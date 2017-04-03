

*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 4/3/17

Apr 3, 2017



By Marc Middleton Apr 3, 2017 - 7:30:00 PM



- We're live from the Amway Center in Orlando as The Undertaker chants continue. Fans chant Taker's name for a few minutes as the cameras take it all in. They're still chanting "Undertaker" but now we get dueling chants with "Roman sucks" added in. The music interrupts the chants and out comes Roman Reigns to big boos. JoJo does the introduction as Reigns heads to the ring. Michael Cole welcomes us and he's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.



Reigns hits the corner and poses as the boos continue. The music stops and Reigns is really getting heat. A "Delete!" chant starts and we see a "Delete!" sign in the crowd. A big "fuck you Roman" chant starts next. Reigns just takes it all in as the chants and the boos continue. A "you suck!" chant is next. They chant "asshole" at him next. Reigns finally raises the mic but the boos continue. He waits again. A "Roman sucks" chant starts up. Reigns smirks and raises the mic to speak but the boos pick up. Another "Delete!" chant. Reigns goes to speak again but the boos get louder. A "shut the fuck up" chant starts next. Reigns keeps looking out as a "go away" chant starts. Reigns raises the mic and says, "This is my yard now." The boos get loud again. Reigns drops the mic and leaves the ring as his music plays.



- We go to the announcers and they give us a warning about how the crowd is going to be tonight. Still to come, The Hardys defend their newly-won titles against the former champion.



RAW Tag Team Title Match: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Hardys



We go to the ring and out first comes Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. We see stills from how they lost the titles at WrestleMania 33. We go to commercial with Gallows and Anderson in the ring.



Back from the break and Gallows and Anderson are finishing up their entrance as we see some of the international announce teams at ringside. Out next come new RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys to a big pop.



The Hardys take control of Anderson early. Matt Hardy works Anderson over as fans chant "welcome back" to him. Matt with the Side Effect for a 2 count. Anderson blocks Twist of Fate. Matt dumps Anderson to the floor. Jeff Hardy comes in and they send Anderson and Gallows over the top rope. They stand tall as a "Delete!" chant starts and we go to commercial.



