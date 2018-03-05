





Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Results 3/5/18

By

Mar 5, 2018 - 7:55:47 PM



By Marc Middleton Mar 5, 2018 - 7:55:47 PM



- We go right to the ring and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle.



Angle thanks everyone and wants to get serious. He says Triple H suckerpunched him last week. Angle calls Triple H out to the ring and says he doesn't care if he's the COO of the company, he wants Triple H to come out and face him like a man. Fans pop. The music hits and out comes RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon instead.



Stephanie tells Kurt to calm down and says Triple H isn't even here yet. Fans boo. Stephanie says that's the truth. Stephanie talks about Angle's family and says his alimony payment must be high. She talks about how he's an Olympic gold medalist, a WWE Hall of Famer and so on. She asks if those accolades are paying the bills right now. They don't. But being RAW GM does, is that correct? Stephanie tells Angle to think about these things. Plus, her husband was provoked last week. She goes on and blames Angle for almost ruining their big signing and blames Angle for Ronda Rousey putting Triple H through a table. Stephanie tells Angle to know his role and just make the matches, use your head. The music interrupts and out comes Rousey to a pop.



Rousey hits the ring and hugs Angle before Stephanie offers her hand for a shake. Fans chant for Rousey. Rousey says what Stephanie did to Angle last week was enlightening. They go back and forth, and Stephanie talks about how everything WWE has done for Rousey, including giving her the big debut at WrestleMania 34. Rousey brings up how her contract lets her pick the opponent for WrestleMania. Stephanie says as long as it is an active member of the RAW roster. Stephanie calls for a drum roll. Rousey picks Stephanie as her opponent. Fans pop and a "yes!" chant starts up. Stephanie says she's not a member of the active rost... the music interrupts and out comes Triple H.



Triple H says this is not going to happen, Angle needs to take off his medals, stop being a tough guy and start doing his job. Triple H says Stephanie is an executive of this company. Angle thought Triple H wasn't here tonight. Angle says Stephanie has a WWE contract for her job as an executive but she also has a contract to work as a WWE Superstar. Angle says he makes the matches and Ronda will be facing Stephanie at WrestleMania. Fans pop. Angle says he knows someone else with a second contract - Triple H. Angle says he warned Triple H after Survivor Series. Angle makes he and Rousey vs. The Authority. Fans pop. Stephanie gets in Angle's face and talks trash. She goes to slap Angle but Rousey grabs her arm and stops her. Triple H tells everyone to calm down, it doesn't need to go down this way. Tripe H tries for a cheap shot on Angle but it's blocked. Angle unloads on Triple H and drops him. Angle applies the ankle lock but Triple H kicks him into the turnbuckles. Stephanie decks Rousey from behind and drops her. Rousey gets right back up but Stephanie retreats from the ring area through the crowd. Rousey stares her down from the ring. Triple H and Rousey stare each other down now. Angle blocks a Pedigree from Triple H and drops him for the ankle lock. Triple H reaches and Stephanie helps pull him to safety from under the bottom rope. Officials are out now to help. Rousey pulls Stephanie into the ring by her hair and stalks her. Rousey drops Stephanie and stands tall with Angle as his music plays. The Authority recovers at ringside as Angle and Rousey raise their arms on the stage.



- Still to come, John Cena will be here. Also, Asuka vs. Nia Jax.



- We see referees helping Triple H and Stephanie up in the ring. We go to commercial.



Asuka vs. Nia Jax



Back from the break and out first comes the undefeated Asuka. Nia Jax is out next.



The bell rings and they go at it. Jax overpowers Asuka and works her over. Jax with a big headbutt now. Jax tosses Asuka across the ring and she ends up out on the floor. We go backstage to Charly Caruso with RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, who is confident about tonight being Nia's night as Asuka's luck will finally run out. Bliss says Jax will not only end Asuka's streak, she might end her career. Jax and Asuka fight back into the ring now. Jax with a backbreaker.



Jax scoops Asuka for another backbreaker but Asuka counters into a submission. Jax breaks it and sends Asuka back into the corner. Jax approaches and eats a kick. Jax stomps but Asuka fights back. Asuka goes to the top but Jax rocks her. Jax spins Asuka around and drops her from up high. We go to commercial.



