*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 6/5/17

Jun 5, 2017



- We're live from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. They hype the show and announce that new #1 contender Samoa Joe will be here later.



Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns



We go right to the ring and out comes Bray Wyatt.



Wyatt says he had a chance to slay The Beast and save us all from damnation last night but they took his own sword and put it in his eye. Wyatt says he's still here and he's coming for all who are guilty. Finn Balor is guilty. Samoa Joe is guilty. Seth Rollins is guilty. Last but not least, Roman Reigns is guilty. Fans boo Reigns' name. Wyatt has made a vow - one by one they must all be punished, starting right here tonight with Reigns. Wyatt goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Reigns to mostly boos.



Reigns hits the ring and they stare each other down. The crowd chants "Reigns sucks" and they're loud with the mixed reaction. Reigns says this is why he's The Guy. He shows Wyatt what happens when you talk trash in his yard... Reigns decks Wyatt. Wyatt comes back in and they go at it to start the match. Wyatt dodges an early Superman punch but gets stunned and goes to the floor for a breather. We go to commercial.



Back from the break and Reigns kicks out of a 2 count. We see how Wyatt floored Reigns during the commercial to turn it around. Wyatt keeps Reigns grounded now. Reigns gets up and they trade shots. Wyatt blocks a Samoan Drop and nails a DDT for a 2 count. Wyatt keeps Reigns grounded again. More back and forth after Reigns is up again. Wyatt ends up on the top but Reigns rocks him. Reigns hits a Samoan Drop for a 2 count.



Reigns makes a comeback with clotheslines. Reigns with a big clothesline off the ropes as some fans boo him. Reigns runs into a boot in the corner. Wyatt launches Reigns shoulder first into the ring post and Reigns falls out to the floor. Wyatt with a senton on the floor. Wyatt looks at Reigns and smiles as we go back to commercial.



Back from the break and Wyatt has Reigns down but he's fighting out. Wyatt cuts him off. Reigns rocks Wyatt with a big right hand. Reigns sends Wyatt through the ropes to the floor. The referee counts but Wyatt makes it back in. Reigns unloads and drops Wyatt with a clothesline. Reigns with big shots in the corner as the fans count along. Reigns runs into a big boot but comes right back with a big clothesline for a 2 count.



Reigns gets up to a mix of boos and cheers. Reigns calls for the Superman punch but Wyatt turns upside down and taunts him. Reigns charges with the punch but Wyatt catches him and hits the Uranage for a 2 count. Wyatt waits in the corner with his back facing Reigns. Wyatt turns upside down again and charges with a splash in the corner. Wyatt puts Reigns on the top and rocks him. Wyatt climbs up and beats on Reigns. Reigns headbutts him. Reigns with more headbutts. Reigns slides to his feet and hits the sitdown powerbomb for a 2 count.



Reigns calls for the spear as he waits for Wyatt to get up. Wyatt side steps and sends Reigns into the corner. Reigns comes right back with a Superman punch for another close 2 count. Reigns with a lot of pops and boos. Reigns calls for the spear but Wyatt retreats to the floor. Reigns follows with a Drive By but Wyatt flattens him a clothesline. They both are down on the floor now as the referee counts. Wyatt makes it back in at 8. Reigns barely makes it back in. They stare at each other from the mat. Reigns is up first. Wyatt jumps up and grabs Reigns for Sister Abigail but Reigns counters with a roll-up for a 2 count. Reigns nails a Superman punch and a spear for the pin.



Winner: Roman Reigns



- After the match, Reigns stands tall as the referee checks on Wyatt and we go to replays. Reigns stands tall in the corner.



- Still to come, new #1 contender Samoa Joe. Also, a look back at RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retaining at Extreme Rules. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Charly Caruso is with Enzo Amore & Big Cass backstage. She brings up how he's been attacked by mysterious attackers lately and asks how it hurts their match against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson tonight. Enzo doesn't know who's attacking him but he's going to catch a charge when he finds out. He also knocked Corey Graves' hair style. He goes on and Cass takes the mic, saying Enzo likes Charly. Cass says the fact that people think he has something to do with the attacks is insulting. To make sure it doesn't happen again, he will be watching Enzo's back from now on. We go back to the announcers and Cole asks Corey if he wants to say anything about what Enzo said. Corey doesn't offer his thoughts as he doesn't want to say the wrong thing.



- We get stills from the "Kendo Stick on a Pole" match at Extreme Rules. We also see photos of the marks on Bayley's back from the kendo stick. Cole says Bayley is not here tonight



- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is backstage when RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss walks in. She wonders where her congratulations are. Bliss says she proved Bayley doesn't have what it takes and she's decided she's moving on from Bayley. Bliss says she doesn't want to just celebrate her title reign tonight, she wants to celebrate her entire life and already has the guests lined up. She proposes an "Alexa Bliss: This Is My Life" segment. Angle says that's a terrible idea as last week's segment on Bayley was one of the worst. Angle reminds Bliss that she promised Nia Jax a title shot after Extreme Rules. Angle makes Nia vs. Bliss for tonight with the title on the line.



- We see Dean Ambrose walking backstage. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and JoJo introduces Elias Samson. He's in the ring with a spotlight and his guitar. Samson asks who wants to walk with Elias. He saw a leaf fall earlier today and that inspired him to write this song. Samson starts singing a song that knocks Wilkes-Barre and Dean Ambrose. The music interrupts and out comes The Lunatic Fringe.



