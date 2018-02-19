





WWE Monday Night RAW Results 2/19/18

- We're live from Phoenix as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.



Gauntlet Match: Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, John Cena, Elias, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, The Miz



We go right to the ring and out first comes Roman Reigns.



Reigns hits the ring and is interviewed by Charly Caruso. Reigns says he's not concerned about tonight but he does express concern for Sunday's Elimination Chamber match. Reigns names the other competitors and says they can't beat WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar but he can. Reigns goes on until the music interrupts and out comes Seth Rollins. We get the bell as they stall some to start.



They lock up and trade holds early on. Reigns takes Rollins down with a headlock and keeps him grounded. They get up and Rollins finally gets some offense in, including a pin attempt. Reigns fights back and they face off in the middle of the ring as fans pop. We go to commercial.



More back and forth after the break. Reigns with another pin attempt. Fans do dueling chants now. Rollins makes another comeback and hits a Slingblade, and a Blockbuster. Rollins keeps control and hits a flying clothesline from the top. Rollins stays on Reigns and sends him out to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Reigns rocks him with a right hand at the ropes. Reigns with a Drive By.



Reigns brings it back into the ring and hits a clothesline. Reigns with big shots in the corner now as fans count along. Reigns with a running big boot to drop Rollins again. Rollins blocks a Superman Punch. Reigns blocks the Revolution knee. More back and forth. Rollins nails a Buckle Bomb but Reigns comes right out of the corner with a Superman Punch. Both Superstars go down and we go back to commercial.



Back from the break and Rollins misses the Frogsplash as Reigns rolls out of the way. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Reigns gets sent to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes and nails the suicide dive. Rollins goes back in and nails a second dive. Rollins brings it back into the ring. Rollins springboards in but Reigns nails a Superman Punch in mid-air. Reigns with a close 2 count.



Reigns gets ready as Rollins recovers. Reigns charges but Rollins kicks him. Reigns avoids the Blackout curb stomp and rolls Rollins up for a 2 count. Rollins counters and rolls Reigns up for the pin. Reigns has been eliminated from the Gauntlet and he can't believe it. We go to replays. Reigns extends his hand to Rollins but the music interrupts and out comes John Cena.



Cena enters the ring and Rollins immediately attacks him before he's ready. Rollins with a 2 count. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and Cena has Rollins grounded with a headlock. Rollins tried to win by count out during the break. Cena keeps control and drops Rollins for a 2 count. Cena with another quick pin attempt before keeping Rollins grounded in the middle of the ring again. Rollins tries to mount offense but Cena drops him and nails a kick to the face. Cena sends Rollins out of the ring now. The referee counts as Cena waits in the ring. Rollins makes it back in at the 9 count.



Cena immediately drops Rollins as he returns to the ring. Cena tells the referee to count Rollins while he's down. Cena grabs Rollins and slams him with two belly-to-belly suplexes, then a third. Cena with a 2 count. We go to commercial.



Back from the break and Cena scoops Rollins for the Attitude Adjustment. Rollins slides out and nails a DDT for a 2 count. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Cena powers Rollins up into a modified Stunner for a close 2 count. Fans do dueling chants for Cena now. Rollins gets up but Cena drops him with a right hand. Rollins slowly gets up but Cena knocks him right back down. Cena talks some trash as the referee checks on Rollins. Cena drops Rollins with another right for just a 1 count.



Rollins jumps up fired up and gets in Cena's face. They start unloading on each other. Cena drops Rollins with an elbow. Cena with a 2 count. Rollins ends up on the floor again but makes it back in right before the 10 count. Cena can't believe it. We go back to commercial.



Back from the break and Cena is still in control. Cena with shoulders. Rollins manages to get a counter in. Rollins springboards in but Cena takes him out of the air and applies the STF. More back and forth after the hold is broken. Rollins with a Slingblade for another pin attempt. Rollins nails Cena in the corner and goes for the Falcon Arrow but Cena counters. Cena slams Rollins and calls for the Five Knuckle Shuffle as some fans boo. Rollins blocks it and nails a pair of kicks for another 2 count. Rollins goes to bring Cena in from the apron but Cena resists. Cena brings Rollins to the apron but Rollins runs into the ring post and falls to the floor.



