WWE Monday Night RAW Results 6/19/17

Jun 19, 2017 - 7:39:52 PM



By Marc Middleton Jun 19, 2017 - 7:39:52 PM



- We go right to the ring and out comes Roman Reigns for his big SummerSlam announcement. JoJo makes the introduction.



Reigns takes the mic to mixed reactions. He says some of us might not like this but he cannot be beaten one-on-one when it comes down to it. Ask Bray Wyatt, ask Finn Balor, ask his little brother Seth Rollins, ask Braun Strowman because Reigns put him out of commission. Reigns also brags on retiring The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. Fans chant Taker's name now. Reigns says he respects Taker and Taker respects him because Reigns beat him. Reigns doesn't care who has the WWE Universal Title after Great Balls of Fire - Brock Lesnar or that guy they call Joe, because he will be the #1 contender at SummerSlam. Why? Because this is his yard and he makes the rules around here. And that is why he... the music interrupts and out comes Samoa Joe.



Joe says Reigns must have forgotten his name. First he was offended but he understands Reigns had to come out and make a case for his big announcement. Joe says his name wasn't on that list of people Reigns has beaten because he's never defeated Joe. Joe re-introduces himself. His name is Samoa Joe and he is the true #1 contender, and the next WWE Universal Champion. Reigns says he never thought he'd agree with Paul Heyman but he was right last week. Reigns says Joe will never be Samoa Joe to him, he will always just be Joe. They face off and Joe rocks Reigns with a headbutt. They brawl to the floor and Joe sends Reigns into the barrier twice. Joe slams Reigns' face into the apron and rolls him back into the ring. Joe grabs Reigns and talks some trash. He goes for the Coquina Clutch but Reigns fights him off. Reigns nails a Superman punch, sending Joe out of the ring. They face off as Reigns' music hits and Joe backs up the ramp.



- We see The Hardys backstage walking. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and Joe vs. Reigns is announced for tonight's main event.



The Hardys vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson



We go to the ring and out comes The Hardys to a big pop. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are out next.



Anderson starts off with Matt Hardy and they go at it. Matt gets the upperhand and tags in Jeff Hardy for a bit of double teaming out of the corner. Matt comes back in for more work on Anderson in the corner. The Hardys hit a double suplex for a 2 count by Matt. Gallows comes in and takes control but misses an elbow drop. Jeff tags back in for more double teaming. Jeff knocks Anderson off the apron and hits Poetry In Motion in the corner. Jeff splashes Gallows for a 2 count



Gallows decks Jeff and takes him to their corner to turn it around. Anderson works Jeff over in the corner. Jeff tries to make a comeback but Anderson and Gallows drop him in the corner and stand tall as we go to commercial.



Back from the break and Jeff is still down in the opposite corner. We see RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus watching backstage again. Anderson keeps Jeff from tagging. Jeff finally kicks him away but Gallows tags in and knocks Matt off the apron.



Gallows with a big running splash to Jeff in the corner. Anderson tags in but Jeff fights them both off. Jeff goes to the top and comes crashing down on both opponents. Matt finally gets the tag and unloads on Anderson as the "delete!" chants start. Matt knocks Gallows off the apron. Matt keeps control and hits the Side Effect but Gallows breaks the pin. Gallows ends up dropping Jeff on the floor with a big boot. Anderson distracts the referee while Gallows drops Matt with a right hand. Anderson follows up and tags in Gallows. They hit the Boot of Doom but Matt kicks out just in time. Jeff takes out Anderson while Gallows floors Matt into the corner. Jeff tags in as Matt hits a Twist of Fate on Gallows. Jeff climbs up and nails a Swanton Bomb for the pin on Gallows.



Winners: The Hardys



- After the match, The Hardys stand tall as we go to replays.



- Still to come, Joe vs. Reigns. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and we get another Shattered Dreams Productions video from Goldust. He's ready for his close-up now. The Golden One invites R-Truth to next week's RAW in Los Angeles for his latest motion picture - The Shattered Truth.



