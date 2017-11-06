





WWE Monday Night RAW Results 11/6/17

Nov 6, 2017 - 8:00:40 PM



By Marc Middleton Nov 6, 2017 - 8:00:40 PM



- We get a video looking back at last week's show and Braun Strowman's return, then the attack to WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.



- Michael Cole welcomes us to the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. He's joined by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Corey Graves.



- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is in the ring with The Miztourage for another must see edition of MizTV.



Before we get started, Miz has words for his Survivor Series opponent, WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin. Miz talks about their recent Twitter beef, which saw Corbin mention Maryse and their daughter that's due to be born next year. Miz rips Corbin and says he better bring his A-game at Survivor Series because he's going to beat Corbin so badly and do something Corbin can never do - make him and his title relevant. Miz goes on and introduces tonight's MizTV guest. Out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to a big pop.



Angle tells Miz he has Angle's full support in the match with Corbin. Miz can't say the same for Angle. Angle brings up how he can still go and how Miz should know first-hand after the recent WWE TLC pay-per-view. Miz shows us video of RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon threatening Angle with his job if he doesn't produce results at Survivor Series as Team Captain. Angle says he's not going anywhere. He hypes the RAW 25th Anniversary episode in January. He goes on and brings up SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, who has an inferior complex because they will always be the B-show. Angle says they will prove that at Survivor Series. Miz reminds Angle of the "Under Siege" attack from two weeks ago and shows us a replay on the big screen. Miz asks Angle how he retaliated, then shows us video of SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan on the show last week, and his backstage attack from Kane. Miz says Angle locked Bryan in his office and ordered Kane to attack him. Miz says SmackDown won't be happy about this and he wouldn't be surprised if they attacked again tonight. Angle says they wouldn't dare and he had nothing to do with the attack. Angle apologizes to Bryan and says he has nothing but respect for Bryan.



Miz goes on and brings up how Angle set them up to be attacked by Braun Strowman last week. Miz says he and Bo were lucky enough to escape but Axel wasn't. Fans chant for Axel, who is wearing a neck brace tonight. Miz says Bryan doesn't deserve an apology, Axel does. They have more words and more tension. Miz says if Angle had nothing to do with last week's attack by Braun, then why did he put Braun on Team RAW the very next day? Angle says they had nothing to do with each other and Braun deserves to be on Team RAW. Angle says Braun is one hell of a negotiator because he had to promise Braun one thing. Miz wonders what that is. A match... against Miz. Fans pop. Miz drops to his knees and begs but Angle leaves as his music plays.



- We see Elias walking backstage. We go to commercial.



Guitar on a Pole Match: Elias vs. Jason Jordan



Back from the break and out comes Elias as JoJo does the introduction. Elias has a song tonight but he must perform it A-capella as his guitar is hanging on a pole in one of the corners. Elias is quickly interrupted by Jason Jordan.



The bell rings and Elias goes right for the guitar but Jordan stops him and goes right to work. Elias fights him off and tries to climb again but Jordan stops him. They go to the floor after a nice dropkick. They come right back in and face off. Some fans chant for Elias as we go to commercial and they lock up.



Back from the break and Elias has taken control. Jordan counters and shoves Elias into the corner. Jordan with a shoulder thrust and a few power moves. Jordan stands tall over Elias and turns his attention to the guitar.



Jordan climbs for the guitar but Elias stops him. Elias keeps control and turns his attention to the pole now. Elias climbs and retrieves the guitar as fans pop. Elias waits for Jordan to get up. Jordan ducks and kicks Elias, causing him to drop the guitar.



Jordan grabs the guitar but Elias rolls to the floor. Jordan chases him back into the ring but Elias catches him coming in and stomps away. Elias misses a guitar shot as Jordan sends him to the corner. Jordan rams Elias from corner to corner now. Jordan with a big belly-to-belly suplex. Jordan is fired up now. Jordan grabs the guitar and waits as some fans boo. Jordan nails Elias with the guitar to win the match.



Winner: Jason Jordan



- After the match, Jordan stands tall with what's left of the guitar as his music hits. Elias sells the beating at ringside as we go to replays.



- Still to come, Braun Strowman vs. The Miz.



- Back to a break, including a promo for Asuka.



