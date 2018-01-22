





WWE Monday Night RAW 25 Results 1/22/18

Jan 22, 2018



By Marc Middleton Jan 22, 2018



Lawler talks about memories of the Grand Ballroom balcony as a big "25" chant breaks out. Ross sends us back to Brooklyn. Charly Caruso is backstage with JBL and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons, The APA. They reminisce and agree to bring back The APA for one night only to teach these punk kids a lesson. We go back to the panel and Renee plugs the Royal Rumble. Back from a break and Sam Roberts is outside of the Barclays Center with a bunch of hyped up fans. Sam talks about watching RAW as a kid and tonight's show. He also shows us a classic clip of WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin as a big "what!?" chant goes on in the crowd. Renee and the panel discuss various Austin moments from RAW now. We see the Twitter video of The Miz and Maryse arriving earlier today. Miz announced his Royal Rumble spot and cut a promo on WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns ahead of tonight's match. We get another break and more classic moments. We come back and Eric Bischoff has joined the panel. He comments on the passion and excitement of RAW and says he's grateful to be here. Bischoff also talks about when he debuted on RAW and became General Manager. Bischoff says he felt at home pretty quickly. Bret also talks about his relationship with Vince McMahon and says he knew within 3 minutes of their first phone call that he was excited to work for the man. Renee sends us to another break and we see Bayley's Twitter video from backstage with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.



We go back to the panel and Renee announces eight-woman action for tonight - Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Nia Jax and Alicia Fox. Renee sends us to another classic moment, looking at WWE Hall of Famers Trish and Lita main eventing RAW years ago. We go back to King and JR at the Manhattan Center as fans bring back the "Burger King" chant for Lawler. Ross sends us to a clip of The Undertaker's entrance and match on the first RAW, a win over Damian Demento. The video also looks at Taker's career leading up to his return at RAW 25 tonight. They talk about Taker and send us back to Brooklyn for more discussion on The Deadman. Renee advertises free agent John Cena appearing tonight along with blue brand Superstars - WWE Champion AJ Styles, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and The New Day. She also shows us a Twitter video from The New Day. We hear dueling chants for Cena as Renee speaks in Brooklyn. She shows the Instagram post from WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart apologizing for not being able to make the show. We also see other RAW 25 related social media posts. Renee leads us to a video package looking at Chris Jericho's RAW career. We get another look at Sam outside of the Barclays Center and more classic moments. Renee and the panel talk about their favorite stables from over the years.



The panel goes over the Royal Rumble card after more discussion on tonight's show. Renee confirms that Kane, Braun Strowman, Paul Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be here tonight. We get a look at The New Day, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon a few nights ago. Fallon will be at RAW tonight. Stephanie is behind Renee and the panel talking to the crowd as they prepare to kick off tonight's broadcast. Renee thanks everyone and wraps the pre-show.



- The WWE RAW 25th Anniversary show opens live from the Manhattan Center Grand Ballroom in New York City with WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler. They welcome us and send us across town to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Michael Cole welcomes us. He's at ringside, for one night only, with Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.



- We go right to the ring as JoJo introduces RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.



Stephanie and Shane welcome the hot crowd. Shane talks about how big 25 years is and thanks everyone on behalf of the McMahon family. He also thanks the unsung heroes that are behind-the-scenes. He goes on and thanks the fans for making RAW a success again. Shane leads us to a video package showing various RAW moments from over the years. We come back and Stephanie thanks everyone again. She says it's honor to introduce the one person that made this all possible, their father... Vincent Kennedy McMahon. The "No Music" hits and out comes Vince McMahon to a big pop from the crowd.



