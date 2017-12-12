





Smackdown Posted in:

WWE SmackDown Results 12/12/17

Dec 12, 2017



- We're live from the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. We see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn backstage handing out flyers, calling on people to help them "Occupy SmackDown" tonight to protest SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon. They're wearing the "yes!" t-shirts for SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan.



- We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion AJ Styles as Greg Hamilton does the introduction.



AJ hits the ring and takes the mic as fans chant his name. AJ finally speaks and talks about defending his title against Jinder Mahal at Clash of Champions on Sunday. AJ says he doesn't want to lose what he finally got back, which is probably how Jinder felt. AJ asks what good is being champion if you're not going to be a fighting champion. AJ gives Jinder some props and takes a few shots over his last several months as champion. AJ says Jinder will do anything and everything to get the WWE Title back. AJ says he agrees with Jinder. The music interrupts and out come The Singh Brothers. They say usually they would introduce The Modern Day Maharaja at this time but not tonight because of what Jinder did to them. They show us footage of Jinder taking out his anger on them two weeks ago after the Handicap Match loss.



AJ says that was kind of cruel and he kind of feels sorry for The Singh Brothers now. He invites them to come to the ring and hug it out. They come down and thank AJ for supporting them. They then announce that they want to be in AJ's corner at Clash of Champions because as far as they are concerned, Jinder will be facing AJ alone. They say they are finally done with Jinder, calling him a disgrace to the 1.3 billion people of India. AJ encourages them to keep getting it off their chests. They complain about how Jinder travels first class but they struggle, about how Jinder can't tell them apart and how Jinder made them kiss his feet. They talk about how bad the smell of Jinder's feet was. AJ shows us photos on the big screen and asks then why were they still with Jinder at the live event in India this past weekend. The Singh Brothers insist they are done with Jinder. AJ shakes one hand when the music hits and out comes Jinder to the stage.



AJ says he's not being fooled by what they're trying to pull. He says they were right about one thing - Jinder will be facing AJ alone on Sunday. AJ attacks The Singh Brothers and takes them out. Fans chant "Jinder sucks" as he approaches the ring and gets on the apron but doesn't go after Styles. Styles stares Jinder down as he leaves the apron and checks on The Singh Brothers. AJ's music hits.



- Still to come, Nakamura vs. Owens.



- We see The Riott Squad walking backstage as Ruby Riott will face Charlotte Flair. We go to commercial.



Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott



Back from the break and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is out for this non-title match. Ruby Riott waits in the ring as we see Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan at ringside. We get a video package on The Riott Squad's past few weeks on the main roster.



Natalya is on commentary for this match. Back and forth to start the match. Riott with an early roll up after Liv and Logan provide a distraction. Flair comes back with a fall-away slam, sending Riott to the floor. Ruby comes back in but Logan provides another distraction, allowing Riott to hit a STO on Flair. More back and forth before Riott takes Flair down and keeps her grounded. We end up going to commercial with Riott in control.



Flair makes a big comeback after the break, unloading on the floor and taking out the others. This leads to Natalya getting dropped by Flair. Natalya ends up dropping Flair to cause the disqualification.



Winner by DQ: Charlotte Flair



- After the bell, The Riott Squad teams up on Flair in the ring. She tries to fight back but they beat her down as Natalya watches from the floor. They bring Flair to the floor and continue destroying her. Liv and Logan take the steel ring steps apart and lay half of them over Flair. The music interrupts and out comes Naomi to make the save. Naomi takes out Logan and Liv at the same time. Naomi goes after Riott next and brings her into the ring. Naomi unloads on Riott and hits her with the Rear View. Liv and Logan pull Ruby to safety as they retreat up the ramp. Lana, Tamina Snuka and Carmella suddenly attack The Riott Squad from behind. Liv, Ruby and Logan retreat again and face off with the other two groups.



- Still to come, Corbin vs. Ziggler. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and the announcers plug Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.



- SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan is backstage on the phone, apparently with Shane McMahon. Bryan says there are no worries as he will be out on commentary for the main event. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens walk in and leave some of their "Occupy" flyers with Bryan. Bryan tells Shane that Clash of Champions is his main priority. Owens and Sami leave. Bryan ends his call with Shane and checks out the flyers.



Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler



Back to the ring and Bobby Roode is out for commentary. Dolph Ziggler is out to the ring first. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin is out next for this non-title match.



The bell rings and Corbin takes it to the corner. They talk some trash and Ziggler shoves Corbin out of the corner. Corbin drops Ziggler with a right hand. Ziggler sends Corbin into the corner with a dropkick. Corbin comes back but runs into the ring post. Both Superstars are down in the ring as Roode takes off his robe and enters the ring to wait for them to get up.



