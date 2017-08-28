





Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Results 8/28/17

By

Aug 28, 2017 - 7:51:09 PM



By Marc Middleton Aug 28, 2017 - 7:51:09 PM



- We go to the ring and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is out with Maryse, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. Miz says "Respect..." but the music interrupts and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle.



Angle comes to the stage and says he thinks he knows what Miz was going to say. Angle brings up how there was no IC Title match at SummerSlam but says there will be one at No Mercy. Miz interrupts Angle and goes on about respect, and how Angle is disrespecting him. Angle says he's here to give the title the showcase it deserves. Angle announces that Miz will defend his title next week on RAW against the winner of this battle royal. It's true, it's damn true.



15-Man Intercontinental Title Battle Royal: Big Show, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Finn Balor, Jason Jordan, Apollo Crews, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins, Kalisto, Goldust, Elias, R-Truth, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows



The music hits and out comes a clean-shaven Big Show as the first participant. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy are out next, followed by Finn Balor to another pop. We go to commercial.



Back from the break and Jason Jordan is the last man out. Curt Hawkins poses in the middle of the ring but everyone turns to him and tosses him. They turn to Big Show now but he cleans house. Axel and Dallas eliminate Kalisto after Show chops him down. Show continues to dominate. Luke Gallows works on Jeff. Show works over Karl Anderson. Show with a big chop to Crews now, then Elias.



Gallows and Balor end up eliminating Show. Matt works on Jordan. Goldust works on Crews. Elias floors Balor. Goldust takes Anderson to the corner. Jordan tries to dump Jeff over the top but he hangs on. Goldust works on Elias. The Miz is barking orders to Axel and Dallas from ringside. Balor and Elias go at it. Axel and Dallas eliminate R-Truth.



Goldust fights Jordan off now. Matt unloads on Anderson while Gallows works on Jeff. Balor fights off Elias, Dallas and Axel to hang on. Goldust and Gallows go at it now. The Hardys double team Anderson some more. Goldust and Elias go at it. Goldust catches Elias in a powerslam. Anderson hits Goldust with a neckbreaker. Gallows and Anderson eliminate Goldust. We go back to commercial.



Back from the break and we see how Elias eliminates Crews during the commercial. Jordan works on Elias now. The Hardys attack Gallows and hit a double suplex. They double team Anderson next. Gallows charges but Matt pulls the top rope and Gallows is eliminated. Matt and Anderson battle on the apron now. Anderson gets eliminated. Gallows grabs Matt's leg and pulls him down. Matt has also been eliminated. They double team Matt at ringside now. Miz gets on the apron and makes sure Dallas isn't eliminated by decking Jeff and Balor as they worked on Dallas.



Jordan takes Dallas to the corner as fans boo Miz. Elias works over Jeff in the corner. Balor unloads on Axel now. Balor goes on and almost eliminates Elias but he hangs on. Balor unloads on Bo, then Jordan. Balor and Jeff come face to face in the middle of the ring to a pop. Jeff kicks Balor and goes to work on him. Balor blocks a Twist of Fate and hits a Slingblade. Balor dropkicks Bo into the corner, then nails a double dropkick to Jeff. The lights go out and the graphics flash. The lights come back on to Wyatt in the ring. He eliminates Balor. The lights come back on and Wyatt is nowhere to be seen. A shocked Balor is down at ringside.



Axel and Dallas double team Jordan but he fights them off. Jordan eliminates Axel and Dallas at the same time. Jeff takes advantage and eliminates Jordan to earn the title shot.



Winner and New #1 Contender: Jeff Hardy



- After the match, Jeff stands tall as Miz and Maryse look on from ringside. We go to replays. Jeff stands tall and continues his celebration.



- Cole leads us to a look back at what happened with Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar last week.



- Still to come, Enzo Amore's first cruiserweight match. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Charly Caruso is with Alexa Bliss backstage. She talks about how Sasha Banks always loses in her first title defense. Bliss says she will expose The Legit Boss for the legit loser that she is tonight. Bliss goes on and says she's ready to reclaim her throne.



