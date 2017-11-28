





Smackdown, WWE Posted in:

*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN 11/28/17

By

Nov 28, 2017 - 7:29:08 PM



By Marc Middleton Nov 28, 2017 - 7:29:08 PM



- We're live from Lexington, KY as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves.



- We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.



Shane quickly brings up Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, saying they betrayed the entire SmackDown team. Shane says they have no respect for the office, the roster or the fans. Shane was looking forward to firing them until Daniel Bryan had another idea. Bryan's idea, the Lumberjack Match, was amazing on paper. Shane knew Bryan would end up firing them both but that didn't happen. Shane says he and Bryan have had numerous conversations about what happened but instead of hearing it from him, he figured we should hear it from the horse's mouth. Shane introduces Bryan and out comes the SmackDown General Manager to a pop and a "yes!" chant.



Bryan understands why Shane and others want Owens & Sami fired but as someone who has been fired a few times, Bryan believes in second chances. Bryan says they should not have interfered at Survivor Series but Shane's temperament also gets the best of him at times. Shane mentions how Owens beat up his father Vince McMahon several weeks back. And how Sami interfered in his match with Owens. And how both of them betrayed the entire SmackDown roster. Bryan says we have to understand why they did those things - in the name of competition trying to grab the brass ring. Bryan sees real talent in Sami & Owens and if they fire them, they will just end up on RAW. Shane says great, they would become his sister's problem. Bryan goes on about how Shane hired him to do this job and he's not a yes man, he can genuinely spot talent to keep SmackDown going. Bryan needs Shane to trust him so he can make the decisions when Shane leaves. Shane says he does trust Bryan. Shane announces that Sami will be banned from ringside for tonight's Owens vs. Randy Orton match and that the match will be held under No DQ rules. Shane's music hits as he and Bryan discuss what's going on.



- Still to come, Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan face off against Natalya, Naomi and Charlotte. Also, WWE Champion AJ Styles faces The Singh Brothers in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match.



- We see The New Day backstage walking to the ring. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens approach Daniel Bryan backstage. They want the terms for tonight's match with Orton to be lifted but Bryan tells them hell no and walks off.



The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable



We go to the ring and out comes The New Day. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are on commentary. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin are out next.



Gable starts off with Xavier Woods. Woods drops Gable early on and tags in Kofi Kingston for some double teaming. Kofi with more offense for a 2 count as Big E cheers him on from ringside. Benjamin gets the tag and they double team Woods to take control. We go to commercial with Benjamin in control of Woods.



Back from the break and Gable goes at it with Woods. Woods nails a big missile dropkick from the top. Kofi gets the hot tag and springboards in with a big shot on Shelton as he tags in. Kofi unloads on Shelton. Benjamin tries to overpower Kofi but gets kicked. Kofi with a crossbody for a close 2 count.



Benjamin catapults Kofi out of the corner but he lands on his feet. Kofi drops Shelton with a big shot and gets fired up. Kofi with the Boom Drop. Shelton blocks Trouble In Paradise but Kofi dumps him to the floor. Gable also gets dumped to the floor. Woods runs the ropes and lands on both of his opponents. Shelton goes back in but Kofi superkicks him. Woods tags in for the assisted stomp from the top. Woods covers Shelton for the pin.



Winners: The New Day



- After the match, The New Day dances as The Usos look on.



- We see video of Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan making their debuts last week. Naomi is backstage with Charlotte Flair and they're ready to get some payback. Natalya appears and has words but says she's willing to put their differences aside to get revenge.



The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Hype Bros



Back from the break and out comes Rowan and Harper as Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley wait in the ring.



Rowan and Harper unload to start the match and quickly win a squash.



Winners: The Bludgeon Brothers



- After the match, Ryder is interviewed in the ring and talks about how something needs to change. Mojo suddenly attacks him from behind and beats him down. Fans chant "this is awesome" as Mojo unloads on Ryder.



- Back from a commercial and Mojo Rawley is walking backstage. Kayla Braxton asks him why he attacked Ryder. Mojo says like Ryder said in the ring, the landscape has changed.



- We see how Baron Corbin hit Bobby Roode during last week's Lumberjack Match. Dasha Fuentes is backstage with Roode now. Roode cuts a promo on Corbin and says he knows there's someone out there that's smarter, better and that will take away his United States Title. Roode goes on until Corbin appears and says Roode is delirious if he thinks he's scared of him. Roode challenges Corbin to put the title on the line tonight. Fans pop. Corbin declines the challenge.



2-on-1 Handicap Match: AJ Styles vs. The Singh Brothers



We go to the ring and out come The Singh Brothers to introduce Jinder Mahal. They head to the ring together. WWE Champion AJ Styles is out next.