Back from the break and Nia continues to dominate. Asuka gets in a Shining Wizard for a close 2 count. More back and forth between the two. Jax ends up catching Asuka in a Samoan Drop but she makes a weak count for 2. Jax presses Asuka high and drops her in the center of the ring.



Jax goes for the big leg drop but Asuka moves out of the way. Jax comes over but Asuka pulls her into the armbar in the middle of the ring. Jax starts to power up with the hold still locked but Asuka pulls her back down and tightens it. Jax powers up and slams Asuka into the turnbuckles but the hold is still locked. Jax goes down again and the hold is still applied. Jax powers up once again but Asuka brings her back to the mat, the hold still locked in. Jax finally taps for the finish.



Winner: Asuka



- After the match, we see Alexa Bliss backstage looking worried. Jax is still down on her back in the ring as Asuka makes her exit. Fans applaud as Jax slowly gets to her feet, clutching her arm. Jax heads to the back.



- Still to come, a look at John Cena's Road to WrestleMania 34. Back to commercial.



The Revival vs. The Bar



Back from the break and The Revival is in the ring. Out next come RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar for this non-title match. If The Revival wins, they will face The Bar at WrestleMania 34.



Scott Dawson starts off with Sheamus. They go to the mat and trade holds. Sheamus drops Dawson with a big shoulder. The Bar shows off some. Sheamus takes Dawson to the corner for a bit of double teaming as Cesaro tags in. Dawson tries to escape for a tag but Sheamus comes back in and stops him. Sheamus takes Dawson to the apron and drops Dash Wilder as he comes over. Dawson turns it around and unloads on Sheamus, dropping him over the top rope. Dawson comes back in and Sheamus scoops him on his shoulders. Dash tags in and The Revival double teams Sheamus for a 2 count. Cesaro tags in but The Revival double teams him for a 2 count as Dawson tags back in. The Bar regroups on the floor as we go back to commercial.



Back from the break and The Bar double teams Dawson for a 2 count as Cesaro tags back in. Dawson goes at it with Sheamus now, hitting a jawbreaker as Dash tags in. They double team Sheamus and unload in their corner. Dawson tags back in and stomps away on Sheamus while Dash holds him down. Dawson with another 2 count. Sheamus and Dawson trade stiff shots now but Dawson keeps control, working on the shoulder.



Sheamus backdrops Dawson, allowing Cesaro to tag. Cesaro comes in with shots for both but Dawson catches him with a DDT for a 2 count. Sheamus tags back in and unloads on Dawson, sending him into the corner with a high knee. Cesaro tags in but Dash provides a distraction on the apron, allowing Dawson to turn it around. Sheamus runs into the ring post and gets sent tot he floor. Dawson climbs up and hits a superplex to Cesaro. Dash follows up with a Frog Splash in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Dash can't believe Cesaro kicked out.



Dawson tags back in for the double team but Sheamus nails Dash with a Brogue Kick, sending him to the floor. Dawson fights off Sheamus but Cesaro grabs him for The Neutralizer. Cesaro covers for the pin and the win.



Winners: The Bar



- After the match, The Bar celebrates as we go to replays.



- Still to come, John Cena will be here live. Graves leads us to an exclusive preview of the new "Strangers: Prey at Night" horror movie. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and we get a WWE Ride Along promo.



- We go right to the ring and out comes John Cena to a mixed reaction.



The announcers plug WWE Fastlane as Cena hits the ring. Cena says he's here on RAW to talk to all of us about SmackDown. Some fans boo. Cena understands that's a difficult subject and some won't want to hear what he has to say, but he suggests they listen. Cena says he has found his Road to WrestleMania 34 and that's why he's here tonight. Kurt Angle granted Cena the time to speak tonight because even he recognizes the importance of Fastlane. Cena talks about recognizing the privilege he has as the only free agent of WWE. Cena brings up the Six-Pack Challenge and says there's no way WWE Champion AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens or Sami Zayn will let him say what he has to say tonight, interrupted.



