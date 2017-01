LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 1/23/17

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Join us tonight at 8pm EST for live WWE RAW coverage from Cleveland with the final build for the WWE Royal Rumble...Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here