WWE Monday Night RAW Results 3/19/18

Mar 19, 2018 - 8:00:20 PM



By Marc Middleton Mar 19, 2018 - 8:00:20 PM



- We go right to the ring and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle as JoJo does the introduction.



Angle welcomes us and says he has some bad news to start - Roman Reigns is still suspended and he will not be here tonight. Fans cheer. Angle adds that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has not made it to the arena yet but Vince McMahon has assured him that The Beast will be here. Angle brings up Braun Strowman winning last week's tag team battle royal without a partner. Angle goes on about Braun but Reigns comes walking through the crowd, staring Angle down. Some fans boo as Reigns walks into the ring.



Angle asks what Reigns is doing here and says he's trespassing, adding that security is ready for him. Reigns asks who cares as Lesnar hasn't been here week after week, and someone has to be here to represent the WrestleMania 34 main event. Reigns asks where Lesnar is. Angle was told he was running a little late. Angle tells Reigns to be patient as he will get his hands on Lesnar in a few weeks but Reigns doesn't care. Reigns says this is Dallas, he's made a lot of memories here and he's not leaving until he makes another tonight. Reigns grabs a steel chair and takes a seat in the ring, telling Angle to go in the back and do whatever he has to do to make it right. Angle walks to the back and Reigns takes his seat. We see men dressed in US Marshalls gear uniforms walking out now.



Reigns stands up as the Marshalls enter the ring and read him his Miranda rights. Reigns warns the officers not to touch him but he's placed in handcuffs, being arrested for trespassing. He looks to be leaving with them but he lays them all out instead. The music hits and out comes the WWE Universal Champion with Paul Heyman.



Lesnar rushes the ring and Reigns waits, still in handcuffs. Lesnar nails a big suplex and goes to work on Reigns with steel chair shots. Some fans boo. Officials come down to ringside but Lesnar keeps hitting Reigns. Lesnar launches Reigns with a German suplex as Heyman looks on from ringside, holding the title. Lesnar continues the assault and lands another German. Lesnar with another chair shot. Lesnar leaves the ring but comes back to deliver more steel chair shots while Reigns is down and cuffed. Lesnar leaves but comes back to the ring again. The Beast scoops Reigns for a big F5 this time. Lesnar marches up the ramp with the title as his music hits now. Paramedics come rushing past him with a stretcher. Officials and paramedics tend to Reigns in the ring now, loading him up on a stretcher. A "you deserve it" chant starts up from the crowd as Reigns is strapped onto the stretcher and taken away. They just get Reigns out of the ring when the music hits and out comes Lesnar again.



Lesnar knocks the stretcher over with Reigns still strapped to it. Lesnar talks some trash and drags the stretcher over. Reigns is yelling in pain, still strapped in and cuffed. Lesnar walks up the ramp to a mixed reaction as his music starts back up. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and we see what just happened with Lesnar destroying Reigns. We see Reigns being stretchered into an ambulance in the backstage area. The announcers play up the seriousness of the situation.



- We get a video package showing the events leading to tonight's Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss match along with other recent happenings with Bliss and Nia Jax.



Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss



We go to the ring and out comes RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss with Mickie James for this non-title match. We go to commercial.



Back from the break and Bliss is in the ring with Mickie. Bliss gets heat from the crowd but finally speaks. She admits what she said about Nia Jax was wrong last week. She didn't know everyone would be listening but it was just girl talk with Mickie.



Bliss says she got carried away in the moment and said some things she shouldn't have and there's nothing else to say but... she's sorry. Bliss says she sincerely apologizes but the boos continues. She sincerely apologizes... that she didn't speak the truth sooner. Let's be honest, Bliss doesn't apologize and the word sorry isn't in her vocabulary. She has no remorse. She says Jax was humiliated in front of the entire world and Bliss loved every second of it. Mickie laughs it up. Bliss says she never liked Nia, she used Nia. She likes that line and repeats it. Bliss goes on dissing Jax and thanks Mickie for letting her vent because she feels much better. Bliss says she feels like dead weight has been lifted off her, like she just dropped 300 pounds of pathetic loser. Fans boo. Bliss tells them to save their boos for someone continues. Bliss says now that she's done with Jax, she can now do what she's meant to do - end Asuka's undefeated streak. The music hits and out comes The Empress of Tomorrow. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and the match is underway. Back and forth to start. Bliss takes control and Asuka ends up out on the floor. Bliss follows and works Asuka around. Bliss brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Bliss keeps Asuka down. Asuka fights back but Bliss dropkicks her and turns it back around. Asuka mounts some offense and hits a Hip Attack. Asuka with more offense and a knee to the face. Asuka drops Bliss again for a 2 count.



