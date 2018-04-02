





WWE Monday Night RAW Results 4/2/18

Apr 2, 2018 - 7:47:26 PM



By Marc Middleton Apr 2, 2018 - 7:47:26 PM



- Coach is in the ring with a podium. He's here to moderate a big face-off for WrestleMania 34. He introduces RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and her husband, Triple H. Out comes The Authority. They hit the ring where there are two tables and four chairs set up. Coach introduces RAW General Manager Kurt Angle next. Coach introduces Ronda Rousey last and out she comes to join Angle. They head to the ring together.



Coach mentions how we have fan questions from social media for the face-off. Triple H comments on how the deafening roar for Rousey will become a deafening silence after Sunday because of Angle. Triple H goes on about Angle not being too bright and says Rousey is one of the biggest WWE signings ever but Angle has ruined it already. Triple H asks why. Rousey interrupts but Stephanie talks down to her to Coach. Stephanie wants the first question now, enough with this back & forth. Rousey says she understands the format but she just wants her question. The back & forth continues between the two sides. Triple H says what Rousey has done in her past means nothing in WWE now. He says WWE is their life, from beginning to end, and he's so confident because they know the rules in the ring but Rousey has no idea what's going to happen. He says there's a massive learning curve here and they make the rules. Triple H says Rousey is going to lose. Coach asks the first question now, for Stephanie - how important is it that they win and how will that impact the future. Stephanie says it's not if they win, it's when they win. She says this will show that when there's an uprising in the back, the bosses will quickly shut it down. Stephanie says Rousey and everyone else in the back will learn to respect authority.



Coach asks Angle how he feels about teaming up with Rousey on Sunday. Angle says Rousey is the baddest woman on the planet, ring or octagon, and she will prove it this weekend by making Stephanie tap out. Coach asks if they have any final thoughts. Stephanie tells Rousey to remember she chose this path, it's all on her. Stephanie says Rousey's first entry in the WWE record books will be a loss and we all know how Rousey handles losing. Rousey asks if Stephanie is right or left handed. Stephanie answers and asks why. Because Rousey wants to make sure she can still sign her paychecks after she rips her arm off. Fans chant "yes!" and Coach says this is a good time to end the Q&A but first, we have to do the photo-op. Coach says this will be classy and professional, not out of hand like in boxing or UFC. Coach wishes them all the best and good luck. The two teams meet in the middle of the ring for the photo-op now. Angle and Triple H shake hands while Rousey and Stephanie stare each other down. Stephanie extends her hand but Rousey won't shake. Stephanie talks trash and points her finger. Rousey steps up to her. They face off and Angle gets in between them. Triple H decks Angle from behind with a mic. Rousey grabs Triple H by his collar. Stephanie comes from the side and puts Rousey through a table as fans boo. Stephanie talks trash while Rousey is down. Stephanie points up at the WrestleMania 34 sign as Triple H's music hits. We go to replays. Triple H and Stephanie kiss on the apron before heading to the back for more boos.



- Cole leads us to a quick look at Daniel Bryan's ring return at WrestleMania 34 as The Authority stands tall on the stage. Still to come, will The Undertaker answer John Cena's challenge? Also, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.



- We see Bayley walking backstage. We go to commercial.



Bayley vs. Sonya Deville



Back from the break and Bayley is at ringside getting a look at the trophy for the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal. Absolution is already out. Sonya and Bayley lock up as Paige and Mandy Rose watch from ringside.



Back and forth to start. Bayley takes control and hits a crossbody. Bayley goes back to a headlock and hits another takedown to keep Deville grounded. Deville turns it around with shoulder thrusts in the corner. Bayley turns it around in the corner. Deville runs into an elbow and gets taken down by the arm for a 2 count. Bayley focuses on the arm now.



Deville takes control but Bayley fights back and drops Deville in the corner. Deville gets aggressive and turns it back around. Deville drops Bayley and talks trash as we go back to commercial.



Back from the break and Deville continues to dominate. Deville with a spinebuster and a 2 count. Deville with more offense, including a big running knee to the face. Bayley finally fights back and goes to the top. Bayley nails a crossbody but doesn't make the pin. Bayley with a running knee to the face for a 2 count. Deville goes to the floor for a breather with Paige and Rose.



Bayley follows but it backfires as Deville turns it around and brings it back in. Bayley drops Deville over the second rope and covers for a close 2 count. Rose gets on the apron but Bayley knocks her off. Deville with a 2 count off the distraction. Bayley comes right back with a roll up for the win.