Cena charges but Rollins moves and Cena hits the steel ring steps shoulder-first. The referee counts as both are down now. They both make it back into the ring right before the 10 count. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Cena slams Rollins and hits the Five Knuckle Shuffle this time. Rollins slides out of the AA again and rolls Cena up for 2. Rollins with the Crossface submission now. Cena powers up but Rollins counters the AA and hits the enziguri. Rollins goes to the top and hits the Frogsplash for a close 2 count.



Cena powers up again and nails the AA but Rollins somehow kicks out. Cena can't believe it. Fans chant "burn it down" for Rollins. Cena goes to the top but Rollins runs up and hits a superplex. He rolls through and hits Falcon Arrow for a close 2 count. We go to replays. Cena avoids the stomp and applies the STF again. Rollins makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Cena ends up getting the STF applied again but Rollins gets the bottom rope. Rollins rolls to the floor for a breather.



Cena ends up on the top with Rollins on his shoulders. Rollins fights out and to the mat. Cena with a crossbody but Rollins rolls through. Rollins powers Cena on his shoulders and hits Cena's AA, just like Cena does. Cena still kicks out at 2. We get another replay. Rollins goes back to the top for a Phoenix Splash but lands on his feet as Cena moves. Cena ends up hitting the AA. Rollins counters another AA and hits the big stomp on Cena. Rollins crawls over and makes the pin. Cena has been eliminated from the Gauntlet.



The next man out is Elias. He runs to the ring and unloads on Rollins. Elias covers for a 2 count. Elias with more quick offense and another close 2 count. We go back to commercial as Rollins kicks out.



Back from the break and Elias has Rollins in a half-Crab. We go go backstage to Renee Young and Cena for comments on the match and how he picks the pieces up to move on to the Chamber. Cena gives Rollins major props and talks about how he needs to win the Chamber because for the first time he doesn't have a Road to WrestleMania. Cena says he cannot sell himself short. We go back to the ring and Elias continues to keep control of Rollins, working on the bad knee in the corner.



Rollins fights back and unloads but Elias goes right for the knee again. Rollins counters and nails a superkick for a 2 count. Elias goes to the floor and Rollins launches himself out, taking Elias down on the floor. They bring it back in the ring and Elias takes control. Elias nails a Drift Away for the pin. Rollins has has been eliminated from the Gauntlet.



Fans give Rollins a standing ovation as he stumbles out of the ring. The next man out is Finn Balor. Balor hits the ring and unloads on Elias for a 2 count. Balor goes to the top for a Coup de Grace but rolls through as Elias moves. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and Elias keeps control of Balor. Renee is backstage with Rollins, who says beating two of WWE's best tonight means nothing if he loses the Chamber on Sunday. Elias continues to focus on Balor's shoulder. Fans chant for Braun Strowman now. Elias drops Balor on the shoulder again and covers for a 2 count. Elias keeps Balor grounded now, focusing on the arm and shoulder.



Balor finally gets some offense in as he looks to make a comeback. Balor looks at the WrestleMania 34 sign and unloads on Elias with clotheslines. Balor runs into an elbow in the corner and Elias goes to the top. Balor nails an enziguri to force him down. Elias goes to the floor for a breather. Balor follows and nails a running dropkick into the barrier. Balor brings it back into the ring and hits a Slingblade. More back and forth and pin attempts as we return to commercial.



Back from the break and Elias takes control, sending Balor into the ring post. Elias rolls Balor back into the ring and drops an elbow but Balor moves. Balor rolls Elias up for 2. Elias goes right into an armbar. Balor ends up turning it around and going to the top for Coup de Grace on Elias' taped ribs. Balor gets the pin and Elias has been eliminated from the Gauntlet.



