





Raw Posted in:

WWE Monday Night RAW Results 9/18/17

By

Sep 18, 2017 - 7:49:18 PM



By Marc Middleton Sep 18, 2017 - 7:49:18 PM



- We're live from the SAP Center in San Jose with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.



- We go right to the ring and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. He's happy because WWE No Mercy is this Sunday. He hypes Roman Reigns vs. John Cena and Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. That's not all... the music interrupts and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. Maryse is not here tonight.



Angle congratulates Miz on becoming a father. Miz tells him to save his comments. Miz doesn't appreciate being overlooked again even though he carries the show each week. Miz says Angle is hyping No Mercy without his biggest star, this is the second pay-per-view in a row where his title won't be defended. Angle says he was about to make an announcement on Miz's match at No Mercy. It will be Elias vs. Jason Jordan vs. Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Hardy with the winner facing Miz at No Mercy. Miz rants on how Jordan shouldn't be in the match as there are countless other Superstars more deserving, like Axel and Dallas.



Miz goes on and Angle says he's tired of Miz's whining. Maybe fatherhood will change Miz. They trade words. Miz says he will be a better father than Angle ever was and a better champion. Miz calls Angle a deadbeat. The music interrupts and out comes Jordan. Jordan threatens to knock Miz's pretty little teeth down his throat if he says one more word about his dad. Jordan wants Axel and Dallas put in the match so Miz can't make any excuses when he beats him for the title. Angle makes the match a Six Pack Challenge. Miz says Jordan is more incompetent than his father. Jordan attacks Miz. Axel and Dallas try to double team him but he fights them off. The Miztourage leaves as Jordan stands tall in the ring with Angle.



- Still to come, Strowman and Lesnar will be in the hot seat. Also, Roman Reigns is here to deliver his final message to John Cena. We see Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss backstage walking. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and Jason Jordan is backstage fuming. Kurt Angle approaches and tells him to calm down. Jordan says Miz has been talking about Angle for weeks but he's not the only one. He walks the halls and everyone whispers, makes comments about Angle being his dad but they will stop once they see what he does to Miz tonight. Angle says they won't stop and Jordan needs to step up or go home. Angle goes on and says sometimes it takes more to not say something back or fight back. Angle hypes Jordan up and tells him he needs to go on to take the title at No Mercy to get back at Miz.



Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax



We go to the ring and out comes RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss for this non-title match. Nia Jax is out next as JoJo does the introductions.



The bell rings and Bliss stalls, taking her time. She goes to the floor and Nia tells her to bring it. She comes back in and goes behind but Nia slings her across the ring, back out to the floor. The referee counts and Nia tells Bliss to get back in the ring. Bliss comes back in and hides behind the referee but Nia grabs her. Nia lifts Bliss high and holds her but Bliss breaks free with a knee. Bliss tries to run away but Nia grabs her. Bliss slaps Nia and retreats to the ramp.



Bliss tries to leave but the music interrupts and out comes Sasha Banks. Bliss runs back towards the ring but she runs into Nia and hits the floor. Nia stands over Bliss at ringside as we go back to commercial.



Back from the break and Nia is in control. Bliss turns it around and Nia hits hard in the corner. Bliss keeps control and goes to the top for a crossbody but Nia catches her in mid-air and hits a Samoan Drop. Jax covers for the win.



Winner: Nia Jax



- After the match, Sasha hits the ring and jumps on Jax's back but Nia slams her to the mat. Nia stands tall until Bayley's music hits and out she comes to a big hometown pop. Nia tells Bayley to bring it but she just looks on from ringside. Bayley steps up on the apron and enters the ring, standing with Bliss and Banks. They take Nia out and send her to the floor. Sasha's music hits as she and Bayley hug. Nia leaves as the other three look on from the ring. Bliss tries to get in on the celebration with Bliss and Banks but Sasha decks her and Bayley drops her with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex. Bayley's music hits and she celebrates with Sasha.



- The announcers plug WWE No Mercy, Hell In a Cell and the WWE Network.



- Still to come, a Six Pack Challenge. Also, Reigns will speak, as will Lesnar and Strowman. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and we see some of the Twitter reactions to Bobby Heenan's passing. Cole says they will be paying tribute to The Brain throughout the night.



- Cole leads us to a video package on Braun vs. Brock at No Mercy. Still to come, Cole will speak with both men.



Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose



We go to the ring and out come #1 contenders Sheamus and Cesaro. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and Sheamus is ranting on nostalgia. He says they don't live in the past, they live in the present and they destroy nostalgia acts. Just act The Hardys. Cesaro rants on the RAW Tag Team Champions and says something will go very wrong for them at No Mercy. They go on about how Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose are only out for themselves, and how their friendship is fake. The music interrupts and out comes Rollins with Ambrose. They talk about how they're brothers no matter what, also taking shots at Sheamus and Cesaro. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are out next, talking about how Cesaro and Sheamus walked out on them last week. This leads to a brawl breaking out. The champs clear the ring and stand tall as we go to commercial.