- We go to the ring and JoJo introduces Elias Samson. He's sitting in the middle of the ring with a spotlight and his guitar. He does his intro, knocks Evansville and goes to sing a song but has to stop to tune his guitar. He asks for complete silence as he tunes but the boos continue. The music interrupts and out comes Finn Balor to a pop.



Balor hits the ring and comes face to face with Samson. Samson slowly backs away and leaves the ring as fans boo. Samson heads to the back but Balor will be in action next. Back to commercial.



Finn Balor vs. Bo Dallas



Back from the break and Bo Dallas is wrapping up his entrance as Balor waits.



Dallas attacks Balor out of nowhere and sends him into the corner, before the bell even rings. Dallas unloads on Balor and beats him down. The referee checks on Balor and calls for the bell. Bo attacks again and backs Balor into the corner. Dallas with a clothesline. Bo keeps control and continues dominating Balor.



Bo brings the fight to the floor and launches Balor into the barrier. Bo with a running knee to the face against the barrier. Bo brings Balor back into the ring and covers for a 2 count.



Balor finally gets in some offense and drops Bo with the overhead kick. Bo comes right back but Balor fights him. Balor drops Bo and stomps away. Balor unloads with stomps as the referee warns him. Balor clotheslines Bo to the floor and nails a running kick to the head from the apron. Balor launches Bo into the barrier now. Balor with another toss into the barrier before bringing it back into the ring. Balor hits Slingblade and a running dropkick into the corner.



Balor goes to the top and hits a Coup de Grace for the pin.



Winner: Finn Balor



- After the match, Balor stands tall as we go to replays. Balor stands tall in the corner as the celebration continues.



- Corey Graves apparently receives a message and has to leave to go handle some business. Cole leads us to the WWE 2K18 trailer with cover star Seth Rollins. We go to commercial.



- The announcers talk about the women's Money In the Bank controversy and send us backstage to RAW General Manager Kurt Angle on the phone, talking to someone about MITB. Corey Graves walks in and is sorry Angle didn't have a happy Father's Day. Graves says he got the same text Angle did. Graves has a plan. Enzo Amore and Big Cass walk in. Angle asks Enzo why he talked trash to UFC star Conor McGregor on Twitter. Cass isn't worried about a tweet, he wants to talk about how they have been getting attacked lately. Cass says he knows for a fact that Big Show is the one attacking them. Angle promises we will know who is doing the attacking by the end of tonight. Enzo and Cass leave. Graves starts talking to Angle about his plan as we go back to the ring.



- Seth Rollins makes his way out to a pop. Rollins talks about how today was awesome with the WWE 2K18 announcement. Rollins talks about being on the cover and gets a "you deserve it" chant. He says this cover is for the fans as well.



Rollins goes on and wants to make a promise to the fans but the graphic flashes and Bray Wyatt appears on the big screen. Wyatt cuts a promo on Rollins and runs him down. Rollins responds and says he is the man. He's been around some of the most egotistical people in this business but lately Wyatt has been the worst. They have words and Rollins says Gods only exist in our minds... Wyatt may be a God in his world but he's nothing in Rollins' world. Wyatt says he warned Rollins, anyone to take his name in vain will be punished. Wyatt warned Rollins and now it's time to make a sacrifice. Now... he's here. Wyatt blows out the lantern and his music starts playing in the arena.



Wyatt marches to the ring as Rollins waits. The lights come back on and Rollins dives from the ring, taking Wyatt down on the floor. Rollins' music hits and he leaves up the ramp as Wyatt looks on from the floor at ringside. We go to a replay as Rollins stares Wyatt down. Rollins turns and walks to the back as Wyatt laughs.



- Still to come, Kurt Angle cracks the case on the mystery attackers. Also, Reigns vs. Joe. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Graves has returned to the announce table. He praises Kurt Angle as GM and says he stands with Angle through his personal issues.



