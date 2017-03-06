

LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 3/6/17

- We're live from Chicago with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.



- The music hits and out comes WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho to a big pop. JoJo introduces him.



Jericho gets a pop for shouting out Chicago, the birthplace of Y2J. Jericho says tonight Chicago is the site of the resurrection of Chris Jericho. Jericho says he screwed Kevin Owens out of the WWE Universal Title at Fastlane last night. He congratulates Bill Goldberg and says Owens had this coming because he betrayed Jericho at the Festival of Friendship. Jericho says Owens ripped his heart out, he stabbed a knife into The Back of Jericho and twisted it in, man. Jericho says he's angry, hurt and confused. He wants to know why Owens did that. Jericho calls Owens to the ring.



The music hits and out comes Owens with a mic. Fans boo as Owens speaks from the stage. Owens says he's not going to come out and give Jericho any answers after what he did last night. Jericho should know better. Jericho shuts him up and says he doesn't want any BS, he just wants to know why. Jericho asks again why Owens stabbed his best friend in the back. Owens says he didn't stab his best friend in the back because Jericho was never his best friend. Owens says he used Jericho. Triple H told him he had to do whatever he could to keep the title so he looked around for the right person. That person had to be gullible. Owens says Jericho was a perfect tool until he outlived his usefulness, which happened as soon as he accepted Goldberg's challenge on Owens' behalf. Jericho went from a tool to a burden and that's why he had to go. Fans chant for Goldberg.



Owens says he knows for a fact that he could've outsmarted Goldberg at Fastlane and that would've happened if it weren't for Jericho. Owens admits Jericho outsmarted him last night. Owens says what he did at the Festival of Friendship was spare Jericho. Owens let him walk away that night, for Jericho's family, because Owens is a good person. Owens says letting Jericho walk away that night was the biggest mistake of his career and one he won't make again. He says Jericho's biggest mistake was costing Owens the title last night. Jericho says the biggest mistake he ever made was trusting Owens. Jericho goes on and says he has a lot of friends here tonight, thousands. Fans pop for Jericho. He calls them The Friends of Jericho and tells them to cheer him on, man. Jericho poses as fans chant for him. Jericho says last night was not the end, it was just the beginning. Jericho says what started at Fastlane is the beginning of a long & winding road that leads to Owens vs. Jericho at WrestleMania 33. The crowd pops. Fans chant "yes!" now.



Owens says he will get the Universal Title back when the time is right and he was promised a rematch whenever he wants one. But ever since Jericho took his title, all he can think about is taking Jericho's title away from him. Owens says if Jericho wants him at WrestleMania, he just has to put the title on the line. Jericho agrees and the match is on. They end up brawling as Owens hits the ring. Samoa Joe appears out of nowhere and joins in on the beatdown to Jericho. The music hits and out comes Sami Zayn for the save with a steel chair. Sami goes at Joe then Owens but they beat him down. Jericho hits Joe with the chair, then Owens. Jericho with more chair shots. Owens and Sami stand tall in the ring as Jericho's music hits. Joe and Owens recover and retreat. We go to commercial.



Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens



Back from the break and Owens vs. Sami is underway after being ordered by RAW General Manager Mick Foley. Samoa Joe and Chris Jericho have been banned from ringside. They will face off later tonight.



Owens keeps control for several minutes and hits the corner cannonball. Sami ends up making a comeback and dropkicking Owens. Owens goes to the floor and Sami flies out and takes him down. Sami brings it back in the ring but Owens nails a pop-up powerbomb. Owens mounts Sami with strikes now. Owens keeps control and drops Sami's neck over his knee. Owens ends up hitting another pop-up powerbomb for the win.



Winner: Kevin Owens



- After the match, we go to replays as Owens gets up.



- Still to come, Jericho vs. Joe. Also, the new WWE Universal Champion will be here and Neville will defend the WWE Cruiserweight Title against Rich Swann. Back to commercial.



WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Rich Swann vs. Neville



Back from the break and Austin Aries has joined Cole and Graves. Rich Swann is out followed by WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. This is Swann's rematch from losing the title. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo.



The bell rings and Swann goes right to work on Neville. Swann counters and hits a dropkick. Neville goes to the floor for a breather but Swann follows and launches him into the barrier. Neville turns it around on the floor and manhandles Swann before we go to commercial.



More back and forth after the match. Swann with a kick to the head on the apron as they tangle. Swann goes to the top and hits a huge swan dive to the floor on Neville. They bring it back in and Neville decks him. Swann runs the ropes and takes Neville down with scissors. Swann keeps control and hits a Michinoku Driver for a close 2 count.



Swann goes to the top but Neville cuts him off. Neville goes for a superplex and hits it. Neville goes for the pin but Swann rolls to the floor. Neville launches Swann into the barrier and stands tall as we go back to commercial.



More back and forth after the match. Swann connects with a big kick but Neville kicks out at 2. Swann goes to the top but has to land on his feet. Swann with another kick to the head. Swann goes to the top but misses as Neville rolls out of the way. Neville with a 2 count. Neville goes right into the Rings and Swann taps out.



Winner: Neville



- After the match, Neville takes his title as we go to replays. Aries interviews Neville in the ring and asks him how it feels to be on top of the mountain. Fans chant for Aries before Neville speaks. Aries thanks Chicago and asks Neville about his last 24 hours. Neville says he's done exactly what he said he would. Neville goes on and gets the "what?!" treatment. Neville says he's laid waste to everyone and now it's obvious that there's no one on 205 Live that holds a candle to him. Aries asks Neville if there's absolutely no one at his level. Fans chant for Aries again. Aries says it sounds like the WWE Universe might disagree with Neville. A "yes!" chant starts up now. Neville says Aries can't seriously be suggesting himself. Neville says Aries must be delusional if he thinks he's even close to Neville's level. Neville is running out of patience with Aries. He tells Aries to see himself back to the announce table. Neville says this is his ring. He suggests Aries get out of the ring before he re-breaks his orbital socket. Aries says he's just trying to do his job here. Neville taunts Aries and asks him what he's going to do about it. Aries has just one more question... actually it's not so much a question, it's more a statement. Aries decks Neville and drops him to a pop. Aries hits the discus elbow and sends Neville out of the ring. Aries hits the ropes and stands tall as Neville retreats.



