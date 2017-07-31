

Raw, WWE Posted in:

*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 7/31/17

By

Jul 31, 2017 - 7:29:01 PM



By Marc Middleton Jul 31, 2017 - 7:29:01 PM



- We're live from Pittsburgh, PA as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Cole hypes tonight's Triple Threat main event with Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.



- We go to the ring and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to a big hometown pop as the friendly "you suck" chants start.



Angle hits the ring and welcomes us, shouting out his hometown. Angle guarantees a great show for us tonight. He announces Big Show vs. Big Cass. Angle says tonight's MizTV segment hits home for him as his long lost son Jason Jordan will be the guest. He also plugs tonight's main event. Angle says he wants to personally address the WWE Universe as today marks 21 years since he won a gold medal at the Olympics... with a broken freakin' neck. Angle says he's had his ups & downs over the years but he wouldn't be here if it weren't for the fans. Angle thanks the fans and does his "it's true!" line. Angle's music hits but he's interrupted by the music of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Out he comes with Paul Heyman to a pop.



Heyman says he knows what Angle is doing. Heyman has figured out the scam, he sees the angle Angle is playing. Heyman accuses Angle of wanting to, having to take the title off Lesnar. Why else would Angle book Lesnar in a Fatal 4 Way at SummerSlam, against the most stacked heavyweight division in WWE history? Heyman praises Braun first, then Reigns and Joe. Heyman says Angle must be hoping the next champion is Joe because that would stick it to Lesnar. Heyman half-ass admires what Angle is doing here. Heyman goes on and says Angle has been told to make Lesnar pay ultimate price. Heyman says it boils down to this - if Lesnar loses the title at SummerSlam, he leaves WWE. And Heyman is leaving with him because here comes a piece of news that Angle isn't going to like - Lesnar will not lose the Universal Title, not the unstoppable Braun Strowman, the Undertaker-retiring Roman Reigns or the cheap-shot artist Samoa Joe because at the end of the night, there will be an announcement at SummerSlam... Lesnar is still the champion. Lesnar bounces around as his music hits. Heyman and Lesnar leave the ring as Angle looks on.



- Still to come, Jason Jordan on MizTV. We see The Hardys backstage walking. We go to commercial.



The Hardys vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson



We go to the ring and out comes The Hardys as JoJo does the introduction. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are already on commentary. Out next comes Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.



We get a look at recent events between these three teams before the bell hits. Matt Hardy starts off with Karl Anderson. Matt takes control and drops Anderson with a shoulder. Matt with another takedown. The Hardys with a few tags to keep Anderson down. They double team Anderson again and Jeff Hardy covers for a 2 count. Gallows ends up coming in before some Poetry In Motion. We go to commercial with The Hardys standing tall while their opponents are down on the outside.



Back from the break and Gallows has turned it around on Jeff. Matt finally gets the tag and unloads on Anderson in the corner. Fans chant "delete!" as Matt works over Anderson on the turnbuckles. Matt hits the running bulldog and covers for a 2 count. More back and forth. Anderson blocks a Twist of Fate. Gallows ends up dropping Matt with a cheap shot.



Gallows tags in but Jeff breaks up a Magic Killer on Matt. Gallows drops Matt but misses in the corner. Matt with a Twist of Fate on Gallows. Jeff tags in and goes to the top. Jeff with a Swanton Bomb on Gallows for the win.



Winners: The Hardys



- After the match, The Hardys celebrate as we go to replays. The Hardys head to the ramp and have words with The Revival, who are still at the announce desk. The two teams start brawling on the stage now. Anderson and Gallows join the fight. The Hardys whip Gallows into the LED boards. The Hardys toss Anderson off the stage next. The double team Dawson next with a pair of Twist of Fates. The Hardys stand tall for a pop. Jeff nails Poetry In Motion from the stage to the floor on Anderson and Dash. We get more replays and come back to The Hardys celebrating while the others are down.



- Renee Young is backstage with Dean Ambrose. We see how he and Seth Rollins won last week's Handicap Match main event, and how Ambrose refused a Shield-style fist bump after the match. Renee asks if Ambrose and Rollins are getting back together. Ambrose says they did look good out there and it did feel good but... Rollins walks up. He agrees with what Ambrose just said and believes last week was special, it felt like old times. Renee asks again but Ambrose cuts her off. He says he still doesn't trust Rollins but maybe a small part of him does want it too. Ambrose says he was burned once by Rollins but he won't let it happen again. Ambrose walks off and we go to commercial.