Enzo Amore vs. Noam Dar



We go to the ring and out comes Enzo Amore with a mic. He shows us how Big Cass suffered the torn ACL last week and talks about deciding to compete with the cruiserweights on WWE 205 Live. Enzo goes on and introduces his partner for tonight - Noam Dar. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and the bell rings. They lock up Dar takes Enzo down. Dar gets the upperhand and mocks Enzo. We see WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville watching backstage. Enzo tries to mount some offense but Dar keeps control and keeps taunting Enzo.



The finish sees Enzo drop Dar and get the pin out of nowhere.



Winner: Enzo Amore



- After the match, Enzo stands tall as JoJo makes the announcement. Enzo hits the corner and poses as his music hits. We see Neville backstage watching again. Enzo dances to the back.



- Charly is backstage with Neville now. Neville calls Enzo a weasel and says if that's supposed to be his competition, he will be champion forever.



- Still to come, The Beast is here. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and out comes WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman.



Heyman does his promo and says they aren't here to sing the blues about Braun Strowman, they're here to sing his praises. Heyman says Braun is the most worthy contender for Lesnar's title in all of WWE. Heyman talks about how SummerSlam was a historic night for Braun as he "monster-handled" The Beast. Heyman also talks about how Braun destroyed Brock on RAW the next night and he shows us footage of what happened. Heyman says you only raise the title when you're monster enough to take the title from Lesnar. Heyman hypes No Mercy from Los Angeles on September 24th as Braun will get his opportunity to challenge Lesnar for the title. Heyman says Lesnar wants Braun. He goes on and Lesnar grabs the mic from Heyman, surprising him.



Lesnar says what Heyman is trying to say is... "Suplex City, bitch." Lesnar drops the mic and leaves the ring as his music hits. Heyman follows.



- Still to come, Bliss vs. Banks. Also, Cena and Reigns sign their No Mercy contract.



Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro



We go to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. We go to commercial.



Back from the break and the champs are standing in the ring. The announcers lead us to a video package on John Cena and Roman Reigns. We go back to the ring and out comes Cesaro with Sheamus. The bell rings and Rollins controls early on. Cesaro goes to the floor for a breather as the referee counts. Cesaro drops Rollins over the top as he comes back in.



Rollins takes back control and hits a running knee. Rollins with a standing moonsault for a 2 count. Rollins with stomps in the corner now. Rollins goes down after missing in the corner. Cesaro tosses Rollins to the floor and distracts the referee. Sheamus comes walking over to Rollins but Ambrose meets him. They end up back in the ring and Cesaro catches Rollins in a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker as we go back to commercial.



Back from the break and Rollins is looking for a comeback but Cesaro drops him and nails a leg drop for a 2 count. Cesaro with a pair of big suplexes for another pin attempt. Cesaro keeps control as Ambrose offers words of encouragement from ringside. Rollins elbows Cesaro and fights back. Cesaro with a big slam. Cesaro goes to the top and hits a crossbody but Rollins rolls through for a 2 count.



Rollins nails an enziguri. Rollins goes on and hits a Slingblade. Rollins counters and hits a Blockbuster. Rollins goes to the top but Cesaro uppercuts him. Cesaro climbs up for a superplex but Rollins fights him. Rollins nails a Buckle Bomb. Sheamus tries to itnerfere but Ambrose brawls with him at ringside. Cesaro hits a distracted Rollins with an uppercut and covers for the win.



Winner: Cesaro



- After the match, Cesaro and Sheamus stand tall at ringside as we go to replays. Sheamus and Cesaro celebrate as Ambrose checks on Rollins in the ring. Sheamus takes off his jacket and takes the mic. Sheamus says the night isn't over yet because he has a match with Ambrose next. Sheamus enters the ring and Ambrose gets ready.



