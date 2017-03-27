

*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 3/27/17

Mar 27, 2017 - 7:45:06 PM



By Marc Middleton Mar 27, 2017 - 7:45:06 PM



- We're live from Philadelphia with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight's WrestleMania 33 go-home edition of RAW.



- We go right to the ring and out comes RAW Women's Champion Bayley. She's hype for WrestleMania and talks about her title defense now being an Elimination Match. The music interrupts and out comes Charlotte Flair with a mic.



Charlotte talks about how Sasha Banks used Bayley to get back into the title picture. Charlotte blames Sasha for her not having the title right now. Charlotte rants on how Bayley will leave WrestleMania with nothing - no title, no friends and no future. Charlotte goes on until Sasha interrupts next. She works the mic before a minute before Nia Jax interrupts next. She mocks them for their high school drama and how they trade the title back and forth. She calls them pathetic. Nia says the title will have a permanent home after Sunday when she eliminates everyone. Charlotte talks more trash until Sasha decks her and a brawl breaks out. We go to commercial.



Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax



Back from the break and we've got a match. Charlotte and Sasha tumble through the ropes and go at it on the floor. Sasha brings it back in the ring but Charlotte kicks her. More back and forth now. Bayley and Nia go at it but Nia won't go down. Bayley tries to fight back but Charlotte assists Nia. Charlotte works over Bayley in the corner now.



Bayley takes Charlotte to the mat for a 2 count. Bayley misses a crossbody from the second rope and Charlotte turns it back around. Charlotte unloads with strikes and covers for a 2 count. Charlotte wastes some time and goes for the Figure Four but Bayley kicks her out of the ring. Charlotte comes back in but can't stop the tag. Sasha unloads on Charlotte and catches a kick. Sasha keeps control and goes to the top for a crossbody and a 2 count. Nia ends up coming back in and blasting Sasha from the apron to the floor. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and Charlotte is in control of Sasha. Nia tags in and drops elbows to keep Sasha down. Nia keeps Sasha grounded on the mat now. Charlotte comes back in to keep up the punishment to Sasha. Charlotte with a backbreaker now. Sasha finally fights them off and gets Bayley the hot tag. Bayley unloads on Charlotte and gets riled up. Bayley with corner moves until she runs into a big knee. Charlotte misses but Bayley suplexes her for a 2 count.



Charlotte ends up getting the Figure Eight going but Sasha makes the save. Sasha sends Nia to the floor and leaps off but Nia catches her. Sasha counters and Nia goes face first into the ring post. Charlotte stops Sasha from coming back in but ends up getting hit with a Bayley-to-Belly for the win.



Winners: Bayley and Sasha Banks



- After the match, Sasha and Bayley stand tall with the WrestleMania 33 banner hanging high. Nia comes from behind and lays them both out. Nia drops a leg drop on Sasha and hits Bayley with the Samoan Drop. Nia waits as Charlotte gets up now. Nia runs her over and stands tall. Nia grabs the RAW Women's Title and raises it after taking a look at the WrestleMania banner. She leaves as her music hits and we go to replays.



- We get a quick look at the Seth Rollins - Triple H feud for WrestleMania 33. Will Rollins be here tonight and is he willing to sign the "Hold Harmless Agreement" in order to fight on Sunday? Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and the announcers plug the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame red carpet pre-show and induction ceremony for this weekend. The one-hour encore presentation will air on the USA Network next week.



- We get a look at Stephanie McMahon firing Mick Foley from his job as RAW General Manager last week. Charly Caruso is backstage with Sami Zayn. She asks him how it feels with his mentor Foley gone. It's been a rough week and feels different without Foley's presence but Sami believes they need to keep pushing on in his honor. Sami announces that he will be in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33. He knows Foley will be watching at home, so he dedicates the match to Foley. Stephanie appears and agrees with Sami - things are different now. Sami says you have to earn your way under her rule now. She says she wants the Andre trophy on RAW so she needs the best of the best. She makes Sami vs. Kevin Owens in a No DQ match for tonight. If Sami wins, he gets the battle royal spot but if he can't get the job done, he will join Foley in the unemployment line and be fired.



Austin Aries vs. Noam Dar



Back to the ring and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is out for commentary. His WrestleMania 33 opponent Austin Aries is out first to the ring. Noam Dar is out next with Alicia Fox.



Fans chant for Aries as the bell starts. The bell rings and Aries immediately nails a corner dropkick. Dar rolls right to the floor to regroup as Aries points up at Neville. We go to commercial with Aries fired up.



Back from the break and Dar is now in control as Alicia cheers him on. Aries fights out of the corner but Dar whips him hard into the turnbuckles. Dar with an uppercut for a 2 count. Aries makes a comeback but drops Dar on his face, which may have been a botch. Aries keeps up the offense and drops an elbow. Aries counters and kicks Dar to the floor. Aries runs the ropes and launches himself into Dar on the floor. Aries brings it back into the ring and hits a neckbreaker over the top rope.



Alicia distracts Aries from the floor. Dar comes from behind with a roll-up for a 2 count. Aries catches Dar with the big elbow and the discus elbow. Aries then sends a message to Neville before applying the Last Chancery. Dar taps out.



Winner: Austin Aries



- After the match, Aries stands tall and stares up at Neville.



- We get a look back at Michael Cole's interview with Triple H from last week. Rollins is here as we see him walking backstage with a crutch. Back to commercial.