Back from the break and we get a vignette for Asuka's debut, coming soon. Kurt Angle has made this a non-title Triple Threat tag team match. Rollins goes at it with Sheamus now. Rollins dropkicks Sheamus and tags in Ambrose for some double teaming. Gallows tags himself in and Ambrose isn't happy. Gallows kicks Sheamus and goes to work on him. Sheamus turns it around and in comes Cesaro with a big uppercut in the corner. Cesaro unloads and quickly tags Sheamus back in for some double teaming in the corner.



Gallows fights back and gets the upperhand on Sheamus. Rollins tags in and springboards in off the top with a clothesline on Sheamus for a 2 count. Ambrose tags in and the champs double team Sheamus with a suplex. More double teaming for a 2 count by Ambrose. Ambrose goes on and hits a missile dropkick on Sheamus for a 2 count. Sheamus fights back but Ambrose knees him in the gut. Rollins tags back in for more double teaming and a 2 count. Rollins keeps Sheamus grounded now.



Ambrose goes to the top and hits an elbow on Sheamus to stun him. Sheamus comes right back and drops Ambrose. Sheamus talks some trash to boos. Ambrose counters a move and fights off Cesaro on the apron. Cesaro ends up catching Ambrose on the floor and launching him into the barrier. Rollins comes over to check things out as the referee counts Ambrose. Cesaro rolls Ambrose back into the ring as Sheamus waits. Cesaro tags back in for a double team and a 2 count. Cesaro keeps Ambrose grounded now. Anderson comes in next to keep Ambrose down on the mat. Ambrose fights out of the corner but Anderson nails a spinebuster for a pin attempt. Gallows tags in and hits a big vertical suplex on Ambrose. Gallows drops several elbows but misses the last one as Ambrose rolls out of the way.



Anderson comes in and stops the tag but Ambrose kicks him off. Cesaro and Rollins tag in at the same time. Rollins hits a Slingblade and knocks Sheamus off the apron. Rollins with a Blockbuster on Cesaro for a 2 count. Rollins goes to the top but Cesaro uppercuts him. Cesaro climbs up for a super gutwrench suplex but Rollins fights him. Rollins goes for the sunset flip and hits the Buckle Bomb across the ring. Rollins with a 2 count as Sheamus breaks the pin. Sheamus stomps on Rollins. Sheamus tags in and they double team Rollins but Ambrose makes the save and pulls Cesaro to safety. Ambrose and Cesaro tumble to the floor. Rollins decks Sheamus. Gallows and Anderson come in but Rollins fights them off. They turn it around and hit Magic Killer on Rollins but Ambrose breaks the pin just in time.



Sheamus and Cesaro launch Ambrose into the barrier at ringside. We go to commercial.



Back from the break and Cesaro and Sheamus continue to dominate Rollins. Cesaro keeps Rollins grounded as Ambrose rallies the crowd for him. Ambrose tags in but Cesaro immediately knocks him off the apron. The referee didn't see the tag. Cesaro and Sheamus hit a 3D on Rollins and cover but Anderson breaks the pin. Sheamus and Cesaro take turns on Rollins now. Cesaro with cheap shots to Anderson and Gallows. Rollins looks to fight off the #1 contenders. He nails a big DDT on Cesaro as Ambrose waits for the tag.



Ambrose and Anderson tag in at the same time. Ambrose unloads and ends up taking Anderson to the top. Ambrose nails a superplex. Ambrose climbs back to the top and has to fight Gallows off. Ambrose nails the big elbow on Anderson for a 2 count as Sheamus breaks it up. Gallows dumps Sheamus to the floor. Cesaro sends Gallows to the floor. Rollins launches Cesaro to the floor. Ambrose and Rollins clothesline Anderson to the floor. Rollins and Ambrose stand tall as the crowd pops. They run the ropes and nail suicide dives on opposite sides of the ring. Fans chant "this is awesome" as Ambrose and Rollins bring it back into the ring. Gallows crotches Rollins on the top as Anderson goes at it with Ambrose. Sheamus tags himself in as Ambrose hits the rope. The finish sees Ambrose hit Dirty Deeds on Anderson. Sheamus is the legal man, coming over to toss Ambrose to the floor and steal the pin on Anderson.



Winners: Sheamus and Cesaro



- After the match, Sheamus and Cesaro retreat to the stage and stand tall. We go to replays.



- Backstage segment with The Miztourage. Miz tries to talk them up for tonight's main event but Axel and Dallas both are looking forward to winning the match and going on to No Mercy. Axel says he won't take it easy on Miz. Dallas says he's looking forward to stealing the show with Miz on Sunday.



- Back from a commercial and the announcers lead us to a video for Cena vs. Reigns at No Mercy. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Angle is on the phone with someone talking about being excited for No Mercy. Goldust walks in without his paint. Angle asks if he can help him and he can. Goldust wants a second change against Bray Wyatt. Angle isn't sure. Goldust isn't asking him as Goldust, he's asking him as the man behind the paint. Goldust goes on about how they have known each other for 20 years and how Angle knew his dad. Goldust is asking Angle for the match as a friend, to show Wyatt that he's not some pawn in Wyatt's war with Finn Balor. Angle eventually grants the match. Goldust thanks him and they shake hands. Goldust says tonight, Wyatt will never forget the name... Dustin Rhodes. Goldust walks off but comes back to do his Goldust snarl.