Cena brings up how he will break a record on Sunday by becoming the 17-time world champion. It's a tough subject but it's reality. Cena declares that he will win the WWE Title for the 17th time at Fastlane. Cena says all records are made to be broken, even the ones we hold so very close. Cena says he will do this because this is his only Road to WrestleMania. Cena says he's been smothered in criticism lately, saying he's been handed everything and saying he only stands here to hold people back. Cena says he was not given success, he was given a chance, and he used that to defeat AJ in the middle of the ring to earn the spot. Cena goes on and says he will never be the one to hold anyone back. Cena says the critics will be everywhere after he wins on Sunday, saying he robbed AJ of his WrestleMania moment. Cena encourages AJ to make a bigger moment by using his rematch for a Triple Threat at WrestleMania - Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ vs. Cena. The music interrupts and out comes Goldust.



Goldust quotes an old movie and says he could've been a contender, he could've been someone but he's a bum. Goldust enters the ring with Cena now. Goldust goes on about dreaming of sharing the spotlight at WrestleMania and says that dream begins with Goldust stopping Cena from going to WrestleMania. Goldust says his dreams never have a happy ending, they're all taken from him. Goldust goes on and says he's taking control of this silver screen as Cena's new director. Goldust says Cena's dreams will certainly be... shattered tonight. Cena goes to speak but Goldust drops him with a right hand. Fans cheer as we go to commercial.



Goldust vs. John Cena



Back from the break and the match is underway as Goldust poses over Cena.



Cena fights back but Goldust drops him for a 2 count. Goldust keeps control and works Cena around the ring. Goldust with another inverted atomic drop. Goldust goes on and keeps Cena down, taunting him and rubbing on him while they're down. Cena gets fired up and looks to come back but Goldust catches him in a powerslam for a 2 count.



Goldust with more offense as Cena tries to fight back. Goldust ends up delivering a low blow. Fans do dueling chants for Cena now. Cena looks to make a comeback. He hits the shoulders off the ropes and the big slam. Cena nails the Five Knuckle Shuffle and then the Attitude Adjustment for the win.



Winner: John Cena



- After the match, Cena hits the corners and celebrates as the announcers plug the Fastlane main event. Cena continues the celebration and heads to the back.



- Kurt Angle is backstage on the phone when Elias walks in with a guitar. Elias suggests Angle cancels the Symphony of Destruction match for tonight. Elias heard there will be instruments placed around to use as weapons and he believes music should bring us together, not tear us apart. Angle thinks about it for a second and says he's not canceling the match. Angle says it's up to Elias what happens out there tonight. Angle makes it a Falls Count Anywhere match now.



- Still to come, the third annual Mizzie Awards. Also, Paul Heyman will respond to Roman Reigns.



- We see Bayley walking backstage. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and Cole leads us to the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame video package for Hillbilly Jim.



Bayley vs. Mandy Rose



Back from a break and out comes Bayley to the ring as Charly Caruso waits. Charly asks about her recent snub to Sasha Banks but before she can get it out, the music interrupts and out comes Absolution - Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Paige congratulates Bayley on finally growing a backbone but says she's still a stupid little kid. Paige goes on about strength in numbers and says life in WWE would be easier for Bayley if she had back up. Paige sends Mandy and Sonya to the ring as the Absolution music hits.



Mandy starts off with Bayley by locking up in the middle of the ring. They trade holds and Rose nails a dropkick into the corner. Mandy with some trash talking. Rose works on the arm now but Bayley tries to fight back. Rose rams Bayley back into the corner and slams her for a 2 count. Bayley rams Rose back into the opposite corner and charges in with an elbow. Rose retreats to the floor and regroups with Absolution. We go to commercial.



Back from the break and Rose has Bayley grounded in the ring. Rose with more offense and a big right hand for another 2 count. Bayley tries to fight back and goes for a backslide but Rose avoids it. Rose ends up hitting a big running knee for a close 2 count.



Mandy keeps control and covers for another 2 count. Bayley counters a slingshot and drops Rose over the second rope. Bayley with clotheslines and more offense now as she unloads. Bayley slams Rose's head into the turnbuckles over and over. Bayley with a side suplex out of the corner. Bayley goes to the second rope but Deville gets on the pron for a distraction. Bayley still nails the elbow on Rose. Deville gets back on the apron and Rose rolls her up for a 2 count. Bayley rolls Rose right back up for the pin.



