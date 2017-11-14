





WWE SmackDown Results 11/14/17

Nov 14, 2017



By Marc Middleton Nov 14, 2017



Shane hypes the Survivor Series pay-per-view and needs everyone on the same page tonight. He goes on and says they will be known as the dominant brand after Sunday. They will no longer be called the B Show, they will be called The Show. The roster pops. Shane tells Becky Lynch that Asuka is saying she will break the entire Team SmackDown. Becky feels like the only thing getting broken on Sunday is Asuka's arm. Shane addresses Sin Cara and WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin next, asking if someone is going to finally silence WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. Corbin says Miz has been running on borrowed time and Sunday will be his End of Days. Shane mentions Triple H replacing Jason Jordan on Team RAW but no worries because he has assembled the greatest men's Survivor Series team in history. Shane says they went over the top when they announced John Cena as the final man on their team. Shane goes on and says no one can stop them now - not Kurt Angle, not Stephanie McMahon and certainly not The Shield. Kofi Kingston knocks The Shield and their challenge next. Xavier Woods says they accepted but do people know why? Big E gets the because... "SmackDown rocks" chant going in the locker room to end the segment.



- We're live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC with Tom Phillips welcoming us. He's joined by Corey Graves and David Otunga.



- We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan to a pop. We see how Bryan was attacked by Kane while backstage at RAW a few weeks back.



Bryan says it's great to be back and he's actually lucky to be here after the chokeslam from Kane. Bryan says it was his own fault as he went to RAW on his own. He should've known better when he saw Stephanie McMahon but that's the good thing about he and SmackDown - they don't stay down, they come back and hit you twice as hard. That attitude and that heart is why RAW is afraid, why they added Triple H to the team. Not only are they afraid, they're embarrassed. Because the 25th Anniversary of RAW is coming up and they were just ransacked by SmackDown. That's something Bryan didn't agree with because he knows how vindictive Stephanie can be. Bryan says there's a good chance RAW will counter-attack tonight but they will be ready.



Bryan says SmackDown will provide without a shadow of a doubt that they are a better show with far better performers than RAW. With that said, a lot can change in a week. He mentions John Cena being on the team now. Also, it's his pleasure to introduce the new WWE Champion. Out comes AJ Styles to a pop.



Fans go wild for AJ. Bryan says SmackDown likes to treat its champions better than they do on RAW. Bryan mentions how WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has his own personal advocate, then asks AJ if he would like the same just for tonight. A "yes!" it is. Bryan mocks Paul Heyman and does an intro for Styles, then cuts a promo on how Styles will defeat Lesnar on Sunday. Bryan finishes his promo and AJ says hold up, he can talk because he's not a puppet like Lesnar. AJ agrees with Heyman that he is the underdog but says he wouldn't have it any other way. Styles says Heyman had it wrong when he says this is a Rocky movie because this is an AJ Styles Production. AJ says he will find a way to beat Lesnar and to produce that SmackDown is the A Show, the house that he built. AJ's music hits and he stands tall as Bryan applauds him.



- Still to come, The New Day vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Also, Natalya defends against Charlotte Flair and Baron Corbin defends against Sin Cara. We see Corbin and Cara walking backstage. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and Jinder Mahal approaches AJ Styles backstage. Jinder says AJ's loss to Brock Lesnar will be nothing compared to when Jinder beats him again and takes back the WWE Title.



WWE United States Title Match: Sin Cara vs. Baron Corbin



We go to the ring and out comes Sin Cara first as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.



The bell rings and Cara strikes first with speed but Corbin nails him. Cara looks to turn it around with more quick offense. Cara takes out the legs and stays on top of Corbin as we go to commercial.



Back from the break and Corbin sends Cara face first into the mat. Corbin talks some trash and stands tall as fans boo him. Corbin smacks Cara around and keeps the trash talk going. Cara fights back with punches to the face and more strikes. Cara with a springboard back elbow and another shot to send Corbin over the top to the floor.



Cara runs the ropes and nails a big dive, sending Corbin into the barrier hard. Cara brings it back into the ring and comes off the ropes but Corbin grabs him for a chokeslam backbreaker. Cara counters that for a 2 count. Cara comes back and hits a crossbody for a 2 count. Both men are down now. Cara gets up first. Corbin counters and sends him to the corner but has to go out and right back in. Corbin catches Cara in a Deep Six for a close 2 count.



Cara fights from the apron and sends Corbin to the floor. Cara with a second rope moonsault to the floor. Cara brings it back into the ring and goes to the top for a Swanton but he's forced to land on his feet. Corbin catches Cara with End of Days for the pin.



Winner: Baron Corbin



- After the match, Corbin grabs his title and has his arm raised as the music plays. We go to replays. Corbin stands tall and looks out at the crowd while Cara is down on the outside.