Vince jumps up and down a bit to get the crowd hype as he enters the ring, commenting on how the pop feels good after all those years. Vince thinks they're about to do the "what?!" chant but Stephanie says she knows he's hard of hearing right now and they're actually chanting "thank you Vince" at him. Vince comments on smelling the roses and goes to leave after telling everyone to enjoy the show. Stephanie stops him and says they have a gift. It's not only from she and Shane, the people at both arenas tonight, it's from everyone as she and Shane started a GoFundMe account to have this paid for, she jokes. She unveils a commemorative RAW 25 plaque for Vince. It's beautiful. It's mahogany. It's a plaque, says Vince. Vince says it feels a little cheap. Stephanie says the GoFundMe didn't raise that much. Vince says it feels cheap but then again we are in Brooklyn. The crowd boos now. Vince wants to get this straight - the people all pitch in to get him something and they get him... a plaque? A "yes!" chant breaks out now. Vince says plaque is what each and every one of the fans have on their teeth, what's clogging their arteries from sucking down Nathan's hot dogs. Vince can't believe they give him a plaque after 25 years of doing for them. Vince says everyone is out here thanking everyone else but he's only got one person to thank ad it's not his family or people in the production truck. A loud "asshole" chant breaks out now. Vince says the only person to thank is him because he did this all by himself. He didn't need anyone else, just himself. The glass suddenly breaks and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin to a huge pop.



Fans go wild for Austin. Vince tells them not to encourage Austin. Vince says he sees the look in Austin's eyes. Vince goes on but the "what?!" chants start. Vince says Austin looks great but Mother Nature hasn't been as kind to him. Vince says he's now a member of AARP and has heart problems, specifically a murmur that won't go away. Vince says he has arthritis and his bones are very brittle these days. He even lives in a retirement home now. Vince says times have changed and he's now a senior citizen. But Shane is in his prime, Vince says. Vince goes on about how Shane flies across the ring and says he's in his prime. Austin raises Shane's arm to a pop. Austin turns and drops Shane with a Stunner as fans go wild. Austin's music hits again as he drops down in Shane's face like only The Rattlesnake can. Austin's music stops as he turns to Vince, who is holding two beers. Vince says he doesn't blame Austin but this is for old time's sake. Fans chant "one more time" and Vince says he doesn't think Shane can take one more time. Vince hands Austin one of the beers. They knock beers and tip them back but Vince stops and starts hugging Austin in the middle of the ring. Vince raises Austin's arm and the beer as Austin's music plays again. Austin salutes Vince again and they embrace again. Vince goes to leave and the music stops. Vince stops in his tracks. Vince stops and turns to Austin, pleading with him. Austin knocks beers again and they take a chug. Austin gives Vince the middle finger salute and lays him out with a Stunner. Austin celebrates and calls for more beers as his music hits. Cole shows us a replay as the celebration continues.



- Still to come, Kane, Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be here. Also, Roman Reigns defends against The Miz. The Undertaker also returns. Up next, eight-woman action with Asuka, Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Bayley vs. Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nia Jax and Alicia Fox. We see Austin celebrating with beers on the stage as we go back to commercial.



Asuka, Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Bayley vs. Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nia Jax and Alicia Fox



Back from the break and out comes Nia Jax while Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and Alicia Fox wait in the ring. Paige is at ringside. Sasha Banks is out first for her team, followed by Bayley. Mickie James is out next and out last comes Asuka. They head to the ring together.



Nia drops Asuka and unloads on her as a big brawl breaks out before the bell can even ring. Mandy stomps away on Mickie in the corner as the referee tries to restore order. Sonya starts things off with Asuka as the referee asks Asuka if she can go. Sonya attacks but Asuka fights back. Asuka ends up dropping Sonya and kicking her while she's on her knees. Deville goes to the floor and Paige consoles her as we go back to commercial.



Back from the break and Asuka goes at it with Mandy. Asuka gets the upperhand and knocks some of the others off the apron. Asuka unloads on Rose until Nia tags in as does Sasha. Sasha ducks Nia and goes to work on her, trying to stagger her. Sasha with a dropkick and a running strike for a 2 count. Nia catches Sasha and drives her into the mat. Nia takes her time and covers for a 2 count.



