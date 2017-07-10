

*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 7/10/17

Jul 10, 2017 - 7:35:53 PM



- We're live from the Toyota Center in Houston with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.



- We go right to the ring and JoJo introduces Big Cass. Out he comes with his new theme song.



Cass stands tall in the middle of the ring as fans boo. He smirks and asks, "how you doin?" for more boos. Cass says he is doing spectacular today. After what he did to Enzo Amore last night, he couldn't feel any better. Cass shows us still shots from the match on the big screen and brags about what he did to Enzo. We also see the backstage video of Enzo being helped backstage after the match. Cass says that was to put the locker room on notice, he's going straight to the top. He goes on and tells people not to hop on his bandwagon now. Cass says he is the future of WWE, telling his doubters that he will one day be the WWE Universal Champion and when he wins the title, he's going to hold the title high and shove it down everyone's throats. More boos from the crowd. Cass says he will be champion, he will main event WrestleMania, he will be on The Tonight Show, he will have his face plastered on posters & banners, and he will represent WWE to the fullest every day of his life because no one can touch him. Nobody is on his level, nobody can look him eye to eye. Nobody is bigger than Big Cass. The "what?!" chants start up as Cass goes on but Big Show's music interrupts and out he comes.



Cass waits in the middle of the ring as Show enters the ring. Fans chant for Big Show as they face off. Cass gets right in Show's face and talks some trash. Show delivers a headbutt and they go at it. Show takes Cass down and works him over with kicks & knees next. Fans continue chanting for Show. Cass escapes the ring and retreats as fans boo. Show's music hits as Cass backs up the ramp.



- Still to come, an update on Braun Strowman's status. Also, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be here plus Elias Samson vs. Finn Balor. We go to commercial.



Elias Samson vs. Finn Balor



Back from the break and JoJo introduces Elias Samson. He's in the middle of the ring with a spotlight and his guitar. Elias introduces himself and asks who wants to walk with Elias. Fans boo him. Samson asks fans to keep their cell phones down and hold the applause until after he's done. He wrote this song for his opponent tonight. Samson starts singing about Balor and Houston until the music interrupts and out comes Finn Balor to a pop.



The bell rings and they lock up. Samson slams Balor and tells him to bring it. Balor fights back and takes Samson down with a headlock. Samson with an elbow to the face. Samson counters with a roll-up but Balor dropkicks him in the face. Samson takes it to the corner but Balor comes back with a kick to the head. Balor goes to the top for a Coup de Grace but Samson rolls to the floor for a breather as fans boo. We go to commercial.



Back from the break and Samson remains in control. Samson with a snap suplex and a 2 count. We see how Samson dropped a big knee on Balor during the commercial. Samson keeps Balor grounded now with a Full Nelson. Fans chant for Balor as he tries to rally. Balor with a 2 count. Samson grabs Balor and knees him before tossing him into the corner. Samson runs into boots in the corner. Balor drops Samson and makes a comeback with a dropkick. Balor with a chop in the corner and another. Balor runs into a boot next. Balor crotches Samson from the top and sends him to the floor. Balor charges and drops Samson on the floor. Balor goes for the kick from the apron but Samson catches the leg and drops Balor on his shoulder.



Samson comes back into the ring and focuses on the shoulder. Balor turns it around and stomps on Samson's mid-section. Balor decks Samson as he gets to his feet. Samson turns it around in the corner and beats Balor down as the referee warns him. Balor ends up with a close roll-up for a 2 count. Samson with another close 2 count. Samson continues focusing on the shoulder but Balor nails the overhead kick to the jaw. Balor with a Slingblade. Balor drops Samson with the corner dropkick and goes to the top for a Coup de Grace. He hits it and covers for the win.