- Back from the break and Rollins is approached by RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus backstage. They taunt him, talking about trust and Ambrose. This leads to Rollins getting upset and challenging them to a match. It will be Rollins vs. Sheamus tonight.



Akira Tozawa, Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann and vs. Tony Nese, TJP and Ariya Daivari



We go to the ring and the other cruiserweights wait as Akira Tozawa makes his way out with Titus O'Neil.



Nese starts off with Cedric. Nese with some showing off. They lock up and trade holds. Daivari gets a tag but Cedric takes him down. Tozawa ends up coming in and selling the shoulder injury, arguing with a concerned Titus as we go to commercial.



Back from the break and Daivari has Tozawa down on the mat, working on the shoulder. The heels took turns on Tozawa's shoulder during the break. Swann finally gets a hot tag and unloads on TJP.



Nese tries to run in but Cedric takes him out. Cedric and Swann leap out onto their opponents for a pop. Titus barks at Swann and Alexander to get back up and help Tozawa. Tozawa comes flying over the ropes with a suicide dive next. More back and forth. TJP has a Detonation Kick countered by Swann. They trade holds. Tozawa is the legal man. Swann drops TJP with a kick. Tozawa goes to the top and hits the diving senton on TJP for the win.



Winners: Akira Tozawa, Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander



- After the match, the babyfaces celebrate as we go to replays.



- Still to come, MizTV. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Maryse, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.



The boos start before Miz can welcome us to another must see edition of MizTV. Miz says he can't tell us how much he hates Pittsburgh but the show must go on. He welcomes us to the most must see talk show in WWE history. He says they always talk about what's buzzworthy and nothing has WWE talking more than Kurt Angle revealing his illegitimate son. Miz welcomes his guest, Jason Jordan. Out he comes.



Jordan comes out with a new theme song. Miz taunts Jordan some and shows off the title. He goes on and talks about Jordan's debut match last week, saying he is going places as the resemblances to his father are uncanny. Miz makes an offer to Jordan - for Miz to guide his career. Miz offers Jordan a spot in The Miztourage, calling it the opportunity of a lifetime. Jordan thanks Miz but says he's good. Miz brags about what he's done, including working the main event of WrestleMania. Miz warns Jordan about the vultures in the locker room and says Jordan needs his help. Jordan says it's a really tempting offer and he appreciates it but he's going to pass.



Miz asks why Jordan would need his help when his dad is the General Manager and can just hand him opportunities. Jordan says he talked with Angle and said he didn't want any special treatment, he wants to earn what he gets. Miz mocks Jordan and calls him naive. Miz goes on and says this company will chew Jordan up and spit him out. Jordan says he would rather that happen than he be associated with someone like Miz. Miz fires back and disses Angle, saying he got the job with WWE out of pity. Miz goes on running down Angle and takes another shot at Pittsburgh. Fans boo Miz as Jordan looks to be getting upset. Jordan says Miz can say what he wants about him but if he says one more word about Kurt, he's going to make Miz regret it. Dallas and Axel step up to Jordan but Miz calms them down and backs them off. Miz turns around with a wild shot at Jordan but Jordan ducks and catches Miz in a suplex, launching him into Axel and Dallas. Jordan leaves the ring and looks on as Dallas and Axel talk trash. They check on Miz as we go to a replay. Jordan smiles back at the ring as The Miztourage talks trash.



- We get a special video package from Roman Reigns to hype tonight's main event. Reigns says he drove Braun to hell before and tonight he's happy to send Braun back to hell for good. Reigns also talks about taking Joe out tonight. He brings up the win over The Undertaker and says he's the only guy to take out Lesnar. Reigns says he will be the one to walk out of SummerSlam with the title.



- Seth Rollins is shown backstage before his match with Sheamus. We go to commercial.



Sheamus vs. Seth Rollins



Back from the break and out come RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus. Seth Rollins is out next with a different intro to his theme song.