Winner: Bayley



- After the bell, Rose and Deville immediately double team Bayley and beat her down. Sasha Banks runs down to make the save. Absolution retreats as Sasha stands tall in the ring. Sasha raises Bayley's arm and turns to leave as her music hits. Sasha approaches for a hug but Bayley wants none of it. Bayley leaves the ring while Sasha looks upset.



- Still to come, Elias vs. Strowman in a Symphony of Destruction match.



- Cole leads us to a Women's History Month video on Eunice Kennedy Shriver. Back to commercial.



- Back from a break and we see how Asuka defeated Nia Jax earlier. Jax is backstage icing her arm now. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss appears with Mickie James. Bliss tells Mickie she's got this. Bliss sits down beside her friend and says she knows how bad she feels, how disappointed in herself she is. Bliss says she's never seen Jax give up like this and it must be so embarrassing. Bliss goes on taking subtle shots at Jax, saying she might not be on the WrestleMania card but she will be next year. Bliss talks about how Jax has been bullied her whole life because she was always the outcast. Bliss even sees how people look at her in the airport now. Jax starts crying. Bliss tells Jax to not let this be her downfall because everyone will lose respect for her. We go back to the announcers as Jax cries. Graves believes Bliss has her heart in the right place, even though her words were rough around the edges.



- The announcers look at Ronda Rousey's weekend induction into the International Sports Hall of Fame and her opening RAW segment with Kurt Angle and The Authority, which confirmed the big tag team match at WrestleMania 34.



- We see what happened last week between Elias and Braun Strowman. We get a backstage video from Braun, who says he is not finished with Elias and Elias will get these hands tonight... as well as these keys, these drums and anything else he can get his hands on. Braun says tonight begins the extinction of Elias. We see Elias backstage walking with his guitar. Back to commercial.



Symphony of Destruction Match: Elias vs. Braun Strowman



Back from the break and Elias is on the stage with a piano. We see other musical instruments set up around the arena. JoJo goes over the rules for the match - falls count anywhere, no disqualifications. Elias plays the piano and sings his latest song. He also plays the drums for a bit. He knocks his opponent as he takes his guitar and plays while walking to the ring, asking fans to shut their mouths. Elias gets heat by dissing Milwaukee and singing about how there's nothing Braun can do to him. Braun calls for a proper introduction as he enters the ring - the lights off and a word from JoJo. The lights come back on and Elias is nowhere to be seen. We see Elias running through the crowd to the back now.



Elias runs through the backstage area and keeps looking over his shoulder. Elias enters a car in the back and starts it up. He tries to drive away in reverse but the car isn't moving. The camera shows Braun lifting the back wheels off the ground. Braun yells about not being finished with Elias. Elias gets out and runs back into the arena as Braun chases him.



The bell rings as Elias comes stumbling back to the stage. Braun is right behind him. Braun works Elias over and brings him into the ring for more punishment. Braun with a big running splash in the corner and then a big clubbing blow to the chest. Braun stands tall and fans pop. Braun scoops Elias for the powerslam but Elias slides out and goes to work on the knee. Elias grabs his guitar and smashes it over Braun's back. Elias with rights and lefts now. Elias takes Braun off his feet after charging. Elias goes to the top and hits a flying elbow drop for a 1 count as Braun sends him flying.



Elias goes for Drift Away but Braun overpowers and rocks him with a right hand, sending him out to the floor. Braun follows and works Elias up the ramp now. Braun clears the announce table and brings Elias over as fans cheer. Braun scoops Elias for a powerslam through the announce table but Elias rakes his eyes ad slides out. Braun shoves Elias into the LED wall. Braun beats Elias around the stage near the instruments now. Fans cheer as Braun picks up the big bass and smashes it over the back of Elias. Braun puts Elias under the piano and starts banging on the keys. Braun lifts part of the piano and slams it down on top of Elias. Braun moves the piano out of the way and pins Elias on the stage for the win.



