WWE Monday Night RAW Results 12/18/17

- We're live from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Corey Graves.



- We go right to the ring and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to a big pop as the "you suck!" chants start up. JoJo does the introduction.



Angle welcomes us. He brings up last week's Kane vs. Strowman match and says unfortunately there was no winner. Angle confirms that The Beast is here tonight. Angle announces that he will name Lesnar's Royal Rumble opponent before the night is over. Angle promises that... the music interrupts and out comes Braun to the ring.



Braun says he earned the right to face Brock as he was the only man left standing last week, which is why Angle should pick him to get the title shot at the Rumble. Kane's music interrupts and out he comes. Kane says he's caused more destruction than anyone in WWE in the last 20 years, so there's no way anyone is stepping up in front of him. Kane says Lesnar's list of victims is impressive and it does include his brother, The Undertaker, it does not include Kane. Kane says he will get his chance at the Rumble unless Braun is man enough to stop him. Angle gets in between the two big men as they face off. We hear a "Ladies and gentlemen..." as Paul Heyman interrupts to a pop.



Heyman comes to the stage and says we're not having this discussion without input from the champion. Heyman does a big entrance for The Beast as fans go along with him. The music hits and out comes WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Kane and Strowman stare Lesnar down as he hops up on the apron. Angle says he needs to quickly make his announcement before things get out of hand. He announces a Triple Threat for the Rumble. Angle quickly leaves the ring and the three giants size each other up.



Kane and Strowman go after Lesnar first. Lesnar ends u sending Braun over the top rope to the floor. Kane and Lesnar go at it now. Lesnar gets the upperhand after blocking a chokeslam, and drops Kane with the F5. Lesnar takes the title and leaves as his music hits. Heyman and Lesnar watch from the stage as Kane sits up. Kane stares Lesnar down from the ring.



- Still to come, Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and Cole touts WWE's 20 million YouTube subscribers.



Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins



We go to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins. Jason Jordan's music hits and out he comes instead of Samoa Joe.



Jordan talks about how Rollins isn't the only one that wants Joe, he's been asking Kurt Angle for a match with Joe for weeks now. Jordan goes on and says he's done asking and if Rollins wants Joe, he has to pick through the bones that are left when Jordan is done. Rollins respects what Jordan's saying and understands there's a lot of pressure on him but this isn't Jordan's opportunity or his big chance to make it... the music interrupts and out comes Joe. Fans chant his name.



Joe talks about how everyone wants to dance with him but he has an idea to make things work. Joe proposes Rollins vs. Jordan with the winner getting the chance to get beat down and put to sleep by Joe. Rollins says that's a good idea but the match has already been made. Rollins tells Joe to bring it so he can get knocked out, then Jordan can go look for daddy's approval elsewhere. Jordan shoves Rollins to the mat. The referee warns Jordan as he stands over Rollins. Rollins looks to accept Joe's proposal. The referee calls for the bell.



Seth Rollins vs. Jason Jordan



Joe comes down to ringside to watch the match. The referee makes the match official with the timekeeper as we get the bell. The winner will face Joe later on tonight. Jordan gets the upperhand early on. Jordan drops Rollins with a shoulder off the ropes. They run the ropes and Rollins connects with a kick. Rollins sends Jordan over the top, right at Joe's feet. Joe taunts Jordan about getting back in the ring. We go to commercial.



Back from the break and Rollins make s a comeback, sending Jordan back over the top. Jordan catches Rollins on the floor and drives him back into the barrier. We get a replay. Jordan brings it back into the ring and covers for a 2 count. Jordan works Rollins over for another 2 count.



Jordan rams Rollins back into the corner and then turns to Joe to stare him down. Jordan with more offense as Joe nods in approval from his chair. Jordan continues ramming Rollins from corner to corner, focusing on the lower back. Joe claps as Jordan nails a running shoulder to the gut for another 2 count. Jordan with a big right to the face. Some fans have been chanting about how boring the match is during Jordan's offense. Rollins starts fighting back but Jordan cuts him off and hits a backbreaker for another close call. Jordan keeps Rollins grounded now.



