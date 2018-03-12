





LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 3/12/18

- We go right to the ring and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle as JoJo does the introduction.



Angle thanks the fans and says he couldn't be more excited and honored to team with Ronda Rousey to face Triple H and RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34. Angle says he's almost sorry for what Ronda will do to Stephanie but he's not sorry for what he's going to do to Triple H. Angle brings up Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar next and says it will be a match for the ages. Angle says he was unfortunately just informed that Brock won't be here tonight. Angle says Brock wasn't feeling well or he had transportation issues or just didn't want to show. Angle says we will still have a good show tonight and mentions MizTV for later. The music interrupts Angle and out comes Roman Reigns to a mixed reaction.



Reigns hits the ring to what sounds like more cheers than usual but the boos pick up as the music stops and he takes the mic. Reigns says he wishes he could say he's surprised but he called this before. Reigns says Lesnar doesn't respect him, anyone in the company or anyone here in Detroit. Reigns goes on and says Lesnar didn't show up for work today or last week. He asks Angle what kind of repercussions there will be for Lesnar. Reigns answers for Angle and says there will be none because Lesnar is Vince McMahon's boy. Angle looks to grab Reigns' mic but Reigns tells him not to. Reigns goes on about how most people would be fired if they didn't show up for work. Reigns says Angle isn't the problem, he's just a middle man, but the real problem is Vince. Reigns says he just walked past Vince in the back and Vince didn't even have the respect to tell Reigns what was going on with Lesnar. Reigns says that's the man he busts his ass for each night. Reigns says it's one thing to be disrespected by Lesnar but he will not be disrespected by Vince. Reigns drops the mic and marches to the back.



Reigns enters the Gorilla Position backstage and asks Vince what's going on, if he's ignoring him. Shane McMahon is sitting there with Vince, as are other WWE officials working the show. Vince calls for a commercial and tells Reigns to walk away from everyone with him and they will talk. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and Renee Young is outside of Vince McMahon's office. He's in there with Roman Reigns. Renee says things got pretty loud at first but not completely out of hand and things have since quieted down. Reigns comes walking out of the room but won't stop for an interview. Renee looks worried as she watches Reigns walk off. Vince walks out next and says Brock is not his boy, he's not Paul Heyman's boy, he's not anyone's boy... Brock is a man and he's his own man. Vince says he has no intentions of disrespecting Reigns and thinks he's a great competitor. Vince reminds Reigns of something his cousin The Rock used to say - know your role and shut your mouth.



Vince says Brock does have certain privileges and he will get to that in a minute. Vince says Lesnar doesn't like some people and that's on him. Vince does not think Brock respects the WWE Universe but he does respect competition and getting in the ring. Vince believes Lesnar has earned the special privileges that he has. Vince goes on and says sometimes people take advantage of what's given to them and Brock may have gotten out of line but Vince promises us Lesnar will be here next week and guarantees he will compete in the WrestleMania 34 main event with Reigns. Vince gives his word that Brock will be here next week. Regarding all the talk about disrespecting, Vince says because of what just happened with Reigns, Reigns has been temporarily suspended.



Sasha Banks vs. Sonya Deville



We go to the ring and Bayley is at ringside, looking somber. Absolution's Paige, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose are out. Sonya waits as Sasha Banks makes her way out next. Bayley is out to support Banks, despite the tension.



The bell rings and Banks goes at it with Deville as Paige yells at ringside. They trade offense and run the ropes. Sasha nails a dropkick for a 2 count to Deville. Sasha dumps Sonya over the top rope to the floor as we go back to commercial.



Back from the break and Deville has Banks grounded with a submission. We see how Deville turned it around during the commercial with a big knee to the gut. Banks tries to fight back now but Deville plants her for another pin attempt. Deville works Banks over in the corner now. Sasha tries to mount offense but Deville shuts her down each time. Deville with thrusts in the corner as the referee counts. Deville goes face-first into the turnbuckle as Banks moves out of the way.



