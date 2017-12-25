





*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 12/25/17

Dec 25, 2017 - 7:55:02 PM



By Marc Middleton Dec 25, 2017 - 7:55:02 PM



Cena takes the mic and wants to fix something he saw in the crowd. A younger fan was wearing the older Cena merchandise but Cena gives him the shirt off his back. Cena wishes a Merry Christmas to Chicago. Fans chant "Merry Christmas" now. Cena says that's the first time we've heard that chant as this is the first time RAW has been live on Christmas. Cena loves the holidays because it's all about togetherness and everywhere he goes, he talks about how WWE and the fans are his family. Cena says cheers to the good times and to looking out and seeing all of us together. Cena couldn't think of a better place, right now to tell you... the music interrupts and out comes Elias with his guitar.



Elias hits the ring and talks about how he's tired of getting interrupted as of late. A loud CM Punk chant starts up. Elias says Punk damn sure won't be interrupting him tonight. Cena says it's Christmas and Chicagoans love their fellow Chicagoan so it's alright, let them have some fun. Elias says he's going to perform tonight. The Punk chants interrupt again. Cena welcomes Elias to Chicago. Elias says he's going to perform no matter how often they want to chant that and he's going to perform without interruptions. It looks like Cena is trying to interrupt Elias but he just wants to hand him a stool. Elias takes a seat and the spotlight drops on him. Cena watches as Elias begins his song. Fans chant for Punk again.



Elias starts in with a Christmas song but he starts knocking Chicago and Cena interrupts him because he started dissing the people of the city. Cena says Elias actually plays pretty good but he always gets to a point where he calls the people in the crowd jerks. Elias makes his case but Cena says no, you're being the jerk. Elias says he never thought of it that way but it is Christmas and maybe Cena is right, maybe he is the jerk. Elias says he would love to do that song again, if Chicago will give him a second chance. Chicago doesn't want to. Cena calls them a very tough city but it's Christmas, so go ahead. Elias starts the song again as fans boo. Elias sings some props about Chicago now and tells Cena to finish the song with some Christmas spirit. Cena starts singing but Elias drops him from behind with a cheap shot. Elias says he doesn't play for Cena or the fans. Elias says Christmas is overrated and so is Chicago. Fans boo again. Elias goes to leave but turns back around and beats Cena down. Elias says Santa Claus didn't visit him this morning so he's going to give himself the gift of challenging Cena right now. Elias calls for a referee while Cena is down on the mat.



Elias vs. John Cena



The referee informs JoJo that the match is on and she announces it. The bell rings and Elias goes right to work on Cena, unloading and taking him to the corner for more strikes.



Elias talks some trash while beating Cena around the ring. Cena fights back and delivers a hip toss for a pop. Cena takes Elias down with a side headlock and keeps Elias grounded. They get up and Cena looks to keep control but Elias drops him. Elias works Cena over from the floor and delivers a running knee, causing Cena to fall to the floor from the apron.



Elias with a big chop against the barrier. Elias brings it back into the ring and covers for a 2 count. Elias tosses Cena across the ring and covers for another pin attempt. Elias with another toss and another pin attempt. Elias scoops Cena and turns him upside down in the corner. Elias stomps away while Cena is upside down. Fans do dueling chants for Cena. Elias goes to the top and nails a big stomp while Cena is still upside down. Elias with a 2 count. Elias keeps Cena grounded as the referee checks on him.



Cena gets to his feet and fights out of the hold. Cena runs into a big boot in the corner and goes down. Elias puts Cena upside down in the corner again and starts stomping. Elias goes back to the top for another big stomp but Cena gets out of the way and nails a clothesline. Cena and Elias trade big shots in the middle of the ring now. Elias with a neckbreaker - backbreaker combo for another pin attempt. Elias with more trash talking as he works Cena over. Cena tries to pull himself up but Elias drops him. Elias with more stomping in the corner. Elias goes to the top but Cena climbs up and meets him. Cena goes for the super Attitude Adjustment but Elias slides out. Elias brings Cena to the mat with a big sitdown powerbomb but Cena kicks out at 2.



Cena rolls to the floor for a breather. Elias looks frustrated as he sits in the middle of the ring. We get a replay of the powerbomb. Cena rolls back in at the 8 count but Elias covers for a pin attempt. Cena keeps Elias grounded with a headlock now. Cena finally gets some momentum going but Elias rolls to the floor for a breather. Cena runs out of the ring and brings Elias back in but Elias clotheslines him for a 2 count. Elias keeps control and nails a knee to the back for another 2 count.