Rollins ends up coming off the second rope with a shot to the face. Jordan once again shuts Rollins down with a counter and they both go down. We go to commercial.



Back from the break and Rollins hits a Slingblade. Rollins with more offense, including a springboard clothesline, but Jordan kicks out at 2. Jordan catches Rollins with a big suplex. Jordan with a 2 count. Rollins fights out of a move with elbows. Rollins sends Jordan to the floor and goes for a suicide dive but Jordan comes to the apron and Rollins has to change the move in mid-air. Rollins sends Jordan back into the barrier anyway but he also lands hard on the floor. Fans count along with the referee now.



Jordan and Rollins both make it back in at the 9 count as Joe looks on from his chair. Rollins kicks Jordan in the face. Rollins comes in off the top rope but Jordan catches him with a Northern Lights suplex. Jordan holds it and rolls through for another Northern Lights suplex and a bridge for a close 2 count. The announcers accuse the referee of being a step behind. Jordan shows some frustration now as he rocks Rollins while Rollins is on the top. Jordan climbs up for a superplex but Rollins fights back.



Rollins rocks Jordan and sends him down to the mat. Jordan runs back up but Rollins headbutts him back down. Rollins hits a Frogsplash for a close 2 count. We get a replay. Jordan goes to the floor. Rollins leaps off the apron with a knee to the side of the head. Joe gets up and has words with Rollins now. Rollins grabs Jordan and throws him into Joe. Joe charges but runs into a superkick from Rollins as fans pop. Rollins talks some trash to Joe but turns his attention to Jordan and brings him back in.



Jordan goes on and counters Rollins for a close 2 count. Rollins nails a knee to the head and covers for the pin.



Winner: Seth Rollins



- After the match, Rollins stands tall as his music hits but Joe attacks him. They brawl to the floor and back inside the ring as the referee tries to break them up. Joe with a cheap shot and a Uranage to plant Rollins onto the mat. Joe mounts Rollins and beats on him as more referees are out now. Joe leaves and talks trash from the ramp. Jordan is down on the floor being checked on while Rollins recovers.



- Still to come, Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander to crown a new #1 contender. Also, Absolution vs. Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James. We go back to commercial.



- Back from the break and we see what just happened. A furious Seth Rollins is backstage with Kurt Angle and Dean Ambrose is with him. Rollins doesn't care what it takes, he wants a match with Joe tonight. Ambrose tells Angle to put him on the list too, he wants Joe as well. Jason Jordan walks in and he also wants Joe tonight. Ambrose tells him to get in line. Angle says they will all have their shots later tonight in a six-man match. It will be Rollins, Ambrose and Jordan vs. Joe and RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar later tonight.



- The announcers talk about "Woken" Matt Hardy and how his feud with Bray Wyatt has continued on social media. We cut backstage somewhere to Wyatt. He talks about Hardy and says he's here to make sure the right people get hurt - Matt and all of you. Wyatt says he will play if Matt wants to continue on this little chess game they have going. Wyatt goes on and says The Great War must end. Run.



2-on-1 Handicap Match: Finn Balor vs. The Miztourage



We go to the ring and out comes Finn Balor. We go back to commercial as he hits the ring.



Back from the break and out comes Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel, who Balor has defeated in singles action over the past few weeks. Bo starts off with Balor but Balor shows him up when he tries to charge. Axel talks trash to Balor from the apron. Bo and Balor look to do a test of strength but Bo tries to pull Balor into their corner. Axel tags in.



Axel and Balor lock up. Axel tries to overpower Balor into their corner but Balor counters and breaks away. They lock up again. Axel with an elbow to the face. Axel takes Balor to the corner and unloads with shoulders. Dallas tags in and unloads with stomps. Axel tags back in and stomps away while Balor is down. The referee warns him. Fans boo Axel as he stands tall. Balor gets up and fights both of them off, coming out of the corner, but Axel shuts him down and turns it back around. Axel with a sunset flip but Balor nails a basement dropkick for a 2 count. Balor keeps Axel grounded now.