Sasha with more offense in the corner. Banks goes to the second rope and nails the double knees for a 2 count. Mandy gets on the apron to distract Banks but Bayley pulls her off for a pop. Banks takes advantage of the distraction and hits the Backstabber on Deville, then rolls her into the Banks Statement for the win.



Winner: Sasha Banks



- After the match, Banks celebrates as her music plays. She watches as Bayley heads to the back. Absolution circles Banks on the apron now. She attacks first, nailing Rose and Deville but they get the best of her and double team her while Paige barks orders. Absolution stands tall over Banks as Paige's music hits.



- Cole leads us to the video package for the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Celebrity Inductee, Kid Rock.



- The announcers hype Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair for WrestleMania 34.



- Still to come, MizTV with Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is in the ring for another episode of MizTV. Miz welcomes us and says The Miztourage aren't with him tonight as they're preparing for a special opportunity. Miz says they have earned the shot at possibly getting a WrestleMania 34 match. Miz brags about elevating their careers. He goes on to introduce tonight's guests and says they are the ones he will defeat at WrestleMania in the final hurdle in his quest to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.



Miz introduces Seth Rollins first and out he comes. Miz tells Rollins to have a seat because this is going to be fun. Miz introduces Finn Balor next and he also comes out to a pop like Rollins. Miz talks about how he and Rollins could have burned it down at WrestleMania as the two top workhorses of the company. Miz says Balor is a great up & comer but he doesn't have what he and Rollins have. Miz tries to poke Rollins and get him to think Balor is always in his way. Rollins says Miz must think they're idiots but they're not, they know what Miz is trying to do here. Miz says Balor might be King... King of the Bingo Halls. Miz says Balor's WWE record is lacking, bringing up the WWE Universal Title win. Miz says Balor has already proved he's better than Rollins, so why should he have to prove it again? Balor says Miz just tried this same trick with Rollins, so what makes him think it will work with Balor? Miz must try harder and prove to them that he wants to keep the title.



Miz continues to try and cause issues between his opponents. Rollins tells him to shut up and says they are already fired up for the match. Rollins says he's going to take the title at WrestleMania but the truth is that Balor doesn't stand a chance. With all due respect, Balor reminds Rollins what happened the last time they had a title match - Balor beat him with one arm. Rollins accuses Balor of living in the past. Rollins says he's all about the future and will stomp Balor's head in the mat to become champion in 4 weeks. Balor says they don't have to wait 4 weeks, they can do it tonight. Balor drops the mic and stands up for a fight as fans pop. They kick their chairs over and face off in the middle of the ring. Miz watches them and is loving it. They turn their attention to Miz as fans pop. Miz tries to escape but they send him over the top to the floor. Balor turns around and Rollins drops him. Rollins talks some trash, points up at the WrestleMania banner and motions for the title around his waist. Rollins talks some trash and heads up the ramp as Miz looks on.



- Still to come, John Cena will be here. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor is made for later.



The Bar vs. The Miztourage



We go to the ring and Curtis Axel is out with Bo Dallas. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar are out next for this non-title match as The Miztourage tries to earn a WrestleMania 34 title shot.



Cesaro and Sheamus hit the corners to pose but Axel and Dallas attack them from behind and beat them down. The Bar regroups on the floor and come back into the ring to continue the brawl. No bell yet. The Revival are out next as Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder join in on the fight. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are out next. Heath Slater & Rhyno and Titus Worldwide also run down with most teams going for The Bar. There's tag team chaos all over the ring now. Cesaro retreats through the crowd. Sheamus escapes up the ramp. The Bar is shocked as they recover while the other tag teams look on from the ring and ringside area.



- Still to come, John Cena is here with no Road to WrestleMania 34 and he's devastated. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and Cole talks about Titus O'Neil's recent promotional tour of South Africa.



- We go right to the ring and out comes John Cena as fans sing their own version of his theme song.