- Back from the break and The Bar confronts Kurt Angle backstage, complaining about how he hasn't made RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose prove their worth going into Survivor Series. Sheamus accuses him of showing favoritism. This leads to Angle granting The Bar a title shot for tonight.



Asuka vs. Stacy Coates



We go to the ring and out comes Asuka to a pop. Local enhancement talent Stacy Coates waits in the ring.



The bell rings and Coates looks to get some offense going but Asuka shuts her down. Asuka mocks Coates and goes to work on her, easily taking control. Asuka with the Hip Attack and more offense. Asuka with more kicks. Asuka ends up dropping Coates into the



Winner: Asuka



- After the match, The Empress of Tomorrow celebrates her win as the music hits.



- Team Captain Alicia Fox appears and announces Asuka for Team RAW at Survivor Series.



- Charly Caruso is backstage with Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews, showing footage from Samoa Joe's return last week where he defeated Crews and attacked Titus after the match. Caruso asks Titus what prompted him to request a match with Joe tonight. Titus talks about how they have fun in Titus Worldwide but last week wasn't fun at all. Titus warns that Joe is in trouble tonight.



- Still to come, Titus vs. Joe. We go to commercial.



Samoa Joe vs. Titus O'Neil



Back from the break and out comes Titus O'Neil with Apollo Crews. Samoa Joe attacks from behind and sends Crews off the stage, then applies the Coquina Clutch on Titus from behind.



Joe hits the ring with a mic and says it does not matter if you are as big as Titus or as athletic as Crews - if you stand in his way, he will put you down. Joe issues a challenge to the back to anyone that wants to come out and fight. The music hits and out comes Finn Balor, surprising Joe.



Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor



Balor hits the ring to a pop as Joe looks on. We go to commercial.



Back and forth after the break. Balor turns it around with a stomp to the gut and a counter. Balor keeps control but Joe turns it back around coming out of the corner with a kick. Joe keeps Balor grounded now. Fans rally for Balor. Balor tries to make a comeback but Joe takes him down and kicks him. Joe drops an elbow to the chest for a 2 count.



Balor fights back as fans rally for him again. Joe shuts Balor down again and drops him for a 2 count. Balor makes a comeback and takes Joe down after hitting the ropes. Balor with a big chop in the corner. Balor runs into a kick to the face. Joe goes to the top but Balor kicks him in the jaw. Joe falls to the apron, then the floor. Balor nails Joe through the ropes, sending him into the barrier. Balor with a running kick to the nose from the apron.



Balor brings it back into the ring but Joe rolls right back out for a breather. Balor runs around the ring and nails Joe with a big shot, dropping him again. We go to commercial with both men down on the floor as fans chant for Balor.



Back from the break and Balor hits a Slingblade. Joe counters a dropkick and drops a big elbow for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Joe takes Balor to the top and works him over. Balor counters and drops Joe for another pin attempt. They trade shots and Joe goes down after the overhead kick. The referee counts as both Superstars are down now.



They get up and Balor nails a Slingblade after ducking a clothesline. Balor dropkicks Joe into the corner. Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace but Joe moves out of the way. Joe drives Balor into the mat for a close 2 count. Fans chant "this is awesome" now. Joe waits for Balor to get up. Joe goes for the Coquina Clutch in the middle of the ring. Balor breaks it and nails a double stomp to the chest. Joe rolls to the floor for a breather. Balor runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Joe down on the floor.



Fans count along as Balor gets hyped up on the floor. Balor works Joe over but Joe fights back. Joe drops Balor on the ramp. The referee counts them both out.



Double Count Out



- After the bell, fans chant "bullshit" at the finish. Joe and Balor brawl on the ramp as officials try to break the fight up. Joe takes Balor down as the brawl continues. Security is out next, as is RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. Security holds Balor and Joe back as fans chant for one more fight. Angle has had enough. Angle says this is the kind of action he wants on his team at Survivor Series. He announces Balor and Joe for Team RAW, joining Angle and Braun. Balor ends up running and leaping off the stage, taking Joe down on the floor. Joe recovers as Finn's music hits and we go to replays.