- Charly Caruso is backstage with Finn Balor asking him about what's next. Balor admits Extreme Rules didn't work out as planned but when he looks forward, all he sees is the WWE Universal Title and getting it back. She asks about tonight's main event. He gives Joe and Reigns props but Elias Samson attacks him from behind and lays him out. Samson warns Balor to never upstage him again. Samson leaves as agent D-Von Dudley comes to check on Balor and call for some help.



Akira Tozawa vs. TJ Perkins



We go to the ring and out first comes Akira Tozawa. TJP is out next.



Before the match can begin, the music hits and out comes Titus O'Neil. He says this match needs the proper hype but can't have that without the proper brand. He enters the ring, plugs The Titus Brand and introduces both Superstars. Titus gives TJP a decent introduction but goes all out for Tozawa. TJP takes control early on but Tozawa rolls him up for a 2 count after some showing off. Tozawa with a deep arm drag.



Titus watches from ringside as TJP takes Tozawa to the corner and decks him. Tozawa blocks a move in the corner and sends TJP flying with a hurricanrana. TJP goes to the top but has to roll through. Tozawa with a hard kick. TJP dodges a move and Tozawa goes down. The music interrupts and out comes WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville to the stage. He joins the announcers for commentary it appears. Neville says he's not here to talk, he's here to get eyes on Tozawa, who Titus foolishly called the next Cruiserweight Champion. Neville drops the headset and we go to commercial.



Back from the break and TJP is still in control. TJP with a 2 count after coming in over the top rope. TJP keeps Tozawa grounded now as Titus cheers him on. Tozawa fights back and kicks TJP but TJP comes off the ropes and takes him down. TJP kips up and goes on for another 2 count. TJP keeps control until Tozawa floors him out of nowhere. Tozawa goes to the top but lands on his feet as TJP rolls to the floor. Tozawa flies out to the floor with a suicide dive instead.



Titus tells Tozawa to bring TJP back in but he already was. TJP pleads with Tozawa and suckers him in for a cheap shot. TJP hits his gutbuster for a close 2 count. Tozawa blocks a Detonation Kick and drops TJP. Tozawa goes back to the top and hits the big diving Swanton Bomb for the win.



Winner: Akira Tozawa



- After the match, Tozawa stands tall as Titus enters the ring and calls for replays. We go to replays. Titus calls for fans to give it up for Tozawa. He announces that he and Apollo Crews will face the RAW Tag Team Champions later tonight. He says Tozawa is very close to signing with The Titus Brand and once he does, he will become the next WWE Cruiserweight Champion, causing the money to flow. Neville stands up on the announce table and he's heard enough. He calls Titus a peasant, telling him he needs to watch his tongue. Neville says he already warned Tozawa last week to tread lightly because if he continues to disrespect the King of the Cruiserweights, he will be annihilated. Titus says Neville doesn't look like a proud king, he looks like a scared little boy. Titus says Neville will surely be annihilated by the "powa" of Tozwa. Tozawa's music hits as Neville looks on.



- Still to come, Joe vs. Reigns in the main event.



- We see Kurt Angle backstage questioning The Revival. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and we get another R-Truth video from What's Up Productions. He accepts Goldust's challenge for next week's RAW in Los Angeles and promises to bring it to his former partner.



- Curtis Axel is trying to cheer up Bo Dallas after his earlier loss to Finn Balor. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz walks in and talks about how they were a lot tougher on the set of The Marine 5. He wants them to join him and become his entourage. Miz promises to make them stars they deserve to be, stars their families would be proud of. Miz calls it the casting call of a lifetime. He tells them to think about it and walks off. Bo and Axel exchange a look.