Elias with more offense and another pin attempt. Cena counters a backbreaker and rolls Elias into the STF in the middle of the ring. Elias looks for the bottom rope. Cena pulls him back but Elias kicks him away. Elias nails a knee to the face. Cena rolls to the floor and avoids the pin. Cena gets on the apron but Elias decks him. Cena fights back in for a 2 count. Cena goes on and gets the STF locked in for the second time. Elias gets his hand on the bottom rope to break the hold. Cena powers up but Elias counters. Elias drops Cena on his face for another close 2 count. Elias stands tall while Cena is down now. Elias drops a big elbow and stands tall over Cena with his finger in the air. Some fans may be chanting "this is boring" now. Cena rolls Elias up for 2. Cena makes a comeback with shoulders. Cena calls for the Five Knuckle Shuffle and nails it. Cena goes for the Attitude Adjustment and hits it in the middle of the ring for the pin.



Winner: John Cena



- After the match, Cena celebrates as his music hits.



- Cole leads us to a video package looking at some of Samoa Joe's recent dominance.



- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is backstage with his Christmas tree when Jason Jordan walks in. Some fans boo him. They hug. Jordan asks if Angle called for him and he did. Seth Rollins appears next. He was also sent for. Rollins talks about wanting Samoa Joe after what happened to Dean Ambrose last week. Jordan interrupts and says he's been patiently waiting to get his hands on Joe. Angle says if they want Joe they have to take out RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar first. Rollins asks if Angle is suggesting they team together and this leads to words between the two. Jordan says he was just in a tag team on SmackDown and he doesn't want to move backwards. They argue some more and Angle announces The Bar vs. Jordan and Rollins for tonight. The titles will be on the line. Angle wishes them a Merry Christmas. They leave and in comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns. Angle says Joe is all Reigns' tonight. Angle wishes him a Merry Christmas and says the title will be on the line. Reigns walks out.



- The announcers send us to Charly Caruso in the ring with Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher. She asks about Kendrick's match with Hideo Itami tonight. Kendrick mocks Charly and says he and Gallagher wanted to find out if Itami really belongs here or if he's just another passing fad. The music interrupts and out comes Itami for his second red brand match since being called up.



Brian Kendrick vs. Hideo Itami



Kendrick gets ready for the match as Itami makes his way to the ring.



Kendrick strikes first but Itami fights right back and drops Kendrick. Itami with offense while Kendrick is down. Itami slams Kendrick again and delivers more kicks. Itami yells out about everyone respecting him. Gallagher provides a distraction, allowing Kendrick to drop Itami. Kendrick with a 2 count. Kendrick with crossface blows to Itami's face. Kendrick takes Itami from corner to corner and puts a boot to his face while he's down. Kendrick tosses Itami half-way across the ring and covers for a 2 count. Kendrick keeps Itami grounded with a submission now.



Itami refuses to submit as the referee checks on him. Itami fights up and out now but Kendrick sends him into the corner. Kendrick runs into boots. Itami goes to the top for a tornado DDT but drops Kendrick over the top instead. Itami comes off the top with a flying clothesline. Itami with a pair of clotheslines and a kick now. Itami with more offense as some fans cheer him.



Itami with more strikes, including a back-fist, to knock Kendrick into the corner. Itami with a big dropkick in the corner. Itami cuts his own throat and calls for the GTS. Itami nails the GTS in the middle of the ring for the pin.



Winner: Hideo Itami



- After the match, Itami stands tall and goes to the corner as we get replays.



- Cole shows us last week's big announcement on the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match.



- Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James are backstage walking when they see Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel dressed in ugly Christmas sweaters. They wish them a Merry Miz-mas and start singing Christmas carols about how awesome The Miz is and how much they miss him. Sasha, Mickie and Bayley don't know what to say but they head to the ring for a match.



Absolution vs. Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James



We go to the ring and out comes Absolution's Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James are out next.



Absolution takes control early on. It comes down to Mandy and Sasha as Sasha drops Mandy and takes control. Mickie tags in and comes off the top while Sasha holds Mandy. Mickie works over Mandy as Paige cheers her on now. Mickie with a 2 count on Mandy while staring at Paige. Mandy turns it around with a knee to the gut. Mickie comes right back with kicks. Mickie drops Mandy and covers for a 2 count. Mickie tags in Bayley to a pop now. Bayley and Mickie double team Mandy. Bayley with a 2 count.