Sheamus vs. Dean Ambrose



The bell rings and they go right at it. Sheamus runs into a big boot in the corner. Ambrose unloads with chops in the corner. Sheamus drops Ambrose and turns it around. Ambrose clotheslines Sheamus over the top. Sheamus catches Ambrose and sends him into the barrier. We go to commercial.



Back from the break and Ambrose goes to the top but Sheamus crotches him. Sheamus climbs up for a superplex but Ambrose resists. Ambrose headbutts Sheamus to the mat. Ambrose comes off the top but Sheamus catches him in an Irish Curse backbreaker for a 2 count. Sheamus with a Stretch Muffler submission now. Ambrose counters but Sheamus powerbombs him for a 2 count.



Sheamus goes for the Cloverleaf submission now and gets it locked. Ambrose eventually makes it to the bottom rope and breaks the hold. Sheamus with the forearms to the chest on the apron now. Sheamus goes for White Noise but Ambrose counters and turns it into a DDT. Ambrose unloads in the middle of the ring now. Sheamus with a boot to the face. Ambrose with a swinging neckbreaker for a 2 count.



More back and forth between the two now. Sheamus goes for more forearms on the corner but Ambrose fights him. Ambrose goes to the top. Cesaro walks over for a distraction but Rollins also walks over. Sheamus climbs up with Ambrose and hits a rolling senton from the top for a close 2 count. Sheamus waits for a Brogue Kick but Ambrose avoids it. Sheamus blocks Dirty Deeds. Ambrose comes off the ropes and floors Sheamus.



Cesaro gets on the apron but Rollins runs over and pulls him off. The referee is distracted by Cesaro, allowing Rollins to springboard in with a knee to break up a White Noise attempt. Rollins immediately dives out and takes Cesaro down on the floor, leading to a Dirty Deeds from Ambrose to Sheamus for the pin.



Winner: Dean Ambrose



- After the match, the champs stand tall in the ring as we go to replays. The two teams taunt each other.



- Emma is backstage with Mickie James, betting she can get "#WeWantEmma" to out-trend MTV's VMAs on Twitter. She wonders what people will tweet after their match tonight. They argue about the women's revolution and hashtags. Mickie says she will tweet any hashtag Emma wants if Emma wins, but if she wins then Emma can never say she started the revolution again. Mickie walks off and Emma goes back to tweeting.



- We get a video with WWE Superstars encouraging donations for Hurricane Harvey victims. Back to commercial.



Emma vs. Mickie James



Back from the break and out first comes Mickie James. Emma is out next with a new theme song.



They lock up and Emma takes control early on. Mickie eventually turns it around with a neckbreaker. Mickie with more offense and a nice kick. Emma gets the win out of nowhere after dropping down on top of Mickie for the pin.



Winner: Emma



- After the match, Emma takes the mic and says "I started the women's revolution" over and over again while walking to the back.



- Still to come, Cena vs. Reigns will be made official. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is in the ring for a contract signing. He's here to make official the big match that was announced on WWE's website earlier today. Angle calls out John Cena to the ring.



Cena says this match is WrestleMania worthy but Angle is ready to get it done now. Cena says this is why he came to RAW, to step in the ring with The Big Dog. Cena says Reigns hasn't been just the blue chip prospect, he's been the blue chip prospect that's been protected against anyone in his path. Cena talks about himself and how there's no protection there. Cena says he wants to fight Reigns because he knows Reigns doesn't want to fight him. The music interrupts and out comes Reigns to some boos.