AJ hits the ring but Jinder attacks him and beats him down. Jinder tells The Singh Brothers to step aside so he can have AJ all to himself. Jinder sends AJ into the ring post, causing him to fall out to the floor. Back to commercial.



Follow Marc on Twitter at



Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More - Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens with a look back at last week's post-Survivor Series episode.- We're live from Lexington, KY as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves.- We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.Shane quickly brings up Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, saying they betrayed the entire SmackDown team. Shane says they have no respect for the office, the roster or the fans. Shane was looking forward to firing them until Daniel Bryan had another idea. Bryan's idea, the Lumberjack Match, was amazing on paper. Shane knew Bryan would end up firing them both but that didn't happen. Shane says he and Bryan have had numerous conversations about what happened but instead of hearing it from him, he figured we should hear it from the horse's mouth. Shane introduces Bryan and out comes the SmackDown General Manager to a pop and a "yes!" chant.Bryan understands why Shane and others want Owens & Sami fired but as someone who has been fired a few times, Bryan believes in second chances. Bryan says they should not have interfered at Survivor Series but Shane's temperament also gets the best of him at times. Shane mentions how Owens beat up his father Vince McMahon several weeks back. And how Sami interfered in his match with Owens. And how both of them betrayed the entire SmackDown roster. Bryan says we have to understand why they did those things - in the name of competition trying to grab the brass ring. Bryan sees real talent in Sami & Owens and if they fire them, they will just end up on RAW. Shane says great, they would become his sister's problem. Bryan goes on about how Shane hired him to do this job and he's not a yes man, he can genuinely spot talent to keep SmackDown going. Bryan needs Shane to trust him so he can make the decisions when Shane leaves. Shane says he does trust Bryan. Shane announces that Sami will be banned from ringside for tonight's Owens vs. Randy Orton match and that the match will be held under No DQ rules. Shane's music hits as he and Bryan discuss what's going on.- Still to come, Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan face off against Natalya, Naomi and Charlotte. Also, WWE Champion AJ Styles faces The Singh Brothers in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match.- We see The New Day backstage walking to the ring. We go to commercial.- Back from the break and Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens approach Daniel Bryan backstage. They want the terms for tonight's match with Orton to be lifted but Bryan tells them hell no and walks off.We go to the ring and out comes The New Day. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are on commentary. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin are out next.Gable starts off with Xavier Woods. Woods drops Gable early on and tags in Kofi Kingston for some double teaming. Kofi with more offense for a 2 count as Big E cheers him on from ringside. Benjamin gets the tag and they double team Woods to take control. We go to commercial with Benjamin in control of Woods.Back from the break and Gable goes at it with Woods. Woods nails a big missile dropkick from the top. Kofi gets the hot tag and springboards in with a big shot on Shelton as he tags in. Kofi unloads on Shelton. Benjamin tries to overpower Kofi but gets kicked. Kofi with a crossbody for a close 2 count.Benjamin catapults Kofi out of the corner but he lands on his feet. Kofi drops Shelton with a big shot and gets fired up. Kofi with the Boom Drop. Shelton blocks Trouble In Paradise but Kofi dumps him to the floor. Gable also gets dumped to the floor. Woods runs the ropes and lands on both of his opponents. Shelton goes back in but Kofi superkicks him. Woods tags in for the assisted stomp from the top. Woods covers Shelton for the pin.- After the match, The New Day dances as The Usos look on.- We see video of Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan making their debuts last week. Naomi is backstage with Charlotte Flair and they're ready to get some payback. Natalya appears and has words but says she's willing to put their differences aside to get revenge.Back from the break and out comes Rowan and Harper as Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley wait in the ring.Rowan and Harper unload to start the match and quickly win a squash.- After the match, Ryder is interviewed in the ring and talks about how something needs to change. Mojo suddenly attacks him from behind and beats him down. Fans chant "this is awesome" as Mojo unloads on Ryder.- Back from a commercial and Mojo Rawley is walking backstage. Kayla Braxton asks him why he attacked Ryder. Mojo says like Ryder said in the ring, the landscape has changed.- We see how Baron Corbin hit Bobby Roode during last week's Lumberjack Match. Dasha Fuentes is backstage with Roode now. Roode cuts a promo on Corbin and says he knows there's someone out there that's smarter, better and that will take away his United States Title. Roode goes on until Corbin appears and says Roode is delirious if he thinks he's scared of him. Roode challenges Corbin to put the title on the line tonight. Fans pop. Corbin declines the challenge.We go to the ring and out come The Singh Brothers to introduce Jinder Mahal. They head to the ring together. WWE Champion AJ Styles is out next.AJ hits the ring but Jinder attacks him and beats him down. Jinder tells The Singh Brothers to step aside so he can have AJ all to himself. Jinder sends AJ into the ring post, causing him to fall out to the floor. Back to commercial.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here