this moment and one way or the other, she's bringing the title home at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. The music interrupts and out comes former champion Alexa Bliss.Bliss mocks Naomi's injury and says she just lucked out at Elimination Chamber. Bliss says Naomi realized on Monday morning that she's no Alexa Bliss, then dreamed up this injury because she knew she wouldn't retain in the rematch. Bliss goes on dissing Naomi and tells her to bring her family to WrestleMania so they can see the real champion, Alexa Bliss. Naomi calls her a little flea and warns her not to play games. Bliss tells Naomi to calm down. Bliss says she's in a really good mood tonight and is giving Naomi one week - hand over the title or Bliss will beat her all over the ring and take the title back. Bliss leaves as her music hits and Naomi looks on.- Still to come, Cena vs. Styles vs. Wyatt.- Back from the break and TJ Perkins cuts a promo on his 205 Live non-title match against WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville tonight.We go to the ring for tonight's main event and John Cena is out first followed by AJ Styles. WWE Champion Bray Wyatt is out next for his first title defense. The lights come on and Luke Harper is standing at ringside staring at Wyatt. Harper attacks him and unloads. Referees back Harper off but he floors Wyatt with a superkick before walking away. We go to commercial.Back from the break and the match is underway as Cena unloads on AJ. Cena with the shoulders. Cena calls for the Five Knuckle Shuffle and points at the WrestleMania 33 sign but Wyatt pulls him out of the ring and sends him into the steel steps. AJ comes over the top rope with a big forearm on Wyatt. Fans chant "this is awesome" now. AJ works over Wyatt at ringside. AJ brings it back in the ring and keeps control in the corner. AJ keeps control and covers for a close 2 count after a flying forearm.Wyatt turns it back around and turns AJ inside out. Wyatt works AJ over and sends him to the floor. Cena comes back in and hits his usual moves on Wyatt. Cena with the Five Knuckle Shuffle on Wyatt. Wyatt slides out of the Attitude Adjustment. Wyatt grabs Cena and kisses his forehead but can't hit Sister Abigail as AJ springboards in with the Phenomenal Forearm. Cena hits the AA on Styles for a close 2 count. Cena takes AJ to the top but knocks him off with a right hand. Wyatt turns upside down and Cena charges at him. Wyatt nails Sister Abigail but AJ comes crashing down and breaks the pin. We go to commercial with everyone down.Back from the break and AJ splashes Wyatt on top of the announce table but it doesn't break. Fans chant "one more time" now. AJ goes back to the top of the barrier and leg drops Wyatt through the table. AJ goes to springboard in on Cena but he gets caught in the AA. They trade counters and AJ applies the Calf Crusher. AJ turns that into the STF. Wyatt runs in and hits a senton on both of them, breaking the hold. Another "this is awesome" chant starts up. Wyatt tosses AJ to the floor and turns upside down in the corner after pointing at Cena. Cena catches Wyatt with the AA but Wyatt kicks out at 2.AJ runs in and hits the Styles Clash on Cena but Cena kicks out at 2. The finish sees Styles springboard in but Cena knocks him off the top, to the floor. Cena turns around to Sister Abigail for the pin.- After the match, Wyatt's music hits as we go to replays. The arena lights up with mobile devices as Wyatt poses on his knees in the middle of the ring with the WWE Title. Randy Orton's music hits and out he comes as the lights go up. Orton slowly walks to the ring as he and Wyatt stare each other down. Orton finally enters the ring and they both look up at the WrestleMania 33 sign hanging. They meet in the middle of the ring and Orton has a mic. Orton says he won the Royal Rumble and all the privileges that come with it but Wyatt is the WWE Champion. However, as long as Wyatt is the master and Orton is the servant, he refuses to face Wyatt at WrestleMania. Fans boo. Orton pledges his undying allegiance to Wyatt. Orton hands the mic over and drops to his knees, arms wide open. Wyatt laughs and says Orton now has the keys to the kingdom, my friend. Wyatt's music hits as Orton gets up. Wyatt drops to his knees and poses with the title as Orton stands behind him. They pose with the WrestleMania sign in the background as SmackDown goes off the air.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here