Reigns wants to get this straight - he's scared to fight Cena? Reigns wonders if that's what is in Cena's head. Reigns says Cena probably won't understand this because no one has ever said this to him but Cena is not as big of a deal as he thinks he is. Reigns says he's done something Cena will never be able to do - he retired The Undertaker at WrestleMania. Reigns says maybe he just doesn't need to fight Cena. Cena ends up calling Reigns a corporate Cena bootleg. Cena says Reigns isn't the guy, he's just a guy... a guy trying desperately to fill shoes he never will. Cena says listen carefully young man... he's not The Undertaker, he's not a battered veteran with a bad hip at the end of his career. Cena is the fastest and strongest he's ever been. Cena says Reigns knows if he signs that contract, his Roman Empire... can't see me. Reigns comes back and says fans don't boo Cena because they want him to be a bad guy, they boo him because he sucks. Cena makes a joke about Angle getting the "you suck" chants and Reigns tells him to shut up. Reigns looks to be searching for words and Cena disses him. Reigns tells him to shut up again. Reigns ends up calling Cena a fake bitch. A part timing, fake bitch.



Reigns goes on about Cena being a part-timer and how he buries younger talents. Reigns says that's how Cena stays on top of the mountain. Reigns calls him a backstabbing shark. Reigns says what bothers Cena is that he can't bury Reigns, he can't touch him. Reigns says he's the one guy in WWE who Cena can't see. Reigns asks why he would want to lessen himself, his bloodline and his legacy to be the next John Cena when he could be the one and only Roman Reigns.



Cena says Reigns is a fool, a damn fool. Cena says Reigns of all people comes down to the ring and uses the same poor excuse that the others in front of him have done. Reigns, with all his abilities, has the gall to blame Cena. Cena congratulates Reigns, saying it took him 5 years to cut a half-decent promo but now Cena is about to cut him down to size. Cena says everyone thinks he has a magical golden shovel. Cena can't tell if Reigns is blind or stupid. Cena says the fans have always held the keys and always will. Cena goes on, mentioning how he won the United States Title and used it to help guys like AJ Styles and Kevin Owens. He says Reigns took the US Title as a demotion. Cena says he's still here because Reigns can't do his job.



Cena goes on and says Reigns should be ashamed because he can do this better part time than Reigns could ever do it full time. Cena drops the mic and the crowd gets riled up with him. Cena has signed the contract. Reigns signs the contract and Cena loves it. Reigns flips the table over and they face off. The music interrupts and out comes Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. They talk about the egos in the ring, calling both men "not a good brother." They believe Cena and Reigns need to be taught a lesson by a couple of good brothers. They're headed to the ring to beat up a few nerds. Angle makes a tag match for right now. We go to commercial



John Cena and Roman Reigns vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson



Back from the break and Gallows is going at it with Cena. Cena turns it around and calls for a Five Knuckle Shuffle, showing off while Reigns mocks him. Anderson runs in to interfere but Cena slams him. This allows Gallows the chance to floor Cena as Reigns smiles. Gallows drops Cena in the corner and tags in Anderson for the double team.



Gallows comes back in and hits a suplex on Cena. Gallows with a leg drop for a 2 count. Gallows keeps Cena grounded as Reigns reaches for a tag. Cena reaches for the tag but Reigns doesn't look interested. Cena gets out and knocks Anderson off the apron. Cena turns around to Gallows running him over. Anderson tags in and works Cena over. Anderson keeps Cena grounded now. Cena ends up going for an Attitude Adjustment but it's blocked. Anderson with a spinebuster for a 2 count. Reigns continues to mock Cena.



Gallows tags back in and unloads on Cena. Cena avoids a shot and Gallows goes down. Reigns tags in and unloads on Anderson as he also comes back in. Gallows comes in but Reigns also fights him off. Reigns unloads on Anderson in the corner as fans count along. Reigns taunts Cena before hitting a Drive By on Gallows. Reigns returns to the ring and drops Anderson. Reigns stands tall to a mixed reaction.



Reigns calls for the Superman punch but Gallows grabs his leg from the floor, allowing Anderson to roll him up for 2. Reigns with a Superman punch on Anderson. Gallows comes in but he also eats a Superman punch. Cena scoops Gallows on his shoulders. Cena drops Gallows with the Attitude Adjustment as Reigns spears Anderson. Reigns pins Anderson for the win.