Ziggler gets up first and Roode nails him with a Glorious DDT for the disqualification.



Winner by DQ: Dolph Ziggler



- After the bell, Corbin grabs Roode but Roode counters and drops him with a Glorious DDT. Roode talks trash to both Superstars and stands tall as his music plays.



- The Bludgeon Brothers are here. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and we get a preview of the latest Fashion Files segment, which can be viewed in its entirety on the WWE website. The announcers then announce Breezango vs. The Bludgeon Brothers for Sunday.



The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Colin Delaney and Joe Monroe



We go to the ring and out come Rowan and Harper. Former WWE jobber Colin Delaney waits with his partner Joe Monroe.



The bell starts and Rowan goes right to work, destroying. Harper tags in and they keep up the assault for the easy win. They bring it back in the ring and end up hitting a big double team for the squash win.



Winners: The Bludgeon Brothers



- After the match, Rowan and Harper stand tall as we get replays.



- Back from a break and out come Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in their "yep!" t-shirts.



Owens takes the mic and says the "yep!" movement has arrived. Sami says energy in the arena is surreal right now, like the WWE Universe finally decided to stand with them, against WWE management. Sami says they all stand united for change. Owens keeps saying "yep!" after each point Sami makes. Sami says management finally took things too far last week. He shows us footage of Owens being handcuffed to the ring rope for Sami's match with Randy Orton.



Owens says people think Vince McMahon or Stephanie McMahon are brutal but after the last 9 months on SmackDown, Shane is easily the worst McMahon there is. Owens goes on and says it's time to show that this business is bigger than Shane and his vendetta. Owens says he hopes the ring is reinforced because it's time to "Occupy" SmackDown. He calls everyone out from the back to come fill the ring. No one is showing up. Daniel Bryan finally appears and just stares at them from the stage. Owens and Sami wave him down to the ring. Bryan's music hits as he does the "yes!" chant on the way to the ring.



Owens calls Bryan the inspiration for the "yep!" moment. Sami says they thought thousands would come join them but it's OK that only one man did because it's Mr. Daniel Bryan, the one who truly does occupy SmackDown. Bryan asks them what they're doing. Owens and Sami talk about how they are just like Bryan. Bryan says they are nothing like him and this proves it. Bryan says the "yes!" movement was never about him, it was about the fans. Fans do the chant again. Sami and Owens rant more about how Shane is out to get them and ruin their careers. Bryan says he and Shave have an agreement that they will have each other's backs. Bryan recognizes Owens and Sami are incredibly talented. Bryan says he will make sure the tag match on Sunday is fair and that Sami and Owens can prove they belong. Bryan says if they lose, there will be no excuses. Bryan trusts Shane will have his back like he's always had his. Bryan announces that there will be a second special referee in the tag match - Daniel Bryan. Bryan's music hits as fans pop. Sami and Owens seem happy with the news.



- Still to come, The Usos vs. Aiden English & Rusev. Back to commercial.



The Usos vs. Rusev and Aiden English



Back from the break and The New Day are on commentary as Rusev & Aiden English make their entrance. English sings about 12 Days of Rusev Day and gets a pop but the music interrupts and out come SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos for this non-title match. The Usos talk trash until the music hits and out come Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin. Gable knocks the other teams and calls them all weak. Benjamin says nothing matters but Sunday because they're coming to collect the titles as King Kong doesn't have ish on them. They go on about winning the titles on Sunday before we return to commercial.



Back from the break and Rusev & English have control of the match. Rusev has Jey Uso stuck in a bear hug. Rusev breaks it and talks some trash to Jimmy Uso. Jey tries to make a comeback and drops Rusev. Jimmy tags in at the same time English gets the tag. Jimmy unloads and ducks a clothesline before hitting a big Samoan Drop.



Jimmy gets riled up and goes for the big splash in the corner but English floors him with a big boot. Uso ends up catching English with a superkick in mid-move but Rusev breaks the pin. Uso sends Rusev to the floor and goes for a big dive but Rusev nails him with a right hand. Jimmy comes over and kicks Rusev away into the barrier. The chaos leads to Rusev hitting a big Machka Kick from the floor, allowing English to drop Jimmy for the pin.



Winners: Aiden English and Rusev



- After the match, Rusev and English stand tall as Rusev's music hits.



- We see what happened earlier with Styles, The Singh Brothers and Jinder. Renee Young is backstage with Styles now. Styles says The Singh Brothers weren't fooling anyone earlier and won't be fooling anyone on Sunday. He talks about how he will beat the odds on Sunday and how h e doesn't need anyone's help, unlike Jinder. Jinder and The Singh Brothers suddenly attack AJ from the side and beat him down. Jinder grabs AJ and tells him he will not be beating the odds on Sunday. Jinder shoves AJ back to the floor and they leave laying.