Winner: Braun Strowman



- After the match, Braun yells out and raises his arm as his music hits. Braun with some trash talking as we see officials out checking on Elias. We go to replays. Paramedics have Elias in a neck brace now. They load him up on a stretcher as we get another replay of the finish.



- Still to come, Paul Heyman is here. Also, the 3rd annual Mizzie Awards. Back to commercial.



Bray Wyatt vs. Rhyno



Back from the break and out comes Bray Wyatt to the ring. Rhyno waits in the ring. Heath Slater is also out with his partner.



The bell rings and Rhyno attacks, unloading on Wyatt and taking him to the corner. Wyatt turns it around with a kick and drops Rhyno. Wyatt hangs out of the ring and taunts Slater at ringside. Wyatt comes back to Rhyno and pounds on him. Wyatt delivers Sister Abigail for the quick & easy win.



Winner: Bray Wyatt



- After the match, Slater comes in to check on his partner but Wyatt crawls on top of Rhyno and stares at Slater, forcing him back out of the ring. We go to replays. Wyatt takes the mic and calls Matt Hardy to come out and show his face, calling him a coward. Fans chant "delete!" now. Wyatt says The Final Deletion and The Great War are far from over. Matt appears on the big screen and says he concurs, The Great War is far from over but if Wyatt wants to clash again, it cannot be contained inside WWE, it must happen at The Hardy Compound. We see video of Hardy and his Vanguard1 drone on the grounds of The Hardy Compound. Hardy calls for The Ultimate Deletion. Wyatt looks on from the ring and smiles.



- We see The Miz backstage walking. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is in the ring with Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. Miz welcomes us to the third annual Mizzie Awards. He knocks the Oscars and goes into tonight's awards.



The first category is Superstar Who Is Best At Patting Themselves On The Back. The nominees are Seth Rollins for bragging about his lengthy performance in a match he lost, Kurt Angle for finally being a good father to Jason Jordan after 29 years, Finn Balor for holding the WWE Universal Title for less than 24 hours. And the winner is... it's a tie between Balor and Rollins. Miz says they will not be able to accept their awards because they were not invited. The next Mizzie is for Worst Decision By A RAW General Manager. The nominees are Kurt Angle for bringing his bastard son to RAW, Kurt Angle for letting Seth Rollins and Finn Balor into the Elimination Chamber match, Kurt Angle for failing to name a WrestleMania opponent for The Miz. The winner is... Kurt Angle. Miz says Kurt cannot accept the award because he's too busy sucking up to Ronda Rousey. Miz says having a Mizzie on your record will help when he's out of a job the day after WrestleMania.



Miz says now is the time where he likes to take a break for a Lifetime Achievement Mizzie. Miz says this award goes to the man who is a workhorse for WWE, the man who is 55 days away from breaking Pedro Morales' record... the music interrupts and out comes Seth Rollins. Rollins says the good people of Milwaukee were begging for someone to interrupt Miz because he's dragging. The music interrupts again and out comes Finn Balor to stand with Rollins on the stage. Rollins asks Balor if he's done and says that's two weeks in a row now. Balor says he's not here to follow Rollins, he's here to do one better... Miz interrupts and says neither of them deserve to be his WrestleMania challenger. Miz runs them both down for being losers. Miz proposes a 3-on-2 handicap match for tonight and fans pop. Rollins and Balor accept the challenge and head to the ring. Rollins and Balor enter the ring as their opponents scramble. Back to commercial.



3-on-2 Handicap Match: The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel vs. Finn Balor and Seth Rollins



Back from the break and Axel locks up with Balor to start. Axel works Balor over but Balor turns it around and tags Rollins in. Rollins comes in off the second rope for the quick double team. Dallas comes in but Rollins ends up taking him and Axel down, then scaring Miz off the apron. Dallas takes a dropkick but domes right back and beats Rollins down in the corner. Miz tags in with offense and a pin attempt but Rollins kicks out at 2. Axel is legal now as he keeps Rollins down in the middle of the ring. Axel with a 2 count as he keeps Rollins grounded with a knee to the back now. Axel dropkicks Rollins and stands tall to talk some trash.



