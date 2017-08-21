

*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 8/21/17

Aug 21, 2017



By Marc Middleton Aug 21, 2017



A big Suplex City chant breaks out as Lesnar and Heyman hit the ring. Heyman begins the grand introduction for his client, talking about how Lesnar won the SummerSlam main event. Heyman warned us what would happen. He told us there was a grand conspiracy against Lesnar and it unfolded in front of our very eyes last night. Heyman calls it a corporately sanctioned felonious assault that took Lesnar out of the equation. Heyman says this was so heinous that for the first time in Lesnar's life, he was taken off the battlefield on a stretcher. Heyman goes on about the match and about how Lesnar pinned Reigns. Heyman continues to praise Lesnar, saying no one in WWE or UFC history can touch him. The music interrupts and out comes Braun Strowman to a pop.



Lesnar and Braun meet in the middle of the ring. Lesnar says he's looking at the champ. Braun goes for a chokeslam but Lesnar slides out. Lesnar runs into a big boot. Braun scoops Lesnar and nails the running powerslam. Braun stands tall as the crowd goes wild. Lesnar is slow to get up as Braun waits. Braun scoops Lesnar and hits another big powerslam. Braun grabs the WWE Universal Title and raises it in the air as Heyman looks on shocked. Braun makes his exit.



- Still to come, Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass in a Brooklyn Street Fight. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and we see various stills from SummerSlam. We also see a replay of what Braun just did to Lesnar.



Brooklyn Street Fight: Big Cass vs. Enzo Amore



We go to the ring for a Brooklyn Street Fight and out first comes Big Cass. Enzo Amore is out next with a mic. He cuts a promo and grabs a shopping cart full of weapons to get started.



Cass leaves the ring and decks Enzo on the ramp as Enzo tries to swing a kendo stick. Cass uses the shopping cart and knocks Enzo down to ringside now. Cass keeps control and brings Enzo in the ring before retrieving a steel chair from the cart. Cass brings the chair into the ring as Enzo tries to get up. Cass tosses the chair to Enzo and tells him to bring it. Cass floors Enzo with a big boot and some fans boo. We go to commercial.



Back from the break and Cass continues to dominate Enzo. Cass works Enzo over in the corner. Enzo looks to get a cheap shot in. Enzo goes for the steel chair but Cass cuts him off. Cass whips Enzo into the corner and follows up with a big splash.



Cass stands tall for more boos. Enzo comes back with a right hand but Cass just unloads on him again. Cass goes for a running big boot but Enzo pulls the top rope down and Cass lands on the floor, possibly hurting his knee. Enzo crawls for the steel chair but here comes Cass to cut him off again. Cass goes for an Empire Elbow but his knee goes out. A trainer ends up coming down to check on Cass as Enzo recovers. The match is called because Cass can't continue.



Winner: Enzo Amore



- After the announcement, Enzo celebrates as his music hits. We get a replay of the potential injury to Cass. Enzo celebrates with some fans at ringside.



- Still to come, new RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks is here. We see reactions to her win from the media and stars on Twitter.



- Emma is backstage with Dana Brooke and she's tired of hearing about Sasha. She rants and says to watch what she does to Nia Jax in their match tonight. Nia appears behind Emma now. Emma goes on dissing Nia until she sees her and asks how long she's been standing there. Nia says the new hashtag after tonight will be "#GiveEmmaCPR." Nia walks off and we go to commercial.



Nia Jax vs. Emma



Back from the break and out first comes Nia Jax. Emma is out next.



The bell rings and Emma unloads on Nia. Nia floors her and drops elbows. Nia sends Emma to the corner and splashes her, sending her to the mat. Jax goes for another running splash but Emma moves out of the way. Emma with a dropkick now.



Nia catches Emma in mid-air and drops her with the Samoan Drop for the easy win.



Winner: Nia Jax



- After the match, Nia stands tall over Emma as her music hits.



- We see Elias walking backstage. Back to commercial.



Elias vs. R-Truth



Back from the break and Elias is in the ring with a spotlight and his guitar. He was going to sing about Brooklyn but they all hate living here, so he's going to sing about his opponent R-Truth. He starts mocking Truth's music and changes his mind, saying it's time for some real music. Elias breaks out into a song but the music interrupts and out comes Truth.



The bell rings and Truth goes to work. Elias fights him off but Truth unloads. Truth catches Elias in a big spinebuster. Elias ends up turning it around with an elbow out of the corner.



Truth goes on and hits the heel kick. Truth backs Elias into the corner and unloads again. Elias with a kick to the gut. Truth keeps coming at him but Elias turns it around and drops Truth for the win.



Winner: Elias



- After the match, Elias stands tall and hits the corner as his music plays.



- Still to come, new champions will be here. Also, Kurt Angle has a surprise for the WWE Universe. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and we see more stills from SummerSlam.



- We go to the ring and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to a big pop as the "you suck!" chants start up.



Angle says he promised a surprise tonight. Angle asks fans to join him in welcoming John Cena to RAW for the first time in more than a year. Cena's music hits and out he comes as fans sing their own version of this theme song. Cena hits the ring.