They lock up and go at it. Sheamus takes control. Sheamus drops Rollins with a shoulder and stands tall. They run the ropes and Sheamus catches Rollins in mid-air. Rollins turns it around and hits a knee to the gut. Rollins ends up dropkicking Sheamus while he's low. Sheamus comes back with an elbow to the face. Rollins runs the ropes again and dropkicks Sheamus out of the ring. Rollins waits for Sheamus to get back up and runs but Rollins provides a distraction, allowing Sheamus to take control as he goes for the dive. Sheamus sends Rollins into the barrier and stands tall as we go to commercial.



Back from the break and Sheamus keeps control after a rolling senton from the second rope. Rollins avoids the forearms on the apron. Rollins comes off the ropes with a knee but Sheamus catches and drives him to the mat for a 2 count. Sheamus misses coming off the top and Rollins sends him face first into the turnbuckle. Cesaro talks Sheamus up from the floor. Rollins keeps control but Sheamus decks him. Rollins sends Sheamus to the floor with an enziguri.



Rollins runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive, sending Sheamus into the barrier. Rollins brings Sheamus back in and springboards in with a clothesline. Rollins with a Slingblade. Rollins goes to the top but turns and knocks Cesaro off the apron instead. This leads to Rollins rolling Sheamus up for the pin.



Winner: Seth Rollins



- After the bell, Rollins is immediately attacked from behind by Cesaro. He fights back but they double team him as referees try to break it up. The assault continues as fans chant for Dean Ambrose. Sheamus with White Noise on Rollins. Sheamus and Cesaro leave as fans boo. Referees check on Rollins as he's slow to get to his feet. Shamus and Cesaro run back into the ring for more shots to Rollins but here comes Ambrose for the save. Ambrose hits the ring and unloads but they beat him down as well. Cesaro with a Neutralizer on Ambrose. The champs stand tall and pose as the boos continue. Ambrose tells them to bring it and Cesaro unloads on him with punches. Cesaro holds Ambrose up while Sheamus flattens him with a Brogue Kick. Sheamus and Cesaro do another pose before leaving the ring to more boos.



- We get a video promo from Samoa Joe for tonight's main event. Joe says he's been putting men to sleep all over the world for years. He goes on to say no one has dominated Reigns like he has. As for Braun, he stuck his nose in Joe's business so Joe is going to make him pay. Joe says he will make history at SummerSlam but tonight he's going to make a statement. Joe warns Braun and Roman that someone is going to sleep tonight.



- Still to come, Bray Wyatt speaks. Cole leads us to WWE's latest "Celebrating Champions" Special Olympics video on athlete Justin "JJ" Jones. WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior interviews Justin like she has the other featured athletes. We see Justin and his family sitting at ringside for RAW. He gets a standing ovation as Cole congratulates him. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and out comes Bray Wyatt as the fireflies light up the arena.



Wyatt cuts a promo on Finn Balor and the usual, also taking a shot at Pittsburgh. Wyatt asks how it felt when he took our precious little hero Finn last week, and took his body and twisted into a mangled heap of broken promises. Wyatt goes on and drops the mic before posing. Balor's entrance starts up as fans cheer. The lights come on and Balor is in the ring, with his arms out and his back turned to Wyatt.



Wyatt turns around and laughs as he sees Balor with his back turned. Wyatt laughs and says he likes that very much. Wyatt approaches but Balor nails him with the overhead kick. Wyatt retreats but Balor isn't finished. Balor takes out Wyatt on the floor and dropkicks him over the barrier. Wyatt retreats again as Balor's music hits. Balor returns to the ring and poses with the fans. We get a replay and come back to Balor's celebration continuing.



- We get a video promo from Braun Strowman for tonight's main event. Braun says he wants to hurt Reigns again tonight. As for Joe, Reigns tried to bury him in the wreck so what can Joe do to him? Braun says he will reduce Joe and Reigns to a pile of broken bones tonight because he wants Lesnar at SummerSlam and after that's over, we will see that he's not only the Monster Among Men, he's the Champion Among Men.



- Still to come, Reigns vs. Joe vs. Strowman. Back to commercial.



Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman



Back from the break and out comes Samoa Joe. Braun Strowman is out next. They stare each other down as we wait for the music to hit. Roman Reigns is out next.



