LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN 1/31/17

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up with a look back at the Royal Rumble.
- AJ Styles is backstage with Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan. He's going to get his rematch but he doesn't want it in the Elimination Chamber, he wants a one-on-one match. They reveal that new WWE Champion John Cena, Styles, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, The Miz and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose will be in the Chamber. Ambrose walks up and has words with Styles. Ambrose says he and Styles have unfinished business to settle tonight.
- We're live as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He's joined by JBL, David Otunga and Tom Phillips.
- We go right to the ring and out comes new WWE Champion John Cena.
Cena gets hype and gives props to AJ Styles before hyping the Elimination Chamber. Cena goes on until the music hits and out comes Bray Wyatt with Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton. Wyatt goes on about how he will win the WWE Title from Cena in the Chamber and about how this is his destiny. Wyatt introduces Orton. Orton says if Cena does make it out of the Chamber alive, he will be waiting for him at WrestleMania, but one way or the other, The Wyatts are going to end this cycle and set the title free.
Wyatt and Orton hit the ring and surround Cena. The lights hit and when they come on, Luke Harper is in the ring behind Cena. He turns to face Orton and stands with Cena. Bray and Orton leave the ring. Shane McMahon's music hits and out he comes. He makes a tag team match to start right now. Shane's music hits as we go to commercial.