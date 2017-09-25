





*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 9/25/17

Fans boo and Miz asks if they're done. Miz apologizes to Reigns for the fans and welcomes him. Reigns says no, we like it loud. Miz brings up the big year Reigns has had with retiring The Undertaker and all. Miz goes on and Reigns says he will say this - he respects John Cena now. Reigns gives Cena props and says he held the fort down for 15 years, and no other man can say that. Reigns says he respects Cena and he's proud that he won last night. Reigns calls it the biggest win of his career. Reigns celebrated last night, didn't get a lot of sleep and his back still hurts from the mat... so he can't figure out why he's talking to an idiot like The Miz. Miz says he is the real "the guy" - not Reigns. Reigns mentions how he's also been in the ring with Jason Jordan and Miz can't beat him one-on-one. Reigns calls Axel and Dallas idiots, telling them to run get him a cold beer from the back.



Miz accuses Reigns of riding coattails when he came in and says if The Miztourage was around 5 years ago then nobody would remember The Shield. Miz asks what would happen in a potential battle and a "yes!" chant starts. Reigns says The Shield would kill The Miztourage but we won't get that because Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose are doing their own thing and he's doing his, he's focused on the WWE Universal Title which means he's coming for Brock Lesnar. Miz fires back about how Reigns disrespected him on his show and how he's beaten Cena just once after choking against Samoa Joe and others. Reigns proposes a fight but Miz says no one said anything about fighting. Reigns asks the crowd if they want to see it. He wants a referee brought out. Miz says he's wearing a suit and has a pregnant wife at home that needs him. Miz tries to end the MizTV segment, leaving the ring with Axel and Dallas. The music interrupts and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle on the stage. Angle tells Miz to tell Maryse he will be home a little late because he loves the idea of a match between Reigns and Miz tonight. He then makes Jordan and Matt Hardy vs. Axel and Dallas as Jeff Hardy is out injured. Fans cheer Angle's announcements as his music starts back up. We go to commercial.



Matt Hardy and Jason Jordan vs. Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas



Back from the break and Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas wait as Matt Hardy makes his way out. Jeff Hardy is out with him in street clothes as the announcers talk about his upcoming shoulder surgery. Jason Jordan is out next to team with Matt.



Jordan starts off with Dallas, slamming him to the mat and working him over. Axel gets a knee from Jordan. Jordan turns right around and goes back to work on Dallas. Jordan takes Dallas to the corner and keeps control. Jordan with a Northern Lights suplex for a 2 count. Matt tags in for a double team and a 2 count. Matt with the leg sweep and more offense on Axel as he comes in. Matt drops legs and covers for a pin attempt on Axel. Matt keeps Axel grounded now. Matt ends up hitting the tornado DDT on Axel Dallas comes in but Jordan assists and the babyfaces clear the ring. Matt and Jason stand tall as we go back to commercial.



Back from the break and Axel is in control of Jordan. Bo tags in and drops a knee. Axel with another quick tag as they keep Jordan down for a 2 count. Axel and Dallas with more quick tags to keep control of Jordan. Matt finally gets the hot tag to unload on Dallas. Matt with a corner clothesline and a takedown for a 2 count. Matt keeps control and hits a neckbreaker for a 2 count on Dallas. Dallas rolls Matt up for 2. Matt with a Side Effect for a 2 count as Axel breaks it up.



Jordan runs in and takes Axel to the corner. Jordan spears Axel and Dallas in the corner at the same time. This leads to Matt dropping Dallas with a Twist of Fate for the pin and the win.



Winners: Jason Jordan and Matt Hardy



- After the match, Jordan and Matt celebrate while Jeff joins them for the celebration as we go to replays.



- Still to come, Reigns vs. Miz. Also, a in-depth look back at the WWE No Mercy main event. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and the announcers lead us to a video with stills from Brock Lesnar's win over Braun Strowman at No Mercy.



Elias vs. Apollo Crews



We go to the ring and JoJo introduces Elias as the boos start up. Elias says hello and starts playing his guitar under the spotlight. Elias asks who wants to walk with him tonight? Elias says he walked through Apollo Crews at No Mercy last night and now it's time for the encore. He knocks the people of Ontario but fans give him the "what!?" treatment in response. Elias starts singing his latest song, knocking Crews and the people of Ontario. The music interrupts and out comes Apollo Crews with Titus O'Neil.



The bell rings and they go at it. Crews is a bit more aggressive than usual. Crews takes control but Elias turns it around and works Crews over. Crews gets fired up and unloads on Elias. Crews with a dropkick and another shot that sends Elias to the floor. Crews launches himself over the top rope and Cole comments on how he's much more fired up.



Titus does the "Titus Worldwide!" chant with Crews at ringside, right in front of Elias, but Elias kicks Titus' leg out. This allows Elias to take advantage of the distraction as they bring it back into the ring. Elias ends up hitting the Drift Away for the pin.



Winner: Elias



- After the match, Titus comes in the ring after Elias but Elias tangles with him. Elias retreats to the ramp as Titus warns him. Titus checks on Crews as Elias talks trash from the ramp.



- Still to come, Finn Balor will be here. Back to commercial.