- The Miz is backstage with Axel and Bo. Bo tries to talk Braun Strowman down, to motivate Miz for his match later tonight. Axel says he's not sure, he's never been manhandled like he was last week. Axel suggests they leave quickly. Miz looks at him and he's not happy. Axel changes his mind and says they will stay and fight if Miz wants to.



- Still to come, Miz vs. Braun. We go back to commercial.



- Kurt Angle is backstage leaving Daniel Bryan a voicemail, apologizing for what Kane did last week and telling Bryan to call him back when he's feeling better. Jason Jordan walks in and Angle gives him props for improving lately. Angle says this may be seen as faforitism but he hopes Jordan has thick skin. Angle names Jordan as the final member of the men's Team RAW at Survivor Series. They hug and Jordan promises he won't let his dad down. Jordan walks off and Angle is all smiles.



- The announcers run down the WWE Survivor Series card.



- Mike Rome is backstage with Sasha Banks and Bayley ahead of their match with Nia Jax and Alicia Fox. They go on about Survivor Series, saying they deserve and want to be on Team RAW. Sasha says Alicia better name them to the team. Bayley says it's time to remind everyone that no one shines better on a big stage than they do.



Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Nia Jax and Alicia Fox



We go to the ring and out comes Nia Jax. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and out comes Sasha Banks, then Bayley. Alicia Fox is out next to join Nia.



Fox starts off Bayley as fans sing for Bayley. Fox stalls and tags in Nia. Nia stars manhandling Bayley early on as Fox cheers her on. Bayley ends up making a tag but Nia catches Sasha in mid-air and drops her. Sasha comes back using her speed and hits a running knee to the face for a 1 count. Jax takes Sasha to the corner and tags in Fox.



Fox works Banks over. Fox takes Banks down and keeps her grounded. Sasha makes the tag to Bayley and she takes control of Fox as fans sing for her again. Nia ends up dropping Bayley from behind and mocking the crowd as she comes back in. We go to commercial with Nia mocking the fans.



Back from the break and Nia drops elbows on Bayley. Nia talks some trash and takes Bayley to the corner. Fox tags back in for a quick double team. Fox traps Bayley in the ropes now and unloads with kicks to the back. Fox and Nia keep control of Bayley with quick tags, showing off as they keep her in their corner.



Bayley knocks Nia off the apron and sends Fox into the second turnbuckle. Bayley crawls for a tag but Fox grabs her leg. Sasha still get the tag, unloading on Fox. Sasha with double knees off the top. Sasha decks Nia and goes back to work on Fox. Fox catches her in a tilt-a-whirl but it's countered. Sasha with more knees and a 2 count as Nia breaks it up. Bayley and Sasha end up double teaming Nia to send her to the floor. Fox rolls Banks up from behind but Sasha turns that into the Banks Statement for the win.



Winners: Bayley and Sasha Banks



- After the match, Banks and Bayley stand tall as Sasha's music hits. We go to replays. Fox takes the mic and says she needs Banks on her team, she wants Banks on her team. Bayley look on, feeling left out, as Sasha's music starts back up.



- Braun Strowman is backstage walking. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and we get a video showing what led to the next match.



Braun Strowman vs. The Miz



We go to the ring and out comes Braun Strowman marching to the ring. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is out next for this non-title match. Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas are with him.



The bell rings and Miz goes right to the floor as Braun charges. Miz huddles with The Miztourage as the referee counts. Miz tries to attack from behind as Dallas and Axel provide a distraction but Braun is too quick. The referee counts Miz as he tries to find a way into the ring. Miz makes it right in at the 9 count but Braun grabs him and tosses him across the ring.



Braun keeps control and brings Miz in from the floor. Braun lifts Miz on his shoulder and holds him before driving him to the mat as Axel and Dallas look on. Miz is laid out. Braun goes to the floor and drops Bo hard with a big shot to the chin. Braun corners Axel, who points to his own neck brace and pleads with Braun. Braun drops him anyway. Braun returns to the ring and talks some trash as he goes back to work on Miz. Braun launches Miz out onto his partners.



The music interrupts and out comes Kane. Braun stares The Big Red Monster down as he marches down the ramp. Kane enters the ring and faces off with The Monster Among Men. Braun warns Kane. Kane just nods. Kane attacks and they start brawling as the referee calls for the bell.