Winner: Bayley



- After the bell, Rose immediately hits the ring and Bayley gets double teamed. Sasha Banks runs down and takes out Rose but Deville grabs Banks. Banks fights back and Rose gets sent to the floor. Bayley and Banks team up to send Deville out of the ring. Banks and Bayley have some words as Banks demands her arm is raised by Bayley for making the save. A brawl breaks out between Banks and Bayley. Rose and Deville come back in and take them out. Absolution leaves with their arms in the air as a referee checks on Bayley and Banks.



- Still to come, a look at Asuka's streak. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and we get a video package on Asuka.



- The announcers sent congratulations to Maryse and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz on the early arrival of their daughter.



Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins



We go to the ring and out first comes Finn Balor. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and out comes The Miz to join the announcers for commentary. Seth Rollins is out next as JoJo does the introduction.



The bell rings and they lock it up, trading holds in the middle of the ring. They trade takedowns and face off in the middle of the ring again as fans cheer. Balor takes control and keeps Rollins grounded. Rollins floors Balor with a shoulder. Rollins takes Balor down and keeps him down with a headlock. Rollins with a 1 count. Balor with hip tosses as he makes a comeback. Balor keeps Rollins grounded now.



Rollins drops Balor with a shoulder but they trade counters and stand off once again as fans cheer. Back to commercial.



More back and forth after the match. They meet in the middle of the ring and shove each other, then look up a the WrestleMania sign. They start unloading on each other next. Rollins sends Balor out to the floor and follows. They trade shots but Rollins gets the upperhand and brings it back into the ring. Balor sends Rollins right back to the floor and then dropkicks him off the apron. Balor with a big kick to the mouth from the apron. Balor poses on the apron as fans cheer. Balor brings Rollins back into the ring for a quick pin attempt.



Balor with a kick to the back and a 2 count. Balor with chops in the corner now. Rollins catches Balor running and sends him face-first into the turnbuckles. Rollins goes up and hits a Blockbuster for a 2 count. Rollins with an elbow to the top of the head as he keeps Balor grounded on the mat. We cut to a Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles promo while Rollins vs. Balor is seen in a smaller window in the lower left corner of the screen. The match goes back to full size as Rollins hits a neckbreaker. Rollins goes to the floor and hits a running boot to the head. Rollins returns to the ring for the 2 count.



Balor fights back as they trade chops in the middle of the ring now. They trade counters. Rollins runs into boots in the corner. Balor mounts offense now. Rollins turns it around but can't hit the Blockbuster. Balor counters and goes for a move but Rollins rolls him up for 2. Balor drops Rollins for a close 2 count. Balor waits for Rollins to get up. Rollins counters a move and hits a Slingblade. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to the floor, sending Balor back into the barrier. We return to commercial.



Back from the break and they're going at it. They both go down as Rollins hits a big superkick. Rollins gets an arm on Balor for a 2 count. Fans chant "this is awesome" now. Rollins charges in the corner but misses the second time. Balor drops Rollins with a kick. Balor goes to the top for the Coup de Grace but Rollins cuts him off and crotches him. Rollins climbs up for a superplex but Balor knocks him to the mat. Rollins runs right back up and nails a big superplex. Rollins holds it and rolls him up for a close 2 count. Rollins argues with the referee. Rollins with a knee and another close 2 count.



Rollins positions Balor and goes to the top. Rollins leaps for the Frogsplash but Balor gets his knees up. Balor with a 2 count. Rollins goes to the floor and Balor waits on the apron. Balor goes for a running kick on the apron but Rollins grabs the leg. Rollins goes for a powerbomb onto the barrier but Balor slides out and drops Rollins on the floor with a Slingblade. Balor dropkicks Rollins into the barrier. Balor brings it back into the ring and goes for the top. Rollins avoids the Coup de Grace but misses the Blackout curb stomp. More back and forth. Rollins nails the Blackout for the pin.



Winner: Seth Rollins



- After the match, Rollins stands tall as his music hits. The Miz raises the title at the announce table and talks some trash towards the ring. Rollins climbs up in the corner to stare back at Miz as we go to replays.



- We get a look back at tonight's segment with Angle, Rousey, Triple H and Stephanie.



- The announcers go over the WrestleMania 34 card.



- Back from a break and we get a promo for the WWE Universal Title match at WrestleMania 34.



