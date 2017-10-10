LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN 10/10/17







- We're live from Grand Rapids, Michigan with Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves. Tom says we will hear from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens tonight following the controversial Hell In a Cell ending. Also, AJ Styles gets his rematch from new WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin.



- We go to the ring and out come new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos as Greg Hamilton does the introduction.



The Usos say they told everyone they had the tag team division on lock. They welcome us to the Uso Penitentiary. They say you come out of the Cell as a changed man so they want The New Day to come out and hear what they have to say to their faces. The music hits and out comes Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Kofi is dancing around while Big E and Xavier are moving slower than usual due to Sunday's brutal match.



The Usos say both teams went to war last night and the other teams in the back suck. Woods wouldn't say they suck but these teams in the ring are the best. The Usos go on with props for both of them, also talking about how beat up they were after the match. The Usos say they and The New Day are the tag team division and they run the division. The New Day wonders if The Usos are asking for a truce. The Usos say it's all about respect. The fans pop. The music interrupts and out come The Hype Bros.



Mojo Rawley says this is the problem - the same two teams taking all the credit each week, leaving the others out in the cold. Some fans gave him the "what?!" treatment. The Usos knock Mojo and his brief NFL career. The music hits and out comes Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable next. Gable calls them The Hype Boys and tells them to get to the back of the line after their loss on Sunday. The Usos talk about how Gable went out and got himself a Shelton Benjamin. They also tell Zack Ryder and Mojo to get to the back of the line. The music hits and out comes Breezango. Before Fandango or Tyler Breeze can speak, the music hits and out comes The Ascension. Breeze asks them to stop following them. The Usos knock all the other teams but The New Day says no, Breezango is cool. The Usos say if any of the other teams want a shot at the title, come on in the ring and make one. The music hits again and out comes SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan.



Bryan says tonight is really not a good night or all this. Fans boo. Bryan thanks The Usos and The New Day for their incredible match at Hell In a Cell. Bryan asks them to please get out of the ring. A "no!" chant starts up next. Bryan says they aren't going to like this but when he says get out of the ring, he means get out of the ring. Bryan says we are going to determine the new challengers for The Usos with a Fatal 4 Way tag team match. And that match is going to happen right now. Bryan's music hits as a "yes!" chant starts and we go to commercial.



#1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way: The Hype Bros vs. The Ascension vs. Breezango vs. Chad Gable and Jason Jordan



Back from the break and we get the bell. Konnor starts off with Mojo Rawley. They run the ropes and Zack Ryder tags in to take out Konnor with a missile dropkick. Viktor comes in and Ryder drops him on his face. Viktor comes back with a corkscrew uppercut for a 2 count. Ryder with some offense now. Chad Gable tags in and takes control of Viktor, taking him to the mat. We see The Usos watching at ringside.



Shelton Benjamin tags in and keeps up the attack on Viktor for another pin attempt. Gable tags back in and keeps Viktor grounded on the mat. Viktor turns it around and works on Gable's arm as fans chant for Gable. Gable out-wrestles Viktor and takes him back down. Viktor ends up ramming Gable back into the corner and tagging in Konnor for some double teaming. Konnor with a big knee for a 2 count as other teams run in. The four teams face off in the ring as we go back to commercial.



Back from the break and Mojo is unloading on Tyler Breeze. Mojo with a big splash in the corner and another. Mojo catches Breeze in a big slam but the other teams break the pin. A big brawl breaks out now. The ring clears to leave Mojo alone with Breeze. Mojo rams Breeze into the corner, then tags in Ryder. They go for the double team but Viktor pushes Ryder. Ryder and Mojo argue, which leads to Breeze rolling Ryder up for a 2 count.



Breeze runs into knees in the corner from Ryder. Breeze avoids the Broski Boot. Viktor and Benjamin come in. Benjamin nails a spinebuster. Benjamin and Gable take out Breeze and others. Benjamin wit a spinebuster to Konnor. Gable and Benjamin stand tall. They go for the double team on Breeze but Fandango makes the save. Fandango misses the Last Dance on Benjamin. Gable with a big moonsault. The chaos leads to Gable and Benjamin getting the pin on Breeze to earn a future title shot.



Winners and New #1 Contenders: Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin



- After the match, the new #1 contenders stand tall as The Usos look on. The Usos stand up at ringside and stare at Gable and Benjamin.



- We go backstage to Dasha Fuentes for comments from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. She's outside of their locker room door and says unfortunately they are making her wait.



- Still to come, Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev and Aiden English. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and the announcers plug WWE's Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign with Susan G. Komen.