Rose tags back in and stomps away on Sasha in the corner. Deville tags back in as they keep Banks down in their corner. Fox comes in off a quick tag. Fox with a Northern Lights suplex for a 2 count. Fox stops Banks from tagging and keeps her grounded in the middle of the ring. Fox with a 2 count while keeping Sasha down in the middle of the ring. Sasha fights up and out but Fox drops her. Fox can't get the pin but she keeps control of Banks. Banks fights back again but Fox slams her by her hair. Asuka tags in as Mickie comes in to argue. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and a brawl breaks out at ringside. Banks ends up dropping Fox in the ring with a Backstabber and a Banks Statement for the win.



Winners: Sasha Banks, Asuka, Bayley and Mickie James



- After the match, the winners join Sasha in the ring as her music hits. Asuka turns and dumps Mickie over the top rope. She fights off Banks and Bayley, sending Bayley over the top. Asuka and Banks go at it now. Asuka gets control and dumps Banks over the top rope. Asuka's music hits as she stands tall.



- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is backstage with a referee. He can't afford having chaos with Kane, Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar tonight. Jonathan Coachman comes in and talks to Angle. Harvey Wippleman and The Brooklyn Brawler walk in next. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long walks in next and dances some, playa. Bruce Prichard is in next as Brother Love. The Boogeyman is next, creeping everyone out with a bunch of worms.



- Still to come, The Undertaker is back. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and we go to the Manhattan Center. JR and The King send us to a video package on The Undertaker's career.



- The bells toll inside the Manhattan Center as The Undertaker makes his way out while a "holy shit" chant starts up. WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel does the introduction for Taker.



Taker says the carnage began on this sacred ground 25 years ago. For 25 years he's been digging holes and anyone who got on the dark side, got buried. Taker says he's ripped Legends off their pedestals and thrown them into the cold dark Earth for 25 years. Taker names some of the greats who tried but says they all failed. Taker goes on and declares, on this sacred ground, that it is truly time for those who have fallen, to rest... in... peace. Taker's music hits and he leaves.



- Still to come, Roman Reigns defends. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and The APA is playing cards with Heath Slater and Rhyno. WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. walks in with his title and throws a wad of cash on the table, asking what their price is. The Million Dollar Man takes a seat at the table and joins the game.



- We go to the ring and JoJo introduces some of the great RAW General Managers from over the years - John Laurinaitis, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal and Eric Bischoff. She also introduces SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan, who joins the others on the stage.



- The Miz's music hits as he comes out with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. Miz stops and stares down Bryan in his face. Miz heads to the ring.



WWE Intercontinental Title Match: The Miz vs. Roman Reigns



Miz hits the ring and walks around as some fans start booing. The boos pick up as the music hits for Roman Reigns and out comes the WWE Intercontinental Champion. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo as the bell rings.



They lock up and Reigns shoves Miz right to the mat. Miz goes to the floor but Reigns tries to pull him back in. Reigns ends up dropping Miz with a big right hand as he comes back in. Reigns leaves the ring for a Drive By kick but Dallas gets in the way and runs his mouth. Reigns drops Dallas. Miz goes after Reigns but also eats a right hand. Reigns brings Miz back in and tries to follow but Axel stops him while Miz distracts the referee. Miz takes advantage of the distraction and goes to work on Reigns. Miz launches Reigns into the steel steps and takes control as we go to commercial.



Back from the break and Miz charges at Reigns but Reigns runs over him with clotheslines. Reigns with a big right hand off the ropes. Reigns unloads in the corner now and looks out at Axel to warn him. Reigns ends up hitting the Drive By on Miz. Reigns rolls Miz back in and takes another look at The Miztourage. Reigns comes in and charges but Miz moves and Reigns hits the ring post. Miz uses the ropes for leverage and rolls Reigns up for a 2 count.



Miz unloads with "yes!" kicks but reins blocks a shot and nails a sitdown powerbomb for a 2 count. Reigns ends up on the floor and takes out The Miztourage. Reigns sends Dallas into the ring post and goes back to Axel, throwing him over the barrier. Miz takes advantage and turns it around on Reigns, bringing him back into the ring. Reigns blocks a Skull Crushing Finale and hits a big Superman Punch for a close 2 count. Reigns keeps control and readies for a Spear as some fans boo. Dallas and Axel try to interfere again as Miz hits a corner clothesline. The referees sees the shenanigans and ejects The Miztourage from ringside as Miz argues with the referee. Reigns comes from behind and rolls Miz up for a 2 count.