Axel ends up taking advantage of a distraction and dropping Balor. It looks like Balor has a busted nose as he is bleeding. Axel unloads on Balor and takes him back to the corner. Bo tags back in and drops Balor with a clothesline for a 2 count. Bo keeps Balor grounded now. Bo tells the fans to shut up and sends Balor to the corner. Balor finally gets some momentum going on Bo. Balor with a double stomp to the chest for a 2 count as Axel breaks the pin. Axel unloads on Balor before the referee backs him out.



Axel tags back in and takes Balor to the top. Axel wastes too much time and Balor sends him to the mat. Balor goes for the Coup de Grace but Bo runs over and knocks him off to the mat. Bo comes into the ring and joins in on a double team while Balor is down.



Winner by DQ: Finn Balor



- After the match, The Miztourage double teams Balor and talks some trash. WWE NXT Superstar Hideo Itami's music hits and out he comes to make the save. Itami unloads on Axel with kicks, then Dallas. Itami and Balor clear the ring as fans cheer. We go to commercial.



Hideo Itami and Finn Balor vs. The Miztourage



Back from the break and we have a tag team match underway. Itami is in the ring with Dallas.



Balor tags in and Itami holds Dallas while Balor comes flying off the top. Balor goes to work on Dallas now. Dallas hits a thumb to the eye while the referee is distracted by Axel and Itami arguing on the apron. Axel tags in and keeps up the attack on Balor. Axel with a backbreaker for a 2 count.



Axel continues to dominate Balor. Dallas tags back in and they hit a big double team move for another close 2 count. Axel tags back in and takes Balor down with a headlock. Itami finally gets the hot tag to unload on Axel. Itami goes to the top and nails a big flying clothesline for a 2 count. Itami with more offense and a big knee as Bo comes in but Balor takes him out, to the floor. Balor dropkicks Bo into the barrier. Itami scoops Axel in the ring and nails the GTS for the win.



Winners: Hideo Itami and Finn Balor



- After the match, Itami's music hits as he and Balor stand tall. Bo and Axel are down on the floor as we go to replays.



- Still to come, Absolution will be in action. Also, Rollins, Ambrose and Jordan face The Bar and Samoa Joe.



- Renee Young is backstage with Cedric Alexander. Renee asks if he might be overlooking Drew Gulak. Cedric talks about how bad he wants to defeat Enzo Amore and represent on RAW but he can't do all that in one night. He knows he has a second chance and he's going to take full advantage of that. The only time he will overlook Gulak is when he's standing over him in victory tonight, looking forward to his WWE Cruiserweight Title shot. Cedric walks off. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Cole congratulates The Rock on his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



- We go to the ring and out comes WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore and Drew Gulak. Enzo cuts a promo and makes references to Star Wars before handing the mic over to Gulak. Gulak talks about tonight's huge opportunity and also makes some Star Wars mentions. The music interrupts and out comes Cedric Alexander.



#1 Contenders Match: Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander



Enzo joins the announcers for commentary as Cedric and Gulak lock up. Cedric takes it to the corner. They continue trading holds, going back and forth in the middle of the ring and off the ropes. Cedric with some offense, including a dropkick. Gulak goes to the floor for a breather. Cedric runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Gulak down. Cedric points up at Enzo. Cedric brings Gulak back into the ring for a 2 count as we get a replay of the dive.



More back and forth in the ring now. They both end up tumbling back to the floor as we return to commercial.



Back from the break and Gulak turned it around during the commercial. Gulak with more offense on Cedric before covering for a 2 count. Cedric turns it around but Gulak knocks him out of mid-air for another pin attempt.



Gulak keeps a boot in Cedric's back and keeps him down on the mat. Cedric finally looks to make a comeback with offense. Gulak rolls him up for a 2 count. They trade more pin attempts. Cedric drives Gulak into the mat for a close 2 count. Cedric ends up hitting more offense but Gulak catches him in a submission. Gulak with another type of submission as Cedric reaches for the bottom rope. Cedric breaks the hold.