Asuka goes to the top but Mickie provides a distraction. Bliss takes advantage and drops Asuka with a right hand. Bliss kicks Asuka out of the ring. Mickie attacks Asuka as Bliss has the referee distracted. Bliss brings it back in for a 2 count. Bliss keeps Asuka grounded again but fans are rallying for her. Bliss shows frustration after more offense and another kick out by Asuka. Bliss sends Asuka back to the floor as we return to commercial.



Back from the break and they tangle in the corner. Bliss counters and brings Asuka to the mat for a 2 count. Bliss with more offense. Asuka looks to make a comeback and rolls Bliss up for 2. Asuka with an ankle lock now. Bliss grabs for the bottom rope but Asuka pulls her back. Mickie tries to assist Bliss but the referee sees her. Bliss finally gets the bottom rope and the hold is broken. Mickie checks on Bliss on the floor now.



Back from the break and Bliss ends up selling the ankle injury on the floor. Mickie grabs the title and checks on her. Mickie helps Bliss to the back as the referee counts her out.



Winner by Count Out: Asuka



- After the match, Nia Jax ends up running down and taking out Mickie at ringside. Jax chases Bliss now. Bliss goes over the barrier into the crowd but Jax grabs her by her hair. Bliss nails her and eventually breaks free. Jax goes back to the ringside area and floors Mickie again. Bliss looks to be free in the crowd but Jax chases her again as they disappear to the back.



- Still to come, John Cena wants an answer from The Undertaker. Braun Strowman is up next. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and we get a look at Braun Strowman's battle royal win last week.



- Kurt Angle is on the phone when Alexa Bliss storms in. She wants Nia Jax suspended, no - she wants Jax arrested. Angle has had enough arrests tonight and is tired of people telling him what to do. He's also not happy about Alexa's insults at Jax because his daughter and other girls around the world heard her. Angle says the RAW Women's Champion should be a role model. He makes Jax vs. Bliss at WrestleMania 34.



- We go to the ring and out comes Braun Strowman to a pop.



Braun brags on his tag team battle royal last week and says he's going to WrestleMania 34. Braun says management informed him earlier tonight that he has to have a partner for the RAW Tag Team Title shot but he doesn't think he needs a partner. He knows he can win the tag titles by himself because he is The Monster Among... the music interrupts and out come RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar.



Sheamus says Braun is out of his mind if he thinks he can beat both of them by himself. Sheamus says last week's battle royal win is different than beating the greatest tag team in WWE. Sheamus has Cesaro school Braun on what it takes to become a successful tag team. He mentions sleeping together and the crowd doesn't agree. They tell the crowd to grow up because Cesaro meant room together. They go on until Braun tells them to shut the hell up.



Sheamus says they have defeated every team on RAW and it will be no different with Braun and his partner. Sheamus says Brock's beating on Reigns from earlier will be nothing compared to what they do to Braun's team at WrestleMania. Braun says they shouldn't be worried about Reigns or Lesnar, they should be worried about the WrestleMania title shot and the fact that Kurt Angle told him he can wrestle one of them right now. Braun asks which one of them wants to get these hands. A "get these hands" chant starts as The Bar gets ready.



Cesaro vs. Braun Strowman



The bell rings as Braun launches Cesaro across the ring into a corner. Braun keeps control and Cesaro gets tossed out to the floor as we return to commercial.



Back from the break and Cesaro is mounting offense, trying to bring Braun down. Braun overpowers and charges but Cesaro sends him over the top rope to the floor. Cesaro with a kick through the ropes. Cesaro sends Braun back into the barrier and follows. Sheamus approaches and Braun follows him. Cesaro takes advantage and comes from behind but it backfires. Braun brings it back into the ring but Cesaro attacks him.



Cesaro dropkicks Braun into the ring post and goes to work in the corner. Braun turns it around and sends Cesaro to the floor. Cesaro comes back in and hits the corkscrew uppercut. More back and forth. Sheamus tries getting involved again. Braun ends up flooring Sheamus at ringside. Braun goes back into the ring and focuses on Cesaro now. The finish sees Cesaro come off the turnbuckles but Braun catches him in mid-air for a big powerslam and the pin.



Winner: Braun Strowman



- After the match, Braun marches up the ramp as his music hits. Sheamus checks on Cesaro and looks up at Braun from the ring. Braun stands tall on the stage and yells out before going to the back.