- Still to come, Sami and Owens vs. The New Day. The announcers plug the men's 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match on Sunday. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and we see some of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets sitting at ringside.



- The announcers lead us to a video package looking at what led to the men's 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Survivor Series on Sunday.



- Shane McMahon approaches Daniel Bryan backstage in their office. Shane talks about how cohesion is important right now and Bryan says they just might have to have a conversation about cohesion after Sunday. Bryan talks again about not agreeing with the "Under Siege" attack and how he got attacked when he went to RAW to fix the problem. Bryan walks off and Shane looks like he's thinking about what's next.



SmackDown Women's Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya



We go to the ring and out comes hometown star Charlotte Flair to a big pop. The winner of this match will face RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss on Sunday at Survivor Series. Flair hits the ring and poses as we go to commercial.



Back from the break and out comes SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton. We get a bit of back & forth to start. The go to the corner and the referee warns them. Natalya floors Flair with a cheap shot coming out of the corner as the referee had Flair distracted. Natalya unloads and they end up on the floor with Flair sending Natalya hard into the barrier. Flair brings it back into the ring for a 2 count.



Flair with a big boot. Flair goes for a pin but Natalya escapes to the floor. Flair keeps up the aggressive offense as we go back to commercial with Natalya on the floor.



Back from the break and Natalya has Flair in a surfboard submission. Flair escapes and delivers a big chop to the chest, and another. Flair with more chops until Natalya nails the discus clothesline for a 2 count. Natalya with a kick and a headlock before keeping Flair grounded on the mat. Natalya sends Flair back into the mat and keeps control. Flair comes back with a big spear out of nowhere. Flair with a 2 count.



Natalya sends Flair into the turnbuckles when she goes for the Figure Four. Natalya with more offense and pin attempts as she starts to show frustration. Natalya with some disrespect before going for the Sharpshooter. Flair fights back and covers for a 2 count. Flair blocks another discus clothesline and hits a big suplex into the corner. Flair delivers a big boot from the apron, dropping Natalya on the floor. Flair goes to the floor and climbs up on the barrier. Flair looks to go for the moonsault from the barrier but Natalya comes from behind and launches her into the steel ring post.



Natalya ends up working Flair over some more on the outside before bringing it in at the 7 count. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring. She locks it in and the referee checks on Flair. Flair crawls and goes for the rope but Natalya drags her back. Flair finally makes it to the ropes to break the hold. Natalya unloads as the referee warns her. Natalya charges but Flair sends her to the floor through the ropes. Natalya comes back but Flair nails a big boot.



Flair goes for the Figure Four and bridges into the Figure Eight in the middle of the ring. Natalya taps for the title change.



Winner and New SmackDown Women's Champion: Charlotte Flair



- After the match, Flair grabs the title and goes wild as she raises it in the air while her music plays. We go to replays. Renee Young enters the ring for an interview with the new champ, asking about her match with Bliss on Sunday. Flair says this is all she's thought about since the shake-up and it took a little longer than she thought but to win it in her hometown means everything. Flair gets a little emotional as a "you deserve it" chant breaks out. Flair thanks the crowd. Charlotte says she's going to walk into Survivor Series and make Alexa Bliss bow down to The Queen. Flair says there was a Queen of RAW before there was a Goddess. Charlotte says everyone knows how her dad Ric Flair has had some troubles over the past few months and she knows he's at home watching like he does every Tuesday, and she knows she's going to go to the back and get a text from him saying he loves her. Flair says this match was for her dad. Flair's music hits as the celebration continues. Charlotte heads to the entrance but the music interrupts and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair for a big pop. Charlotte runs to him and hugs him as they both get emotional.



- Still to come, The New Day vs. Owens and Zayn. We see SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos backstage walking. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable are also shown walking out for a singles match. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and we get a new vignette for Erick Rowan and Luke Harper as The Bludgeon Brothers. They will be re-debuting next week.



Jimmy Uso vs. Chad Gable



We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. They have the music cut and talk about facing RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar on Sunday. Chad Gable waits with Shelton Benjamin.



The bell rings and Uso unloads on Gable, sending him to the floor early on. Uso works Gable over and brings him back into the ring. Gable ends up taking out the knee like last week and going to work on Jimmy as Jey Uso watches. Gable with a 2 count. We go to commercial with Gable in control.



Back from the break and Gable keeps control while focusing on the knee. Gable ends up having his knee taken out. Jimmy makes a comeback with a Samoan Drop and more offense for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Gable sends Uso hard into the middle rope. Jey confronts Gable on the outside. This leads to Jey kicking Shelton from the apron and Jimmy dropping Gable with a superkick off the distraction. Jimmy covers for the win.



Winner: Jimmy Uso



- After the match, The Usos take their titles and talk trash while heading up the ramp. Shelton checks on Gable in the ring.