Enzo is texting on his phone and not paying attention. Enzo gets up from commentary and walks away to the back. Cedric kicks a distracted Gulak in the head. Cedric fights in from the apron but Gulak catches him. Cedric rocks Gulak and springboards in with a clothesline. Cedric hits the Lumbar Check for the win and the title shot.



Winner and New #1 Contender to the WWE Cruiserweight Title: Cedric Alexander



- After the match, Cedric stands tall as his music hits.



- Still to come, Absolution will be in action. Also, Asuka is up next. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and Enzo Amore is walking backstage when he sees Nia Jax. He got her DM that she sent during the match. Nia just wanted to finish the conversation that they previously started, that is if Enzo can get the OK from his friend Gulak first. Enzo says Gulak just works for him in The Zo Train, they aren't friends. Enzo says yes to the recent tweet from Nia but here comes Gulak, a mess from the loss to Alexander. Drew announces to Enzo that he lost the #1 contenders match. Nia ends up leaving and hoping to get the talk with Enzo later. Enzo isn't happy with Gulak, yelling that he did a lot of things wrong. Enzo walks off.



Asuka vs. Alicia Fox



We go to the ring and out comes Asuka. Alicia Fox is out next and we get a sidebar video from her.



Fox stalls some early on as Asuka keeps trying to go after her. Asuka finally grabs Fox. Fox fights out of a headlock but Asuka drops her with a shoulder tackle. Asuka shows off some and mocks Fox. Asuka takes Fox down by the arm but Fox scrambles to the rope and then the floor. Fox comes back to the apron and Asuka goes after her. Fox gets the upperhand and drops Asuka with a big kick. Fox with a 2 count.



Fox with some offense and a Northern Lights suplex for a 2 count. Fox with a little more offense but Asuka comes back and unloads. Asuka with a dropkick. Asuka goes on and tosses Fox across the ring. Asuka ends up rolling Fox into the armbar submission for the win.



Winner: Asuka



- After the match, Asuka stands tall as her music hits and Fox recovers. We go to replays.



- Still to come, Joe and The Bar vs. Jordan, Rollins and Ambrose. We go back to commercial.



Samoa Joe and The Bar vs. Jason Jordan, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose



Back from the break and out comes Samoa Joe to the ring. We see what happened earlier with Joe, Jason Jordan and Seth Rollins. Out next come RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus. Jordan is out first for his team as some fans boo. Rollins and Dean Ambrose are out next.



Jordan looks like he wants to start but Ambrose talks him out of the ring. Rollins starts off with Sheamus but Jordan immediately tags himself in. Jordan turns and decks Joe off the apron. Sheamus goes to work on Jordan. Jordan knocks Cesaro off the apron as well. Jordan turns around to a big clothesline from Sheamus. Joe tags in and unloads on Jordan now. Joe beats on Jordan as the referee warns him. Joe breaks and tags in Cesaro to keep up the attack on Jordan. Sheamus tags in as they keep Jordan in the corner. Sheamus stomps away. Sheamus ends up dropping a knee for a 2 count. Cesaro tags in and comes off the second rope with a kick for a 2 count.



Cesaro keeps Jordan grounded now. Jordan goes for a tag and Rollins tags himself in. Rollins comes in and knocks Sheamus off the apron. Rollins with a Slingblade on Cesaro and then a shot to knock Joe off the apron. Cesaro and Rollins trade pin attempts. Rollins with a kick to the chin for a 2 count. Cesaro elbows Rollins and dumps him to the apron. Rollins leg drops the back of Cesaro's neck and Cesaro hits the floor. Rollins launches himself out and takes Cesaro down. Joe and Sheamus go for Rollins but he hurries back into the ring. Rollins and Ambrose stand tall in the ring as the heels look on from the floor. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and Sheamus works Rollins into the corner. Joe tags in and drops Rollins from behind. Joe with knees and strikes into the corner. Joe takes Rollins down to the mat and keeps him grounded now. Joe ends up running right over Rollins and covering for another 2 count. Sheamus tags back in and scoops Rollins for a double team move from Cesaro. Cesaro covers for a 2 count. Sheamus nails a big cheap shot kick to the face as the referee is distracted by Jordan and Ambrose. Cesaro with a 2 count on Rollins.