Curt Hawkins vs. Apollo Crews



We go to the ring and Curt Hawkins has a mic. Normally he would be out here making stars but he's come to a tough decision... his Star Factory is closed. But he's replacing it with Curt Hawkins' History Machine. He says we will witness history tonight when his 114 match losing streak comes to an end. Hawkins says for the first time in a long time he's healthy, he's feeling good and damn sure looking good. His opponent will become nothing more than a footnote in history. Hawkins goes on and asks who wants to make history. The music hits and out comes Apollo Crews with Titus O'Neil.



They lock up and go at it. Crews drops Hawkins with a shoulder. Crews catches Hawkins coming off the ropes with a kick. Hawkins counters a move and nails an overhead kick. Hawkins with a 2 count. Hawkins unloads on Crews with right hands. Hawkins keeps Crews grounded on the mat now. Crews fights to his feet and fights out.



Crews runs the ropes but Hawkins catches him in a spinebuster for a 2 count. Hawkins whips Crews off the ropes again but Crews floors him with a big boot. Crews with more offense. Hawkins counters again and rolls Crews up with a handful of tights for a 2 count. Crews hits an enziguri and the spin-out powerbomb for the win.



Winner: Apollo Crews



- After the match, Titus enters the ring to celebrate with Crews.



- Still to come, Cole talks to Braun and Brock. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and Michael Cole has Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman on a split screen, apparently live via satellite. Cole asks Lesnar about people saying he's the underdog this weekend. Heyman insists that Braun will be dominated, victimized and conquered by Lesnar on Sunday. Braun talks about how confident he is for the match and how he's the only Superstar that can put Lesnar down. Heyman talks about Braun going to Suplex City at No Mercy. Braun says he's going to do more than that, he's going to burn Suplex City down. Heyman says Lesnar now understands that Braun will have to be taken to Suplex City all night long, that he needs to beat Braun within an inch of his life. Braun says none of that matters because the ball is in his court, he's pulling the strings and he's making the decisions. Braun says they can run their mouths all they want but it won't change what will happen on Sunday. Heyman interrupts and wonders why Cole is asking so many questions of the challenger. Heyman goes on until Lesnar stands up and gets closer to the camera. He thanks Braun for backing him in this corner and challenging him because that's when he's at his best. Brock says he will see Braun on Sunday. A calm Lesnar ends the segment with, "Suplex City, bitch."



- The announcers hype Braun vs. Brock and Cena vs. Reigns for Sunday. Reigns will speak tonight. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Cole confirms that Bayley has been added to the RAW Women's Title match on Sunday, making it a Fatal 5 Way with champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Emma and Sasha Banks.



- We go to the ring and out comes Roman Reigns to a mixed reactions.



Reigns stops and takes in all the noise. Reigns gives John Cena props as being one of the best talkers but says sometimes he says stupid shit, like that Reigns tries to be the next Cena. Reigns says he doesn't look like a jacked up white guy with a buzzcut because if he did he wouldn't have a career here. If you don't believe him, ask Alex Riley. Reigns goes on and calls Cena the biggest hypocrite to step in a WWE ring and if you don't believe him, Cena will tell you himself. Reigns shows us footage from February 2012 with Cena dissing The Rock for being a part-timer for Hollywood.



Reigns asks the crowd if we should bring Cena out. He tells them to get louder. He's afraid that won't be loud enough because Cena isn't here tonight. Reigns says No Mercy will be just like that WrestleMania but it will be a different Samoan beating Cena. Reigns goes on and drops the mic after knocking Cena for being a movie star. Reigns greets some fans at ringside before making his way up the ramp.



- Still to come, a Six Pack Challenge main event.



- Renee Young is backstage with The Hardys, asking what happens if tonight's main event comes down to them. Matt Hardy talks about how they've been going at it since Jeff Hardy stepped out of his crib. Jeff says he was so close to taking the title from Miz a few weeks ago but he's going to make up for it on Sunday. Matt says Jeff has to make it to No Mercy first because he's in the match as well. Jeff says may the best Hardy win.



Bray Wyatt vs. Dustin Rhodes



We go to the ring and out comes Bray Wyatt. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and we get a new promo for Asuka's debut. Wyatt waits in the corner and laughs as his music plays. The music hits and out comes Goldust as Dustin Rhodes tonight.



The bell rings and Rhodes attacks Wyatt in the corner and unloads on him as the referee warns him. Wyatt with a quick shot to the face to turn it around. Wyatt launches himself at Goldust and they end up on the floor. Wyatt headbutts Goldust and turns it around. Goldust fights back and sends Wyatt into the barrier. Goldust launches Wyatt over the steel steps next. Goldust re-enters the ring and waits for Wyatt. Goldust goes back to the floor and jumps off the steel steps to nail a bulldog on the floor. Rhodes mounts Wyatt with shots to the back of the head as the referee counts.



Goldust avoids a shot into the ring post but Wyatt drops him on the floor with a headbutt. They bring it back into the ring and Rhodes takes it to the corner. Goldust positions Wyatt in the corner and hits the Shattered Dreams kick to each thigh. Rhodes tells Wyatt to get up and fight. Goldust runs the ropes but Wyatt catches him in Sister Abigail out of nowhere for the pin.