Dallas and Axel come back on the apron for a distraction. Miz comes from behind and nails the Skull Crushing Finale for a close 2 count. Miz can't believe he didn't get the pin. More back and forth now. Reigns charges into the corner and hits what looks like an exposed turnbuckle face first. Miz takes advantage and nails the Skull Crushing Finale for the pin and the win for the title.



Winner and New WWE Intercontinental Champion: The Miz



- After the break, Miz celebrates as we get a replay of Miz taking off the turnbuckle padding while Reigns was dealing with The Miztourage on the floor. Reigns recovers as Miz, Axel and Dallas celebrate up the ramp.



- Still to come, Lesnar, Strowman and Kane will be here. Also, DX returns. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and we see that MVP, The Hardys and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos have joined the cards game in the back.



- Christian is in the ring for a special edition of The Peep Show. He talks about how he knows something on tag teams as he's a nine-time tag team champion. He introduces RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan as his guests.



Rollins starts talking but Jordan cuts him off as fans boo. The heat is real for Jordan as he goes on and tries to give it up for his dad, Kurt Angle. The boos continue until the music hits and out comes The Bar, Cesaro and Sheamus. The Bar talks to Jordan on their way to the ring and says it's not his dad who sucks, it's Jordan. They try to get a "you suck" chant going at him. Jordan attacks The Bar and Rollins helps him out with a dive to Sheamus on the floor. Jordan holds Cesaro while Rollins springboards in with a knee but Cesaro moves and Rollins hits Jordan. The Bar leaves up the ramp as their music hits. Rollins checks on Jordan as the tension between the two continues.



- Charly Caruso is backstage with RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Charly brings up the Royal Rumble and asks Bliss if she thinks she will still be champion after WrestleMania 34. Bliss acts insulted and says she's not only a champion, she's a goddess. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair comes up and says Bliss is only champion because Flair is on the other brand. Charlotte says she doesn't think Bliss will keep the title at WrestleMania. Flair goes on to taunt Bliss until her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, appears. The Nature Boy gives Bliss props but says his daughter will be champion until she decides to hang her rope up. Wooo! The Flairs do a double Wooo! to end the segment. Back to commercial.



- We see Natalya and Titus Worldwide have joined the card game in the back.



Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt



We go to the Manhattan Center with King and JR. Bray Wyatt is out first, followed by "Woken" Matt Hardy.



The bell rings and they go at it. Wyatt goes for an early Sister Abigail but it's blocked. Hardy turns it around and unloads on Bray in the corner. Hardy with a leg sweep and a shot from the second rope as the "Delete!" chant starts up. Wyatt fights Hardy off and launches himself into him off the ropes. We go to commercial with Wyatt in control.



Back from the break and Wyatt charges but Matt fights back and takes into the corner. Matt slams Wyatt's face into the turnbuckles over and over. Wyatt ends up turning it around after missing in the corner and turning upside down.



More back and forth now. Matt hits a Side Effect for a close 2 count. Hardy calls to "delete!" but Wyatt counters and sends him into the ropes. Wyatt hits Sister Abigail for the pin and the quick win.



Winner: Bray Wyatt



- After the match, Wyatt stands tall and laughs until we cut back to Brooklyn.



- We go the stage and JoJo introduces some of the great female Superstars from the past. Out comes The Bella Twins, Maryse, Kelly Kelly, Lilian Garcia, WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline, Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, Terri Runnels, Maria Kanellis and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. They all get another pop as we return to commercial.



