*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 6/26/17

Jun 26, 2017



- We go right to the ring and out comes Roman Reigns to a mixed reaction.



Reigns hits the ring and fans chant for Braun Strowman. Reigns talks about how Samoa Joe put him in the Coquina Clutch last week. Reigns says Braun Strowman then returned and picked his remains like a vulture. Reigns accepts the Ambulance Match challenge for Great Balls of Fire and says he's going to drive Braun straight to hell because this is his yard and he makes the rules. Reigns is interrupted by sirens from an ambulance. We see an ambulance backing up in the arena near the stage.



Reigns drops the mic and heads over to the ambulance. Reigns opens the door but no one is there. Braun attacks from the side and picks Reigns up, launching him across the stage. Braun goes to the stage but Reigns rocks him. Braun catches a Superman punch and launches Reigns into the side of the ambulance. Reigns hits hard and falls to the floor. The ambulance leaves the arena with Reigns in the back. Braun stands tall on the ramp and heads to the back.



- Still to come, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is here. Also, Finn Balor and The Hardy Boyz vs. Elias Samson, Sheamus and Cesaro. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and we see what just happened with Reigns and Strowman.



- We go to the ring and JoJo introduces Elias Samson. He has a spotlight, his guitar and the RAW Tag Team Champions with him. Samson says he's usually a solo act but tonight he thought they would form a trio to give the crowd a song they deserve. Samson starts playing but the music interrupts and out comes The Hardys.



The Hardys and Finn Balor vs. Elias Samson, Cesaro and Sheamus



The Hardys come out and wait as Finn Balor makes his entrance. They hit the ring together as their opponents look on.



Matt Hardy starts off with Sheamus and they go at it. Jeff ends up coming in and hitting Poetry In Motion. Everyone gets involved as the heels clear the ring and stand tall. We go back to commercial.



Back from the break and actor Josh Duhamel of Transformers is on commentary. The Hardys go at it with Cesaro. Balor tags in and takes over. Duhamel mentions how he just met Vince McMahon last week. He also reveals that The Buddy Games hits theaters next year with WWE Studios and Sheamus has a role in the movie. Sheamus comes in and works over Balor now. Samson drops Balor with a cheap shot. Cesaro and Samson also come in with quick tags.



More back and forth between the teams. Jeff leaps out from the top but comes back in and gets grabbed by Samson, allowing Sheamus to charge with a big knee. Sheamus with a 2 count on Jeff as we go back to commercial.



Back from the break and Samson is in control of Hardy. Sheamus tags back in and stomps before keeping Hardy grounded. Cesaro is in next as they continue to dominate Jeff. Cesaro knocks Balor down on the apron but turns around to a backdrop from Jeff. Sheamus tags back in and stoops Jeff from tagging. Jeff catches Sheamus with a Twist of Fate out of nowhere.



Jeff finally tags. Matt comes in as Samson does. Matt unloads as the "delete!" chants start up. Fans pop for Matt as he hits Samson with every turnbuckle in the corner. Matt with a bulldog and a Side Effect as Sheamus breaks it up. Sheamus distracts the referee, allowing Cesaro to send Matt into the ring post. Cesaro tags in for a double team White Noise. Cesaro with a 2 count as Balor makes the save. Cesaro argues with the referee over Balor. Matt drops Cesaro and tags in Balor.



Balor takes out Sheamus, Cesaro and Balor. Balor with a running kick to the face on Samson from the apron. Balor fights back in and sends Cesaro to the floor. Sheamus misses a Brogue Kick and gets clotheslined to the floor next. Balor runs the ropes and dives out onto the champions for a big pop. Balor brings it back in and hits a Slingblade on Cesaro. Balor dropkicks Cesaro into the corner next. Balor goes to the top as fans pop. Balor goes for the Coup de Grace but pauses as Sheamus gets on the apron. The Hardys take out Samson and Sheamus, allowing Balor to hit Coup de Grace on Cesaro for the pin.



Winners: Finn Balor and The Hardys



- After the match, Duhamel says his goodbyes to the announcers and we go to replays. Balor celebrates with The Hardys.



- We go backstage to Goldust for another Shattered Dreams production. Goldust says it's showtime. He warns R-Truth and says The Golden Age hits Hollywood tonight. Goldust says he's putting the finishing touches on his masterpiece tonight. Don't we just love a happy ending? The Golden Age is back. Goldust vs. R-Truth is next. Back to commercial.