Winner: Bray Wyatt



- After the match, Balor appears on the big screen and interrupts Wyatt's music. Balor has a story about a shy little boy who always felt a little different. The boy grew into a man who created a demon. Balor asks if the demon is a creation of the man, then which is more dangerous. Balor says Wyatt will find out at No Mercy. Wyatt laughs in the ring as Balor's music hits.



- Enzo Amore is backstage dancing around.



- We see more Twitter reactions to the passing of Bobby Heenan. The announcers remember Heenan and send us to a video package in memory of The Brain. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and out comes Enzo Amore with a mic. Enzo is talking about how h e feels good but will feel much better after beating WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at No Mercy. The music interrupts and out comes Braun Strowman, flooring Enzo on the ramp.



Braun drags Enzo to the ring and tosses him in. Fans chant "thank you Strowman" now. Braun lifts Enzo with ease and drives him down with a huge chokeslam. Braun hits the big powerslam and leaves Enzo laying. Braun's music hits as he marches to the back. Neville's music hits and out he comes, staying away from Braun but admiring his size. Neville walks to the ring and goes to the top, hitting Red Arrow on Enzo while he's down. Neville takes the mic and mocks Enzo as we go to commercial.



- Back from the break and Charly Caruso approaches Enzo as he's getting iced in the trainer's room. He admits he's not doing good and says Neville won't be doing good once he takes the title from him on Sunday.



Neville vs. Lince Dorado



We go to the ring and Lince Dorado is wrapping his entrance as Neville waits for this non-title match to begin. Back and forth to start the match as Lince gets in some offense.



They end up on the floor and Neville starts ripping at Dorado's mask to try and take it off. He rips it some but Lince fires back and unloads with offense. They bring it back in the ring and Lince keeps control with nice offense. Dorado ends up missing a move from the top as Neville got his knees up. Neville went into the Rings of Saturn and made Dorado tap for the win.



Winner: Neville



- After the match, Neville celebrates.



- Cole leads us to a video on singer & actress Jennifer Lopez for Hispanic Heritage Month. Back to commercial.



Six-Pack Challenge to Crown a New #1 Contender to the WWE Intercontinental Title: Elias vs. Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Curtis Axel vs. Bo Dallas vs. Jason Jordan



We go to the ring as Elias has a spotlight and his guitar. He knocks San Jose and threatens to have a kid & his mother kicked out of the arena. Elias starts singing his latest song, which knocks his opponents and the people of San Jose. The music interrupts and out comes Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy. Jason Jordan is out next. The winner of this match will go on to face The Miz at No Mercy on Sunday. The music hits and out next comes Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas with the champion.



The bell rings and everyone goes at it. Jeff has Axel down while Matt has Dallas down. Jordan dropkicks Elias to the floor and follows. Axel gets dumped to the floor right in front of Miz. Jeff comes from behind and rolls Matt up for a 2 count out of nowhere. Fans chant "delete!" as they have some friendly words in the middle of the ring. We go to commercial.



Back from the break and Miz watches as Jeff unloads. Jeff with a 2 count on Dallas. Elias ends up dropping Jordan into his knee for a 2 count. Elias works over Matt. Elias attacks Axel and Dallas next. Axel with a big clothesline on Axel. Elias takes Jordan to the top and chops him before climbing up. The Miztourage comes over and sends Elias to the floor. Miz applauds them.



Axel and Dallas climb up for a double suplex on Jordan but The Hardys come over and bring everyone to the floor with a powerbomb. Elias comes and tries to steal a pin. Matt and Jeff double team Elias now. Jeff hits Poetry In Motion. Matt rolls Jeff up for a 2 count. Matt with a Side Effect on Jeff as Dallas breaks it up. Axel and Dallas unload on Matt into the corner now. They send Matt into the ring post and he goes to the floor.



Jordan comes back in and unloads on everyone with thrusts and suplexes. Dallas tosses Jordan to the floor. Miz gets up and grabs Jordan, tossing him into the barrier. Miz grabs Jordan again and tosses him over the barrier into the crowd. Matt with a Twist of Fate on Dallas but Elias breaks the pin. Matt and Elias go at it now. Elias drops Matt and gets a 2 count as Jeff breaks it up. Jeff and Elias go at it now as Jeff sells an arm injury. Jeff sends Elias to the floor. Axel comes over but Jeff drops him. Jeff goes to the top as fans cheer.



Jeff nails the Swanton Bomb on Axel for a 2 count as Miz breaks the pin in the ring. Jeff tosses Miz out of the ring. Axel nails a Skull Crushing Finale on Jeff. Jordan comes in and nails a neckbreaker from behind on Axel. Jordan covers for the pin and the title shot.



Winner and New #1 Contender: Jason Jordan



- After the match, Jordan stands tall to celebrate as Miz looks on and he's not happy. Miz and Jordan meet in the middle of the ring for a face off now. Miz turns and tries to deck Jordan but it backfires. Jordan launches Miz but in comes Dallas and Axel to beat him down. Miz directs the assault and drops Jordan with a Skull Crushing Finale as fans boo. Miz takes the mic, gets down in Jordan's face and says after No Mercy he will still be the champ, Kurt Angle will still be a terrible father and Jordan will still be a bastard. Miz drops the mic and raises the title while standing with Axel and Dallas. RAW goes off the air.