Cena takes the mic and says there's a lot of noise in here tonight. Cena takes it all in as fans go wild with dueling chants. Cena says he saw Angle at SummerSlam and Angle asked him if he would like to come to RAW. Cena immediately said yes, not because SmackDown is bad but because for a long time, he's wanted to stand in this ring on Monday Night RAW and be face to face with a certain WWE Superstar. The music interrupts and out comes Roman Reigns to a mixed reaction.



Reigns stops on the stage and stares down at Cena in the ring, then scans the crowd. Reigns marches to the ring now. Cena says this is Mr. Roman Reigns... exactly who he was looking for. Reigns asks if Cena has been looking for him. Reigns says the only time Cena looks for him is when he runs his mouth on Twitter but now that Cena is in his yard, the question is - will Cena run his mouth to Reigns' face? Fans chant for The Undertaker before Cena can respond. Cena says it looks like the RAW audience can hold a grudge. Cena says the problem is, he didn't come to talk. Cena takes off his shirt and gets ready for a fight as fans pop. The music interrupts and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with Maryse, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.



Reigns and Cena stare at The Miztourage as they enter the ring. Miz says this is what a sold out Barclays Center looks like because he wouldn't know. Miz fumbled the name of the arena but Cena corrects him. Miz says Cena always has to make a joke out of everything. Miz mocks Cena and Reigns, then asks how many moments they get. Fans cheer and Miz thanks them. Miz says he's sick of waiting for his moment while undeserving people like Cena and Reigns get moments every week. Fans cheer and a "yes!" chant starts up. Miz says he's going to take his moment right now and ruin theirs. Miz says Angle seems to think RAW needs an addition - Cena. Fans boo. Miz says Angle thinks RAW needs an addition while the Intercontinental Champion rides the pine at SummerSlam. Miz asks the crowd if RAW needs John Cena and they start a "no!" chant up. Cena says he's a man of the people and will show himself out. Miz stops him and says he wasn't done talking to Cena. Cena smiles. Miz continues ranting, turning his attention to Reigns now. Miz rants on the crowd next. Miz goes on about how he's earned it for 12 years, and he wants to know where his moment is. A "you deserve it!" chant starts up.



Cena says Miz deserves a moment so let's give them one. Cena says if Miz wants to be in the main event, he proposes Miz and any one of his lackeys vs. Cena and Reigns. Cena says that's a moment, that's a main event. Miz says that's not a moment for him, it's a moment for Cena. Miz goes on until the music interrupts and out comes Samoa Joe to a pop. Joe takes the mic and says he has a very strong opinion about this whole situation. Joe says if anyone is going to be Miz's partner, it won't be Axel or Dallas, it's going to be him, whether Miz likes it or not. Fans chant for Joe as he stares down Cena and Reigns. The Miztourage is at ringside now. Joe says he's sick and tired of hearing Reigns come out and talk about how this is his yard. Joe says he owns Reigns one-on-one. A "Roman's bitch" chant starts up. Joe turns his attention to Cena and attacks him, taking the fight to the corner. Joe unloads. Dallas hits the ring but Reigns nails him, the same for Axel. Miz runs in but Reigns decks him and tosses him out onto Axel and Dallas. Joe blocks an Attitude Adjustment and applies the Coquina Clutch. Reigns hits a Superman punch to break it, sending Joe out of the ring. Cena and Reigns stand tall in the ring as a "you both suck" chant breaks out. Reigns and Cena stare each other down as Reigns' music hits. Joe talks trash to both of them as The Miztourage looks on.



- Still to come, the new RAW Tag Team Champions are here. Also, the new RAW Women's Champion. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Cole confirms Cena & Reigns vs. Miz & Joe for the main event.



Drew Gulak, Noam Dar, Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese vs. Rich Swann, Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali and Gran Metalik



We go to the ring and all 8 cruiserweights are already out. Drew Gulak starts off with Gran Metalik.



Ariya Daivari and Mustafa Ali go at it next. Ali ends up hitting a crossbody for a 2 count. More back and forth. Noam Dar won't tag himself in. Tony Nese tags in and takes control of Rich Swann as we go to commercial.



Back from the break and Gulak has Swann down on the mat. Swann fights back and drops him with a kick to the jaw. Cedric Alexander finally gets the tag and kicks the heels off the apron. Nese is legal now but Cedric takes control of him. Cedric springboards in from the apron for a 2 count as Gulak breaks the pin.



Gulak charges Metalik but gets dumped to the floor. Metalik goes to the top and nails a moonsault to the floor, taking out Gulak and Daivari. Cedric and Nese go at it now. Cedric with a big kick for a 2 count. Cedric hits the Lumbar Check for the pin.



Winners: Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, Gran Metalik and Rich Swann



- After the match, the winners stand tall together as we go to replays. We come back and the celebration continues as Cedric's music plays.



- Charly Caruso is backstage with new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. He talks about winning at SummerSlam until Akira Tozawa and Titus O'Neil interrupt. Titus says they have one word - rematch.



- Still to come, our tag team main event plus the new RAW Tag Team Champions. Back to commercial.