Dallas comes back in with more offense to Rollins. Dallas drops Rollins on his head and keeps him grounded with a headlock. Fans try to rally for Rollins. Rollins fights up and out. Dallas runs into a boot and misses a clothesline. Balor tags in and comes in off the ropes. Balor unloads on Dallas. Miz and Axel get sent off the apron. Balor with chops to Dallas in the corners now. Balor brings Dallas from the top to the mat with an enziguri. Miz distracts Balor and Balor follows him to the floor. Axel is waiting to floor Balor. Dallas follows up and drops him on the floor again. Miz talks trash to Balor as we return to commercial.



Back from the break and Balor drops Axel with an overhead kick. Rollins and Miz tag in at the same time. Rollins springboards in and goes right to work on the champion. Rollins drops Miz with a big knee to the head. Rollins with a splash in the corner. Rollins hits a suplex and holds it for the Falcon Arrow for a 2 count. Balor is down on the floor as Rollins cranks up for a kick. Rollins kicks Miz and knocks Dallas off the apron. Miz comes from behind but Rollins kicks out of the roll up. Rollins ends up dropping Miz with a kick to the jaw but Axel breaks it up at 2.



Rollins sends Axel to the floor with Dallas. Rollins ducks a Miz clothesline and nails a suicide dive to take down The Miztourage on the floor. Miz gets sent out to the floor next. Rollins runs the ropes for a dive but Balor tags himself in. They argue. Balor ends up launching himself to take down Axel and Dallas. Balor with a Slingblade to Miz now. Balor with the big dropkick. Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace but Rollins tags himself in. Rollins hits the Blackout stomp on Miz for the pin.



Winners: Seth Rollins and Finn Balor



- After the match, Kurt Angle comes out to announce a Triple Threat for the IC Title at WrestleMania 34 - Balor vs. Rollins vs. Miz.



- The announcers plug the WWE Network and WWE Fastlane.



- Still to come, Paul Heyman is here. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Graves is talking when the USA Network abruptly ends RAW and begins their next program. The feed cuts back to RAW after a minute or two. Paul Heyman is coming out with the WWE Universal Title in hand. Heyman lays the title in the ring and has a message from his client, champion Brock Lesnar.



Heyman starts talking about Roman Reigns and the WrestleMania 34 main event. Heyman gives Reigns props for defeating The Undertaker last year at WrestleMania, saying it was the biggest win of Reigns' career. Heyman says Reigns won't be beating Lesnar at this WrestleMania and won't be taking the title. Heyman says if Reigns doesn't like what he's saying, he can do something about it on next week's RAW because The Beast will be here. Heyman mentions Reigns family members Afa and Sika, saying Reigns can seek out a new title to challenge for after WrestleMania because this one belongs to Lesnar. Heyman recalls how Reigns came out last week and called Lesnar a bitch. Heyman raises the title and says this is Lesnar's bitch... she belongs to him. Heyman says Reigns is eye-balling Lesnar's bitch but he can't have her. Heyman goes on about Reigns wanting to become champion because of his bloodline, and says Reigns won't have to pry the title from Lesnar's cold dead hands, he will have to take it from Lesnar's hot, competitive fingers. Heyman goes on about how the title means you are the best, the biggest dog in the yard. Heyman says it's not how bad you want the title, it's how bad the title wants you. Heyman goes on about the sacrifices you make being champion and says his client will be here next week so Reigns can say whatever he wants to say to his face. Heyman says Reigns has learned by now that he doesn't want to shoot on the mic with Heyman or shoot in the ring with Lesnar.



The music interrupts and out comes Reigns. Reigns slowly marches to the ring as Heyman looks on. Reigns has some words with Heyman. Heyman picks the title up and hands Reigns a mic. Reigns says he said some harsh but true things last week. Reigns thought Brock would be here this week but instead he sent Heyman for his rebuttal. Reigns says Lesnar really is a bitch. Reigns is just asking that Lesnar show up. The fans just want their champion to show up to work, he says. Reigns says they all just want Lesnar to want to be here. Reigns says he will be here next week as well and Brock can say anything he wants to his face but Lesnar better come dressed to fight, not dressed for some promo segment. Reigns' music hits as Heyman leaves the ring. RAW goes off the air with Reigns staring Heyman down.