- Charly Caruso is backstage with Samoa Joe. He says she's asking the wrong question about how he's preparing for Roman Reigns as it should be the other way around. We see video of Joe defeating Reigns on RAW four months ago. Joe promises Reigns will leave here a broken man tonight. Joe says he's going to lock Brock Lesnar in the Coquina Clutch at Great Balls of Fire and not let go of The Beast or the WWE Universal Title. Joe says he's going to teach Reigns some respect about his name tonight and he better use it when he speaks it.



Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe



We go to the ring and out comes Roman Reigns for what was believed to be tonight's main event. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and out comes Samoa Joe. They lock up and break as the dueling chants for Reigns start up. Back and forth early on. Reigns rocks Joe with uppercuts. Joe comes back but Reigns drops him with a shoulder tackle. Joe goes to the floor for a breather. Joe comes back in and takes Reigns to the corner with strikes. Reigns fights back with forearms, knocking Joe into the corner. Joe with a running elbow and a kick to the face in the corner. Joe goes for the Coquina Clutch but Reigns avoids it and retreats to the floor.



The referee counts as Reigns looks on from the floor. Reigns runs back in and they unload on each other. Joe drops Reigns with a knee and a headbutt. Joe talks some trash now. Reigns ends up catching Joe with a Samoan Drop. Joe rolls to the corner for a breather. Reigns goes to the floor and runs around for a Drive By but Joe moves out of the way. Reigns goes over but Joe rams him back into the ring post. Joe with a running senton on the floor. Joe kneels down over Reigns on the floor as we go to commercial.



Back from the break and Joe continues to dominate, covering for another 2 count. Joe mounts Reigns with right hands. Joe keeps Reigns grounded now. Joe drops Reigns with a headbutt and goes for another senton but Reigns moves out of the way. Joe gets up first but Reigns makes his comeback. Joe ducks a big shot but Reigns boots him to the mat for a 2 count.



Reigns with big clotheslines in the corner as fans count along now. Reigns drops Joe with another big shot off the ropes. The boos pick up as Reigns stands tall. Reigns calls for the Superman punch but Joe slides out of the ring. Reigns follows and hits the Drive By. Reigns brings it back in and goes for the Superman punch but Joe catches him in an inverted atomic drop. Joe with a big boot and a senton for a close 2 count. Joe goes for the Uranage but Reigns fights him off with elbows. Reigns counters and nails a Superman punch for a close 2 count.



Reigns calls for a spear as Joe gets to his feet. Joe knees him instead. Joe catches Reigns with the Uranage for a close 2 count. Joe stalks Reigns and goes for the Coquina Clutch but Reigns resists. Reigns spears Joe and covers for the pin but Joe gets his foot on the bottom rope. Joe rolls to the floor. Fans chant "this is awesome" now. The referee counts and Joe makes it back in right before the 10 count. Reigns can't believe it. Reigns waits for a spear but we see an ambulance backing up to the arena on the big screen. The doors swing open and there's Braun Strowman. Fans pop big. Braun yells out and walks through the backstage area.



Joe takes advantage of the distractions and puts Reigns in the Clutch. Reigns fades and the referee calls the match.



Winner: Samoa Joe



- After the match, Joe's music hits as he looks down at Reigns and talks some trash. Joe stands tall and makes his exit as the referee checks on Reigns. We go to replays. Braun's music hits and here he comes to the ring while Reigns is still down. Braun stands over Reigns and looks down at him. Braun takes the mic and says Reigns has forgotten that Braun isn't done with him. Braun picks Reigns up and slams him on his face. Braun stands tall and yells out. Fans chant "one more time" now. Braun says he will see Reigns at the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view... in an Ambulance Match. Braun makes his exit.



- Still to come, MizTV with Maryse as the special guest. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and it's time for another edition of MizTV. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is out as we see replays of recent happenings with Miz, Maryse and Dean Ambrose. Miz has two bears in the ring. One has a sign that says "I'm sorry" and the other has "Please forgive me" on it. There's also a large red box in the middle of the ring. Miz introduces tonight's guest, his wife Maryse, and says he owes her a big apology. Maryse's music hits and out she comes.