- Enzo Amore and Big Cass are backstage. They walk up on Cesaro and Sheamus. They joke on Enzo and Cass choking at Fastlane last night. Cass is confident they will win the titles tonight. Enzo pokes at Cesaro for his loss to Samoa Joe last week before walking off.



- Still to come, Goldberg. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and out comes the new WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg to pyro and a big pop.



Goldberg says the title belongs to the fans. He's about to reveal some information he never thought he would reveal but the CM Punk chants start up. Goldberg says, "Yeah! I hear that..." but the chants continue. Paul Heyman interrupts from the stage.



Heyman cuts a promo from the stage and reveals that he's not alone tonight. Heyman does the grand introduction for his client and out comes Brock Lesnar to a pop. The pyro hits as Heyman and Lesnar march to the ringside area. Lesnar enters the ring and they come face to face. Heyman introduces them to each other. Heyman says his client came here to shake Goldberg's hand and congratulate him on being the new Universal Champion. Heyman says Lesnar understands how happy Goldberg must be after demolishing Kevin Owens last night. He suggests the only person happier about Goldberg being champion is Lesnar. Heyman hypes the WrestleMania 33 match and says he has a spoiler - after the match there will be a new reigning, undisputed Universal Champion and his name is Brock Lesnar. Lesnar offers his hand as Heyman says people can then refer to Goldberg as Lesnar's bitch. Goldberg doesn't like that. Lesnar grabs him and nails a F5.



Goldberg tries to get up as Lesnar stands over him. Lesnar and Heyman leave the ring as Goldberg crawls to the ropes with the title. We get a replay and come back to an angry Goldberg recovering.



- We get stills from Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman at Fastlane. Braun says he will finish what he started tonight. Also, Enzo and Cass get another RAW Tag Team Title shot. Back to commercial.



RAW Tag Team Title Match: Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson



Back from the break and out comes Enzo Amore and Big Cass with promos on how they lost at Fastlane but will win the titles tonight. RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are out next.



Gallows starts off with Enzo and goes right to work. Cass comes in but Gallows keeps control and takes it to the corner. Anderson comes in but Cass gets the upperhand and works him over in the corner. Cass sends Anderson to the floor for a breather. Gallows comes in but Cass nails him. Cesaro and Sheamus appear on the stage to watch the match. The three teams exchange looks as we go to commercial.



Back from the break and Anderson is in control of Enzo. Enzo fights out of a hold but Anderson sends him to the mat. Anderson with a back drop for a 2 count. We see Cesaro and Sheamus watching at ringside. Anderson with uppercuts in the corner. Gallows tags in and keeps up the beating on Enzo. Enzo manages to get a DDT. Cass get the hot tag and unloads on the champions. Cass with fall-away slams and a splash to Anderson. Cass drops the Empire Elbow on Anderson but Gallows makes the save.



Enzo sends Gallows to the floor. Enzo runs the ropes and sends Gallows into the barrier. Cesaro's coffee gets spilled thanks to Enzo and he's not happy. He chases Enzo in the ring and chaos breaks out. The referee calls for the bell.



Winners by DQ: Enzo Amore and Big Cass



- After the bell, all three teams brawl. It comes down to Cesaro and Enzo. Sheamus floors Enzo with a Brogue Kick. Cesaro and Sheamus stand tall as Cesaro's music hits and we go to replays. Gallows and Anderson stand tall on the stage with their titles.



- Cole leads us to the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame video package for Rick Rude.



- Still to come, Bayley will discuss WrestleMania. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Mick Foley is between Sheamus & Cesaro and Enzo & Cass as they argue. Foley makes a tag match for next week's RAW with the winners facing Gallows and Anderson at WrestleMania 33. Foley says in the mean time, he's going to try to have a nice day. Stephanie McMahon appears and says if Foley wants to have a nice day he'll follow her to her office.



Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari



We go to the ring and out comes Akira Tozawa while Ariya Daivari waits in the ring. Austin Aries is not out for commentary. We see video of his segment with Neville from earlier.



They shake hands first. The bell rings and they lock up. Back and forth to start until Daivari takes control. Tozawa hits the snap German out of nowhere for the quick win.



Winner: Akira Tozawa



- After the match, Tozawa takes the mic and calls Brian Kendrick out to fight. Kendrick comes out to the stage and can't believe Tozawa still wants to fight after all this. Kendrick says he can't make any promises on a match but he will have an answer on 205 Live tomorrow. Kendrick delivers another cryptic lesson and walks to the back.



- Still to come, Jericho vs. Joe. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and out comes The New Day with their new ice cream bike cart.



Xavier Woods introduces The New Day Pop Cycle. Kofi Kingston mentions New Day Pops, which may be the name of their ice cream coming out. Big E hypes the next match as we see The Shining Stars waiting in the ring.



The Shining Stars vs. The New Day



Primo and Epico wait as it will be Kofi Kingston and Big E representing The New Day.



The Shining Stars get some offense early on but The New Day hits The Midnight Hour for the easy win.



Winners: The New Day



- After the match, The New Day celebrates.



- The announcers lead us to a Women's History Month video for WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita.



- Still to come, Bayley is here. Back to commercial.