Winner: Finn Balor



- After the match, Balor stands tall as we go to replays. Balor makes his exit and poses on the stage. The Hardys come out to congratulate him and pose with him on the stage. The Hardys limp to the stage as their music hits. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and The Hardys are in the ring. Jeff Hardy talks about last night's 30-minute Iron Man Match loss and says the other teams are thinking they should probably classify themselves as "obsolete." This gets a "delete!" chant going. Matt Hardy takes the mic yet, makes a few "Broken" references and says they have only begun to make magic in the WWE Universe. The music interrupts and out comes Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.



Anderson and Gallows rip on The Hardys and suggest they get out of the ring and practice their magic elsewhere. Gallows says they are Magic Killers and the ring belongs to them. Matt says neither of them are 100%, they're a little stitched up and bruised, and a little "broken" but if Gallows and Anderson thinks the ring belongs to them, they can fight and determine that right now. Gallows and Anderson head to the ring as the referee calls for the bell.



The Hardys vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson



Matt starts off with Anderson. Matt takes control and drops Anderson out of the corner with a shoulder. Jeff tags in for a bit of double teaming and a double back suplex. Gallows runs in but they double team him as well. Jeff nails Poetry In Motion, sending Gallows to the floor for a breather. Gallows and Anderson regroup as The Hardys stand tall in the ring. We go to commercial.



Back from the break and Gallows and Anderson have turned things around. Gallows works over Jeff. Anderson tags in and they hit a Boot of Doom for a 2 count as Matt breaks the pin. Jeff with a jawbreaker to Anderson. Matt gets the hot tag and unloads on Anderson as the "delete!" chants continue.



Matt slams Anderson's face into the turnbuckles over and over for a pop. Matt with a clothesline in the corner. Anderson blocks the running bulldog. Matt nails the Side Effect and decks Gallows on the apron. Matt goes tot he second rope and drops an elbow on Anderson. Matt waits for the Twist of Fate but it's blocked. Anderson counters and Gallows kicks Matt in the back of the head while the referee isn't looking. Anderson follows up with a knee. They hit a Magic Killer and Gallows covers for the pin as Jeff jumps to break it up but is too late.



Winners: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson



- After the match, Gallows and Anderson stand tall on the ramp as The Revival's music hits and out they come. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder rush the ring and attack The Hardys. They take out Matt and hit a Shatter Machine on Jeff. The Revival stands tall as their music hits.



- Still to come, The Miz will present The Mizzies on MizTV. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Maryse, Curtis Axel and Bo are in the ring for a special edition of MizTV - The Mizzies. There's a podium with three awards. He says this is the only awards show wit credibility. Miz introduces the winner for the Mizzie for best supporting actor - it's a tie for Bo and Curtis, for their role in the Miztourage.



Dallas and Axel celebrate, taking the mic. A "you deserve it" chant starts. Bo thanks someone very special to him - The Miz, and says none of this would be possible without Miz. Miz changes his career and his life. Bo thanks Miz and wants to change the world with him. Axel thanks Miz for what he's done for them, for making him feel and look like a million bucks. Axel says because of Miz he will now make a million bucks. The next Mizzie is for the sexiest woman in WWE but Miz doesn't need an envelope. The Mizzie goes to Maryse. The next Mizzie goes to the most outstanding performer and the greatest man in WWE but of course it goes to... Dean Ambrose? Fans cheer but Miz says he's just kidding... the greatest man is The Miz. Miz says he was and always will be the greatest in WWE.



Miz goes on until the music hits and out comes Ambrose. He hits the ring and goes right for Miz, tackling him. Axel and Dallas join in and beat Ambrose down. Seth Rollins makes the save to a big pop. Rollins helps clear the ring as his music hits.



- Still to come, Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt in a Great Balls of Fire rematch. Also, an update on Braun Strowman and an appearance by The Beast.



- We see Sasha Banks and Bayley walking backstage. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Seth Rollins meets Dean Ambrose backstage. Ambrose says he doesn't trust Rollins and that's all Rollins' fault. Ambrose wants Rollins to stay out of his business, saying the reunion isn't going to happen.



Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss



We go to the ring and Sasha Banks and Bayley are out first. Nia Jax is out next. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is out last.



Sasha starts off with Bliss. Sasha chases her into the ropes. Bliss comes back and in comes Jax. Sasha wants Bliss instead. All 4 Superstars get involved as the match breaks down before we go to commercial.



Back from the break and Bayley drops Bliss with a bulldog. Nia ends up coming back in but Bayley fights her, stunning her. Bayley keeps control and knocks Bliss off the apron as she approaches. Nia takes advantage and floors Bayley in the corner. Nia dominates Bayley now and talks some trash while taking her time. Bliss comes back in and keeps control of Bayley for a 2 count. Bliss takes Bayley to the corner and tags Nia back in. Bayley fights Nia but Nia headbutts her to the mat.



Nia ragdolls Bayley and tells the referee to ask her if she submits. Bayley fights out with elbows but Nia stops her from making the tag. Bliss tags in but misses a cheap shot to Sasha on the apron. Nia floors Bayley while the referee is distracted by Sasha. Bliss drops Sasha off the apron with a right hand. Bliss goes to the top and hits the Sparkle Splash but Sasha breaks the pin. Nia takes Sasha out, sending her to the floor. Nia goes after Sasha against the barrier but lands hard after Sasha moves. This leads to Bayley rolling up Bliss for the pin.



Winners: Sasha Banks and Bayley



- After the match, Sasha and Bayley head up the ramp laughing as we go to replays. Bliss and Nia stare them down.



- Still to come, an update on Braun Strowman's status. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and we get a new Shattered Dreams Production from Goldust. He quotes Reservoir Dogs and says R-Truth wasn't made for the spotlight. Truth tried to ruin his career last week but The Shattered Truth was a box office smash, the biggest hit of the summer. Goldust says it's only natural that he gives his audience what they want... an encore performance. Normally the sequel isn't as good as the first but there's nothing normal about Goldust. Goldust tells us to grab some popcorn, snuggle up with a loved one and enjoy part 2. The Golden Age is... back. He did not say when the encore will air.



- The announcers lead us to a look back at last night's Ambulance Match, which saw Braun Strowman defeat Roman Reigns. We also see the brutal post-match attack from Reigns. Cole says Kurt Angle will give an update on Braun later. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and we get the WWE 2K18 pre-order bonus trailer featuring WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.



R-Truth vs. Goldust



We go to the ring and out comes R-Truth rapping. Goldust is out next.



The bell rings and Goldust starts off with a cheap shot. Truth turns it around but Goldust drops him on his head in the corner. Goldust drops a right hand and keeps Truth grounded. Goldust pets Truth a bit before hammering away with right hands. Goldust with chops in the corner now.



Truth fights back but Goldust punches him in the gut. Goldust with more offense and a pin attempt. Goldust keeps Truth down with a headlock now. Truth fights back but Goldust catches him in a spinebuster. Goldust with a 2 count as Truth grabs the bottom rope. Goldust mounts Truth in the corner and poses before unloading with right hands. Truth counters and powerbombs Goldust to the mat.



Both Superstars are slow to get up. Fans try to rally for Truth. They get up and Truth blocks a right hand. Truth unloads on Goldust now. Goldust blocks the scissors kick and takes out Truth's knee. Goldust takes his time working Truth over, talking trash. Truth comes back into the ring and nails a heel kick to the face. Truth with the scissors kick for a close 2 count. Truth goes for a suplex but it's countered. Goldust goes for the knee and then launches Truth into the ring post. Goldust nails the Curtain Call for the pin.



Winner: Goldust



- After the match, Goldust stands tall as his music hits and we go to replays. Goldust stands over Truth as the referee checks on him.



- Still to come, The Beast is here. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to a pop as the "you suck!" chants start up.