The bell rings and Braun drops Joe with a forearm. Reigns attacks but Braun stops him. Braun with running splashes to both men in the corners, and again to each opponent. Braun dumps Joe to the floor and goes back to work on Reigns. Braun tosses Reigns to the floor. Braun yells out about how this is his yard. Braun stands tall in the ring as we go to commercial.



Follow Marc on Twitter at



Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More - Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with a video package showing what led to tonight's Triple Threat main event. We cut to the RAW opening video.- We're live from Pittsburgh, PA as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Cole hypes tonight's Triple Threat main event with Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.- We go to the ring and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to a big hometown pop as the friendly "you suck" chants start.Angle hits the ring and welcomes us, shouting out his hometown. Angle guarantees a great show for us tonight. He announces Big Show vs. Big Cass. Angle says tonight's MizTV segment hits home for him as his long lost son Jason Jordan will be the guest. He also plugs tonight's main event. Angle says he wants to personally address the WWE Universe as today marks 21 years since he won a gold medal at the Olympics... with a broken freakin' neck. Angle says he's had his ups & downs over the years but he wouldn't be here if it weren't for the fans. Angle thanks the fans and does his "it's true!" line. Angle's music hits but he's interrupted by the music of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Out he comes with Paul Heyman to a pop.Heyman says he knows what Angle is doing. Heyman has figured out the scam, he sees the angle Angle is playing. Heyman accuses Angle of wanting to, having to take the title off Lesnar. Why else would Angle book Lesnar in a Fatal 4 Way at SummerSlam, against the most stacked heavyweight division in WWE history? Heyman praises Braun first, then Reigns and Joe. Heyman says Angle must be hoping the next champion is Joe because that would stick it to Lesnar. Heyman half-ass admires what Angle is doing here. Heyman goes on and says Angle has been told to make Lesnar pay ultimate price. Heyman says it boils down to this - if Lesnar loses the title at SummerSlam, he leaves WWE. And Heyman is leaving with him because here comes a piece of news that Angle isn't going to like - Lesnar will not lose the Universal Title, not the unstoppable Braun Strowman, the Undertaker-retiring Roman Reigns or the cheap-shot artist Samoa Joe because at the end of the night, there will be an announcement at SummerSlam... Lesnar is still the champion. Lesnar bounces around as his music hits. Heyman and Lesnar leave the ring as Angle looks on.- Still to come, Jason Jordan on MizTV. We see The Hardys backstage walking. We go to commercial.We go to the ring and out comes The Hardys as JoJo does the introduction. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are already on commentary. Out next comes Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.We get a look at recent events between these three teams before the bell hits. Matt Hardy starts off with Karl Anderson. Matt takes control and drops Anderson with a shoulder. Matt with another takedown. The Hardys with a few tags to keep Anderson down. They double team Anderson again and Jeff Hardy covers for a 2 count. Gallows ends up coming in before some Poetry In Motion. We go to commercial with The Hardys standing tall while their opponents are down on the outside.Back from the break and Gallows has turned it around on Jeff. Matt finally gets the tag and unloads on Anderson in the corner. Fans chant "delete!" as Matt works over Anderson on the turnbuckles. Matt hits the running bulldog and covers for a 2 count. More back and forth. Anderson blocks a Twist of Fate. Gallows ends up dropping Matt with a cheap shot.Gallows tags in but Jeff breaks up a Magic Killer on Matt. Gallows drops Matt but misses in the corner. Matt with a Twist of Fate on Gallows. Jeff tags in and goes to the top. Jeff with a Swanton Bomb on Gallows for the win.- After the match, The Hardys celebrate as we go to replays. The Hardys head to the ramp and have words with The Revival, who are still at the announce desk. The two teams start brawling on the stage now. Anderson and Gallows join the fight. The Hardys whip Gallows into the LED boards. The Hardys toss Anderson off the stage next. The double team Dawson next with a pair of Twist of Fates. The Hardys stand tall for a pop. Jeff nails Poetry In Motion from the stage to the floor on Anderson and Dash. We get more replays and come back to The Hardys celebrating while the others are down.