- Back from the break and Elias walks up on Chris Jericho backstage as fans pop. Jericho comments on the scarves around Elias' neck and says he wrote a song about him. Jericho asks to borrow Elias' guitar but he says no. That's OK because Jericho has his own. Jericho sings about not wanting to walk with Elias and calls him a stupid idiot. Jericho pulls out The List and jokes about adding Elias but then changes his mind. Not. Jericho adds Elias to The List for another pop.



- We get another classic moment and a look at the Empire State Building lit up red for RAW 25.



- We go to the ring and JoJo introduces Elias, who has a spotlight and a guitar.



Elias has a song he wants the WWE Legends to sing but the fans keep interrupting. Elias points out Jimmy Fallon in the crowd and says he will show Fallon how it's done. They chant "stupid idiot" at him now. Elias finally starts performing his new song and it takes shots at every one from The Rock to The Undertaker to John Cena and many others. Elias keeps on until the music interrupts and out comes John Cena to a loud mixed reaction. Fans start singing their own version of Cena's theme song.



Cena defends Brooklyn before a loud "asshole" chant starts, apparently at Elias. Elias tells Cena to shut his damn mouth because no one wants to hear him, they came to hear Elias but Cena ruined it. Cena mocks Elias and tells him to do something about it, throwing the mic down and taking his shirt off. Cena stands with his arms out. Elias says that's not how it works, John. Elias doesn't take orders from Cena or the scumbags of Brooklyn. Fans boo Elias some more. Elias goes to leave the ring but he stoops and turns to Cena. Cena ducks and nails a pair of shoulder tackles. Cena with the big side slam and the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Elias blocks the Attitude Adjustment and hits a low blow in the middle of the ring. Elias brings his guitar back into the ring and smashes it over Cena as he tries to stand up. Some fans start chanting "yes!" now as Elias looks out, standing over Cena. Elias scoops Cena and drops him again with Drift Away. Elias talks some trash and stands over Cena as his music hits. We get a replay.



- Cole, Graves and Booker plug the Royal Rumble card.



- We see how The New Day has joined the APA card game backstage. It ends with a "DAMN!" by WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Mark Henry approaches WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather backstage. Godfather introduces a woman with him, Olivia. Godfather talks about how Henry used to be known as Sexual Chocolate. Henry admits this is true but says we all grow up. Henry ends up making a quick pass at Olivia but Godfather reveals that this is his wife. Godfather says it's all good and walks off with Olivia, all smiles.



Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews vs. Rhyno and Heath Slater



We go to the ring and out comes Titus Worldwide - Titus O'Neil, Apollo Crews and Dana Brooke. Rhyno and Heath Slater are out next.



Rhyno and Titus go at it to start. Titus takes control and tosses Rhyno into the corner. Crews tags in and keeps control for his team. Slater comes in off the top as Rhyno turns it around. Crews turns it around on Slater and hits a long vertical suplex after a dropkick. Dana cheers on Crews while he's in control as we go back to commercial.



Back from the break and a brawl has broken out between the two teams. The referee calls the match.



The music hits and out comes The Dudley Boyz to a big pop. They hit the ring but Titus Worldwide leaves the ring, as do Slater and Rhyno. The Dudleyz challenge them to come in and get some. Fans chant ECW as Bubba Ray and D-Von stand tall. Fans chant for tables now. They all roll Slater into the ring and he yells at them. Bubba scoops Slater and slams him. D-Von goes to the top for the big diving headbutt to Slater. Bubba sends D-Von to get the tables next. Slater gets up and they put him through the table with a 3D. The Dudleyz stand tall and pose in the corner as Rhyno gets on the apron to applaud them. Titus Worldwide also hits the ring to celebrate with The Dudleyz.



- Charly Caruso is backstage with WWE Champion AJ Styles. She asks him about the Handicap Match at the Royal Rumble and he cuts her off, apologizing. Fans chant AJ's name in the arena. AJ introduces a special guest he's brought for the interview. Caruso is dismissed and AJ brings in WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund. Styles does a quick Hulk Hogan impersonation and talks about how he will beat "Kami" at the Royal Rumble.



- Still to come, DX will be here. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and out comes DX, Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, to the Manhattan Center. Fans pop big time and sing along with the entrance.



