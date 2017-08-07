

*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 8/7/17

Aug 7, 2017 - 7:31:59 PM



Aug 7, 2017



- We're live from the Air Canada Centre in Toronto with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. They hype tonight's Last Man Standing match with Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.



- We go right to the ring and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is out with Maryse, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. The MizTV set up is out. Miz says he's not in the mood tonight and RAW won't start until he gets what he wants. He calls out Jason Jordan. Miz is tired of being cheap-shotted and disrespected on his own show. Miz says that stops tonight. He calls Jordan to the ring so he can finish what he started last week. The music hits but out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle instead.



Angle says unfortunately for Miz, his son Jordan won't be a guest on MizTV tonight but he does have a match against Axel tonight. Angle says there is someone here who has questions that need to be answered. Angle has booked a guest that will exceed MizTV expectations. It's true, it's damn true. The music hits and out comes WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman.



Miz leaves the ring as Lesnar and Heyman march down. Axel and Bo face off with The Beast and The Advocate. Miz returns to the ring and stops Heyman before he begins his usual intro. Miz talks about how Lesnar will probably lose the title at SummerSlam and he doesn't even have to be pinned. Miz talks about how Lesnar is going to take his ball and go home when he loses the title. Good riddance to bad rubbish. Miz asks if Heyman would like to add anything.



Heyman asks Miz if he and Maryse like to role-play. He uses this to compare Axel, Dallas and Miz to Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman at SummerSlam in the Fatal 4 Way. Lesnar suddenly runs over Axel and Bo before hitting a German to Miz. Axel and Bo try for the double team but Lesnar fights them off and nails more Germans and a few F5s. Miz comes back in but Lesnar drops him with a F5 as well. Lesnar's music hits as he stands tall. Lesnar grabs the title and leaves with Heyman



- We see Seth Rollins backstage walking. We go to commercial.



Seth Rollins vs. Sheamus



We go to the ring and out first comes Seth Rollins. RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus are out next after we see what happened last week them Rollins and Dean Ambrose.



The bell rings and Rollins charges, taking Sheamus down in the corner as he's talking to Cesaro. Sheamus goes to the floor and Rollins launches himself out onto Sheamus but it backfires. Back and forth in the ring now. Rollins gets sent back to the floor. Cesaro taunts him. Sheamus comes back out and sends Rollins into the apron. Sheamus celebrates with Cesaro as we go to commercial.



Back from the break and Sheamus continues to dominate Rollins in the ring.Rollins avoids a Brogue and hits a high knee, followed by an enziguri. Cesaro offers words of encourage to Sheamus. They end up on top in the corner. Rollins climbs up but Sheamus sends him to the mat. Rollins runs right back up for a superplex but Sheamus sends him back down. Rollins runs up again and sends Sheamus to the mat with a hurricanrana. Rollins with a superkick to the face for a close 2 count.



More back and froth now. Rollins hits a Slingblade and knocks Cesaro off the apron. Cesaro ends up providing another distraction, allowing Sheamus to roll Rollins up for the win.



Winner: Sheamus



- After the match, the champs celebrate at ringside as we get replays. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a dive, sending both of the champs into the barrier. The numbers game catches up and they beat Rollins down at ringside. They check the entrance for Ambrose as fans start chanting his name. They bring Rollins back into the ring as the double team continues. The champs leave Rollins laying in the ring and stop to pose on the stage.



- Still to come, Reigns vs. Strowman in a Last Man Standing match. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Rollins is backstage walking. Ambrose appears. Ambrose told him not to do that again because now he looks like a big jerk. Rollins says Ambrose is a big jerk. He says it's been 3 years and he just wants to know what he has to do to prove to Ambrose that he's not the same guy he used to be. Ambrose isn't going to stick around long enough to find out. Ambrose welcomes Rollins to being alone. Ambrose says he has to face Cesaro tonight and like always, he has to go at it alone. Ambrose walks off.



Jason Jordan vs. Jean-Pierre Goulet



We go to the ring and out comes Jason Jordan as JoJo does the introduction. The camera cuts backstage to Curtis Axel, Kurt Angle and a trainer. Axel isn't cleared due to the Lesnar attack from earlier. Angle turns to a jobber hanging around backstage. He tells the guy to head to the ring for his big shot.



Goulet makes his way out to no theme music but he's announced from Quebec City. Jordan starts to tangle as the match starts. A "let's go jobber" chant starts. Jordan takes Goulet down and controls the first few minutes of the match.



Goulet starts to fight back but Jordan muscles him into the turnbuckles. Jordan with another big throw and more offense before dropping him into the neckbreaker. Jordan covers Goulet for the pin.



Winner: Jason Jordan



- After the match, Jordan stands tall as we go to replays.



- Cole talks about Bayley being pulled from SummerSlam due to her separated shoulder. She will address the injury tonight. We see Bayley walking backstage in a sling. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and out comes Bayley. Charly Caruso is in the ring with a mic. We see a replay of how she suffered the separated shoulder last week against Nia Jax.



Charly points out how Bayley didn't even watch the replay. She brings up Bayley being pulled from the WWE SummerSlam card. Bayley says she hasn't watched the replay because it will just anger her. She felt the injury when it happened and knew something wasn't right but she was determined to finish the match. She looked forward to proving RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss wrong at SummerSlam. She's usually a happy person but she sat at home all week on the couch and went through the wave of emotions. She says this is going to sound cheesy right now but she saw tweets and posts that cheered her back up. Fans start booing her. Bayley acknowledges the boos and says she thanks the ones who supported her, and she will be back on top for them. More boos. Charly mentions how there will be two Triple Threat matches to determine a new #1 contender. Charly asks Bayley who she thinks will face Bliss. She says she's going with the one who deserves it. Her friend, Sasha Banks. The music hits and out comes The Boss.



