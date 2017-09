Raw, WWE Posted in:

*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 9/4/17

Sep 4, 2017 - 7:26:06 PM



Sep 4, 2017 - 7:26:06 PM



- We're live from the Century Link Center in Omaha, Nebraska as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.



John Cena vs. Jason Jordan



We go right to the ring and out comes John Cena as JoJo does the introductions.



Jason Jordan is out next for what Cole calls a career-making moment for him. The bell rings and Jordan goes for a quick pin attempt. Jordan with another pin attempt after a takedown. Jordan takes Cena back down and wrestles him on the mat.



Cena with a takedown now but Jordan comes right back and out-wrestles Cena again. Fans do dueling chants for Cena now. Cena with a hip toss. Jordan with a fireman's carry into another 2 count. Cena ends up dropping Jordan with a right. Cena with a 2 count. Cena ends up dropping Jordan with a forearm and hitting a suplex. Cena waits for Jordan to get up now. Cena with another right hand as he works Jordan around the ring. Cena with a stiff whip into the corner for another 2 count. We go to commercial.



Back from the break and they're going at it. Jordan with a belly-to-belly suplex. Cena comes back with the shoulder tackles. Jordan counters a move and nails a dropkick for a 2 count. Fans do dueling chants for Cena as both are slow to get up now. They get up and trade shots in the middle of the ring.



Cena ends up slamming Jordan in the middle of the ring and hitting the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Jordan blocks the Attitude Adjustment and gets a close 2 count. Cena with the STF in the middle of the ring. Jordan breaks free and applies a Crossface submission. Cena breaks the hold and powers to this feet with Jordan on his shoulders. Jordan blocks the Attitude Adjustment and nails two Northern Lights suplexes for a close 2 count. Fans chant "this is awesome" now.



Jordan with the big shoulder thrust in the corner. Jordan drops his straps and goes for a slam but Cena counters for a close 2 count. Cena comes right back with the Attitude Adjustment for the pin.



Winner: John Cena



- After the match, Cena stands tall as we go to replays. Cena stands tall and helps Jordan to his feet for a show of respect. Cena hits the corner to pose but the music interrupts and out comes Roman Reigns. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Reigns is in the ring with Cena. Some fans are chanting Cena's name. Reigns gets booed as he says he has one question for Cena - if he's as good as he says he is, why does it take a 16-time champ over 20 minutes to beat a rookie? Reigns says if Cena is as good as he says he is, he would've defeated Jordan right away. Reigns goes on and gets the "what!?" treatment from the crowd. Reigns calls Cena a lying, fake ass little bitch. Cena calls Reigns a Debbie Downer and says he's disgusted by Reigns' whole face. Cena says Reigns is doing the worst thing a guy like him could try and do right now - use his brain. Cena goes on and points out how Reigns came out with his zipper down. Reigns says he actually busted the zipper because he's a big dog. Cena says he was just looking for Reigns' balls but he has none. Cena talks about how Reigns is going to lose at No Mercy.



Cena says the only question Reigns will have after No Mercy is how did this happen. Cena says Reigns is a conceited, know-it-all golden boy that needs to be taught about respect. Cena gives props to guys like Jordan, Chad Gable and The Miz for putting in work each week. He respects that. Cena says he does not respect Reigns. Cena doesn't respect how Reigns walks down here and calls Cena a fake bitch. The only person living a lie here is Reigns. Cena goes on and wonders if Reigns can see what's going on here, or does he need to beat some sense into Reigns. Reigns says now they're talking. He tells Cena to do it, bring it. Fans cheer and a "yes!" chant starts up. Reigns tells Cena to do it right now. Reigns asks if fans want to see Cena beat his ass and they do.



Reigns taunts Cena and says this is Cena's moment to finally back up his big mouth. Just like Reigns thought, Cena is all talk and that's why he doesn't respect Cena. Reigns drops the mic and leaves the ring as his music hits. Cena stares him down with a smirk on his face.



- Still to come, Braun Strowman vs. Big Show in a Steel Cage match. Also, The Miz defends against Jeff Hardy. Back to commercial.



Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Rhyno and Heath Slater



Back from the break and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose for commentary. Sheamus and Cesaro are out next. They taunt the champs on the way to the ring. It's confirmed that they will get their rematch at No Mercy. Rhyno and Heath Slater are waiting in the ring.



The bell rings and Slater tries to a quick pin attempt on Cesaro but it backfires and Slater gets beat down. Sheamus comes in and unloads on Slater in the corner. Cesaro tags back in for a 2 count.



Rhyno comes in and ends up unloading on Sheamus. Rhyno with a close 2 count as Cesaro breaks the pin. This leads to Sheamus hitting a Brogue Kick on Rhyno for the easy win.



Winners: Sheamus and Cesaro



- After the match, Cesaro and Sheamus stand tall and look up at the champions.



- The announcers talk about Hurricane Harvey and the support given to the people of Texas. Mark Henry was in Houston earlier today helping the people. Booker T thanks WWE and everyone else for their support.