Goldust vs. R-Truth



Back from the break and out comes Goldust in his retro suit. He also has a cameraman dressed in gold. R-Truth is out next and he's ready to fight. Goldust puts his cameraman in the way and decks Truth with a cheap shot to start. The cameraman is still filming the attack up close as the referee tries to get him out.



Goldust goes to the floor and slams Truth's shoulders into the ring post. The referee warns him. Goldust poses in the corner and looks down at Truth. The bell never rang.



- Charly Caruso is backstage with Paul Heyman. She brings up how social media is on fire because of Brock Lesnar's appearance tonight. Heyman says the Staples Center will be on fire because Lesnar is here to call out Samoa Joe for a fight, a fight Samoa Joe... Joe comes from behind and grabs Heyman for a choke but just teases him. Joe says he's not going to waste the Coquina Clutch on Heyman but he will use it on his client later tonight.



- Still to come, The Ball Family is on MizTV. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and the announcers hype tonight's women's Gauntlet Match, which will be the main event.



- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is backstage with Bayley. He spins a ticket tumbler and Bayley picks her spot for the Gauntlet Match but we don't see what she picked.



- We go to the ring for another edition of MizTV. Out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with Maryse.



Miz says after exposing Dean Ambrose for the fraud he is, Miz and wife Maryse have never been happier. She rolls her eyes and doesn't look thrilled. Miz says he has an announcement that will change WWE forever. He gives an introduction to his guests for tonight - 15 year old basketball player LaMelo Ball and his outspoken father LaVar Ball. Some of their Big Baller Brand apparel is on display in the ring. LaVar introduces the other guest and calls him the new face of the NBA's LA Lakers - Lonzo Ball.



Miz congratulates Lonzo and he says he's happy to be in the Staples Center as a Laker for the first time. Miz gives LaVar props and says it's an honor to sit in the ring with the family. Miz says the partnership with BBB is a dream come true. LaVar says they only have 3 letters, they're not here for a partnership. LaVar says Miz is a little too low for them right now, they were thinking someone higher than Miz. This leads to LaVar getting up and having words with Miz in the middle of the ring. Miz says he's the Michael Jordan of WWE. LaVar tells Lonzo to handle his light work for him. Miz doesn't want to deal with his kids, he wants to deal with LaVar because all he does is talk a lot. Miz wants him to prove it. LaVar threatens Miz. They take their shirts off and face off but the music interrupts and out comes Ambrose.



Ambrose comes out wearing a BBB t-shirt. LaVar continues to act ridiculous and talk trash to Miz. Ambrose says just a few words before his music hits. He stares Miz down from the stage. We go to commercial before a tag match.



The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas vs. Dean Ambrose, Rhyno and Heath Slater



Back from the break and The Balls are gone but we have a tag match. Ambrose goes at it with Curtis Axel. Heath Slater tags in and keeps control before tagging in Rhyno for more offense. Axel turns it around and rams Rhyno back into the corner.



The heels work Rhyno over but he takes shots from Miz and hulks up. Rhyno fights back but Miz whips him hard in the corner and he goes down. Miz keeps control and tags in Bo for some double teaming in the corner. Axel comes back in and keeps Rhyno down in their corner with stomps. Rhyno finally comes out of the corner and floors Axel with a clothesline.



Ambrose gets the tag and unloads on Ambrose. Miz runs in but Ambrose catches him in a swinging neckbreaker. Ambrose takes out Axel and Miz at the same time. Bo gets knocked off the apron. Miz blocks a Dirty Deeds but Slater and Rhyno send him over the top with his partners. The babyfaces stand tall and we go to commercial.



Back from the break and the heels are back in control after Bo took over Slater during the break. Axel works Slater into their corner and tags in Bo for some double teaming. Miz tags in and Bo whips his clothesline into Slater in the corner. Miz with the "yes!" kicks to Slater now as Maryse looks on from ringside. Bo comes back in and works Slater over, talking trash and playing to the crowd.



Axel tags back in and keeps Slater in their corner. Slater finally catches Axel in a neckbreaker. Miz tags in and pushes Ambrose off the apron. Miz turns around to a kick to the face from Slater. Rhyno and Bo tag in at the same time. Rhyno runs over Bo and hits a big thrust in the corner. Bo fights back with headbutts but Rhyno nails a spinebuster for a 2 count as Miz breaks it up. Ambrose chases Miz around the ring and stops him fro going back in. The referee is distracted by this, allowing Axel to nail Rhyno with a cheap shot. Bo takes advantage and rolls Rhyno up for the pin.