Follow Marc on Twitter at



Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More - Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan, who passed away at the age of 73 this weekend.- We're live from the SAP Center in San Jose with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.- We go right to the ring and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. He's happy because WWE No Mercy is this Sunday. He hypes Roman Reigns vs. John Cena and Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. That's not all... the music interrupts and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. Maryse is not here tonight.Angle congratulates Miz on becoming a father. Miz tells him to save his comments. Miz doesn't appreciate being overlooked again even though he carries the show each week. Miz says Angle is hyping No Mercy without his biggest star, this is the second pay-per-view in a row where his title won't be defended. Angle says he was about to make an announcement on Miz's match at No Mercy. It will be Elias vs. Jason Jordan vs. Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Hardy with the winner facing Miz at No Mercy. Miz rants on how Jordan shouldn't be in the match as there are countless other Superstars more deserving, like Axel and Dallas.Miz goes on and Angle says he's tired of Miz's whining. Maybe fatherhood will change Miz. They trade words. Miz says he will be a better father than Angle ever was and a better champion. Miz calls Angle a deadbeat. The music interrupts and out comes Jordan. Jordan threatens to knock Miz's pretty little teeth down his throat if he says one more word about his dad. Jordan wants Axel and Dallas put in the match so Miz can't make any excuses when he beats him for the title. Angle makes the match a Six Pack Challenge. Miz says Jordan is more incompetent than his father. Jordan attacks Miz. Axel and Dallas try to double team him but he fights them off. The Miztourage leaves as Jordan stands tall in the ring with Angle.- Still to come, Strowman and Lesnar will be in the hot seat. Also, Roman Reigns is here to deliver his final message to John Cena. We see Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss backstage walking. We go to commercial.- Back from the break and Jason Jordan is backstage fuming. Kurt Angle approaches and tells him to calm down. Jordan says Miz has been talking about Angle for weeks but he's not the only one. He walks the halls and everyone whispers, makes comments about Angle being his dad but they will stop once they see what he does to Miz tonight. Angle says they won't stop and Jordan needs to step up or go home. Angle goes on and says sometimes it takes more to not say something back or fight back. Angle hypes Jordan up and tells him he needs to go on to take the title at No Mercy to get back at Miz.We go to the ring and out comes RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss for this non-title match. Nia Jax is out next as JoJo does the introductions.The bell rings and Bliss stalls, taking her time. She goes to the floor and Nia tells her to bring it. She comes back in and goes behind but Nia slings her across the ring, back out to the floor. The referee counts and Nia tells Bliss to get back in the ring. Bliss comes back in and hides behind the referee but Nia grabs her. Nia lifts Bliss high and holds her but Bliss breaks free with a knee. Bliss tries to run away but Nia grabs her. Bliss slaps Nia and retreats to the ramp.Bliss tries to leave but the music interrupts and out comes Sasha Banks. Bliss runs back towards the ring but she runs into Nia and hits the floor. Nia stands over Bliss at ringside as we go back to commercial.Back from the break and Nia is in control. Bliss turns it around and Nia hits hard in the corner. Bliss keeps control and goes to the top for a crossbody but Nia catches her in mid-air and hits a Samoan Drop. Jax covers for the win.- After the match, Sasha hits the ring and jumps on Jax's back but Nia slams her to the mat. Nia stands tall until Bayley's music hits and out she comes to a big hometown pop. Nia tells Bayley to bring it but she just looks on from ringside. Bayley steps up on the apron and enters the ring, standing with Bliss and Banks. They take Nia out and send her to the floor. Sasha's music hits as she and Bayley hug. Nia leaves as the other three look on from the ring. Bliss tries to get in on the celebration with Bliss and Banks but Sasha decks her and Bayley drops her with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex. Bayley's music hits and she celebrates with Sasha.- The announcers plug WWE No Mercy, Hell In a Cell and the WWE Network.- Still to come, a Six Pack Challenge. Also, Reigns will speak, as will Lesnar and Strowman. Back to commercial.- Back from the break and we see some of the Twitter reactions to Bobby Heenan's passing. Cole says they will be paying tribute to The Brain throughout the night.- Cole leads us to a video package on Braun vs. Brock at No Mercy. Still to come, Cole will speak with both men.We go to the ring and out come #1 contenders Sheamus and Cesaro. Back to commercial.Back from the break and Sheamus is ranting on nostalgia. He says they don't live in the past, they live in the present and they destroy nostalgia acts. Just act The Hardys. Cesaro rants on the RAW Tag Team Champions and says something will go very wrong for them at No Mercy. They go on about how Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose are only out for themselves, and how their friendship is fake. The music interrupts and out comes Rollins with Ambrose. They talk about how they're brothers no matter what, also taking shots at Sheamus and Cesaro. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are out next, talking about how Cesaro and Sheamus walked out on them last week. This leads to a brawl breaking out. The champs clear the ring and stand tall as we go to commercial.Back from the break and we get a vignette for Asuka's debut, coming soon. Kurt Angle has made this a non-title Triple Threat tag team match. Rollins goes at it with Sheamus now. Rollins dropkicks Sheamus and tags in Ambrose for some double teaming. Gallows tags himself in and Ambrose isn't happy. Gallows kicks Sheamus and goes to work on him. Sheamus turns it around and in comes Cesaro with a big uppercut in the corner. Cesaro unloads and quickly tags Sheamus back in for some double teaming in the corner.Gallows fights back and gets the upperhand on Sheamus. Rollins tags in and springboards in off the top with a clothesline on Sheamus for a 2 count. Ambrose tags in and the champs double team Sheamus with a suplex. More double teaming for a 2 count by Ambrose. Ambrose goes on and hits a missile dropkick on Sheamus for a 2 count. Sheamus fights back but Ambrose knees him in the gut. Rollins tags back in for more double teaming and a 2 count. Rollins keeps Sheamus grounded now.Ambrose goes to the top and hits an elbow on Sheamus to stun him. Sheamus comes right back and drops Ambrose. Sheamus talks some trash to boos. Ambrose counters a move and fights off Cesaro on the apron. Cesaro ends up catching Ambrose on the floor and launching him into the barrier. Rollins comes over to check things out as the referee counts Ambrose. Cesaro rolls Ambrose back into the ring as Sheamus waits. Cesaro tags back in for a double team and a 2 count. Cesaro keeps Ambrose grounded now. Anderson comes in next to keep Ambrose down on the mat. Ambrose fights out of the corner but Anderson nails a spinebuster for a pin attempt. Gallows tags in and hits a big vertical suplex on Ambrose. Gallows drops several elbows but misses the last one as Ambrose rolls out of the way.Anderson comes in and stops the tag but Ambrose kicks him off. Cesaro and Rollins tag in at the same time. Rollins hits a Slingblade and knocks Sheamus off the apron. Rollins with a Blockbuster on Cesaro for a 2 count. Rollins goes to the top but Cesaro uppercuts him. Cesaro climbs up for a super gutwrench suplex but Rollins fights him. Rollins goes for the sunset flip and hits the Buckle Bomb across the ring. Rollins with a 2 count as Sheamus breaks the pin. Sheamus stomps on Rollins. Sheamus tags in and they double team Rollins but Ambrose makes the save and pulls Cesaro to safety. Ambrose and Cesaro tumble to the floor. Rollins decks Sheamus. Gallows and Anderson come in but Rollins fights them off. They turn it around and hit Magic Killer on Rollins but Ambrose breaks the pin just in time.Sheamus and Cesaro launch Ambrose into the barrier at ringside. We go to commercial.Back from the break and Cesaro and Sheamus continue to dominate Rollins. Cesaro keeps Rollins grounded as Ambrose rallies the crowd for him. Ambrose tags in but Cesaro immediately knocks him off the apron. The referee didn't see the tag. Cesaro and Sheamus hit a 3D on Rollins and cover but Anderson breaks the pin. Sheamus and Cesaro take turns on Rollins now. Cesaro with cheap shots to Anderson and Gallows. Rollins looks to fight off the #1 contenders. He nails a big DDT on Cesaro as Ambrose waits for the tag.Ambrose and Anderson tag in at the same time. Ambrose unloads and ends up taking Anderson to the top. Ambrose nails a superplex. Ambrose climbs back to the top and has to fight Gallows off. Ambrose nails the big elbow on Anderson for a 2 count as Sheamus breaks it up. Gallows dumps Sheamus to the floor. Cesaro sends Gallows to the floor. Rollins launches Cesaro to the floor. Ambrose and Rollins clothesline Anderson to the floor. Rollins and Ambrose stand tall as the crowd pops. They run the ropes and nail suicide dives on opposite sides of the ring. Fans chant "this is awesome" as Ambrose and Rollins bring it back into the ring. Gallows crotches Rollins on the top as Anderson goes at it with Ambrose. Sheamus tags himself in as Ambrose hits the rope. The finish sees Ambrose hit Dirty Deeds on Anderson. Sheamus is the legal man, coming over to toss Ambrose to the floor and steal the pin on Anderson.- After the match, Sheamus and Cesaro retreat to the stage and stand tall. We go to replays.- Backstage segment with The Miztourage. Miz tries to talk them up for tonight's main event but Axel and Dallas both are looking forward to winning the match and going on to No Mercy. Axel says he won't take it easy on Miz. Dallas says he's looking forward to stealing the show with Miz on Sunday.- Back from a commercial and the announcers lead us to a video for Cena vs. Reigns at No Mercy. Back to commercial.