- Still to come, Owens vs. Nakamura. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and the announcers go over the WWE Clash of Champions card for Sunday.



- We go to the ring as Randy Orton is introduced first. Shinsuke Nakamura is out next. Renee Young waits in the ring and asks if both Bryan and Shane being special referees for Sunday will be conflicting. Fans chant for Nakamura. Orton says he can't speak for the motives of Shane and Bryan but he can speak for himself and he doesn't like Owens or Sami because they're obnoxious and entitled. Orton says he and Nakamura will do everyone a favor on Sunday when they make sure those two idiots lose their jobs. Renee asks Nakamura if he agrees. Nakamura says "yep" and Renee thanks them. Nakamura's music hits as we go to commercial.



- Back from the break and Cedric Alexander vs. Ariya Daivari is announced for tonight's WWE 205 Live.



Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens



We go to the ring and Daniel Bryan is on commentary. The music hits and out comes Kevin Owens with Sami Zayn. Nakamura and Orton wait for them in the ring.



The bell rings and Owens talks some trash about Orton as he takes his time leaving the ring. Owens drops Nakamura first and beats him around the ring. Owens with a headlock on Nakamura while talking trash to Orton.



Nakamura fights up and out as Sami looks on from ringside. Owens knees Nakamura and drops him again. Owens yells at Nakamura about being the man. Nakamura fights back again but Owens comes right back. Nakamura delivers a kick to the face. Owens avoids a kick and rolls to the floor for a breather. Nakamura follows but Owens rams him into the apron a few times. Owens rolls Nakamura back into the ring and hits the senton for a 2 count. Owens with another headlock.



Nakamura fights out of another hold but Owens slams him back to the mat by his h air. Owens with more offense and a 2 count as he continues to dominate the match. Owens unloads in the corner now. Nakamura counters and delivers a running knee to the gut in the corner. Nakamura with forearms in the corner now. Nakamura positions Owens on the top and goes for the high knee but Owens moves and Nakamura hits the turnbuckles. Owens pulls Nakamura to the floor and launches him into the barrier. We go to commercial with Nakamura down.



Owens drops Nakamura with a clothesline after a big of back & forth following the commercial. Owens with another 2 count. Owens unloads with more offense on Nakamura and talks some more trash. Owens ends up going for the senton but Nakamura gets his knees up. Fans rally for Nakamura now. They both get up and trade shots in the middle of the ring. Owens looks to get the upperhand but Nakamura comes off the ropes and takes him down with a one-leg dropkick. Orton cheers Nakamura on.



Nakamura with more offense to send Owens back down. Nakamura plants Owens face first. Nakamura gets riled up now. Nakamura with kicks while Owens is on his knees. Owens catches a kick but Nakamura drops him with an enziguri. Nakamura with another shot charging into the corner. Nakamura with more knees in the corner now. Nakamura with Good Vibrations now. Nakamura keeps the offense going and positions Owens over the top again. Nakamura with the high knee for a 2 count.



Nakamura takes Owens to the top and rocks him with forearms. Nakamura climbs up for a superplex but Owens fights him. Owens headbutts Nakamura to the mat. Owens climbs up for a senton but can't connect as Nakamura gets his knees up. Owens blocks a reverse exploder suplex. Owens accidentally knocks the referee down. Nakamura and Owens tangle. Bryan gets up from commentary and takes the referee's shirt off. Nakamura blocks the pop-up powerbomb and drops Owens. Bryan enters the ring with the shirt on and counts the pin but Owens kicks out at 2. Sami runs in but Orton runs in and clotheslines him. Sami and Orton end up on the floor. Sami with a thumb to the eye and a shot into the steel ring post to drop Orton. Nakamura readies for the Kinshasa but Sami comes in. Nakamura knocks Sami to the floor. Owens takes advantage and hits a pop-up powerbomb on Nakamura for the pin as Bryan counts it.



Winner: Kevin Owens



- After the match, Sami and Owens celebrate up the ramp as Orton checks on Nakamura. Bryan looks on as Sami and Owens taunt their Clash of Champions opponents. We go to replays. Renee Young approaches Sami and Owens for comments on the ramp but Owens takes the mic. Owens says this proves nobody - not Shane, Nakamura or Orton will take this away from them because the bottom line is that they are the absolute best, not just on SmackDown but the entire WWE. Owens tries to get a "yep!" chant going before his music hits. Owens and Sami continue celebrating as we go to more replays. SmackDown goes off the air with Sami and Owens running their mouths to Nakamura and Orton.