- Still to come, John Cena is here. Also, The Ultimate Deletion. We get a video of Matt Hardy and his platoon at The Hardy Compound. Matt tells Senor Benjamin to prepare the battlefield for annihilation. Back to commercial.



The Revival vs. Titus Worldwide



Back from the break and both teams are in the ring as the bell rings. Scott Dawson takes control of Titus O'Neil before Dash Wilder comes in. Titus gets double teamed some as they keep him near their corner. Apollo gets the hot tag and unloads on both opponents. Apollo with a standing moonsault on Dash for a 2 count.



More back and forth between the two teams. Titus gets taken out on the floor but Apollo comes over the top to take out Dash. Apollo goes back into the ring and hits a crossbody on Dawson but Dawson rolls through and grabs the tights for a 2 count. Apollo with a jumping enziguri. The Revival makes a tag but Apollo fights them off. They get the upperhand and hit the Shatter Machine for the pin as Dash makes the cover.



Winners: The Revival



- After the match, The Revival stands tall in the ring as we get replays. Charly Caruso enters the ring and asks about their path to WrestleMania 34 now that The Bar has a match. Dash says no other team is as qualified as they are to challenge for the titles. They go on and Dawson declares that they will be the first tag team to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.



- Cole leads us to the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame video package for Mark Henry.



- Still to come, Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Absolution. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and we get a preview for tonight's WWE 24 "Empowered" special on the WWE Network.



Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville



We go to the ring and out first comes Bayley. Sasha Banks is out next with a mic. Sasha was taught to confront someone face to face when there's a problem, not talk behind their back. Sasha says they are best friends and she wants to fix whatever problem there is. She says Bayley has to understand that Elimination Chamber was every woman for herself. Sasha was trying to win the title, not betray her, just like she's going to try to win the Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. Sasha goes on and fans give her the "what!?" treatment now. Sasha says she forgives Bayley and some fans boo. Bayley tries to explain her side too but fans give her the "what!?" treatment as well. Bayley says she can't get over what Sasha did at Elimination Chamber. It's how she did it. Bayley knows about doing what it takes to win matches but the look on Sasha's face and the way she did it eats at Bayley's core. Sasha was all smiles and Bayley can't get that picture out of her head. Bayley wants to know how Sasha could do that like it was nothing but the music interrupts and out comes Absolution - Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.



Paige mocks them and says it's time for the match. Paige says her girls are going to show these whiny little girls how real women settle problems. Mandy and Sonya hit the ring as we get the bell. Sasha takes Sonya back into the corner to take control early on. Sonya turns it around and sends Sasha out to the floor, down with Bayley. Rose and Sonya stand tall in the ring as we go to commercial.



Back from the break and Rose has Bayley on the mat. Bayley turns it around and covers for a 2 count. Banks tags in as Bayley drops an elbow. There's tension between Banks and Bayley over the tag and the pin attempt. Rose slams Banks on her head and keeps control. Deville comes back in for more offense and a pin attempt on Banks. Deville keeps Banks grounded with a body scissors and talks some trash.



Deville works Banks over some more and tags in Rose. Deville sends Sasha into a big knee from Rose and Rose covers for a close 2 count. Rose with more offense on Banks and a version of the abdominal stretch. Absolution with more tags as they keep Sasha in their corner. Sasha finally fights them both off and crawls for a tag but she's stopped. Bayley finally tags in and unloads on Deville. Bayley sends Deville to the apron and drops her over the middle rope. Bayley with a high suplex and a back elbow in the corner to Deville. Bayley drops a big elbow and covers for a 2 count but Rose breaks it up.



Sasha comes in and goes after Rose, taking her to the corner. Bayley backslides Deville for the pin but the referee is dealing with Sasha and Rose. Bayley holds the pin but doesn't get the win. This leads to Bayley going over to Sasha and having words. Deville runs in and shoves Bayley into Banks, sending them both to the mat. Deville nails a big kick to Bayley for the pin.



Winners: Absolution



- After the match, Paige joins Rose and Deville in the ring as her music plays. We go to replays. Absolution stands tall as we see Bayley and Banks down.



- Still to come, John Cena. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and out comes John Cena to the ring.