Out next comes WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel come down the ramp instead. Miz takes advantage of the distraction and attacks Balor from behind. Miz unloads on Balor and covers for several quick pin attempts. The Miztourage looks on as Miz works Balor around the ring. Miz with a running boot to the face for a 2 count. Balor gets up and fights back. Miz knees him in the gut and tosses him out to the floor. The referee warns Axel and Bo to stay away. Miz sends Balor shoulder-first into the barrier. Miz brings it back in and uses the ropes on Balor's shoulder as the referee warns him. Miz drops the arm over the rope and causes Balor to fall out to the floor. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and Miz has Balor down. Renee is backstage with Elias, who talks about having the #7 advantage in the Chamber. Elias says he will give the performance of his career at WrestleMania and everyone will know what WWE stands for - Walk With Elias. Miz with the "Yes!" kicks now. Balor ducks the last kick and makes a comeback. More back and forth between the two now. Balor counters a Skull Crushing Finale and rolls Miz up for a 2 count.



More back and forth now. Balor blocks another Skull Crushing Finale. Dallas gets on the apron and nails Balor, allowing Miz to roll him up for another pin attempt. Balor ends up running the ropes and nailing The Miztourage on the floor. Balor brings it back into the ring and nails the corner dropkick on Miz. Balor drops Axel on the apron as he approaches. Balor goes to the top and has to fight Dallas off again. Miz takes advantage of the distraction again. Miz ends up nailing the Skull Crushing Finale for the pin. Balor has been eliminated from the Gauntlet.



We get more replays as Miz recovers. He realizes who the next man is as fans chant. The final man out in the Gauntlet is Braun Strowman and here he comes. Miz starts pleading as Braun marches to the ring. Miz goes to the floor but Braun corners him. Braun chases Miz through the crowd over to the stage and the production area. Braun clubs Miz to the ground. Braun brings Miz back towards the ring now, tossing him over the barrier to a pop. Braun stands tall as we go back to commercial.



Back from the break and Braun is in control. Braun tosses Miz across the ring and yells out. Braun kicks Miz in the gut as we get a replay of his ring toss. Braun stands tall after tossing Miz across the ring again. Axel and Dallas get on the apron but Braun scares them off. Braun charges in the corner but Miz moves. Miz unloads with kicks now but Braun sends him to the mat. Miz keeps fighting and dropkicks Braun into the corner twice. Renee is backstage with Balor now. He says The Miztourage did get involved tonight but that won't be possible on Sunday in the Chamber. Balor says he will win on Sunday and then beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. Braun hits a big dropkick on Miz and keeps control. Miz finally sends Braun over the top. Miz kicks Braun and dropkicks him through the ropes. Miz goes to the floor and charges at Braun but Braun runs right over him.



Braun brings Miz back into the ring but turns around as The Miztourage provides a distraction. Miz takes advantage and hits the Skull Crushing Finale for a close 2 count. Miz goes flying out of the ring onto his lackeys due to the kick out. Miz comes back into the ring but Braun clotheslines him. Braun with the running powerslam for the win.



Winner: Braun Strowman



- After the match, Braun stands tall as we get replays. Braun joins Charly on the stage for comments on his first Chamber match on Sunday. Braun says he doesn't fear the unknown, the unknown fears him. Braun says he will win on Sunday like he did tonight and then he's coming for Brock Lesnar. Braun asks if the Beastie Boy hears him because Braun isn't finished with him. Braun says Lesnar will get these hands at WrestleMania. Fans pop as Braun asks Charly to excuse him as he has some unfinished business. Braun marches to the ring and The Miztourage tries to escape with Miz but they can't. Braun delivers running powerslams to Bo and Axel as Miz watches from the ramp. Braun chases Miz to the back. We see Miz get tossed out from the back about 20 seconds later. Braun beats Miz back to the ring and inside of it for a big running powerslam as fans pop. Braun looks to leave but he delivers one more slam before exiting.



- We see RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss backstage walking.



- Cole leads us to the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame video package for Jeff Jarrett.



- We go to the ring and out comes Asuka. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Renee Young is in the ring with Asuka, asking about her match with Nia Jax at Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.



Asuka says she controls her own destiny, and her destiny is to win the title at WrestleMania 34. She points up at the sign. Regarding Jax's comments on being able to end the streak, Asuka says those are strong words from a strong woman but she didn't look so strong in their last match. Asuka goes on and says Nia likes to talk but on Sunday she will not be talking, she will tap out. Renee scrambles as Nia rushes into the ring.



Asuka nails her and they go at it. Nia scoops Asuka on her back and hits the Samoan Drop. Nia hits three straight leg drops and talks some trash in Asuka's face. Nia leaves the ring as her music hits. We go to replays.