Dean Ambrose vs. Elias Samson



Ambrose marches to the ring just one night after losing the WWE Intercontinental Title. Ambrose takes the mic and wants to say something... he attacks Samson instead and tosses him out of the ring. Ambrose unloads on Samson and tosses him over the barrier. Ambrose goes back into the ring and grabs the mic. Ambrose says he's here tonight for one reason and one reason only - he wants The Miz and he wants his rematch, right now.



The new Intercontinental Champion appears on the big screen with Maryse. Miz says Ambrose is confused because he didn't get the invitation. There will be no rematch tonight because there's an Intercontinental Title Comeback Tour Celebration. Samson attacks Ambrose from behind and drops him. Samson hits his swinging neckbreaker and talks trash in Dean's face. Samson walks off to the back as Ambrose recovers.



- Still to come, Samoa Joe is here. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Ambrose is walking backstage, mumbling about The Drifer. Kurt Angle walks up and Ambrose asks him where The Miz has his dressing room at. Angle says Ambrose will get his rematch but not tonight because they have this a contract for this championship celebration. Angle says Maryse has been planning it and he doesn't want to have to deal with Maryse. Angle tells Ambrose to leave the building and take the night off, it's not a suggestion.



- We go to the ring and out comes new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Samoa Joe.



Joe takes the mic and some fans are chanting his name. Joe says he's going to make this rerally simple - standing here is a man who does not fear Brock Lesnar. Joe says he's incapable of fearing Lesnar because he's far too envious of Lesnar. Joe wants everything Lesnar has and he wants to take it from him. Joe wants Lesnar's gilded schedule, where he's not forced to come out each week in front of the crowd. Lesnar is allowed to come, beat people up and go as he pleases. Joe wants to to instill fear in men and he wants Paul Heyman. Joe wants Heyman to be his advocate, negotiate his contracts and run his errands. But most importantly, Joe wants Lesnar's WWE Universal Title. Joe says at Great Balls of Fire, he will be standing in the ring and looking Lesnar in the eye before taking the title from him. "Ladies and gentlemen..." interrupts as Heyman comes out to a pop.



Heyman marches to the ring and introduces himself. He also puts Joe over a bit for the Fatal 5 Way at Extreme Rules. Heyman asks permission before entering the ropes. Heyman says while Joe doesn't fear Lesnar, Lesnar does not fear Joe either. Heyman believes Joe likes that. Heyman goes on and calls Joe a worst case scenario for Lesnar because Joe doesn't give a damn. Heyman says Joe wants to bring the fight to Lesnar. Heyman says he's not supposed to say this but Joe wants to go to war with Lesnar. Heyman says even if Lesnar wins the match, he's not leaving the way he came in. Heyman knows Joe is going to take a piece of Lesnar with him, regardless of the result. Heyman says it's his job to make sure Lesnar is Joe's worst case scenario at Great Balls of Fire. Heyman says if Joe wants Brock Lesnar, he's got Brock Lesnar. Heyman extends his hand for a shake and they shake.



Heyman turns and goes to leave but Joe grabs him and takes him to the corner for a chat without the mic, man to man. Joe is disappointed by Lesnar not showing up tonight. Joe says something very bad is going to happen tonight. Joe tells Heyman that he's going to wrap his arm around Heyman's throat, Heyman's going to feel it tighten, and his vision is going to get hazy before he goes out. Joe wants Heyman to take this message to Lesnar, that this was meant for Lesnar, that this is what Lesnar's future holds. Joe applies the Coquina Clutch in the middle of the ring and yells for Heyman to tell Lesnar this. Joe snaps and fans boo as he tightens the hold. Referees hit the ring to try and break it up. Joe finally breaks the hold, leaving Heyman on his face. Joe marches to the back while officials check on Heyman. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and we see what just happened to Paul Heyman. Kurt Angle confronts Samoa Joe backstage and he's not happy. Joe says he will take out anyone who gets in his way on the road to Brock Lesnar. Joe asks Angle if he's in his way. Seth Rollins gets in between them and says Angle isn't in Joe's way but he is. Rollins runs Joe down and says he beat Finn Balor last night, not Rollins. Rollins goes on and Angle makes the match for tonight. Joe says Rollins has just made a mistake. He walks off.



Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Rhyno and Heath Slater



We go to the ring and out come the new RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus. Rhyno and Heath Slater are waiting in the ring. We see stills from the Steel Cage match at Extreme Rules, which saw Sheamus and Cesaro win the titles from The Hardys.



The bell rings and Cesaro provides a distraction, allowing Sheamus to attack and send Slater into the ring post. Sheamus drops Slater and covers for a 2 count. Sheamus keeps Slater grounded now. Cesaro tags in for some double teaming and another pin attempt. Slater fights back for a comeback. Cesaro gets sent to the floor. Slater drops Sheamus with a kick. Cesaro pulls Rhyno from the apron to stop the tag.



Rhyno fights back at Cesaro on the floor. Slater turns around from the distraction and eats a Brogue Kick from Sheamus for the easy win.



Winners: Sheamus and Cesaro



- After the match, Cesaro and Sheamus stand tall as we go to replays. Sheamus takes the mic and says that's how an intelligent team wins, that's why they beat The Hardys last night. Sheamus asks who is happy that The Hardys came back. They both take shots at The Hardys and brag more about becoming two-time champions before posing as the music hits.



- TJP is backstage with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. TJ wants to talk about their deal for him to receive a title shot. Neville tells him to have patience but Perkins doesn't want to hear that. Perkins says he stood by Neville for the past two months to help him with the Austin Aries problem and now it's time for Neville to hold up his end of the bargain. Neville says TJ is right and he's a man of his word. If TJ can take care of business tonight against Mustafa Ali, Neville will talk to Kurt Angle about the title shot. Perkins walks off and we go to commercial.