Cena greets us and says this is not our typical RAW because everything is bigger in Texas. Cena plugs WrestleMania 34 and says he gave The Undertaker a choice, yes or no. Cena goes on and says as long as there is a WWE, the name The Undertaker has meaning. Cena says before he gets to Taker's response, he wants to know how Dallas feels about The Dead Man. The crowd pops for their home state star. Cena points to a fan dressed as retro Taker in the crowd and hypes the challenge. Cena mentions how he's heard nothing in response, which is disrespectful to he and the WWE Universe. Cena goes on about Taker and The Streak. Cena says if Taker is retired, say you're retired and everyone understands but if you're not retired, say yes and give the world what they're dying to see. Cena goes on about Taker drowning in his own insecurities and says he's not the God they made you, he's the man you allowed yourself to be and that man is a coward. Cena declares that The Undertaker is a coward. He asks Taker to please prove him wrong. Give him a yes or a no. At this point he doesn't need a yes or no, he needs some of that stupid stuff Taker does... smoke, lightning, a casket rolling out or something. Cena rants some more and tells Taker to be a man, to do something. Fans chant "do something Taker" now.



Cena gets hype as the fans chant but nothing happens. Cena says there it is - the moment Taker let everyone down. Cena says Taker is not a God and he shouldn't be able to call himself a man right now. Cena looks to be wrapping up but the music interrupts and out comes Kane.



Kane enters the ring. Cena says Taker must have sent his brother to give us the response we deserve. Cena asks Kane if it's yes or no. Kane stares Cena down for several seconds and grabs Cena by the throat, dropping him with a chokeslam in the middle of the ring. Kane exits the ring as his music hits. Cena is laid out in the middle of the ring.



- We get a look back at what happened with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in the opening segment. Cole says Reigns has been taken to a local medical facility but will not be released tonight.



- Still to come, Ronda Rousey and The Ultimate Deletion.



The Miz and The Miztourage vs. The Balor Club



We go to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and we see some of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys at ringside. The announcers lead us to "earlier today" video of Matt Hardy at The Hardy Compound as he prepared for The Ultimate Deletion. The Miz is in the ring with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas now as fans boo. Miz says we're just weeks away from WrestleMania 34 and he gets no respect. He rants about not being on the WrestleMania magazine while WWE Champion AJ Styles and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar are. They also get singles matches at WrestleMania but he gets the odds stacked against him in a Triple Threat. Miz asks if he is the bad guy and fans do a "yes!" chant next. Miz knocks Balor and Rollins more, saying he exposed them last week. Miz goes on and says he will send Tyler Black and Prince "Nevitt" (with an N) back to the bingo halls after he wins at WrestleMania. He goes on about taking respect until the music interrupts and out comes Finn Balor, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The bell is about to ring but out comes Seth Rollins to join the announcers for commentary. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and Gallows drops Axel for a 2 count. Balor tags in and comes off the top for a double team as Gallows holds Axel's arm. Balor takes Axel from corner to corner but in comes The Miz to turn it around. Miz works Balor over and takes him to the corner for more. Axel tags in and drops Balor again for a 2 count. Axel keeps Balor grounded now. Axel works Balor over and taunts his partners. Balor counters and crawls for a tag but Bo tags in first. Bo cuts Balor off and takes him to the corner. Dallas unloads with stomps in the corner. Dallas distracts the referee, allowing Miz to get cheap shots in on Balor. Axel comes back in but the heels waste some time mocking him. Balor fights back and knocks Miz & Dallas off the apron. Balor turns it around on Axel and tags in Anderson.



Anderson hits the ring and unloads on Axel. Anderson knocks Miz off the apron and delivers another high kick to the head in the corner. Anderson goes to the second rope and takes Axel down for a 2 count. Anderson stops a sneak attack from happening while Axel is down. Anderson goes to the top and hits a crossbody on Axel for a 2 count. Miz tags himself in and Anderson doesn't see it. This leads to Miz getting a 2 count on Anderson as we go back to commercial.



Back from the break and Balor comes in with Dallas as they go at it. Balor unloads and hits a double stomp. Balor sends Axel over the top to the floor. Balor runs the ropes and launches himself onto Axel and Dallas. Balor brings Dallas back in and goes to the top but Axel knocks him off to the mat. Miz tags in for a Skull Crushing Finale on Balor but Balor rolls him up for 2. Balor blocks it again and knocks Axel off the apron. Balor rolls Miz up for 2 and sends him into Axel, knocking Axel back off the apron to the floor but they knocked heads. Balor rolls Miz right back up for the win.



Winners: Finn Balor, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows



- After the bell, The Miz immediately attacks Balor and The Miztourage joins in. Gallows and Anderson get sent out of the ring. Miz beats on Balor while Dallas takes out Gallows on the floor against the barrier. Axel and Dallas eventually return to the ring for a triple team move but Rollins runs down to the ring. Dallas charges Rollins but gets sent to the floor. Rollins goes at it with Miz now and hits him with the Blackout curb stomp as fans pop. Balor and Rollins come face to face with Miz down in between them. Rollins brags that it was him who did that to Miz. They face off as Rollins' music hits.