Rollins fights Sheamus and Cesaro off now. Sheamus drops Rollins into the Irish Curse backbreaker, and another. Sheamus holds Rollins over his knee and gives him a thumbs down. Rollins counters a third attempt and drops Sheamus with a DDT. Joe tags in and stops Rollins from tagging. Joe unloads into the corner and drops Rollins with a kick. Jordan breaks the pin and goes at it with Joe but gets sent out to the floor. Joe tags in Sheamus. Rollins blocks White Noise and rolls Sheamus up for a 2 count. Sheamus charges but runs into the ring post with his shoulder as Rollins moves. Ambrose gets riled up waiting for the tag now.



Cesaro pushes Rollins back and stops the tag. Cesaro keeps Rollins grounded now. Rollins fights for the tag but Cesaro keeps overpowering him. Cesaro with a knee to the gut and then tosses Rollins to the floor. Joe and Sheamus attack Rollins. Jordan goes after Joe while Ambrose goes after Cesaro. We have chaos at ringside now. Ambrose drops Joe and helps take out Cesaro. Ambrose rolls Rollins back into the ring and goes over to wait for the tag. Cesaro runs in and drops Ambrose off the apron to stop the tag again. Joe comes in but Rollins sends him back to the floor. Rollins ends up hitting a suicide dive that takes the others out, including Ambrose.



Rollins brings Cesaro back into the ring. Ambrose is clutching his arm after the dive from Rollins. The referee calls for doctors to check on Ambrose. Rollins is distracted by Ambrose but he goes back in and Cesaro lays him out. The referee is slow to get back in but he counts the pin as Cesaro covers Rollins.



Winners: The Bar and Samoa Joe



- After the bell, the music hits as The Bar take their titles to the ramp to celebrate with Joe. We see trainers tending to Ambrose at ringside. Jordan finally recovers at ringside.



- We see what happened earlier with Angle, Lesnar, Strowman and Kane. The announcers hype Kane vs. Strowman vs. Lesnar in a Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title at Royal Rumble.



- We see a limousine arrive in the backstage area. A driver opens the door and out steps RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. She walks into the arena as we go back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Matt Hardy is somewhere backstage for another "Woken" promo on Bray Wyatt and The Great War. He makes mention of this game of chess and there's a chess board in the room. Hardy says he will stand by his "Woken Warriors" for The Great War. Matt goes on and says Bray and Sister Abigail must be stopped, they must be deleted. Hardy does some more "Woken" screams after a "delete!" chant.



- Cole talks about Dean Ambrose hurting his arm i the last match. The cameras go backstage to Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins near the trainer's room. Samoa Joe and The Bar attack them and lay them both out. Joe warns that they are never safe, then drops a production case onto Ambrose's arm before they team up to send Rollins into the concrete wall. They leave as trainer's check on Ambrose and Rollins. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and we see what just happened to Rollins and Ambrose. Cole says Ambrose is being taken to a local hospital for x-rays to see how bad the damage to his arm is.



The Revival vs. Rhyno and Heath Slater



We go to the ring and out comes The Revival making their returns. We see a quick video for Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, who have been away due to Dawson suffering a bicep injury in August. Rhyno and Heath Slater wait in the ring.



Rhyno starts off with Wilder. Dash gets some offense but Rhyno turns it around and in comes Slater for a double team. We see Titus Worldwide's Apollo Crews, Titus O'Neil and Dana Brooke backstage watching. Dana is taking notes on the match.