- Paul Heyman is backstage on the phone when Kurt Angle walks up. Heyman hangs up and Angle tells him how important it is to make sure the WrestleMania main event stays intact. Heyman says they will go out to the ring tonight but they will take it easy and save anything controversial on Roman Reigns for Sunday in the ring. Angle mentions being concerned for Brock Lesnar and Heyman laughs in his face. Angle just asks Heyman to keep it civil tonight. Heyman says he and his client will take that into consideration. They thank each other and Angle walks off with Heyman laughing.



- We go to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Cesaro is in the ring with Sheamus. They're not worried about who Braun Strowman's partner for Sunday is because they'll never be a real team and they'll never get the RAW Tag Team Titles. They go on but the music interrupts and out comes Braun.



Braun speaks from the stage and reveals he has a partner. Braun says his partner doesn't appreciate what The Bar has been saying. Cesaro calls the partner out. Braun says he will come out but he wants a match with one of them. Fans chant "yes!" now. Sheamus accepts the challenge. Braun says good, he'll go to the back and get the partner. Braun stops and warns The Bar that his partner is a lot like him, just a little different. Braun heads to the back while The Bar waits. Braun's music hits and out comes Braun with a different shirt and a pair of glasses. "My brother's Braun but I'm brains and I'm coming to knock yours out of your head." This must be Braun's twin brother. He marches to the ring.



The Bar attacks Braun but he fights them off. Sheamus nails a Brogue Kick and they double team Braun now. Strowman fights out again and launches Cesaro across the ring. The Bar retreats as Braun stands tall and yells at them to bring it. Braun's music hits as he motions for the titles around his waist and points up at the WrestleMania sign.



- Cole sends us to a Shattered Dreams Productions video from Goldust, who confirms himself for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. We cut to Matt Hardy's response. The Woken One cuts a promo on winning the battle royal and says Goldust is scheduled for deletion later tonight. We go to commercial.



Matt Hardy vs. Goldust



Back from the break and the match is underway. Matt Hardy decks Goldust to get things started. Hardy plays to the crowd but Goldust turns it around and sends him shoulder-first into the ring post.



Goldust rocks Matt with a right and works him over with stomps. Goldust catches Hardy with a spinebuster for a 2 count. Matt turns it around and does the "delete!" shots into the turnbuckle in the corner. Matt keeps control and ducks a clothesline to hit the Side Effect for a 2 count. Goldust counters and nails a powerslam for a 2 count.



Goldust goes to the second rope and poses. Goldust drops an elbow from the top but Matt moves out of the way. Fans chant "delete!" but Goldust counters the Twist of Fate with a roll-up for 2. Matt comes back and hits the Twist of Fate for the pin.



Winner: Matt Hardy



- After the match, Matt stands tall as his music hits. Hardy goes to ringside and praises the trophy for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.



- Still to come, an exclusive sitdown interview with Renee Young and Nia Jax. We cut backstage to Alexa Bliss and Mickie James, who are taking shots at how Jax looks. They also joke on her weight and Bliss says Jax will be "blubbering in her blubber" after Bliss retains on Sunday. Also tonight, will The Undertaker answer John Cena? Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and out comes John Cena to the ring. Fans sing their own version of his theme song.



Cena says we're out of time and there's no answer, so he was wrong. Cena says silence means no in this situation. Cena says he did all he could to make it happen but now he's going to WrestleMania 34 as a fan. Cena brings up ow Michael Cole told him he should just enter the Andre Battle Royal. Cena says that's not going to happen. He talks about some of his recent big losses and says he would be taking a spot from a full-time WWE Superstar that has busted his ass all year for it. He called out The Undertaker for a last chance WrestleMania moment, one reason because it would be a match where no one else got held back. Just two larger than life Superstars duking it out at WrestleMania. Cena says it seemed perfect but things do change. He says his life drastically changed one year ago today. He sends a message to Nikki Bella and says he will be home soon. Cena says maybe this WrestleMania is the one for change. Fans start chanting Taker's name.



Cena hopes Taker hears the fans but he's not sure if he is. Cena's going to WrestleMania as a fan and he's damn proud of that. He mentions Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, Daniel Bryan finally returning to the ring, AJ Styles, even Rusev and Elias. Cena says he's genuinely proud of all the women's matches at WrestleMania because that division continually proves that success is not based on gender. Cena announces again that he is going to WrestleMania as a fan and he's proud of that. Cena wants to take a second to apologize about The Undertaker. He's tried everything to summon Taker as have the fans in each city. Cena gets the Atlanta crowd to try and get Taker to respond next. Cena gets them to try again but louder this time if they want the lightning. Cena calls on them to try again, so loud that Taker hears them from Death Valley. The crowd goes wild but there's no Taker. Fans start chanting Taker's name now.