Miz tells Maryse not to worry about the bears because he had them checked out this time. He also brought her favorite champagne. She sort of disses him and takes a sip. Miz says he admits when he's wrong. He apologizes for destroying her grandfather clock gift and for knocking her off the apron. He knows sorry isn't good enough, which is why he got her this gift. He gets an "open it" chant going and says it's safe, he checked it himself. The gift is the grandfather clock she gave him. He's had it repaired and enhanced. Miz says he watched YouTube tutorials in the garage while she had him sleeping on the couch. Miz says he made the clock perfect, just like her and just like them as a couple. Miz says Ambrose is trying to come between them because he has what they want. Miz goes on and says Maryse is his heart, his soul and his everything. Miz apologizes for the past few weeks and says he will never put her in harm's way again. Miz begs Maryse to forgive him. They kiss but the music interrupts and out comes Dean Ambrose.



Ambrose hits the ring and Miz accidentally splashes the champagne on Maryse by pulling her in front of him. He apologizes. He turns to charge at Ambrose but Ambrose moves and Miz runs into the clock, knocking it over. Maryse gets emotional and goes to leave. Miz begs her and she pushes him off. Maryse leaves. Miz turns and goes for Ambrose but gets thrown out of the ring. The two bears come from behind and attack Ambrose as Miz looks on. The bears are revealed to be Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. They continue the assault on Ambrose as Miz comes back in and decks Ambrose while they hold him. Miz drops Ambrose with a Skull Crushing Finale as fans boo. Miz, Axel and Dallas stand tall as the music hits and we go to replays.



- Kurt Angle is backstage questioning Big Show. Back to commercial.



The Titus Brand vs. Cesaro and Sheamus



Back from the break and Apollo Crews waits in the ring with Titus O'Neil as RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus come out for this non-title match. Cesaro starts off with Crews.



Back and forth to start. Crews nails a dropkick. Cesaro decks him and uppercuts him into the corner. We see The Hardys watching backstage as Sheamus tags in for some double teaming. Sheamus with a rolling senton for a 2 count. The champions double team Crews and keep him near their corner. Cesaro with another pin attempt as Titus cheers Crews on.



Sheamus comes back in for more double teaming but Crews hits him. Cesaro comes in and stops a tag. Crews with an enziguri to Cesaro. Titus gets the tag and runs over Cesaro with a shoulder and a clothesline. Titus launches Cesaro across the ring and stands tall. Titus with a running splash in the corner. Cesaro slides out and tag sin Sheamus. Titus drops Cesaro but Sheamus decks him. Sheamus goes to the top but misses and rolls through. Titus with a big shot in the corner and a powerslam.



Crews tags in and hits a standing moonsault on Sheamus but Cesaro breaks the pin. Crews tosses Cesaro to the floor. Crews with a 2 count on Sheamus. Sheamus distracts the referee while Cesaro hits a cheap shot uppercut on Crews. Cesaro tags in and they double team Crews for the pin.



Winners: Cesaro and Sheamus



- After the match, Cesaro and Sheamus stand tall as The Titus Brand recovers.



- Still to come, the stage will be set for Joe vs. Lesnar. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and we get a video package for Joe vs. Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire. Lesnar will be here at RAW in Los Angeles next week.



Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax



We go to the ring and out comes Sasha Banks. Nia Jax is out next. Before the match can begin, the music hits and out comes RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss to the stage. She joins the announcers for commentary. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and the match is underway. Sasha nails the double knees early on coming out of the corner. Emma appears at the announce table and confronts Bliss for walking out on her last week. Bliss pushes Emma into the table. Emma chases Bliss to the ring. Bliss hits the ring and hides behind Jax. Emma wants Bliss. Jax puts Bliss in front of her and tells Emma to have at her. Emma comes with a kick but Bliss moves and she kicks Jax instead. The referee calls the match.