- Back from the break and Angle is on the phone with someone talking about being excited for No Mercy. Goldust walks in without his paint. Angle asks if he can help him and he can. Goldust wants a second change against Bray Wyatt. Angle isn't sure. Goldust isn't asking him as Goldust, he's asking him as the man behind the paint. Goldust goes on about how they have known each other for 20 years and how Angle knew his dad. Goldust is asking Angle for the match as a friend, to show Wyatt that he's not some pawn in Wyatt's war with Finn Balor. Angle eventually grants the match. Goldust thanks him and they shake hands. Goldust says tonight, Wyatt will never forget the name... Dustin Rhodes. Goldust walks off but comes back to do his Goldust snarl.We go to the ring and Curt Hawkins has a mic. Normally he would be out here making stars but he's come to a tough decision... his Star Factory is closed. But he's replacing it with Curt Hawkins' History Machine. He says we will witness history tonight when his 114 match losing streak comes to an end. Hawkins says for the first time in a long time he's healthy, he's feeling good and damn sure looking good. His opponent will become nothing more than a footnote in history. Hawkins goes on and asks who wants to make history. The music hits and out comes Apollo Crews with Titus O'Neil.They lock up and go at it. Crews drops Hawkins with a shoulder. Crews catches Hawkins coming off the ropes with a kick. Hawkins counters a move and nails an overhead kick. Hawkins with a 2 count. Hawkins unloads on Crews with right hands. Hawkins keeps Crews grounded on the mat now. Crews fights to his feet and fights out.Crews runs the ropes but Hawkins catches him in a spinebuster for a 2 count. Hawkins whips Crews off the ropes again but Crews floors him with a big boot. Crews with more offense. Hawkins counters again and rolls Crews up with a handful of tights for a 2 count. Crews hits an enziguri and the spin-out powerbomb for the win.- After the match, Titus enters the ring to celebrate with Crews.- Still to come, Cole talks to Braun and Brock. We go to commercial.- Back from the break and Michael Cole has Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman on a split screen, apparently live via satellite. Cole asks Lesnar about people saying he's the underdog this weekend. Heyman insists that Braun will be dominated, victimized and conquered by Lesnar on Sunday. Braun talks about how confident he is for the match and how he's the only Superstar that can put Lesnar down. Heyman talks about Braun going to Suplex City at No Mercy. Braun says he's going to do more than that, he's going to burn Suplex City down. Heyman says Lesnar now understands that Braun will have to be taken to Suplex City all night long, that he needs to beat Braun within an inch of his life. Braun says none of that matters because the ball is in his court, he's pulling the strings and he's making the decisions. Braun says they can run their mouths all they want but it won't change what will happen on Sunday. Heyman interrupts and wonders why Cole is asking so many questions of the challenger. Heyman goes on until Lesnar stands up and gets closer to the camera. He thanks Braun for backing him in this corner and challenging him because that's when he's at his best. Brock says he will see Braun on Sunday. A calm Lesnar ends the segment with, "Suplex City, bitch."- The announcers hype Braun vs. Brock and Cena vs. Reigns for Sunday. Reigns will speak tonight. Back to commercial.- Back from the break and Cole confirms that Bayley has been added to the RAW Women's Title match on Sunday, making it a Fatal 5 Way with champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Emma and Sasha Banks.- We go to the ring and out comes Roman Reigns to a mixed reactions.Reigns stops and takes in all the noise. Reigns gives John Cena props as being one of the best talkers but says sometimes he says stupid shit, like that Reigns tries to be the next Cena. Reigns says he doesn't look like a jacked up white guy with a buzzcut because if he did he wouldn't have a career here. If you don't believe him, ask Alex Riley. Reigns goes on and calls Cena the biggest hypocrite to step in a WWE ring and if you don't believe him, Cena will tell you himself. Reigns shows us footage from February 2012 with Cena dissing The Rock for being a part-timer for Hollywood.Reigns asks the crowd if we should bring Cena out. He tells them to get louder. He's afraid that won't be loud enough because Cena isn't here tonight. Reigns says No Mercy will be just like that WrestleMania but it will be a different Samoan beating Cena. Reigns goes on and drops the mic after knocking Cena for being a movie star. Reigns greets some fans at ringside before making his way up the ramp.- Still to come, a Six Pack Challenge main event.- Renee Young is backstage with The Hardys, asking what happens if tonight's main event comes down to them. Matt Hardy talks about how they've been going at it since Jeff Hardy stepped out of his crib. Jeff says he was so close to taking the title from Miz a few weeks ago but he's going to make up for it on Sunday. Matt says Jeff has to make it to No Mercy first because he's in the match as well. Jeff says may the best Hardy win.We go to the ring and out comes Bray Wyatt. Back to commercial.Back from the break and we get a new promo for Asuka's debut. Wyatt waits in the corner and laughs as his music plays. The music hits and out comes Goldust as Dustin Rhodes tonight.The bell rings and Rhodes attacks Wyatt in the corner and unloads on him as the referee warns him. Wyatt with a quick shot to the face to turn it around. Wyatt launches himself at Goldust and they end up on the floor. Wyatt headbutts Goldust and turns it around. Goldust fights back and sends Wyatt into the barrier. Goldust launches Wyatt over the steel steps next. Goldust re-enters the ring and waits for Wyatt. Goldust goes back to the floor and jumps off the steel steps to nail a bulldog on the floor. Rhodes mounts Wyatt with shots to the back of the head as the referee counts.Goldust avoids a shot into the ring post but Wyatt drops him on the floor with a headbutt. They bring it back into the ring and Rhodes takes it to the corner. Goldust positions Wyatt in the corner and hits the Shattered Dreams kick to each thigh. Rhodes tells Wyatt to get up and fight. Goldust runs the ropes but Wyatt catches him in Sister Abigail out of nowhere for the pin.