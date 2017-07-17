

Raw, WWE

*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 7/17/17

By

Jul 17, 2017 - 7:33:49 PM



By Marc Middleton Jul 17, 2017 - 7:33:49 PM



- We're live from Nashville with Corey Graves, Michael Cole and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. They hype tonight's show.



- We go right to the ring and out comes Dean Ambrose as JoJo makes the introduction. Ambrose comes to the ring with a steel chair.



They show what happened last week with Ambrose, Seth Rollins and The Miztourage. Ambrose is looking for a fight. He challenges WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz to come out and bring his buddies. Ambrose keeps waiting but the music hits and out comes Seth Rollins instead. Rollins asks why is Ambrose picking a fight he can't win on his own. Ambrose told him to stay out of his business last week but at the end of the night it looked like Ambrose was fighting Rollins' battles. Rollins appreciates Ambrose's toughness but he believes Dean needs to calm down and come up with a better plan. They go on and Ambrose brings up what happened with The Shield. Rollins finally apologizes. He lives with what happened every single day but he's moved on. Rollins turns his back and dares Ambrose to hit him with the steel chair.



Ambrose looks to be considering the chair shot but he tosses the chair out of the ring instead. The music hits and out comes The Miz with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. Miz says this is touching, like a country song, but it's not going to work. Miz keeps talking as they surround the ring now. They all have chairs now too. Bo gets on the apron first. Ambrose knocks Miz off the apron and takes him to the floor while Axel and Dallas unload on Rollins. Miz drops Ambrose and sends him into the steep steps. Rollins is triple teamed now.



Axel and Bo hold Rollins while Miz drops him face first into a steel chair with a Skull Crushing Finale. Fans boo as The Miztourage stands tall in the middle of the ring. They leave but stop to smack Ambrose with a chair on the way out. Ambrose, Axel and Dallas stand tall with steel chairs as Miz's music hits.



- Still to come, Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe with a SummerSlam title shot on the line. Also, Kurt Angle makes his big announcement and Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss. We go to commercial.