Fans boo when Taker doesn't appear. Cena tells Taker that's 4 weeks straight of an entire audience pouring their hearts out for him and he doesn't have the decency to do anything. Cena goes on and says Taker can ignore him all he wants but the second he ignores the people, he becomes a dead man walking. Cena says it's obvious that Taker left his hat in the ring but it's clear to everyone here that he also left his balls at home. Cena plays to the crowd some more and fans chant his name. Cena's music hits and he leaves the ring. Cena shakes his head in disappointment as he marches up the ramp.



- We get another look back at tonight's opening segment with Rousey, Angle, Triple H and Stephanie.



- The announcers plug WrestleMania 34 on the WWE Network.



- Back from the break and Kurt Angle walks up on Roman Reigns backstage. Angle already has one WrestleMania match not happening, Cena vs. Taker, and doesn't need another. He brings up how Paul Heyman has promised not to incite things tonight. This leads to Reigns threatening to hit the ring if they say one wrong thing tonight. Reigns doesn't care about Angle's peace treaty. Reigns tells Angle to take the peace treaty to the same pawn shop he took his Olympic gold medals to. Reigns storms off.



- We go to the ring and JoJo introduces Elias, who has a spotlight and his guitar. Elias plays some and asks who wants to walk with him. Elias talks about everyone wanting to walk with him after WrestleMania on Sunday and brags about another sold out crowd singing his name tonight. Elias starts ripping on the Atlanta crowd next. Elias says he has the greatest performance of a lifetime scheduled for WrestleMania but right now he has a song so he needs everyone to silence their phones, hold their applause and shut their mouths. The music interrupts and out comes Heath Slater with Rhyno.



Elias vs. Heath Slater



They lock up and Elias takes it to the corner. Elias floors Slater with a big clothesline. Elias charges into the corner but Slater moves. Slater mounts offense now and get a pop. Elias comes right back with a knee to the jaw and a Drift Away for the easy win.



Winner: Elias



- After the match, Elias stands tall as his arm is raised. Elias points up at the WrestleMania sign.



- Still to come, an exclusive interview with Nia Jax. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Braun Strowman is walking backstage. He sees Curt Hawkins wearing a "Pick Me Braun" t-shirt. Hawkins wants to be Braun's partner at WrestleMania 34 to help with his win-loss record but Braun isn't interested. Braun grabs Hawkins and throws him through a wall.



- The announcers plug WrestleMania Week programming.



- We go to Renee Young's sitdown interview with Nia Jax. Jax talks about how she's disappointed in herself for how RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has gotten over on her and made her doubt herself. Jax says some of the comments from Bliss took a toll on her and hurt some of her confidence but she took a look in the mirror and told herself that she doesn't take shit. She's strong, she's confident, she's different and also big but she loves who she is. This is how God made her and what her mom gave her. Jax goes on and has a message for Bliss - she's nothing but an insecure little girl, a pathetic fly, and Jax will squash her like a bug at WrestleMania.



Mickie James and Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Dana Brooke



We go to the ring and out first comes RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss with Mickie James. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and out comes Dana Brooke. Asuka is out next. Dana and Bliss start things off, trading holds and going at it. Dana works on the arm but Bliss decks her with a right hand. Dana with the cartwheel into the corner. Dana scoops Bliss on her shoulders but Bliss slides out and drops her with a shot to the neck. Mickie tags in and takes over on Dana. Dana rolls Mickie up for a 2 count.



Fans chant for Asuka but Mickie mocks them and keeps control of Dana. Dana fights back and rams Mickie into the corner with shoulder thrusts. Mickie sends Dana down and kicks her in the face. Mickie taunts Asuka, bringing her in through the ropes but the referee backs her off. Mickie keeps control of Dana and stops her from tagging. Dana comes back and scoop slams Mickie. Dana lands on Mickie's knees and loses control once again as we return to commercial.



Back from the break and Asuka waits for the tag but Mickie has Dana grounded. Mickie breaks the hold and stomps on Dana as Bliss cheers her on. Mickie with another headlock on the mat. Dana fights up and out but Mickie drops her with a knee to the gut. Bliss tags in and slaps Dana to the mat. Bliss talks some trash and kicks Dana in the ribs. Bliss keeps control and covers for a 2 count. Bliss keeps Dana grounded with a headlock now. Asuka waits for the tag.