- Renee Young is backstage with The Hardys for comments on tonight's title match. Jeff Hardy says he's going to go out in a blaze of glory or he's going to leave with the WWE Intercontinental Title. Matt Hardy warns The Miztourage if they're thinking about getting involved. Back to commercial.



WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz



Back from the break and out comes Jeff Hardy with Matt Hardy. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is out next with Maryse, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo.



Jeff goes for a quick pin attempt but Miz kicks out. Back and forth between the two now as they go at it. Jeff ends up sending Miz to the floor. He runs the ropes for a dive but puts the brakes on as The Miztourage and Miz moves out of the way. We go to commercial.



More back and forth after the break. Jeff drops Miz for a close 2 count. Jeff goes to the top and hits Whisper In the Wind for another pin attempt. Jeff goes back to the top but Axel pushes him off while Bo is distracting the referee. Matt comes over and takes out Axel on the floor. Bo charges but Matt fights him off. Fans chant "delete!" as Matt faces off with Axel and Bo. The referee ejects Matt, Axel and Dallas from ringside. Miz isn't happy.



Jeff comes from behind and rolls Miz up for a close 2 count. Jeff with the Russian leg sweep and the leg drop for another 2 count. Jeff keeps control but Miz counters and hits a DDT for a close 2 count. Jeff avoids a Skull Crushing Finale and rolls Miz up for a 2 count. Jeff has Miz in the corner but Miz counters again. Miz with a running knee for a 2 count.



Miz with the "yes!" kicks now. Jeff ducks a kick and ends up kicking Miz hard into the corner as Maryse looks on. Miz kicks out just in time. Miz goes to the floor. Jeff tries to come off the apron but Miz takes the leg out and Jeff lands hard. Miz brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Miz goes for the Figure Four and gets it locked. Jeff eventually makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Jeff kicks Miz and drops Miz for a close 2 count as Miz grabs the bottom rope. Miz rolls to the floor for another breather.



Jeff nails Miz on the floor and follows. Jeff runs and jumps off the steel steps for Poetry In Motion. Jeff brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Jeff goes for a Swanton Bomb but Miz moves out of the way after Maryse wakes him up. Jeff lands hard. Miz struggles to get back to his feet now. Jeff gets up and kicks Miz. Miz blocks a Twist of Fate and nails the Skull Crushing Finale for the pin.



Winner: The Miz



- After the match, Miz recovers as his music plays and we go to replays. Miz and Maryse celebrate and head to the stage as Jeff recovers in the ring.



- We get a look at Alexa Bliss winning the RAW Women's Title last week. Cole confirms Sasha Banks will get her rematch at No Mercy.



- Nia Jax walks in on RAW General Manager Kurt Angle backstage. She wonders how Sasha is getting a title shot before her. Kurt says it's Sasha's contractually obligated title shot. She goes on about opportunities when Emma walks in. She says according to Twitter, people were talking about her last week, not Nia. Emma has a new hashtag this week - #GiveEmmaAChanceAtTheWomensTitle. Nia threatens Emma and Angle shuts them up. He makes a tag match for tonight. If Emma and Jax win, they will be put into the title match at No Mercy to make it a Fatal 4 Way.



- We see the steel cage hanging high above the ring. Braun vs. Show will take place later on. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and we see how the ring collapsed during the last Big Show vs. Braun Strowman match several months ago.



Drew Gulak, Tony Nese and Noam Dar vs. Enzo Amore, Cedric Alexander and Gran Metalik



We go to the ring as Tony Nese, Noam Dar and Drew Gulak wait for their opponents. This is a rematch from last Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode. Enzo Amore is out next. Gran Metalik and Cedric Alexander are with him. Enzo talks about how 205 Live just became the realest hour of TV. He also does introductions for Cedric and Metalik, then knocks their opponents. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and Cedric is going at it with Nese. They run the ropes and Cedric gets the upperhand. Enzo tags himself in and dances around before dropping Nese on his face. Enzo with some more dancing and mocking Nese. Nese turns it around by dropping Enzo into the turnbuckle and in comes Gulak. Gulak talks trash and keeps Enzo grounded.



Gulak keeps Enzo near their corner and tags in Dar. Dar takes Enzo down and taunts his partners. Dar works on the leg and takes Enzo back to their corner. Nese tags in now. Enzo fights out of a hold and reaches for a tag but can't get it. Gulak comes in and decks Enzo but Enzo sends him to the floor. Dar pulls Enzo's leg from the floor but Enzo kicks him and drops him. Enzo goes back in for a tag and in comes Cedric.



Cedric goes at it with Gulak and connects with a big elbow. Cedric with a kick to the face for a 2 count as Nese breaks it up. Metalik flies and takes out Nese with a dropkick. Dar comes over but Metalik sends him to the floor. Cedric and Metalik run the ropes and land on Nese and Dar on the floor. Enzo tagged himself in again as Cedric was running the ropes. Enzo with a thumb to Gulak's eyes as the referee wasn't looking. Enzo drops Gulak with the JawdonZO for the pin.



Winners: Enzo Amore, Gran Metalik and Cedric Alexander



- After the match, the winners stand tall as Enzo's music plays. We go to replays.



- Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss are backstage. Bliss doesn't like the situation they're in tonight either. Sasha says we all know Bliss needs her tonight because the chances of her losing the title at No Mercy go up. They have words and Bliss tells Sasha to check her boss ego at the door tonight because she is champion. Sasha fires back and says they will be victorious tonight and then Sasha will make her scream at No Mercy when she makes her tap out.



- Finn Balor is backstage walking. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and out comes Finn Balor to a pop.



Balor declares that Omaha is Balor Club, and does a "too sweet" for the fans. Balor says the WWE NXT Title and the WWE Universal Title used to look good around his waist and the WWE Intercontinental Title would have looked good around his waist but Bray Wyatt cost him the chance last week. Balor says he learned that you never really get rid of a guy like Wyatt, despite winning at SummerSlam. Balor promises that he will be ready for the next time Wyatt appears. Balor says he's chosen his fate and he's not afraid. He doesn't run from his demons because sometimes, he becomes them. If Wyatt wants to continue playing games week after week, let's play them. The graphic flashes and Wyatt appears on the big screen.



Wyatt talks about how his bare hands are judge, jury and executioner. Wyatt goes on and says Balor wasn't victorious over him at SummerSlam, The Demon was. Wyatt tells Balor to put The Demon down and face him man-to-man, show him no mercy. Wyatt tells Balor to make his choice. Balor has already made his choice and he already knows who he is - he is Finn Balor. Wyatt wonders if Balor will topple him or run like a scared little rabbit at No Mercy. Wyatt tells Balor to run. Back to commercial.



Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss vs. Emma and Nia Jax



Back from the break and out first comes RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Sasha Banks is out next. Nia Jax is out first for her team. Emma is out last. If Emma and Nia win, they get put into the title match at No Mercy to make it a Fatal 4 Way.



Back from another break and Sasha goes at it with Nia. Nia stops the offense and keeps Sasha on the mat. Nia talks some trash to Emma and Emma tags herself in, going right to work on Sasha. Emma takes Sasha to the corner and unloads as the referee warns her. Sasha tries to turn it around but Emma keeps control and covers for another pin attempt. Emma keeps Sasha grounded with a submission now.



Sasha ends up getting a break after a suplex. Sasha tags Bliss in. Bliss takes Emma to the corner and unloads with kicks. More back and forth and tension between the two. Sasha tags in and keeps Emma down in the corner. Sasha takes Emma back down and hits running knees for a 2 count. Sasha keeps Emma grounded now. Sasha takes it to the corner with forearms. Emma also hits a forearm.



Emma tries to tag Nia in but Sasha cuts her off and takes her back to the corner for Bliss to come in. Bliss and Sasha hit a double suplex on Emma. Bliss covers for a 2 count. Bliss uses the ropes on Emma as the referee counts. Bliss with more kicks in the corner on Emma as Nia looks on and waits for the tag. Bliss takes Emma back down to the mat. Bliss keeps control and goes to the top for Twisted Bliss but she comes back down as Emma moves. Emma fights back and finally tags in Nia.



Nia faces off with Bliss. Bliss slaps her. Nia yells at her, grabs her and delivers a big clothesline. Nia flattens Bliss in the corner, drops her again and drops elbows. Bliss with a forearm to the face and another. Nia blocks a DDT and throws Bliss into a big Samoan Drop. Sasha breaks the pin up. Nia talks trash to Bliss now. Bliss manages to tag Sasha in. Sasha drops Nia over the top. Sasha comes in and comes off the top but Nia catches a crossbody. More back and forth now. Sasha hits a Shining Wizard for a 2 count. Sasha tries for the Banks Statement but it's blocked. Nia floors Sasha and hits the big leg drop. Emma ends up coming in and stealing the pin. Nia and Emma are going to No Mercy.



Winners: Emma and Nia Jax



- After the match, the winners stand tall as we get replays. Emma looks to extend her hand but Nia ends up dropping her and leaving her laying with a Samoan Drop.



- Renee Young is backstage with Braun Strowman for comments on his first steel cage match. He talks about how he will destroy Big Show tonight and how he doesn't see Kurt Angle putting Brock Lesnar in a steel cage match just a few weeks before their No Mercy match. Braun says he's going to use this match to send a message to Show, Angle, Lesnar and everyone else.



- RAW Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins are backstage walking to the ring. They stop and take a look at Elias, who is playing his guitar. They will face Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson next. Back to commercial.



Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson



Back from the break and Karl Anderson waits in the ring with partner Luke Gallows for this non-title match. Sheamus and Cesaro come down to argue with them. They leave the ring to watch from ringside as RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose are out next.



Rollins and Anderson start things off. Rollins gets the upperhand early on as fans cheer. Rollins keeps control as Sheamus and Cesaro watch from ringside. Ambrose tags in and keeps up the attack on Anderson. Luke Gallows ends up coming in. Ambrose tags back in but Gallows rocks him and takes control. Rollins tags in and they double team Gallows. Anderson runs in but he gets sent over the top to the floor. Rollins and Ambrose leap out onto their opponents on the floor. They stand tall as we go to commercial.