Fans chant for Bayley as Mandy turns it around and tags in Sonya. Sonya slams Bayley a few times and kicks her around. Bayley catches a kick and takes Sonya to the corner for Sasha to tag in. Sasha and Bayley hit a double team suplex and Sasha covers Sonya for a 2 count. Sasha with running double knees for another quick pin attempt. Sonya retreats tot he floor. Mandy tries to come in for a cheap shot but Sasha stops her. Sasha goes to the floor for Deville but Deville nails a huge clothesline to level Sasha. We get a replay of the clothesline as Deville returns to the ring. The referee counts while Sasha is laid out on the floor. We get another replay.



Sasha returns to the ring and Deville works her over. Paige tags in to a big pop. Paige with a high knee and some boots in the corner to Sasha. Mandy comes back in and keeps Sasha down in their corner. Mandy with a submission on Banks now. Banks turns that into a pin attempt. Sasha goes for a tag but Mandy drags her back into the middle of the ring. Mandy with an elbow drop for a 2 count. Sonya tags back in and double teams Banks. Sonya floors Sasha again and covers for a 2 count.



Sonya keeps Banks down on the mat with a leg scissors and headlock now. Sonya keeps the offense going and tags in Paige. Paige mocks and taunts Sasha while keeping her down on the mat. Sasha fights up and out but Paige clotheslines her for a 2 count. Mandy tags in and nails a big knee in the corner for a 2 count. Mandy with a standing submission now. Sasha breaks free but Mandy stops her from tagging. Mandy tosses Sasha and hits Mickie with a cheap shot, knocking her off the apron Sasha sends Mandy into Paige and knocks her off the apron. Fans rally for Sasha to tag now.



Bayley tags in for a big pop as Paige also tags in. Bayley unloads on Paige. Bayley with a side suplex and more offense into the corner. Bayley misses in the corner but stops Paige from tagging as Mandy gets knocked off the apron. Paige sends Bayley face first into the turnbuckle. Bayley slams Paige but Deville breaks the pin up. A big brawl breaks out at ringside now with all 6 Superstars. Bayley brings Paige back into the ring and drops her over the second rope. Bayley goes to the top as fans cheer. Paige kicks the top rope and crotches Bayley. Paige grabs Bayley and nails Ram-Paige in the middle of the ring for the pin.



Winners: Absolution



- After the match, Absolution stands stall in the ring as Paige's music hits.



- We see a replay of last week's injury angles with Dean Ambrose. The announcers talk about Ambrose's surgery and say he could be out of action for up to 9 months.



- Renee Young is backstage with Samoa Joe now. She asks if he has any remorse for what he did to Ambrose last week. Absolutely not, Joe says. Joe says there's silver lining as now Ambrose can be at home with his loved ones for the holidays. He smiles at Renee, Dean's wife. Joe says this has also provided him a title shot. He's been systematically taking out The Shield and now Roman Reigns is coming for vengeance. Joe goes on about putting Reigns to sleep tonight and says he will become the new Intercontinental Title.



- Still to come, Joe vs. Reigns with the title on the line.



- We see Kane backstage walking. We finally take a commercial break, the first of the night at 9:05pm EST.



Kane vs. Heath Slater



Back from the break and out comes Kane to the ring. We get a promo for the WWE Universal Title Triple Threat at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, featuring Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. champion Brock Lesnar. Heath Slater is out next, accompanied to the ring by Rhyno.



We get a sidebar video with Slater saying his kids didn't get Christmas gifts because Kurt Angle threatened their jobs last week. Rhyno disagrees and says Angle just wants Slater to toughen up. Rhyno says tonight is the first step in his plan to toughen Slater up. The bell rings and Slater tries to avoid Kane but Kane takes him to the corner and goes to work. Kane catches Slater with a big one-armed sidewalk slam in the middle of the ring. Kane kicks Slater to the floor next. Rhyno cheers Slater on, telling him to show how tough he is. Slater says he's trying his best.



Slater returns to the ring but Kane knocks him right back off the apron. Rhyno talks to Slater, trying to encourage him to get back in and go at it with Kane. Fans chant "you got kids" at Slater. Kane pulls Slater up to the apron but Slater fights back. Kane just shoves Slater off. Slater with a high knee off the ropes. Slater charges again but Kane drops him with a big right hand.



Kane waits for Slater to get up and hits a chokeslam in the middle of the ring. Kane covers for the pin.



Winner: Kane



- After the match, Kane's music hits as he stands tall and Rhyno looks on. Rhyno comes in to check on Slater. Kane comes back into the ring and goes for a chokeslam but Rhyno fights him off. Rhyno with a big shoulder in the corner. Rhyno readies for the Gore as fans pop but Kane grabs him by the throat. Kane puts Rhyno down with a big chokeslam. Kane's music hits again as he makes his exit.



- Still to come, The Bar defends against Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan. We go to commercial.