- Cole leads us to a promo for Ronda Rousey's RAW contract signing at the Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday.



The Bar vs. Titus Worldwide



Back from the break and out come RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar for this non-title match. Titus Worldwide is out next - Apollo and Titus O'Neil with Dana Brooke.



Titus starts off with Cesaro and they go at it. Titus takes it to the corner with offense. Apollo tags in for some double teaming and a 2 count. Titus comes back in soon after for another quick double team. Titus slams Cesaro and barks at Sheamus. Apollo tags in and they stop a tag with another double team move. Apollo knocks Sheamus off the apron but Cesaro hits from behind and sends Apollo to the floor. Cesaro keeps control and Dana checks on Apollo at ringside.



Sheamus works Apollo over on the floor and brings it back in. Cesaro tags in for the double team. Dana claps and takes notes but The Bar double teams Apollo again. Sheamus with a big knee drop for a quick pin attempt. Sheamus keeps Apollo grounded now. Cesaro comes in off the ropes and works Apollo over for another pin attempt. Sheamus comes back in but Apollo fights back. Sheamus with a cheap shot to Titus, knocking him off the apron.



Cesaro is the legal man now. Sheamus charges but Apollo sends him to the floor. Apollo turns right around and rolls Cesaro up for the pin.



Winners: Titus Worldwide



- After the match, Titus Worldwide leaves and celebrates. The Bar throws a fit in the ring.



- Still to come, our six-woman main event. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and the announcers go over the Chamber card. Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt is added to the card. We get backstage dueling promos from the two.



Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose and Alexa Bliss



We go to the ring for tonight's main event and out first comes Sasha Banks. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and out comes Mickie James. Bayley is out next to join her partners. Out next comes Absolution - Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville with Paige leading the way. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is out last.



Bliss looks to start off with Mickie. They have some words from across the ring and Bliss tags in Deville. They lock up and go at it. Deville slams Mickie but Mickie comes right back and turns it around. Sasha tags in for a quick double team. Deville fights back and takes control of Banks using her arm. Deville fights Banks back into the corner and in comes Rose.



Sasha counters a slam and takes Rose to their corner. Bayley tags in and covers for a 1 count on Rose. Rose turns it back around and does a cartwheel counter. Rose mushes Bayley around and talks some trash. Rose with a hair whip. Bayley takes her to the corner and unloads with boots. Bayley stomps away as Paige yells at her. Bayley with a suplex. Rose ends up on the floor for a breather with Deville. Bayley stands tall as we go back to commercial.



Back fro the break and Mandy turns it around on Bayley, slamming her on her face. Deville, Banks and Mickie also get tags as the two teams go back and forth. Mandy and Mickie go at it again now. Mickie taunts Bliss on the apron. Mandy keeps Mickie grounded for a minute or two. Mandy with a unique suplex for a 2 count. Deville tags back in and keeps Mickie down. Mickie counters in the corner and sends Deville flying with the scissors as Sasha waits for a tag.



Deville stops Mickie from tagging and slams Mickie for a 2 count. Bliss refuses to tag but in comes Mandy as she and Deville double team Mickie. Mickie counters with a double neckbreaker. Bliss and Banks go at it after getting the hot tags. Banks sends Bliss back into the corner with a big kick. Banks drops Bliss with a knee from the apron and then dives out onto the floor with double knees for the others. Banks goes back into the ring to unload on Bliss again. Banks with double knees from the corner but Mandy breaks the pin. Bayley enters and takes Rose out with a side suplex. Bliss rolls Banks up but it's countered. Banks lands hard in the corner as Bliss moves. Bliss looks to put Banks away but Banks rolls her into the Banks Statement for the win.



Winners: Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James



- After the match, Banks' music hits as they celebrate but Rose and Deville immediately attack. Bliss watches as Deville and Rose clear the ring of their opponents. Deville and Rose turn to Bliss now and corner her but Mickie makes the save. Mickie and Bliss team up and hit the double team move now. Bliss' music hits as she heads up the ramp with Mickie. Paige, Deville and Rose look on from the ring. Banks and Bayley are down on the outside recovering. RAW goes off the air.