- Renee Young is backstage with Dean Ambrose. We see how he and Seth Rollins won last week's Handicap Match main event, and how Ambrose refused a Shield-style fist bump after the match. Renee asks if Ambrose and Rollins are getting back together. Ambrose says they did look good out there and it did feel good but... Rollins walks up. He agrees with what Ambrose just said and believes last week was special, it felt like old times. Renee asks again but Ambrose cuts her off. He says he still doesn't trust Rollins but maybe a small part of him does want it too. Ambrose says he was burned once by Rollins but he won't let it happen again. Ambrose walks off and we go to commercial.- Back from the break and Rollins is approached by RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus backstage. They taunt him, talking about trust and Ambrose. This leads to Rollins getting upset and challenging them to a match. It will be Rollins vs. Sheamus tonight.We go to the ring and the other cruiserweights wait as Akira Tozawa makes his way out with Titus O'Neil.Nese starts off with Cedric. Nese with some showing off. They lock up and trade holds. Daivari gets a tag but Cedric takes him down. Tozawa ends up coming in and selling the shoulder injury, arguing with a concerned Titus as we go to commercial.Back from the break and Daivari has Tozawa down on the mat, working on the shoulder. The heels took turns on Tozawa's shoulder during the break. Swann finally gets a hot tag and unloads on TJP.Nese tries to run in but Cedric takes him out. Cedric and Swann leap out onto their opponents for a pop. Titus barks at Swann and Alexander to get back up and help Tozawa. Tozawa comes flying over the ropes with a suicide dive next. More back and forth. TJP has a Detonation Kick countered by Swann. They trade holds. Tozawa is the legal man. Swann drops TJP with a kick. Tozawa goes to the top and hits the diving senton on TJP for the win.- After the match, the babyfaces celebrate as we go to replays.- Still to come, MizTV. Back to commercial.- Back from the break and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Maryse, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.The boos start before Miz can welcome us to another must see edition of MizTV. Miz says he can't tell us how much he hates Pittsburgh but the show must go on. He welcomes us to the most must see talk show in WWE history. He says they always talk about what's buzzworthy and nothing has WWE talking more than Kurt Angle revealing his illegitimate son. Miz welcomes his guest, Jason Jordan. Out he comes.Jordan comes out with a new theme song. Miz taunts Jordan some and shows off the title. He goes on and talks about Jordan's debut match last week, saying he is going places as the resemblances to his father are uncanny. Miz makes an offer to Jordan - for Miz to guide his career. Miz offers Jordan a spot in The Miztourage, calling it the opportunity of a lifetime. Jordan thanks Miz but says he's good. Miz brags about what he's done, including working the main event of WrestleMania. Miz warns Jordan about the vultures in the locker room and says Jordan needs his help. Jordan says it's a really tempting offer and he appreciates it but he's going to pass.Miz asks why Jordan would need his help when his dad is the General Manager and can just hand him opportunities. Jordan says he talked with Angle and said he didn't want any special treatment, he wants to earn what he gets. Miz mocks Jordan and calls him naive. Miz goes on and says this company will chew Jordan up and spit him out. Jordan says he would rather that happen than he be associated with someone like Miz. Miz fires back and disses Angle, saying he got the job with WWE out of pity. Miz goes on running down Angle and takes another shot at Pittsburgh. Fans boo Miz as Jordan looks to be getting upset. Jordan says Miz can say what he wants about him but if he says one more word about Kurt, he's going to make Miz regret it. Dallas and Axel step up to Jordan but Miz calms them down and backs them off. Miz turns around with a wild shot at Jordan but Jordan ducks and catches Miz in a suplex, launching him into Axel and Dallas. Jordan leaves the ring and looks on as Dallas and Axel talk trash. They check on Miz as we go to a replay. Jordan smiles back at the ring as The Miztourage talks trash.- We get a special video package from Roman Reigns to hype tonight's main event. Reigns says he drove Braun to hell before and tonight he's happy to send Braun back to hell for good. Reigns also talks about taking Joe out tonight. He brings up the win over The Undertaker and says he's the only guy to take out Lesnar. Reigns says he will be the one to walk out of SummerSlam with the title.