Winners: The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas



- After the match, the heels leave with Maryse as Ambrose talks trash from the ring.



- We see The Advocate backstage waiting on the arrival of The Beast.



- Cole leads us to a video on the story of Enzo Amore and Big Cass. Fans pop as we see Enzo walking backstage. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and out comes Enzo Amore with a mic. He does his intro and says he's not doing too good but this isn't about him, it's about the realest GUYS in the room. Enzo takes off his jacket and says he's called Big Cass all week, sent him text messages and direct messages, even spoke with his mother, but Cass doesn't want to handle this in private. Enzo says he's done some stupid things and this won't be the last but he doesn't care how stupid he looks standing in the ring tonight - he and Cass have to talk right now. The music hits and out comes Cass to a few boos.



Enzo tells Cass to listen to that reaction. Enzo knows that reactions hurts Cass just like Cass hurt him last week. Enzo knows Cass better than anyone else and knows those words from the reactions hurt. Enzo says Cass was right about some things last week. He's not the biggest guy but does have the biggest mouth and sometimes that mouth bites off more than he can chew but that was always OK because Enzo had Cass to back him up. Enzo says they always ate together because they are brothers. Enzo says Cass may have broken his heart last week and almost broke his face but they are brothers and that's a bond he refuses to let Cass break. Enzo says they are family... forget all this WWE stuff. Enzo goes on and says what Cass did to him is in the past and he doesn't have time to dwell. He goes on about how they are family. Enzo says he has to focus on the future of his family and he refuses to let Cass break that bond before they become Tag Team Champions.



Cass walks over and extends his hand for the mic. Enzo hands it to him. Cass says Enzo just never knows when to shut up. Cass says he has to be honest - he's never been so ashamed in his life after what he did last week. Enzo is annoying and loud, he constantly runs his mouth but that's who he is and Cass accepts him for who he is. They won't change each other but like Enzo said, they are brothers. In front of the world, Cass wants to say to his brother... he's sorry. Sorry for everything he said and did, sorry for the past 5 weeks. Cass asks Enzo to please accept his apology. Cass extends his hand for a shake and they have some words off the mic. They shake to a mixed reaction. Cass tosses the mic and hugs Enzo. They embrace and Enzo gets emotional. Cass takes the mic and says if anyone thought they were going to throw away a lifetime of friendship then there's only one way to describe you... SAWFT. The music hits and they hug again. Enzo and Cass leave together and pose on the stage. Cass raises Enzo's arm but turns and floors him with a clothesline. Cass yells out to the crowd and mocks Enzo. Cass launches Enzo down the ramp and makes his exit.



- Still to come, Seth Rollins. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Big Cass approaches the announce table. He confronts Corey Graves and says Graves must have some good dirt on Kurt Angle because Angle told him he can't lay a finger on Graves. Cass warns Graves to stay out of his business.



Seth Rollins vs. Curt Hawkins



We go to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins while Curt Hawkins waits in the ring.



Hawkins takes the mic and asks who thinks he's about to win the match, then who thinks he's about to lose the match. He says we'll just have to watch and find out. The bell rings and Hawkins goes to work on Rollins, taking control.



Hawkins with a big clothesline for a 1 count. Hawkins mounts Rollins with rights. Hawkins stands tall and talks some trash as fans boo. Hawkins with another slam for a 1 count. Hawkins with more offense and a suplex for another 1 count. Hawkins keeps Rollins grounded now. Rollins looks to make a comeback but Hawkins fires back. Rollins kicks Hawkins from the apron and nails a suicide dive into the barrier. Rollins brings it back into the ring and hits a Slingblade.



Rollins boots Hawkins in the corner and nails a blockbuster. Rollins springboards in and takes Hawkins down again. Rollins goes for a kick but Hawkins catches it and rolls him up. Rollins counters with a kick to the jaw. Rollins nails the knee to the face for the win.



Winner: Seth Rollins



- After the match, Rollins stands tall until the graphic flashes and Bray Wyatt appears on the big screen. Wyatt cuts a promo and warns Rollins - he is in his mind and he is everywhere. Wyatt reveals that they will face each other at Great Balls of Fire. Wyatt warns Rollins to give in to his true self or he will burn.



- We go backstage to Kurt Angle, Mickie James and Dana Brooke. They draw their numbers for tonight's main event.



- We see Paul Heyman backstage waiting for his client. A car pulls up and out hops the WWE Universal Champion. They walk in and Lesnar looks pissed. Back to commercial.



