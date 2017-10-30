





Raw, WWE

*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 10/30/17

By

Oct 30, 2017



By Marc Middleton Oct 30, 2017 - 7:34:03 PM



- We're live from Baltimore with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.



- The entire RAW roster is on the stage as RAW General Manager Kurt Angle hits the ring. Angle would normally start the show with a smile on his face but not after last week. Angle says SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon took things too far and RAW paid for it. Angle would like to apologize. He let his friendship with Shane blind him and everyone paid a big price for it. Angle says it was a slap in the face to the roster, to him, the audience and the show. Angle put them all in harm's way but he promises he will never do it again. At Survivor Series, Angle promises to... the music interrupts and out comes RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon making her return.



Stephanie says she can't let Angle start the show like that, all sad and depressing. She gets hype and welcomes everyone to RAW. She goes on and plugs the RAW 25th Anniversary show in January. She mentions Vince McMahon giving Angle the RAW job earlier this year and says he's been doing a great job, even with the long-lost-son incident with Jason Jordan, the virus going around and more. Stephanie goes on and says Angle has led by example, including joining The Shield at TLC. Angle has earned her respect until... A "you still got it" chant for Angle interrupts Stephanie. Stephanie continues and says until Angle put her brother Shane in harm's way. Stephanie goes on about Angle and Shane, saying she will give Angle a chance to make up for everything. Angle will be the Team Captain for the men's RAW team at Survivor Series. Stephanie threatens Angle's job if she doesn't get what she wants at Survivor Series. It's true, it's damn true. Stephanie walks off as her music hits.



- Cole announces Kane vs. Seth Rollins for tonight. Graves announces Cesaro vs. Finn Balor. Also, Team Captain Alicia Fox takes on Bayley. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and Stephanie approaches Angle backstage. She says she meant every word she said out there and if he doesn't believe her, just ask former General Manager Mick Foley.



- We see a limousine backing into the garage area. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz steps out with Curtis Axel and the returning Bo Dallas. Miz asks Angle if he missed anything. Angle tells him about Stephanie's announcement. Miz is upset, saying Angle is being rewarded for doing a bad job. Angle tells him to shut up and says he's tired of hearing Miz. Angle asks Miz where he was last week when RAW was under siege. Angle doesn't want anyone like Miz representing RAW at Survivor Series. He tells Miz to get his ass dressed as he's defending the title tonight. Miz pleads but Angle doesn't want to hear it.



Nia Jax vs. Bayley



We go to the ring and out first comes Bayley as we get highlights from last week.



Alicia Fox is out next. She says she doesn't have time for a match with Bayley as she has to focus on Team Captain duties. But she found a suitable replacement. The music hits and out comes Nia Jax making her return.



The bell rings and Nia takes control early on. Nia sends Bayley out of the ring to the floor and follows. Nia tosses Bayley back in but Bayley dropkicks her off the apron to one knee. Bayley welcomes Nia back and taunts her as we go to commercial.



Back from the break and Nia has Bayley grounded after taking control during the break. Nia works Bayley over but ends up sent to the floor. Bayley keeps control and brings Nia back down to the mat for a close 2 count. We see Fox watching and shaking her head on the ramp.



Bayley ends up catching Nia in a guillotine submission. Nia powers up and tosses Bayley to the mat. Nia drops Bayley on her face again and floors her big time. Nia hits the ropes and nails a leg drop for the pin.



Winner: Nia Jax



- After the match, Fox takes the mic and picks Nia for the women's team at Survivor Series. Nia goes to make her exit but the music hits and out comes Samoa Joe making his return. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and Samoa Joe is in the ring. Joe says judging by the response he received, some have missed him. Joe says that is amusing because he didn't miss anyone. He doesn't care about the fans as they didn't reach out to him while he was gone. Joe will use their disrespect against any man that tries to step into the ring with him. The music hits and out comes Apollo Crews with Titus O'Neil.



Samoa Joe vs. Apollo Crews



Joe takes control early on but Crews turns it around with a dropkick. Crews takes Joe into the corner and works him over. Joe blocks a suplex and turns it around, then tosses his gum at Titus.



Crews ends up hitting an enziguri and more offense. Joe avoids the spin-out powerbomb. Joe hits the Uranage and ends up applying the Coquina Clutch for the win.