- After the match, Balor appears on the big screen and interrupts Wyatt's music. Balor has a story about a shy little boy who always felt a little different. The boy grew into a man who created a demon. Balor asks if the demon is a creation of the man, then which is more dangerous. Balor says Wyatt will find out at No Mercy. Wyatt laughs in the ring as Balor's music hits.- Enzo Amore is backstage dancing around.- We see more Twitter reactions to the passing of Bobby Heenan. The announcers remember Heenan and send us to a video package in memory of The Brain. Back to commercial.- Back from the break and out comes Enzo Amore with a mic. Enzo is talking about how h e feels good but will feel much better after beating WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at No Mercy. The music interrupts and out comes Braun Strowman, flooring Enzo on the ramp.Braun drags Enzo to the ring and tosses him in. Fans chant "thank you Strowman" now. Braun lifts Enzo with ease and drives him down with a huge chokeslam. Braun hits the big powerslam and leaves Enzo laying. Braun's music hits as he marches to the back. Neville's music hits and out he comes, staying away from Braun but admiring his size. Neville walks to the ring and goes to the top, hitting Red Arrow on Enzo while he's down. Neville takes the mic and mocks Enzo as we go to commercial.- Back from the break and Charly Caruso approaches Enzo as he's getting iced in the trainer's room. He admits he's not doing good and says Neville won't be doing good once he takes the title from him on Sunday.We go to the ring and Lince Dorado is wrapping his entrance as Neville waits for this non-title match to begin. Back and forth to start the match as Lince gets in some offense.They end up on the floor and Neville starts ripping at Dorado's mask to try and take it off. He rips it some but Lince fires back and unloads with offense. They bring it back in the ring and Lince keeps control with nice offense. Dorado ends up missing a move from the top as Neville got his knees up. Neville went into the Rings of Saturn and made Dorado tap for the win.- After the match, Neville celebrates.- Cole leads us to a video on singer & actress Jennifer Lopez for Hispanic Heritage Month. Back to commercial.We go to the ring as Elias has a spotlight and his guitar. He knocks San Jose and threatens to have a kid & his mother kicked out of the arena. Elias starts singing his latest song, which knocks his opponents and the people of San Jose. The music interrupts and out comes Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy. Jason Jordan is out next. The winner of this match will go on to face The Miz at No Mercy on Sunday. The music hits and out next comes Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas with the champion.The bell rings and everyone goes at it. Jeff has Axel down while Matt has Dallas down. Jordan dropkicks Elias to the floor and follows. Axel gets dumped to the floor right in front of Miz. Jeff comes from behind and rolls Matt up for a 2 count out of nowhere. Fans chant "delete!" as they have some friendly words in the middle of the ring. We go to commercial.Back from the break and Miz watches as Jeff unloads. Jeff with a 2 count on Dallas. Elias ends up dropping Jordan into his knee for a 2 count. Elias works over Matt. Elias attacks Axel and Dallas next. Axel with a big clothesline on Axel. Elias takes Jordan to the top and chops him before climbing up. The Miztourage comes over and sends Elias to the floor. Miz applauds them.Axel and Dallas climb up for a double suplex on Jordan but The Hardys come over and bring everyone to the floor with a powerbomb. Elias comes and tries to steal a pin. Matt and Jeff double team Elias now. Jeff hits Poetry In Motion. Matt rolls Jeff up for a 2 count. Matt with a Side Effect on Jeff as Dallas breaks it up. Axel and Dallas unload on Matt into the corner now. They send Matt into the ring post and he goes to the floor.Jordan comes back in and unloads on everyone with thrusts and suplexes. Dallas tosses Jordan to the floor. Miz gets up and grabs Jordan, tossing him into the barrier. Miz grabs Jordan again and tosses him over the barrier into the crowd. Matt with a Twist of Fate on Dallas but Elias breaks the pin. Matt and Elias go at it now. Elias drops Matt and gets a 2 count as Jeff breaks it up. Jeff and Elias go at it now as Jeff sells an arm injury. Jeff sends Elias to the floor. Axel comes over but Jeff drops him. Jeff goes to the top as fans cheer.Jeff nails the Swanton Bomb on Axel for a 2 count as Miz breaks the pin in the ring. Jeff tosses Miz out of the ring. Axel nails a Skull Crushing Finale on Jeff. Jordan comes in and nails a neckbreaker from behind on Axel. Jordan covers for the pin and the title shot.- After the match, Jordan stands tall to celebrate as Miz looks on and he's not happy. Miz and Jordan meet in the middle of the ring for a face off now. Miz turns and tries to deck Jordan but it backfires. Jordan launches Miz but in comes Dallas and Axel to beat him down. Miz directs the assault and drops Jordan with a Skull Crushing Finale as fans boo. Miz takes the mic, gets down in Jordan's face and says after No Mercy he will still be the champ, Kurt Angle will still be a terrible father and Jordan will still be a bastard. Miz drops the mic and raises the title while standing with Axel and Dallas. RAW goes off the air.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here