Angle says Great Balls of Fire was a huge success and he can't wait until next year's event but like they usually do in WWE, things got out of hand. He says Braun Strowman refused treatment after the Ambulance Match fallout and he's not sure when Braun will be back but the show must go on. Angle introduces the WWE Universal Champion and out comes Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman to another pop.



We see stills from Lesnar's win over Samoa Joe last night. Angle mentions Lesnar beating him for the WWE Title at WrestleMania years ago, admitting Lesnar probably took a few years off his career in that match. Angle is impressed at how Lesnar keeps getting better. He thought Joe would take the title from Lesnar but he was wrong. Angle congratulates Lesnar on the win. Heyman introduces the two. Angle says he thought Heyman and Lesnar would be interested in Angle's ideas on who would challenge Lesnar for the title at SummerSlam. Heyman and Lesnar aren't interested and they go to leave but the music interrupts and out comes Roman Reigns.



Reigns hits the ring. Angle informs Heyman that they aren't done with this conversation. Angle brings up Reigns' actions from last night, saying he went too far. Reigns asks if he's kidding, bringing up how Angle, Heyman and Lesnar were a part of the crazy Attitude Era. Angle says that was then and this was now. Reigns says Angle should thank him because he didn't know how to handle Braun and Brock is never around to handle him. Lesnar smiles and stares at Reigns. Angle is in between them. Reigns says he did Angle a favor and maybe he owes Reigns one - a match against Lesnar at SummerSlam. Heyman likes the idea. Lesnar takes the mic and says Reigns must be kidding. Lesnar says Reigns doesn't deserve shit. Lesnar says right now is as close as Reigns will get to the title. Lesnar says again that Reigns doesn't deserve it. The music hits and out comes Samoa Joe.



Lesnar looks a bit surprised as Joe marches to the ring. Joe says they're all living in a fantasy land but he's going to drag them back down to reality. Lesnar says the reality is that he kicked Joe's ass last night. Joe says not to worry because sooner or later he will put Lesnar to sleep. Joe says Lesnar didn't beat him, he just escaped him, and Reigns has never beaten him. Heyman gets fired up and says Joe will never see Lesnar in a title match again. Things get heated and Angle gets in between Joe and Lesnar. Joe says Heyman knows deep down that Joe has Lesnar's number. Joe threatens Lesnar. Reigns disses Joe for losing last night. Joe says Reigns is real mouthy for a guy who got beat by Braun Strowman last night. Reigns says he's h ere but Braun isn't. Angle makes Joe vs. Reigns for next week with the winner facing Lesnar at SummerSlam. If they come to blows tonight, Angle nixes the match. Angle tells them to rest up and look forward to SummerSlam. The tension continues as Lesnar looks on. Joe leaves while Angle's music plays.



- We go back to the announcers but Graves receives a text message and has to go to the back. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Angle meets Graves backstage. Angle asks if Graves got the same text message he just got. Angle is worried and says this could ruin him, he could lose his family over this. Angle hopes they support him when he's forced to go public next week. Angle says going public could also mean him saying goodbye next week. Graves says everyone loves Angle and he's confident everything will be fine.



Akira Tozawa and Cedric Alexander vs. Noam Dar and Neville



We go to the ring and out first comes Akira Tozawa and Titus O'Neil. Cedric Alexander is also out. Noam Dar is out next with Alicia Fox, followed by WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.



The bell rings and Cedric starts off with Neville. Alicia and Titus argue at ringside. Cedric drops Dar with an elbow. Alicia ends up consoling Dar at ringside early on. Cedric comes over but Alicia helps Dar into the ring and distracts Cedric. Cedric goes back in and works over Dar before Tozawa tags in for some double teaming.



Neville comes in but Tozawa sends him flying. Tozawa with a kick and a standing senton. Tozawa gets the "Ah!" chant going but Neville turns it around and sends him into the corner. Dar comes in with cheap shots in the corner while the referee is distracted by Cedric coming in. We go to commercial with the heels in control.