Winners: Roman Reigns and John Cena



- After the match, Reigns' music hits as he and Cena stare each other down.



- Elias is backstage with his guitar. He has a new song to debut. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Elias is in the ring with a spotlight and his guitar. He introduces himself and asks who wants to walk with Elias tonight. He mentions being in the battle royal earlier and says things didn't go as planned. He has no one to blame but all of the fans. He says a long time ago WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes called him the Elvis of WWE. He talks about coming into Memphis earlier and passing Sun Records, which inspired a song. He sings "Nothing but a Bad Town" as a parody of "Nothing but a Hound Dog" by Elvis. He's interrupted by hometown star Jerry Lawler, who leaves commentary and comes to the stage. Lawler ends up introducing Pelvis Wesley (Heath Slater) from Southpaw Regional Wrestling.



Pelvis dances to the ring as Elias waits. Pelvis invites Elias to dance with him but he's not interested. Elias drops Pelvis and goes to work on him. Elias nails the Drift Away and stands over Pelvis as his music plays.



- Still to come, Bliss vs. Banks. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and The Miztourage is walking backstage. Renee Young asks The Miz about defending against Jeff Hardy next week. Miz comments on all it took was for 1 match for Jeff to get a title shot. Maryse says we haven't seen Jeff pin anyone. They end up walking off without saying anything else.



- Charly is backstage with Sasha Banks. She says she's going to put that child Alexa Bliss in her place and give her the fight of her life tonight. Banks says she will have the WWE Universe chanting "you tapped out" once again. She walks off.



RAW Women's Title Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks



We go to the ring and out comes Alexa Bliss for tonight's main event. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and out comes RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo. Bliss with an early pin attempt. Back and forth as Bliss goes for another pin attempt. Banks goes for an early Banks Statement. Sasha takes Bliss to the corner and unloads.



Banks works on the arm and keeps Bliss grounded now. Sasha ends up nailing a dropkick, sending Bliss to the floor for a breather. Sasha keeps control and drops Bliss on the floor with the knees before we go back to commercial.



Back from the break and Bliss has control of Banks now. Bliss used the barrier and the apron on Sasha during the break. Sasha gets to her feet and fights back in the middle of the ring but Bliss slams her on the back of her neck. Bliss with a 2 count.



Bliss with more offense, taking Sasha back to the corner. Bliss with another pin attempt. Bliss with a bow & arrow submission now. Banks gets free and nails a kick. Sasha comes back and hits knees. She goes for the running knees in the corner but Bliss scrambles to the floor and Sasha collides with the turnbuckles. Bliss goes to the top but Sasha decks her with a forearm. Bliss goes for a crossbody but Sasha moves and she hits the mat.



Sasha rolls Bliss up for a 2 count. Bliss with a pin attempt now. Sasha with more offense and another 2 count. Sasha runs into a huge right hand. Bliss drops Banks again for another close 2 count. Bliss throws a fit on the mat now. Bliss unloads on Sasha and hits double knees, then a moonsault. Sasha comes back with a Shining Wizard for a 2 count. Sasha rams Bliss back into the corner and works her over. Bliss fights back but Sasha drops her in the corner. Sasha with charging double knees. Sasha goes to the top but Bliss cuts her off and climbs up. Bliss goes for a superplex and nails it.



Bliss crawls over for a pin but Sasha catches her in the Banks Statement. Bliss turns that into a 2 count. Bliss drops Sash again and covers for the pin and the title.



Winner and New RAW Women's Champion: Alexa Bliss



- After the match, Bliss celebrates as Nia Jax comes out to join her. Nia floors Sasha in the corner. Nia lifts Bliss on her shoulders to celebrate but drops her into a Samoan Drop out of nowhere. Jax raises the title and stands tall over Bliss as we get a replay. Jax makes her exit as her music plays and Bliss cries on the mat. RAW goes off the air with Jax staring back at Bliss in the ring.