Winner by DQ: Braun Strowman



- After the bell, the brawl continues. Kane grabs Braun for a chokeslam but Braun blocks it. Braun scoops Kane and nails the running powerslam in the middle of the ring. Braun stands tall and yells out for a pop. Kane sits right up and gets to his feet but Braun clotheslines him over the top rope. Kane lands on his feet. The Miz and Bo attack Braun from behind, beating him down. Braun overpowers and splashes them both in opposite corners. Braun with a running powerslam to Miz in the middle of the ring now. Braun stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Braun heads to the back as his music plays. We see Miz laid out in the ring as a referee checks on him.



- Renee Young is backstage with the RAW Tag Team Champions, asking about tonight's main event. Dean Ambrose says they have to expect the unexpected as champions but that's what they do every night, defend the titles. Ambrose says they're going to take care of The Bar, then go have some fish & chips and a few pints. Seth Rollins says you're bound to make enemies when you're as good as they are. Rollins goes on and says they will prove to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos who the best team in the world is at Survivor Series. They also rip on Sheamus and Cesaro, promising that they won't win tonight. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and out comes WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore.



Enzo cuts a promo and says he's the greatest thing to hit the UK since the Bubonic Plague. Enzo goes on bragging about how great he is before taking shots at Survivor Series opponent Kalisto. The music finally interrupts and out comes Kalisto.



Kalisto rushes the ring and Enzo retreats to the apron. Kalisto goes right to ringside and takes a seat. Enzo returns to the middle of the ring for more trash talking on the mic. Out comes Kurt Angle to introduce Enzo's opponent for tonight - WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne.



Pete Dunne vs. Enzo Amore



Angle introduces Dunne and hit music hits. Dunne makes his way down for this non-title champion vs. champion match as Enzo looks on. We go to commercial.



Back from the break and Dunne looks at Enzo like he's crazy as Enzo dances around and runs his mouth. The bell rings and Dunne quickly drops Enzo for a pop. Fans chant "Bruiserweight" now as Enzo recovers on the floor. Enzo talks some trash to Kalisto as he watches from ringside.



Dunne follows and drops Enzo with a kick on the floor. Dunne drops Enzo onto the apron for another pop. Dunne with more offense before they bring it back into the ring. Enzo takes Dunne down and keeps him grounded. Enzo beats on Dunne and talks some trash while he's down. Enzo with a big kick to the ribs. Enzo turns his attention to Kalisto for more trash talking. Dunne rolls Enzo up from behind for a 2 count. Dunne drops Enzo again in the corner.



Dunne catches a kick in the corner but Enzo takes him down. Enzo covers for the pin and uses the ropes for leverage but Kalisto alerts the referee. Enzo with more trash talking to Kalisto. Dunne floors Enzo from behind. Dunne with The Bitter End for the easy pin.



Winner: Pete Dunne



- After the match, The Bruiserweight stands tall as Kalisto enters the ring to raise his arm. We go to replays. Dunne leaves with the WWE UK Title in the air. Kalisto stands over Enzo and mocks him.



- Still to come, The Bar gets a title shot in the main event.



- The announcers hype WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at Survivor Series. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and the announcers lead us to a video package on The Beast vs. The Modern Day Maharaja at Survivor Series. Lesnar is confirmed for next week's go-home RAW from Atlanta. The announcers plug AJ Styles vs. Jinder with the title on the line for this week's SmackDown.



- Charly is backstage with RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, asking about her Survivor Series match against SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya. Bliss says Natalya is an eccentric cat lady and knocks her recent comments on SmackDown. Charly reminds Bliss that she really did run away during the "Under Siege" attack. Bliss knocks Charly and says she's going to run circles around Natalya, just like she did when she was on SmackDown. Bliss goes on and knocks Natalya, then Charly, to end the interview.



RAW Tag Team Title Match: The Bar vs. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose



We go to the ring and out comes Cesaro and Sheamus for tonight's main event. They're wearing Liverpool jerseys for big heat from the crowd. We go to commercial.



Back from the break and out come RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. Ambrose starts off with Sheamus and unloads. Cesaro gets knocked doff the apron.