My feed has an issue but comes back to Dash getting sent out of the ring. Dawson is also in the ring. Dawson and Slater unload in the middle of the ring now. Wilder tags in but Slater doesn't see it. The Revival hit Slater with the Shatter Machine for the pin.



Winners: The Revival



- After the match, Dash and Dawson stand tall as their music plays.



- We see Stephanie McMahon and Kurt Angle backstage talking. Cole wonders if they're making plans for next week's Christmas edition of RAW.



- Still to come, Absolution in six-woman action. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and Kurt Angle approaches Rhyno and Heath Slater backstage. Angle tells them that with the new year approaching, he needs them to toughen up if they want better opportunities. Angle walks off. Slater says he has kids to feed and asks Rhyno what that meant. Rhyno says that means they need to change, Slater needs to toughen up. Rhyno knows exactly how to make that happen. Rhyno tells Slater to follow him and they leave.



- We go to the ring and Elias is introduced. He has a spotlight and his guitar. Elias introduces himself and asks who wants to walk with him. Elias talks about New England Patriots QB Tom Brady but gets some heat when he knocks him. Elias goes on and brags about holding his own with guys like Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Elias says Angle is afraid of what he is becoming and Angle should be. Elias says the Royal Rumble will be the performance of the year when he enters and wins the match. Fans pop. Elias goes on and has a new sing about NFL boss Roger Goodell. The music interrupts Elias and out comes Sasha Banks.



Elias thanks Sasha for joining him and tells her to watch him do his thing. Elias starts singing about Rhode Island but the music hits and out comes Mickie James next. Elias says usually he doesn't like being interrupted but it's not bad being him because all the ladies want to walk with Elias. Elias tells them to join in if they know the words. He starts singing about Rhode Island again but this time it's Bayley that interrupts and makes her entrance. Elias takes his guitar and leaves as Bayley heads to the ring for the next match. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and Graves confirms Hideo Itami's WWE 205 Live debut for tomorrow night. Cole confirms John Cena's return for next Monday's Christmas RAW from Chicago.



Absolution vs. Bayley, Sasha Banks and Mickie James



We go to the ring and out comes Absolution's Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Sasha, Bayley and Mickie wait as we get a look back at last Monday night.



It looks like Paige may have started off with Sasha. Paige unloads on Banks in their corner. Mandy and Deville drag Sasha to the floor as Paige distracts the referee. Paige orders Mandy and Sonya to attack Mickie and Bayley on the floor, and they do brawl at ringside. Paige watches but turns around to Sasha coming off the top rope. Sasha for a 2 count as Mandy breaks the pin up.



Sonya and Mandy double team Sasha in the ring now as the referee calls for the bell.



Winners by DQ: Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James



- After the bell, Rose and Deville continue pounding on Banks. Paige kicks Sasha in the face as they hold her up. Nia Jax's music hits and out she comes to the ring to a pop. Absolution waits in the ring and stares at Nia as she enters the ring. Deville and Rose attack but Nia shoves them off. Nia with a kick to Deville and a headbutt to Rose. Nia tosses Deville into the corner and then tosses Rose into her. Nia scoops Deville and Rose and drops them with a double Samoan Drop in the middle of the ring. Paige watches from the corner and can't believe it. Nia stands tall until Paige takes her knee out from behind. Paige unloads on Nia and orders Deville and Rose to get up and join her. Alicia Fox, Bayley, Dana Brooke, Mickie and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss all hit the ring next as a big brawl breaks out. The music hits and here comes Stephanie McMahon. Everyone stops fighting and watches her.



Stephanie enters the ring. She talks about the women's revolution, and how that turned into the women's evolution. She talks about all the firsts for the women's division over the past few years. Stephanie asks the women if they want to make history once again. Stephanie asks if the crowd wants to see history made once again and they do. She announces an all-women's Royal Rumble match for the first time at the January 28th pay-per-view. Stephanie says if there ever was a time for a "Yes!" chant it's now and the crowd gives her one. The red brand women's division celebrates with Stephanie as RAW goes off the air.



