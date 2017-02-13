

Raw, WWE Posted in:

*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 2/13/17

By

Feb 13, 2017 - 7:37:58 PM



By Marc Middleton Feb 13, 2017 - 7:37:58 PM



- We're live from Las Vegas as the pyro goes off. Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves. They hype tonight's show.



- We go right to the ring and JoJo introduces RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, who makes her way out to boos.



Stephanie says Mick Foley has been given the week off after embarrassing himself during Samoa Joe's contract signing last week. She believes he will have his priorities in order when he returns. Stephanie says she will be running RAW tonight but the music interrupts and out comes Roman Reigns to more boos. Reigns says he's going to keep this short and sweet - he's not waiting until Fastlane, he wants Braun Strowman right now. Stephanie asks fans if they want Roman vs. Braun tonight and they do. Stephanie says the people don't care about Reigns, they don't care he was beaten up last week and isn't 100% tonight. Stephanie says the fans don't care about Reigns' health but she does. Reigns doesn't care what anyone thinks about him, especially Stephanie. Stephanie says Reigns is failing to see the bigger picture as usual. She announces Braun is already in action tonight against Mark Henry. Reigns says that sounds like one hell of a fight, maybe he will watch it live at ringside. Stephanie says if Reigns lays a hand on Braun, maybe she will take away his match at Fastlane or any opportunity he had at WrestleMania 33. Reigns says maybe he's not making himself clear enough... the music interrupts and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.



Gallows and Anderson mock Reigns for not getting what he wants. They then propose a handicap match against Reigns. Stephanie mentions 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long and makes the match, playa.



Handicap Match: Roman Reigns vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson



The champions march to the ring as Reigns meets them at ringside and a brawl breaks out before we go to commercial.



Back from the break and Gallows is working over Reigns. Anderson comes in for the double team and a 2 count. Reigns fights back and knocks Gallows off the apron. Reigns with clotheslines on Anderson now. Reigns with a big forearm off the ropes. Reigns with shots in the corner now as fans count along. Reigns knocks Gallows off the apron again. Anderson eats a big boot. Reigns stands tall for a mixed reaction.



Gallows comes back to the apron but gets decked, allowing Anderson to roll Reigns up for 2. Reigns with a Superman punch on Anderson. Gallows attacks from behind again. The champions double team Reigns as the referee warns them. The double team continues as the referee calls for the bell.



Winner by DQ: Roman Reigns



- After the match, Gallows and Anderson go for Magic Killer but Reigns counters and hits a suplex on Gallows. Reigns tosses Gallows to the floor and hits him with a Superman punch when he returns to the apron. Anderson comes in with a steel chair but Reigns boots him in the face. Reigns stands tall with the chair as his music hits. Gallows and Anderson retreat and look on fro the ramp.



- Still to come, Henry vs. Strowman. Plus, the Festival of Friendship. We get a video package looking at The Best Friends. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and the announcers discuss the new documentary with HBO on Andre the Giant.



Kofi Kingston vs. Bo Dallas



We go to the ring and out comes Kofi Kingston with Big E and Xavier Woods. Bo Dallas waits in the ring. They cut promos knocking Bo and promoting potential New Day ice cream. They have the blueprints for the ice cream and will share the details after Kofi makes quick work of Bo. The match starts and Kofi sends Bo to the floor with a dropkick as fans chant for ice cream.



Bo ends up with the ice cream blueprints. Big E and Woods beg him not to rip them up but he does anyway. Kofi goes over the top rope and takes Bo out. Kofi re-enters the ring but Bo decks him. Bo drops Kofi with a neckbreaker off the ropes for 2 close pin attempts. Bo stands tall before taking Kofi to the corner.



Kofi ends up catching Bo with a SOS for the easy win.



Winner: Kofi Kingston



- After the match, The New Day enters the ring and fills Bo's mouth with Booty O's cereal before celebrating the win.



- Charly Caruso is backstage with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. He's not worried about Jack Gallagher and will dismantle him at Fastlane. Neville mentions he will face TJ Perkins on 205 Live this week. Gallagher appears and has words with Neville. Neville says he's just a boy and out of his depth. Neville says Gallagher is simply not on his level. Gallagher tells him to calm down and says they will find out at Fastlane. Gallagher disses Neville before walking off.



- We get another video package for the Best Friends.



Jack Gallagher vs. Noam Dar



Back from the break and Austin Aries is on commentary. Noam Dar waits in the ring with Alicia Fox as Jack Gallagher makes his way out.



The bell rings and they go at it. Gallagher takes it to the corner but is forced to back off. They lock up again and Gallagher has some early offense but Dar takes control. Dar works Gallagher over in the corner as Fox looks on. Dar works on the leg now. Dar keeps control and covers for a 2 count.



Gallagher with a few counters before nailing a pair of dropkicks. Dar runs into a headbutt and goes down. Gallagher follows up with a running corner dropkick for the win.



Winner: Jack Gallagher



- After the match, Gallagher stands tall as we go to replays. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville comes out to the stage as pyro goes off and his music plays. Neville raises the title as Gallagher stares him down from the ring.