- We get another video from The Hardy Compound with Matt Hardy on his Lake of Reincarnation with Skarsgard, the dilapidated boat. The Ultimate Deletion is still to come.



- Still to come, Ronda Rousey's story. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and we get a new video package on Ronda Rousey.



- We cut to The Hardy Compound in Cameron, NC for The Ultimate Deletion. Bray Wyatt is shown approaching the gates of the property. It's dark and Wyatt has his lantern. Vanguard 1 appears and scans Wyatt. A graphic of Matt Hardy's head appears from the drone and welcomes Wyatt to The Hardy Compound, telling him to follow the music. We hear a piano and Wyatt starts walking.



We see Matt on his property, standing on the apron of a wrestling ring. Queen Rebecca, wife Reby Hardy, is next to the ring with her piano. Wyatt stands on the apron and Matt says he knew he would come. Referee Shawn Bennett is in the ring. Wyatt and Hardy stare at each other. We go to commercial with Wyatt still on the apron.



The Ultimate Deletion: Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy



Back from the break and the announcers lead us to tonight's main event, filmed a few weeks back at The Hardy Compound. Cole calls it obnoxious and surreal, among other things, but Graves defends it. Cole says he's sorry for what we're about to watch. We go back to the ring at the compound and the referee calls for the bell. Wyatt and Hardy laugh while circling each other. Matt says that's enough as this type of laughter is over. They lock up and go at it. Vanguard 1 hovers above.



Matt gets the upperhand and chants "delete!" while Wyatt is in the corner. Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail and ends up taking Hardy down. Bray brings a steel chair from under the ring while Matt stumbles to his feet in the ring. Bray kisses the chair while Matt tells the drone to initiate. Wyatt wonders what is about to happen. Vanguard 1 sets off a bunch of fireworks at ringside. This distracts Wyatt and Matt drops him. Matt with chair shots now. Wyatt ends up on the outside of the ring, in the grass and weeds.



They brawl around and Matt goes down. Matt asks Bray if this reminds him of anything. Bray has flashbacks to his own structure that was burnt down a while back. Matt decks him and tells him to wake up. Wyatt blocks a shot and turns a kendo stick around on Hardy. The referee watches the action closely as they struggle against a barn-like structure. This area is apparently called The Dilapidated City. Wyatt screams out while having a flashback about the fire that he experienced a while back. Wyatt goes hunting for Matt in a graveyard type area, called The Land of Obsolete Men. Wyatt has no luck but finds Matt elsewhere in the woods. Wyatt works Hardy around and the referee asks if he can continue. Wyatt with a 2 count.



Wyatt mounts Hardy and pounds on him, laughing. Wyatt brings Matt over to another area and throws him into a garage door. The door raises and there's another wrestling ring with a piano, a riding lawn mower and some other items. This is The Dome of Deletion. Wyatt keeps control as he fights Hardy into the Dome. Matt turns it around and grabs a ladder, ramming it into Wyatt a few times. Matt welcomes Wyatt to The Dome of Deletion and continues the attack with the ladder. Matt goes to ride the mower over Wyatt but Wyatt turns upside down and then kicks Matt off. Bray slams Matt's face on top of the mower and brings him into the ring.



Wyatt keeps control and Matt falls back to the floor. Wyatt covers for a 2 count on the concrete. Wyatt talks to Matt and says this is his ultimate solution. Wyatt tells Matt to let's go home now and finish it. Wyatt drags Matt out of the Dome. Vanguard 1 sees Wyatt carrying Matt to The Lake of Reincarnation and dropping him in the grass. Matt calls on Skarsgard, the dilapidated boat. Wyatt keeps up the attack and goes to hit Sister Abigail into the boat but here comes the drone. Wyatt grabs it and laughs at it. Wyatt pushes the drone away and says he will deal with it later. Wyatt turns the boat over but there is Senor Benjamin, not Matt. Senor sings "whole world in his hands" at Wyatt and tosses what looks like a mini-globe at him. Jeff Hardy appears beside Wyatt's face and also sings "whole world in his hands" as Matt reappears off the distractions and drops Wyatt for the pin.



Winner: Matt Hardy



- After the count, Matt approaches Wyatt and shoves him back into the lake. Matt calls on Benjamin to retrieve Wyatt from the lake. Wyatt is not there. Matt declares that The Great War is over and that Bray Wyatt has been deleted. Matt chants "delete!" a few times as RAW goes off the air.