Winner: Samoa Joe



- After the match, Titus enters the ring and has words with Joe. Joe backs off. Titus checks on Crews but Joe walks up behind him and applies the Clutch.



- The announcers plug the RAW 25th Anniversary episode on January 22nd.



- Still to come, The Miz defends against an unknown opponent. We go to commercial.



WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Matt Hardy vs. The Miz



Back from the break and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. Miz will face WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin at Survivor Series if he retains tonight. The music hits and out comes Matt Hardy to a pop.



We get formal ring introductions from JoJo. The bell rings and Hardy goes for quick pin attempts. Miz blocks the Twist of Fate and looks for a breather. Matt taunts Miz. They lock up and Miz knees Matt to take control. Matt counters a hip toss and backslides Miz for a 2 count. Matt keeps control and drops an elbow for another pin attempt. Miz dumps Matt to the floor. Axel and Bo surround him but Matt goes back into the ring as Miz rushes him. Matt stands tall in the ring as we go to commercial.



Back from the break and Matt mounts Miz with right hands as fans count along. Miz turns it around and takes Miz up for a super backdrop. Miz keeps control and hits a neckbreaker from the top. Miz keeps Matt down as Axel and Bo look on. Matt tries to fight back but Miz hits a knee and another neckbreaker for a 2 count.



Miz chokes Matt on the second rope as the referee warns him. Bo takes advantage and hits Matt with a cheap shot. Miz slingshots Miz under the rope as the referee warns. Miz slams Matt's face on the apron now. Miz with a running high knee from the floor. Miz brings it back in the ring and covers for a 2 count.



Miz keeps control and hits a big corner dropkick and follows up with another corner shot. Miz goes to the top and comes off but Matt catches him. Miz fights off a Side Effect but misses another running shot into the corner. Miz sells a hamstring injury. Matt blocks a right hand and they go at it in the middle of the ring. Matt slams Miz's head into the turnbuckle, then plays to the crowd. Matt with a running clothesline in the corner, then the running bulldog. Matt with a 2 count. Matt goes to the second rope and comes down with an elbow to the back of the neck. Matt goes back to the corner and drops a big elbow for a 2 count. Matt gets the crowd hyped up as he waits for Miz to get up.



Miz blocks a Twist of Fate. Miz blocks the Skull Crushing Finale. Matt hits the Side Effect for a very close 2 count. We get a replay as Matt waits for Miz to get back up. Miz blocks the Twist of Fate but runs into an elbow. Matt drops Miz. Matt goes to the top for a moonsault and nails it. Matt with another close 2 count as Dallas and Axel can't believe it. We get a replay as fans chant "this is awesome" now. Miz sends Matt into the second turnbuckle. Miz with the "yes!" kicks now. Fans chant "no!" as Miz kicks. Matt ducks the final kick and nails a Twist of Fate. Miz avoids a pin by rolling to the apron in front of Axel. Matt is slow to get up. Matt grabs Miz but Miz drops him over the top rope. Miz nails the Skull Crushing Finale for the win.



Winner: The Miz



- We get more replays after the match as The Miztourage stands tall.



- We get another look at what happened with Stephanie and Kurt earlier tonight.



- Alexa Bliss approaches Kurt backstage and congratulates him on being Team Captain. She can't stress how motivating his speech was earlier tonight. Angle asks what he can do for her but Bliss says it's about what she can do for him. If Angle thinks his job is in jeopardy she can help, starting with cutting some of the dead weight of the women's division, like Mickie James. Bliss suggests they replace her with a competitor from The Mae Young Classic, maybe even digging Mae up. Angle says he likes the idea of bringing in new talents but not at the expense of Mickie, who fought last week while Bliss ran during the "Under Siege" attack from SmackDown. Angle announces tonight's main event - James vs. Bliss with the title on the line. Bliss isn't happy as she walks off.



- Still to come, The Big Red Machine vs. The Architect. Back to commercial, including a promo for Asuka.





Follow Marc on Twitter at



Angle announces tonight's main event - James vs. Bliss with the title on the line. Bliss isn't happy as she walks off.- Still to come, The Big Red Machine vs. The Architect. Back to commercial, including a promo for Asuka.