- We see a limousine pulling up to the arena in the back. Samoa Joe steps out. Triple H steps out of the other side and they walk into the arena together. Cole says he hopes to get an interview with them.



- Still to come tonight, Emma is back as Emmalina. We go to commercial.



Follow Marc on Twitter at



WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More - Tonight's WWE RAW opens with a graphic in memory of Chavo Guerrero Sr.- We're live from Las Vegas as the pyro goes off. Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves. They hype tonight's show.- We go right to the ring and JoJo introduces RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, who makes her way out to boos.Stephanie says Mick Foley has been given the week off after embarrassing himself during Samoa Joe's contract signing last week. She believes he will have his priorities in order when he returns. Stephanie says she will be running RAW tonight but the music interrupts and out comes Roman Reigns to more boos. Reigns says he's going to keep this short and sweet - he's not waiting until Fastlane, he wants Braun Strowman right now. Stephanie asks fans if they want Roman vs. Braun tonight and they do. Stephanie says the people don't care about Reigns, they don't care he was beaten up last week and isn't 100% tonight. Stephanie says the fans don't care about Reigns' health but she does. Reigns doesn't care what anyone thinks about him, especially Stephanie. Stephanie says Reigns is failing to see the bigger picture as usual. She announces Braun is already in action tonight against Mark Henry. Reigns says that sounds like one hell of a fight, maybe he will watch it live at ringside. Stephanie says if Reigns lays a hand on Braun, maybe she will take away his match at Fastlane or any opportunity he had at WrestleMania 33. Reigns says maybe he's not making himself clear enough... the music interrupts and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.Gallows and Anderson mock Reigns for not getting what he wants. They then propose a handicap match against Reigns. Stephanie mentions 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long and makes the match, playa.The champions march to the ring as Reigns meets them at ringside and a brawl breaks out before we go to commercial.Back from the break and Gallows is working over Reigns. Anderson comes in for the double team and a 2 count. Reigns fights back and knocks Gallows off the apron. Reigns with clotheslines on Anderson now. Reigns with a big forearm off the ropes. Reigns with shots in the corner now as fans count along. Reigns knocks Gallows off the apron again. Anderson eats a big boot. Reigns stands tall for a mixed reaction.Gallows comes back to the apron but gets decked, allowing Anderson to roll Reigns up for 2. Reigns with a Superman punch on Anderson. Gallows attacks from behind again. The champions double team Reigns as the referee warns them. The double team continues as the referee calls for the bell.- After the match, Gallows and Anderson go for Magic Killer but Reigns counters and hits a suplex on Gallows. Reigns tosses Gallows to the floor and hits him with a Superman punch when he returns to the apron. Anderson comes in with a steel chair but Reigns boots him in the face. Reigns stands tall with the chair as his music hits. Gallows and Anderson retreat and look on fro the ramp.- Still to come, Henry vs. Strowman. Plus, the Festival of Friendship. We get a video package looking at The Best Friends. We go to commercial.- Back from the break and the announcers discuss the new documentary with HBO on Andre the Giant.We go to the ring and out comes Kofi Kingston with Big E and Xavier Woods. Bo Dallas waits in the ring. They cut promos knocking Bo and promoting potential New Day ice cream. They have the blueprints for the ice cream and will share the details after Kofi makes quick work of Bo. The match starts and Kofi sends Bo to the floor with a dropkick as fans chant for ice cream.Bo ends up with the ice cream blueprints. Big E and Woods beg him not to rip them up but he does anyway. Kofi goes over the top rope and takes Bo out. Kofi re-enters the ring but Bo decks him. Bo drops Kofi with a neckbreaker off the ropes for 2 close pin attempts. Bo stands tall before taking Kofi to the corner.Kofi ends up catching Bo with a SOS for the easy win.- After the match, The New Day enters the ring and fills Bo's mouth with Booty O's cereal before celebrating the win.- Charly Caruso is backstage with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. He's not worried about Jack Gallagher and will dismantle him at Fastlane. Neville mentions he will face TJ Perkins on 205 Live this week. Gallagher appears and has words with Neville. Neville says he's just a boy and out of his depth. Neville says Gallagher is simply not on his level. Gallagher tells him to calm down and says they will find out at Fastlane. Gallagher disses Neville before walking off.- We get another video package for the Best Friends.Back from the break and Austin Aries is on commentary. Noam Dar waits in the ring with Alicia Fox as Jack Gallagher makes his way out.The bell rings and they go at it. Gallagher takes it to the corner but is forced to back off. They lock up again and Gallagher has some early offense but Dar takes control. Dar works Gallagher over in the corner as Fox looks on. Dar works on the leg now. Dar keeps control and covers for a 2 count.Gallagher with a few counters before nailing a pair of dropkicks. Dar runs into a headbutt and goes down. Gallagher follows up with a running corner dropkick for the win.- After the match, Gallagher stands tall as we go to replays. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville comes out to the stage as pyro goes off and his music plays. Neville raises the title as Gallagher stares him down from the ring.- We see a limousine pulling up to the arena in the back. Samoa Joe steps out. Triple H steps out of the other side and they walk into the arena together. Cole says he hopes to get an interview with them.- Still to come tonight, Emma is back as Emmalina. We go to commercial.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here