Cena says we're 4 weeks away from WrestleMania 34 and he's finally found his path. He goes on and says he failed on both brands, and has no one to blame but himself. Cena says it's the dream of every Superstar to make it to WrestleMania and he's here tonight to... fans interrupt with chants for The Undertaker. Cena says that's very nice to hear but he hopes "they're" listening. Cena says he's here tonight to announce that he will not contribute to WrestleMania this year. This gets a mixed reaction.



Cena says this does not mean he's quitting or walking away, or that he will miss the show. It means that Cena's Road to WrestleMania is now the same as ours. Cena says this year he gets to be the energy at WrestleMania because he's going as a fan. Cena goes on and says he's not going to WrestleMania with a sad face or complaining, he's going to have a blast, fired up just like the fans. Cena says he just might be sitting next to this fan or that fan in the crowd during WrestleMania. He leaves the ring and joins fans over the barrier, taking a sip of a beer from one fan. Cena leads a "this is awesome" chant with the fans. He tries to lead a "let's go Roman" chant but gets mostly boos in return. Cena returns to the ring and says we have to address one thing because there's a chant we won't be able to say this year - "let's go Cena" and of course this gets the dueling chants going for Cena. Cena says the chant feels as good as the sip of beer he just had. Cena thanks the fan again.



Cena stops and wonders what is the worst that can happen if he does the one thing he wasn't supposed to do right now, will it change his Road to WrestleMania? Cena says screw it. He challenges The Undertaker to a match in New Orleans. Fans go wild. Cena was told the match was impossible and he just accepted it but the fan in him wants to see it. Cena wonders why it's impossible - the WWE executives? No, they would just cut his mic and suspend him like Reigns was. Cena tries again and says it three more times - he challenges The Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania 34. Fans pop some more. Cena says it's not WWE or any of the fans that are keeping the match from happening. Cena says there's one person keeping the match from happening and that's The Undertaker. Cena addresses Taker and tells him to get over his own ego. Cena says the difference between them is that Cena gets up and goes back to work to kick ass the next day after failing. Taker hides his head in the sand when he fails because he's too worried about what people will think. Cena calls Taker fragile and tells him to get over his ego. Cena says Taker is not washed up and he's not broken down because if he was, he wouldn't be posting workout videos on his wife's Instagram. Cena goes on and calls Taker a self-centered egomaniac, and another name or two. Cena tries again and asks fans if they want to see the match at WrestleMania and they do. Cena says the fans want to see it and so does he. Cena says he's going to WrestleMania as a fan or as Taker's opponent, which will be historic. Cena says it's time to see if The Dead Man is still alive as the ball is in his court. Cena says he knows what he would want if he were in Taker's position - he would want... one. more. match. Cena drops the mic and leaves the ring as his music hits.



- Still to come, Asuka and a closer look at the big mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 34. Also, a special look at the Symphony of Destruction. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and The Bar is backstage with Kurt Angle. They say what happened tonight was completely uncalled for. Angle says they've been asking for competition on social media and got it. Sheamus says they wanted a match, not to be attacked. They go on and mention RAW management not taking care of them. They have heard rumors of a Superstar Shake-up happening after WrestleMania but they want to be traded right now. They discuss several SmackDown tag teams and possibly going to the blue brand to face them. Angle says there's no way he's trading them but we will find out their WrestleMania opponents tonight with a tag team battle royal. The Bar walks off.



- Cole leads us to a video package on last week's Symphony of Destruction match, which saw Braun Strowman defeat Elias.



- We go to the ring and Elias is waiting with his guitar. He's wearing a neck brace and isn't as happy as usual. Elias plays a few notes and says this is all the fan's fault. Elias leaves the ring and looks to be hurting from last week's beatdown. The camera cuts backstage to Braun Strowman, who is bragging on using the piano on Elias last week. Braun asks how it is that he doesn't have a match at WrestleMania. He's not going to sit around and wait for someone to show him his path, he's going to go out and carve his own path. Braun guarantees that someone will get these hands in New Orleans.



- Still to come, Balor vs. Rollins. Back to commercial.



