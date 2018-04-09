LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 4/9/18







- We go right to the ring and out comes RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon as the boos start. JoJo introduces her. Stephanie slowly walks to the ring and sells the beating from Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34. Her arm is in a sling. We see stills from the match - Stephanie in the arm bar, Rousey standing tall with Kurt Angle after their win over Stephanie and Triple H.



Stephanie enters the ring and takes the mic but a loud "you tapped out" chant starts up. Stephanie admits she expected a little more from the people here. They boo her more. Stephanie knows the crowd the night after WrestleMania has a little bit different international flavor, which she could smell on the way to the ring. She mentions how other crowds would have some sympathy. They chant "you tapped out" again. Stephanie says they're saying she tapped out but everyone has to admit they were surprised by one woman last night for the transition she made. Stephanie says that woman is her. She thanks the fans for their props. Stephanie says she knew she could show everyone what Rousey is made of if she brought her into this world. Stephanie thanks the crowd again and says she deserves the pat on the back. Stephanie introduces Rousey next and out she comes as her music hits.



Rousey gets a big pop and enters the ring. Stephanie admits the better woman won last night. Fans chant Rousey's name. Stephanie says she was spectacular. She goes on with the praise for Rousey and says she really is a role model for women and everyone else. Stephanie says she got beat by the best in the world. Stephanie says with Rousey's talent and Stephanie's spotlight, there's nowhere they can't go together. Stephanie can put the WWE machine behind her and they will really go places. Stephanie says with her in Rousey's corner, people will really support her and believe in her. Fans chant "bullshit" now. Stephanie says Rousey is smarter than the people because she's a businesswoman and she knows that the talents need the office. Stephanie goes on and says she paid the price last night. Fans chant "shut the fuck up" at Stephanie now. Stephanie has just one more thing to say. She asks fans to give it up for her friend, WWE's "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey. Rousey is still smiling. Stephanie approaches for a handshake and they shake in the middle of the ring. They also hug as fans boo. The expression on Rousey's face changes as she grabs Stephanie from the hug. Rousey drops Stephanie into the arm bar as Stephanie pleads with her and fans cheer. Rousey breaks the hold and officials run out to check on Stephanie. Rousey stands tall and shrugs as her music starts back up. Rousey makes her exit as we go to replays. Stephani turns around and waves to the crowd from the stage. We see medics tending to Stephanie while she's still down on the mat. Fans chant "you deserve it" after Rousey's music stops. Stephanie is helped out of the ring as fans sing "goodbye!" to her now. JoJo asks the crowd to please show a little respect for Stephanie and the boos get louder.



- We go to the announcers and they wonder how the crowd could be like this. They give us a warning about the post-WrestleMania crowd and how they might act tonight, something they've warned about for 2 of 3 years in a row now. Still to come, Roman Reigns will be here. Also, new WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and new RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax. Alexa Bliss has demanded an opportunity to prove why Jax is not in her element. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and we see stills from WrestleMania 34.



Nia Jax and Ember Moon vs. Mickie James and Alexa Bliss



Back from the break and out comes new RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax. Fans chant "you deserve it" to her. Her partner is out next. Alexa Bliss is out next with Mickie James. Bliss talks about how Jax is just a big bully who likes to throw her weight around. Bliss makes fat jokes and the crowd responds with an "asshole" chant. Bliss says she lost last night because she was distraught over Jax beating up Mickie for no reason. Bliss says she lost because she's a compassionate woman and was competing under emotional distress when she saw what happened to Mickie. Bliss says everyone in the back knows Jax is cold inside and that's why she has no partner tonight. Jax tells Bliss to shut up. Jax says Bliss is right, she enjoyed every second of the beatings she gave last night. Jax announces that she's our new RAW Women's Champion and fans cheer. Jax says Bliss is wrong about tonight because she does have a partner. Oh yea. And her name is... Ember Moon. Fans pop as the former WWE NXT Women's Champion makes her way out, just two nights after losing the title to Shayna Baszler at the "Takeover: New Orleans" event.



Back from the break and Jax goes at it with Mickie, taking control into the corner. Fans chant for Moon. Bliss tags in and works over Jax in the corner, yelling at the referee. Cole says he heard rumors on Bliss and Mickie lobbying to go to SmackDown in the Superstar Shakeup. Jax grabs Mickie and Bliss at once and headbutts Bliss. She grabs Mickie and yanks her around, saving her for Ember. Ember tags in and unloads on Mickie. Moon with a neckbreaker and a suplex as fans cheer. Mickie nails a kick and tags in Bliss.



Bliss charges but Ember fights her off as fans chant for NXT. Moon with a step-up enziguri. Moon with more offense and a sloppy crossbody from the second rope for a 2 count. Moon keeps control and goes to the top. Moon nails the Eclipse on Bliss for the pin.



Winners: Ember Moon and Nia Jax



- After the match, Moon and Jax stand tall as Moon's music hits. Jax raises her arm as we go to replays.



- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is backstage on the phone with someone. Angle says Ember is the spark the RAW women's division needs. He says the Superstar Shakeup is next week but they're getting started early. He teases more surprises later but finishes his call when RAW Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman walks in. His partner Nicholas, who is son to referee John Cone, is also there. Braun reveals that they are relinquishing the titles. Braun mentions Nicholas is still int he 4th grade but as soon as he's done with school, they're coming back for the titles. Nicholas promises someone will get these hands.



- We get a teaser for No Way Jose from NXT. Back to commercial.



