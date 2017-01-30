LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 1/30/17



- We go to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho. We see stills of how Owens retained over Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view last night.



Owens talks about retaining last night and how he's been proving people wrong his whole career. Owens says he's most proud of proving RAW General Manager Mick Foley wrong last night. Owens says Foley has been stacking the deck against them since he came into power. Owens says he didn't fail last night, he beat Reigns and he did that because he's the best, the man, the guy and the one. Owens admits he had some help last night. He takes a chance to thank the man who helped him... Owens thanks Jericho. Owens says he knows being in the cage was the worst moment of Jericho's life but his friendship and support is what kept Owens going. Owens says he made it through because of Jericho. They hug. No mention of Braun Strowman helping. Owens wants to talk about Jericho's history-making performance in the Royal Rumble match. Owens says Jericho proved that he is the best Rumble competitor of all time. Jericho thanks Owens.



Jericho brags about spending almost 5 hours in the Rumble match throughout his career, more than any other WWE Superstar in history. He goes on about lasting 61 minutes in the Rumble last night. He's now The 61 Minute Man. Jericho tells everyone to use their fat fingers to type in #61MinuteMan and then #GreatestofAllTime. Jericho says he didn't win the match due to a case of vertigo from being in the shark cage. The music interrupts and out comes Strowman.



Fans chant "thank you Strowman" as he takes the mic. Braun interfered because he can't stand Reigns and because he wants the title shot Owens promised him. Owens asks what title shot he promised. Owens says coming out and interfering in a match when no one asked you to does not equal a title shot. Owens says it's not happening. Braun says Owens promised him a shot and he has the proof. We see backstage video from a RAW segment last month where Owens did. Owens says it's photoshopped. Braun says Owens is going to give him a title shot tonight or he's going to break Owens in half. The music hits and out comes the RAW General Manager in a green & black checkered suit. Foley doesn't appreciate what Braun did last night but Owens did promise Braun a shot. Owens rants about how he went through hell last night. Foley says Owens did go through hell but that might be a round-trip because he's facing Braun tonight. Foley gets the cheap pop from Laredo as his music hits. Braun stares at Owens, who isn't happy. Owens leaves the ring as Jericho sticks around for a match with Sami Zayn. We go to commercial.



We're live from Laredo, Texas as Michael Cole welcomes us to RAW. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.