- We see stills from Sunday's SmackDown Women's Title match at Hell In a Cell, which saw Natalya retain via disqualification over Charlotte Flair. Lana and Tamina Snuka confront Natalya backstage now. Lana says the title will soon look good on Tamina as it will be ravishing. Natalya mocks her for fantasizing. Carmella interrupts with her Money In the Bank briefcase and taunts them. Natalya says they can all agree that they deserve to be champion more than Charlotte. Charlotte appears and stares Natalya down. Natalya asks Charlotte why she has a long face, if it's because she broke her father's poor heart again. Flair attacks her and unloads until it's broken up.



- Renee Young is backstage with new WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin. He takes shots at keyboard warriors, Tye Dillinger and AJ Styles. Corbin says tonight, the house that AJ built becomes the opportunity that AJ squandered.



- Still to come, Becky Lynch vs. Carmella. Back to commercial.



Carmella vs. Becky Lynch



Back from the break and Ms. Money In the Bank is in the ring. James Ellsworth, wearing his leash, is chained to the ring post. Becky Lynch is out next.



The bell rings and Becky takes Carmella down and mounts her with strikes. Becky is still upset for last week as she keeps up the attack. Carmella slaps Becky and tries to retreat but Becky grabs her. Becky with the Bexploder suplex. Carmella goes to the floor and Ellsworth checks on her. Becky follows and Carmella takes advantage of Ellsworth being in the way to turn it around.



Carmella works Becky over on the floor as fans chant for Becky. Carmella brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Carmella takes Becky back down and hits her, keeping her grounded on the mat.



Becky gets up and out, managing to knock Carmella back into the corner. Becky charges but Carmella knocks her out of the air. Carmella approaches but Becky applies the Disarm Her in the middle of the ring for the win.



Winner: Becky Lynch



- After the match, Becky celebrates as her music hits. Carmella retreats to the floor and Becky taunts her before standing tall.



- Still to come, we will hear from Sami Zayn. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and out comes Kevin Owens. Greg Hamilton announces him as the victorious Kevin Owens.



Owens limps to the ring and has his arm taped up. Owens says he did exactly what eh said he would do at Hell In a Cell - he sent Shane McMahon straight to hell. Owens says the SmackDown Commissioner is gone and he's never coming back. Owens says fans should be counting their blessings because they almost lost him as well. St. Peter himself was about to welcome him into the Pearly Gates but said the people need him on Earth just as bad. Owens was then given his own guardian angel - Sami Zayn. Owens then realized his new purpose, to make SmackDown his own personal paradise. Here we are tonight in his own personal heaven, or as he likes to call it - The Kevin Owens Show. Owens then introduces his best friend and guardian angel, Sami Zayn.



The music hits and out comes a happy Sami to the ring. Sami does his usual mannerisms as some fans cheer. Sami starts to speak but Owens apologizes for interrupting. Owens wants Sami to confirm to the people that he had no idea Sami was going to interfere on Sunday night. But first, Owens needs to tell Sami from the bottom of his heart - thank you. Sami says the recent powerbomb from Owens opened his eyes to everything. Sami says his whole life has been about pleasing the people. Sami says he put the wishes of the people on his shoulders but it just brought him to mediocrity while Owens was becoming champion. Sami thought his time had come when Shane brought him to the land of opportunity. Sami says Shane put on a show, about how RAW was misusing him and ow SmackDown would show him the respect he deserved. Sami says that was the last meeting he had with Shane but it's OK because people get busy, and he had that little helicopter accident. Sami says he would keep showing up with a smile on his face until a few weeks ago when he saw Shane backstage and tried to warn him what Owens is capable of. Sami says Shane just brushed him off. Sami says that's when he realized that Shane never really cared about him or wanted him to get an opportunity. Cut to Hell In a Cell, Sami was watching the match like everyone else and wanted Shane to win like everyone else. When Shane knocked Owens off the Cell to the announce table, he had the match won but he turned around and started to climb back to the top of the Cell again.



Sami says Owens has been a lot of things to him over the years but one thing he will always be is his brother. When Sami saw Shane go back to the top of the Cell, he realized Shane only cared about himself and wanted to end Owens' career or worse. Sami says he then saved his brother because it was the right thing to do. He saved his brother because Shane had become an absolute psychopath. Sami thought he despised Owens for a long time but now he sees he just despised the fact that Owens was right. Now there's not much left to say but thank you. Sami and Owens hug in the middle of the ring to a mixed reaction. Sami's music hits and they hug again. Owens raises Sami's arm and tells the crowd to give it up for him. The music stops and Sami raises Owens' arm, asking the crowd to give it up for him. They go back and forth with getting props for each other. Owens' music hits and they hug again. Owens raises Sami's arm and they play to the crowd some more.



- Still to come, Styles gets his rematch. Also, Rusev and English vs. Orton and Nakamura. Back to commercial.