- The announcers plug the WWE Network and Survivor Series weekend.



- Back from the break and Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens are ready to head out for the main event but Sami might be hesitant & bitter. Owens talks him up and mentions The Sami & Kevin Show. Sami once again corrects him and says it's The Kevin & Sami Show.



The New Day vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens



We go to the ring for tonight's main event and out first comes The New Day. Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston all take the mic and talk about their match against The Shield at Survivor Series. They talk about how they really care for each other but Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose have already turned on each other. They say once "cuffing season" is over, The Shield won't be together but The New Day will. They are the only team with true brotherhood, that hasn't turned their backs on each other. Big E goes on and gets the "New Day rocks" chant going. They dance as we go to commercial.



Back from the break and out comes the team of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Woods starts off with Sami and Sami applies a headlock to get it going. Sami ends up going down before Woods and Big E take turns with the Unicorn Stomp in the corner. Sami gets double teamed again as Woods covers for a 2 count as Kofi cheers him on from ringside.



Sami rams Woods back into their corner and in comes Owens for a bit of double teaming. Woods counters a move and ends up dropping Owens into the second rope. Woods with a running dropkick to the back of Owens, right in front of Kofi. Big E tag sin for some double teaming with Woods. Big E with a 2 count on Owens. Woods tags back in and Big E slams him on top of Owens. Sami comes in but Woods drops him, sending him to the floor. Woods runs the ropes but Owens trips him. Owens pulls Woods to the floor and drops him hard. Owens with a senton to Woods on the floor. Owens stomps on Woods and brings him back into the ring as we return to commercial.



Back from the break and Sami has Woods down. Owens tags in and stomps on Woods before talking some trash to Big E. Owens keeps Woods grounded now. Big E tries to rally fans for Woods to make the tag. Owens and Sami take turns on Woods, keeping him near their corner. Sami tags himself in for more double teaming. Big E finally gets the hot tag and unloads with overhead suplexes. Big E drops Sami in the middle of the ring and dances over him before running the ropes for the big splash.



Owens runs in but Big E tosses him into a Woods kick on the apron. Big E tosses Owens to the floor. Woods runs the ropes and leaps out onto Owens. Kofi celebrates. Big E waits for Sami to get up but the music interrupts and out comes The Shield. Fans pop.



Sami is up with Big E as everyone looks for The Shield. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose finally appear in the crowd wearing RAW/Shield t-shirts. Sami and Owens stand tall with The New Day in the ring. The Shield surrounds the ring, then hit the apron. Owens and Sami suddenly drop down and roll out of the ring. The Shield attacks The New Day and the two teams start brawling.



The Usos hit the ring and face off with The Shield but they get beat down. The New day come back into the fight but The Shield is still hanging on. RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro come through the crowd next, hitting the ring to join in on the big fight. We see Team Captain Alicia Fox, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax and Bayley walking backstage. They enter the women's locker room and start brawling with Team SmackDown. They beat everyone down and surround Charlotte Flair. She gets decked by RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.



We go back to the ring and out come Samoa Joe and Finn Balor. Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil are also out with a few other red brand Superstars. Shane McMahon, Baron Corbin and other blue brand Superstars run to the ring now. Shane knocks Balor off the apron. The Hype Bros are also among those out joining the brawl. Dolph Ziggler is also out. Kurt Angle appears at the entrance and the music hits as he brings out Braun Strowman. Braun starts decking guys on the ramp. Braun hits the ring and drops Shinsuke Nakamura, then tossing him to the floor. Shane decks Braun but it does nothing. Braun turns around and Shane attacks him. Braun floors Shane in the middle of the ring. Braun goes to ringside and launches Ziggler into the barrier. The Shield is left in the ring with Shane. They taunt him and make him watch the SmackDown Superstars being assaulted on the outside of the ring. The Shield beats Shane down now.



They hold Shane while Sheamus decks him, forcing him to watch more of the carnage at ringside. Joe breaks the rest of Woods' trombone over the back of Big E. Angle enters the ring and smirks at Shane as The Shield holds him. Angle grabs Shane's face and asks him how it feels, and tells him to wait until Sunday if he thinks this is bad. Angle gives The Shield a thumbs down and they lift Shane for the big Shield-style triple powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Braun enters the ring as Shane tries to recover. Angle grabs Shane and drops him with an Angle Slam. Braun continues to look like he wants to destroy someone else. They lift Shane for another triple powerbomb by The Shield. Braun, The Shield and the others leave as Angle leans over Shane for a few more words of trash talking. Angle follows the rest of Team RAW and poses with them on the stage as SmackDown stars are laid out at ringside. Some enter the ring and check on Shane. Team RAW stands tall on the ramp as SmackDown goes off the air.