Winner by DQ: Nia Jax



- After the bell, Sasha comes over but she gets dropped. It comes down to Emma and Bliss double teaming Sasha in the middle of the ring. Mickie James and Dana Brooke run down for the save but Nia ends up taking everyone down. Nia goes for a leg drop on Sasha but Sasha moves. Bayley's music hits and out she comes. She decks Bliss and Emma, taking turns on them. Bayley goes after Nia but Nia takes her to the corner with thrusts. Dana and Mickie attack Nia now. Nia pushes them off. Bayley kicks Nia and drives her to the mat with a bulldog. Nia gets kicked out of the ring. Mickie, Bayley, Sasha and Dana stand tall in the ring as Bayley's music plays. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and out comes WWE Hall of Famer and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. He thanks fans for the pop but he is ready to get down to business. He says someone or multiple people have been attacking Enzo Amore and Big Cass from behind, and he will not let RAW devolve into something that puts the safety of the wrestlers in jeopardy. Angle calls Enzo and Cass to the ring.



Enzo and Cass cut promos, and Cass promises to take care of who's been attacking them when they find them. Angle says he's been talking to people about what happened. He introduces The Revival first and out comes Scott Dawson with Dash Wilder. He introduces the next suspect and out comes Big Show. Angle asks Show first if he's had anything to do with the attacks. Show says Angle knows him better than that. He says Enzo and Cass are both "sawft" and should know that Show will come punch them in the mouth if he wants some. Show threatens Cass as Cass stares him down. Show says if this is what Angle thinks of him at this stage of their careers, maybe Show doesn't need to be on Angle's TV show any longer. Show leaves the ring and Cass seems convinced Show has been behind the attacks.



Angle addresses The Revival next. Dawson argues and Angle says he's learned that The Revival has very strong alibis. Angle is interrupted by Corey Graves, who stands up with a mic at the announce table. Graves says Cass just lied about having a baseball-sized lump on his head after he was attacked. Graves says he talked to WWE medics and they never treated Cass. Cass says it wasn't the WWE medics, it was the local EMTs. Graves goes on and says he knows exactly what happened last week. Graves has some security footage that shows Cass in the backstage area last week. The video shows Cass placing debris around the floor to stage an attack. Cass kicks a box and lays down on the ground to act like he's hurt. Fans boo. Graves has the footage paused. Graves finds it curious that Cass was laying in the same position that he was in when WWE referees along with Enzo found him. Graves says we know no one attacked Cass last week. Graves accuses Cass of attacking Enzo. Enzo turns to Cass and says he knows there's more to it than this. Cass fires back and says damn right he did it. Cass asks if Enzo knows what it's like teaming with Enzo because all he does is run his mouth all day, he even talked trash on Twitter to Conor McGregor. Cass has wanted to slap Enzo around numerous times but he didn't because he felt bad for Enzo. Cass says everyone in the back doesn't like Enzo and he felt bad for him. Cass says for years he put up with Enzo's crap ever day until he snapped. Cass says it felt damn good when he attacked Enzo from behind. Fans boo. Cass says he could've snapped Enzo's neck like a twig but he didn't because he wanted to watch Enzo suffer, for all the crap Cass put up with in WWE NXT and here on RAW.



Cass goes on and says he slowed things down because he wanted to see how smart Enzo is, or if he is as dumb as he looks. Cass says he realized Enzo is dumber than he looks. Cass calls him dead weight, saying Enzo holds him down from reaching his potential in WWE. Enzo appears to be crying now. Cass says Enzo is the reason he's never been a champion. Cass says he's the Superstar, he's where the money is. Cass says Enzo's mouth writes checks that his ass can't cash. Cass says he's been behind Enzo for a long time but they are now through. Cass floors Enzo with a big boot to more boos, right in front of Angle. Cass leaves the ring as we get replays. Cass backs up the ramp as the "you suck" chants pick up. Angle checks on Enzo as Cass looks on from the stage. RAW goes off the air.



Follow Marc on Twitter at