Rollins tags in for a double team Slingblade. Rollins with a 2 count on Sheamus. Cesaro comes in off the top but Rollins kicks him and drops him face first for a 2 count. Ambrose comes back in to double team Cesaro but Sheamus pulls him to safety. Rollins runs the ropes for a dive on The Bar. Ambrose goes to the top and the champs leap back out onto The Bar. Ambrose and Rollins stand tall on the floor before bringing it back in. Cesaro ends up taking control and tagging in Sheamus for some double teaming.



Sheamus with uppercuts on Ambrose. Ambrose fights back and unloads with rights on Sheamus. Rollins tags in and they double team Sheamus with dropkicks to send him to the floor. Cesaro comes in but also gets sent to the floor. Ambrose and Rollins stand tall in the ring as we go back to commercial.



Back from the break and The Bar double teams Ambrose for a 2 count. Sheamus keeps Ambrose grounded now. Cesaro comes back in for more double teaming and another pin attempt. The Bar with more offense on Ambrose as they stand tall over him. Sheamus keeps up the attack on Ambrose and sends him to the floor, talking trash to the crowd. Ambrose takes advantage of the distraction and drops Sheamus on the floor. Ambrose crawls back in for the tag.



Cesaro tags in and stops the tag, knocking Rollins off the apron with a big boot. Cesaro takes Ambrose to the top for a big superplex but Ambrose blocks it. Ambrose crotches Cesaro over the top rope. Ambrose clotheslines Cesaro from the top. Cesaro hits the floor and Ambrose lands in the ring. Cesaro crawls back in and tags in Sheamus. Ambrose goes for a tag but Rollins is just now getting back to the apron. Sheamus ends up going shoulder-first into the ring post. Rollins finally gets the tag. He comes off the top and unloads, hitting a boot and a Blockbuster to Cesaro Rollins with a suicide dive to Sheamus on the floor.



Rollins comes off the top with the knee but Cesaro ducks it. They tangle and Rollins rolls him up for a 2 count. Rollins with a Falcon Arrow for a close 2 count as Cesaro kicks out. Rollins goes to the top and Sheamus tries to interfere but gets knocked off. Cesaro ends up hitting a big uppercut on Rollins for a 2 count. Sheamus tags in for some double teaming on Rollins. Ambrose stops a double Crucifix Bomb from happening to Rollins. Both teams trade big shots in the middle of the ring. The Bar looks to get the upperhand but they get taken down. Rollins with another close 2 count on Sheamus. Rollins and Ambrose run the ropes for double dives but it's blocked. Rollins gets decked by Sheamus. They pull Ambrose to the floor and drive him into the barrier.



The Bar goes back inside for the double team to Rollins. They nail a double team clothesline from the top but Rollins still kicks out at 2. Rollins and Sheamus can't believe it. Fans chant for Rollins now. Sheamus tags back in for a double White Noise. Ambrose runs in and stops it. Rollins superkicks Cesaro, then Sheamus. Ambrose hits Dirty Deeds on Sheamus as Rollins sends Cesaro to the floor. Rollins nails a Frogsplash on Sheamus but Cesaro runs in and breaks the pin.



All 4 Superstars are down now. We hear Big E's familiar introduction for The New Day. Out come the SmackDown Superstars, Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, from the crowd as both teams are distracted. They dance down through the crowd but are taking their time. Woods applauds the crowd for staying awake for this 3 hour presentation of the B Show. Kofi and Big E take shots next. We see Kurt Angle, Rhyno and Heath Slater walking through the back. Braun appears and Angle orders him to get others. Angle gathers other RAW Superstars to hit the ring area as The New Day keeps talking trash. The New Day warns to get ready for "Under Siege" part 2. Angle comes out with the RAW roster, surprising The New Day.



The red brand Superstars surround the ring to block any kind of attack from the blue brand. The New Day leaves as some of the RAW Superstars go through the crowd after them. Sheamus takes advantage of the distraction and floors Rollins with a Brogue Kick for the pin and the titles.



Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: Cesaro and Sheamus



- After the bell, The Bar retreats to the ramp as Ambrose checks on Rollins and we get replays. The Bar celebrates with the titles on the stage as Rollins recovers in the ring. Angle looks around the arena to watch for another attack. RAW goes off the air with The Bar celebrating on the stage.