- Seth Rollins is shown backstage before his match with Sheamus. We go to commercial.Back from the break and out come RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus. Seth Rollins is out next with a different intro to his theme song.They lock up and go at it. Sheamus takes control. Sheamus drops Rollins with a shoulder and stands tall. They run the ropes and Sheamus catches Rollins in mid-air. Rollins turns it around and hits a knee to the gut. Rollins ends up dropkicking Sheamus while he's low. Sheamus comes back with an elbow to the face. Rollins runs the ropes again and dropkicks Sheamus out of the ring. Rollins waits for Sheamus to get back up and runs but Rollins provides a distraction, allowing Sheamus to take control as he goes for the dive. Sheamus sends Rollins into the barrier and stands tall as we go to commercial.Back from the break and Sheamus keeps control after a rolling senton from the second rope. Rollins avoids the forearms on the apron. Rollins comes off the ropes with a knee but Sheamus catches and drives him to the mat for a 2 count. Sheamus misses coming off the top and Rollins sends him face first into the turnbuckle. Cesaro talks Sheamus up from the floor. Rollins keeps control but Sheamus decks him. Rollins sends Sheamus to the floor with an enziguri.Rollins runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive, sending Sheamus into the barrier. Rollins brings Sheamus back in and springboards in with a clothesline. Rollins with a Slingblade. Rollins goes to the top but turns and knocks Cesaro off the apron instead. This leads to Rollins rolling Sheamus up for the pin.- After the bell, Rollins is immediately attacked from behind by Cesaro. He fights back but they double team him as referees try to break it up. The assault continues as fans chant for Dean Ambrose. Sheamus with White Noise on Rollins. Sheamus and Cesaro leave as fans boo. Referees check on Rollins as he's slow to get to his feet. Shamus and Cesaro run back into the ring for more shots to Rollins but here comes Ambrose for the save. Ambrose hits the ring and unloads but they beat him down as well. Cesaro with a Neutralizer on Ambrose. The champs stand tall and pose as the boos continue. Ambrose tells them to bring it and Cesaro unloads on him with punches. Cesaro holds Ambrose up while Sheamus flattens him with a Brogue Kick. Sheamus and Cesaro do another pose before leaving the ring to more boos.- We get a video promo from Samoa Joe for tonight's main event. Joe says he's been putting men to sleep all over the world for years. He goes on to say no one has dominated Reigns like he has. As for Braun, he stuck his nose in Joe's business so Joe is going to make him pay. Joe says he will make history at SummerSlam but tonight he's going to make a statement. Joe warns Braun and Roman that someone is going to sleep tonight.- Still to come, Bray Wyatt speaks. Cole leads us to WWE's latest "Celebrating Champions" Special Olympics video on athlete Justin "JJ" Jones. WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior interviews Justin like she has the other featured athletes. We see Justin and his family sitting at ringside for RAW. He gets a standing ovation as Cole congratulates him. Back to commercial.- Back from the break and out comes Bray Wyatt as the fireflies light up the arena.Wyatt cuts a promo on Finn Balor and the usual, also taking a shot at Pittsburgh. Wyatt asks how it felt when he took our precious little hero Finn last week, and took his body and twisted into a mangled heap of broken promises. Wyatt goes on and drops the mic before posing. Balor's entrance starts up as fans cheer. The lights come on and Balor is in the ring, with his arms out and his back turned to Wyatt.Wyatt turns around and laughs as he sees Balor with his back turned. Wyatt laughs and says he likes that very much. Wyatt approaches but Balor nails him with the overhead kick. Wyatt retreats but Balor isn't finished. Balor takes out Wyatt on the floor and dropkicks him over the barrier. Wyatt retreats again as Balor's music hits. Balor returns to the ring and poses with the fans. We get a replay and come back to Balor's celebration continuing.- We get a video promo from Braun Strowman for tonight's main event. Braun says he wants to hurt Reigns again tonight. As for Joe, Reigns tried to bury him in the wreck so what can Joe do to him? Braun says he will reduce Joe and Reigns to a pile of broken bones tonight because he wants Lesnar at SummerSlam and after that's over, we will see that he's not only the Monster Among Men, he's the Champion Among Men.- Still to come, Reigns vs. Joe vs. Strowman. Back to commercial.Back from the break and out comes Samoa Joe. Braun Strowman is out next. They stare each other down as we wait for the music to hit. Roman Reigns is out next.The bell rings and Braun drops Joe with a forearm. Reigns attacks but Braun stops him. Braun with running splashes to both men in the corners, and again to each opponent. Braun dumps Joe to the floor and goes back to work on Reigns. Braun tosses Reigns to the floor. Braun yells out about how this is his yard. Braun stands tall in the ring as we go to commercial.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here