Dana fights up and out of the hold again. Bliss decks her and tries to tag but Dana hits a suplex. Asuka and Mickie tag in at the same time as fans cheer. Asuka unloads and hits the Hip Attack. Asuka with kicks now. Asuka with a Hip Attack to knock Bliss off the apron. Mickie tries to retreat but Asuka nails a sliding kick from the apron. Asuka brings it back in and Mickie drops her with a superkick for two close 2 counts. Mickie mounts Asuka and shows some frustration. Mickie plays to the crowd and gets booed. Mickie goes to the top but is forced to land on her feet. Asuka comes from behind and drops Mickie into the Asuka Lock for the win.



Winners: Asuka and Dana Brooke



- After the bell, Asuka's music hits but Bliss attacks her from behind. Mickie and Alexa double team Asuka now. Dana comes in for the save but they double team her as well. Bliss grabs Asuka again but the music hits and out comes Nia Jax, rushing to the ring. Jax grabs Bliss but Mickie hits her from behind. Bliss escapes the ring but Jax slams Mickie to the mat and then splashes her in the corner. Jax with a big Samoan Drop to Mickie as Bliss watches from the stage with her title. Jax stands tall and stares Bliss down as her music hits.



- Kurt Angle stops Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman backstage, begging them not to do anything drastic tonight. Heyman says he's going to talk positive about his client's opponent, trust him. We go to a break.



- Back from the break and out comes WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman. They hit the ring as other RAW Superstars fill the ramp and face the backstage area to wait for a potential Roman Reigns run-in.



Heyman takes the mic and rips Angle for not having control. Heyman does the grand introduction for his client and brags on how Lesnar ended The Undertaker's streak a few years back. Heyman says two of the Superstars who have a win over The Undertaker will clash in the WrestleMania main event on Sunday. Heyman admits Reigns deserves some respect but the truth is Lesnar will hit the F5 and pin Reigns on Sunday. That's not a prediction, it's a spoiler, it's the truth.



Heyman says if somehow Lesnar gets hurt and does lose on Sunday, then this is the last time we will see Lesnar and Heyman on RAW. Heyman says he will save his own goodbyes for social media but Lesnar will be saying hello to us from UFC. Heyman goes on and mentions how Lesnar doesn't think one guy in the back can shine his boots or hold his jock. Heyman goes on with the praise for Lesnar and says Reigns' only choice is to accept defeat on Sunday night. Heyman says Reigns' options are just like his ass, they're owned by Brock Lesnar. Heyman says Reigns will have to go home to his family on Sunday and admit he got victimized and conquered by Lesnar. Heyman says Reigns isn't the big dog against Lesnar and this isn't his yard, Reigns will just be another notch on Lesnar's title belt. Heyman says the truth is that Reigns is just Lesnar's bitch. The music hits and out comes Reigns to the stage.



Reigns walks down the ramp and the other RAW Superstars get in his way. Reigns tries to walk through them but they're not letting him, mainly The Bar and Titus O'Neil. Lesnar raises the title in the ring and taunts Reigns. Reigns asks if these full time talents are really going to protect this part time bastard. Reigns tells them to think about it. They step to the side and fans cheer. Reigns tosses the mic and marches to the ring as Lesnar waits. Lesnar warns Reigns as Reigns stares at him from ringside. Some fans chant "let's go Roman" now.



Reigns walks up the ring steps and stares at Lesnar from the apron now. Reigns enters the ring and Lesnar drops the title. They stare each other down until Lesnar slides out of the ring to boos. Lesnar grabs the title and laughs at Reigns. Lesnar grabs a steel chair and brings it into the ring. Reigns isn't backing down. Lesnar motions with the chair but Reigns nails a Superman Punch, then two more. Lesnar stumbles to his feet with the chair but Reigns drops him again with another big shot. Lesnar stumbles back to his feet again. Reigns nails a 5th Superman Punch. Lesnar is flat on his back as Reigns grabs the title and taunts Lesnar with it. Reigns raises the title high to a mixed reactions. Lesnar jumps up and nails the F5 while Reigns is looking up at the WrestleMania sign. Lesnar grabs the title and retreats to ringside with Heyman. Lesnar holds his head high and marches up the ramp as his music plays. Reigns recovers in the ring as RAW goes off the air.