DX does a bit of comedy before Triple H thanks the fans for backing them over the years. He gives shout-outs to late WWE Legends, Chyna and Rick Rude. Triple H says the Manhattan Center is home for RAW and DX is here to declare that they will be at the forefront of the next 25 years, so let's start that right now. He does the "are you ready?" chant and says they didn't come alone. Out comes The New Age Outlaws, Billy Gunn and "Road Dogg" BG James, who tells them to cut the damn music. They do their usual intro before introducing Sean "X-Pac" Waltman. Waltman hits the ring and hugs his fellow D-Generates, calling on the Manhattan Center to raise hell and make noise. Fans chant for The 1-2-3 Kid as Waltman speaks. He thanks them. He knows this is a DX reunion but he can't have a 25th Anniversary celebration without this guy right here... The Razor Ramon music hits and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall. We go to commercial as Hall heads to the ring.



- Back from the break and Hall is in the ring with his "hey yo!" line. He says you know you can't have a party on RAW without The Bad Guy. He says he's been watching from both locations tonight and this RAW 25 thing is just too sweet. The music interrupts and out comes The Balor Club - Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Finn Balor, to a bit of a mixed reaction.



The Balor Club faces off with DX in the middle of the ring as a "too sweet" chant breaks out. They all meet in the air and touch "too sweets" with each other. Gunn goes to do the "if you're not down with that..." line but the music interrupts and out comes The Revival, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson. They stare everyone down and enter the ring.



The Revival vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson



The bell rings as The Revival attacks Gallows and Anderson from behind. The referee restores order and calls for he bell.



Wilder goes to work on Anderson, taking him to the corner. Dawson comes in and keeps up the attack. DX and Finn Balor watch from ringside as Dawson talks some trash to Gallows and keeps control of Anderson. More double teaming by The Revival as Dash tags back in. Dash keeps Anderson grounded now. Dawson comes back in but Anderson nails a leg lariat to finally create an opening. Another "too sweet" chant starts as Gallows tags in with Dash and they go at it.



Gallows keeps control of Dash and tags in Anderson for a double team. They hit the Magic Killer and cover Dash for the easy win out of nowhere.



Winners: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson



- After the match, DX and Balor enter the ring to give props to Gallows and Anderson. They all raise "too sweets" in the corner. Dawson comes over and grabs Hall, talking trash to him. Hall flicks his toothpick in Dawson's face. Waltman comes over and hits the X-Factor on Dawson. Dogg unloads with strikes to Dawson. Gunn follows up with the Fame-asser on Dawson. Dash takes a Sweet Chin Music from HBK and then a Pedigree from The Game. Everyone chants for Finn as he goes to the top. DX points at Balor as he comes off the top with a Coup de Grace on Dash. Gunn does the "suck it!" line as DX celebrates with The Balor Club.



- JR sends us back to the Barclays Center as Kurt Angle comes out to the ring with a parade of Legends at ringside. RAW and SmackDown Superstar are also out to surround the ring for tonight's main event segment. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is in the ring to plug the WWE Universal Title match at Royal Rumble. The Legends and Superstars are surrounding the ring. Angle introduces Braun Strowman first, then Kane. Some of the Superstars are in the ring to keep Braun and Kane separated now. Paul Heyman finally comes out to a pop. Heyman says his client isn't here for a nostalgia trip, he's here for a fight. Heyman talks about how relevant his client is and introduces him. Out comes the WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar.



Braun meets Lesnar at ringside but Lesnar runs right over him. Lesnar enters the ring and hits Kane with the F5. Braun ends up launching Lesnar into the barrier at ringside. Kane is also down on the floor. Braun clears the announce table and puts Brock through it with a running powerslam. Braun yells out and stands over Lesnar as his music hits. Braun returns to the ring and stands tall while Lesnar rolls around in pain on the outside. We get a replay of the table powerslam. Braun poses in the corners while Lesnar and Kane are both down on the outside. RAW goes off the air with Braun standing tall.



