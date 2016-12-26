

Raw, WWE

*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 12/26/16

By

Dec 26, 2016 - 7:23:22 PM



By Marc Middleton Dec 26, 2016 - 7:23:22 PM



- We're live from Chicago as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.



- We go right to the ring and out comes Stephanie McMahon.



Stephanie welcomes us. Fans chant for CM Punk. Stephanie says if they can keep that up for 2 minutes and 15 seconds longer, they'll last 1 second longer than Punk. Stephanie goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Seth Rollins.



Rollins wants Triple H but that's not happening tonight, he's busy running the company. Rollins says he came for a fight and wants Braun Strowman tonight. This brings out WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns. Fans boo and some chant "please don't talk" at Reigns. More Punk chants. Reigns also wants Braun. Rollins tells him to get to the back of the line but they get hype about teaming up and taking out Braun like they used to do. Stephanie mentions SmackDown being in the same building tomorrow and a certain someone being in the area. Stephanie proposes a one-night reunion of The Shield and Chicago gets excited. Stephanie shuts them down and says that won't be happening but if Rollins wants a fight so bad, he will face Braun tonight. She also announces Reigns vs. an opponent of her choosing with his title on the line. Stephanie says we're going to kick RAW off with a Tag Team Title rematch right now. The music hits and out comes Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to a pop.



RAW Tag Team Title Match: The New Day vs. Cesaro and Sheamus



Baclk from the break and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus. It will be Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston representing The New Day tonight. The match starts with Kofi and Woods unloading on Sheamus with double team moves to take control. Cesaro comes back in to regain control and we go to commercial with Woods selling a leg injury on the floor.



Back from the break and Cesaro and Sheamus end up retaining after a few close calls by The New Day.



Winners: Cesaro and Sheamus



- Still to come, Rollins vs. Strowman plus a look at Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg in the Royal Rumble.



- Back from the break and the announcers lead us to a Royal Rumble promo on Goldberg and Lesnar. Goldberg will be here next week.



- Braun Strowman is walking backstage when he encounters Chris Jericho and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. Apparently they were looking for Braun. They try to get Braun focused on Reigns and Rollins but it almost backfires as Braun gets in Jericho's face. Braun walks off.



- We go to Goldust and R-Truth backstage. Bayley walks up and has a late Christmas present for Goldust. Truth asks if they can share. Bayley offers him a hug and he takes it. Bayley gives Goldust a Dusty Rhodes teddy bear and says she wouldn't be where she is if it wasn't for The Dream. Bayley says she owes Dusty everything and loves him. Goldust says he loved her too. We hear fans chanting for Dusty in the arena. Bayley ends up leaving and in comes Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. They knock Golden Truth and the teddy bear. Anderson tears the head off and they leave. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and we get a look back at what happened with Nia Jax and Sasha Banks.



Nia Jax vs. Scarlett Bordeaux



We go to the ring and out comes Nia Jax. Her opponent, indie star Scarlett Bordeaux, is at ringside with Charly Caruso. She's wearing a Sasha Banks t-shirt and wishes Sasha, who inspired her, could be here to see her debut in her hometown.



The bell rings and Nia goes right to work with a big kick. Nia destroys Scarlett and gets the win with a Samoan Drop.



Winner: Nia Jax



- After the match, Nia takes the mic and tells Scarlett to choose a better role model next time. She drops a big leg drop and leaves as her music plays. We get replays as Nia marches up the ramp and officials tend to Scarlett. Nia stares back at the ring before leaving.



- Bayley is backstage walking. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Stephanie is shaking hands with RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in her office. She leaves and in comes Jericho and Owens. They want to file a formal complaint against Mick Foley for the Royal Rumble Universal Title match with the shark cage. This leads to Stephanie revealing Owens as the one who will face Reigns in tonight's main event. Stephanie leaves and Jericho doesn't seem thrilled about Owens getting the title shot.



- We go to the ring and out comes Bayley. She takes the mic and comments on how much she loves Chicago. She mentions pinning Charlotte a third time and says she should be the #1 contender now. The music interrupts and out comes RAW Women's Champion Charlotte. She apologizes for interrupting Bayley's cosplay moment. Charlotte says Bayley didn't pin her last week and we get a look back at the botched call by the referee. Charlotte says her lawyer talked to Stephanie last night and they came to a settlement. Due to the referee's error, Bayley's win has been expunged from the record books. Charlotte enters the ring now.



This leads to Charlotte giving Bayley another shot tonight but she reveals that the settlement also included Dana Brooke as the referee for this match. Dana comes out and Bayley looks worried.



Bayley vs. Charlotte



Dana makes her way into the ring for this non-title match and we go back to a break.



Back from the break and we get the bell. Charlotte takes advantage of Dana yelling at Bayley and goes to work. Charlotte with chops in the corner. Bayley turns it around. Dana stops her. Dana and Bayley argue. Bayley nails a Bayley-to-Belly suplex, sending Dana out of the ring. Charlotte takes control off the distraction.



Bayley makes a comeback as another referee runs down. Bayley with a 2 count. Charlotte turns it back around until Dana comes back in. The finish sees Dana allow Charlotte to get the pin with her feet on the ropes.



Winner: Charlotte



- After the match, Charlotte and Dana taunt Bayley from the ramp.



- Stephanie walks up on Braun bullying a crew member backstage. The guy wouldn't tell him where Sami Zayn is. Stephanie says he needs to focus on Rollins, not worry about Sami. Braun says he's multi-tasking, he wants Sami and Rollins. Stephanie can't produce Sami but guarantees Braun a match for next week. Braun wants it to be a Last Man Standing match and Stephanie makes the match. Stephanie wants Braun to do something for her now - destroy Rollins and take everything out on him tonight. Braun laughs and walks off.



- We get a look at last week's promo from Neville.



Neville vs. TJ Perkins



We go to the ring and out comes Neville as JoJo makes the introduction. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and Austin Aries is on commentary. TJ Perkins makes his way out. They meet in the middle of the ring and we get the bell, no handshake.



They go at it and Perkins nails a knee early on for a 2 count. Neville ends up on the floor. Perkins nails a corkscrew and brings it back in. Perkins goes to the top and comes down for a 2 count. Neville ends up turning it around and taking Perkins to the floor. Neville brings it back in and keeps Perkins grounded with elbows. More back and forth action in and out of the ring now.



We get dueling chants from the crowd. Perkins catches Neville with a Detonation Kick. Neville blocks a kneebar and pins Perkins with a handful of tights for the win.



Winner: Neville



- After the match, we get replays before Charly interviews Neville on the ramp about what's next. Neville says it's funny how everyone wants to talk to you after you leave a trail of bodies. Neville says Americans only want to talk to him when they're insulting him. Neville rails on Americans and says it's our ignorance that has prevented us from enjoying him. Neville says he's going to beat Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann on 205 Live tomorrow because he's the true king of the cruiserweights. The music hits and Neville makes his exit.



- Still to come, Reigns vs. Owens in the main event.



- We get a look back at Jinder Mahal and Rusev destroying Enzo Amore last week after his sensitivity training. We see Big Cass pushing Enzo in a wheelchair backstage. Back to commercial.



