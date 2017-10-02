





*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 10/2/17

Oct 2, 2017 - 7:48:04 PM



By Marc Middleton Oct 2, 2017 - 7:48:04 PM



- We cut to a video package to hype tonight's show.



- We're live from the Pepsi Center in Denver as Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T welcome us. Phillips is filling in for Michael Cole this week, who is off for the night due to his son's wedding.



Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins



We go to the ring and out first comes RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins. Braun Strowman is out next.



They meet in the middle of the ring as the bell rings. The ring ropes are pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Rollins attacks first but Braun overpowers. Rollins comes right back with offense but Braun runs right over him. Rollins ends up pissing Braun off and making him chase him around the ring. Rollins comes back in and looks to take control, blocking a chokeslam but Braun lifts him up and drives him face first into the mat.



Braun keeps control and uses the middle rope. Fans chant for Rollins as he looks for a comeback. Rollins goes to the top but Braun slams him to the mat. Braun keeps Rollins grounded with a chinlock now.



Rollins breaks free with a jawbreaker and dumps Braun over the top rope. Braun lands on his feet and runs back but Rollins boots him. Rollins runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Braun decks him and Rollins falls out of the ring, hitting the floor. We go to commercial.



Back from the break and Braun catches Rollins in a big fall-away slam. Rollins ends up on the floor and Braun follows, keeping up the attack around ringside. Braun scoops Rollins for a shot into the ring post but Rollins slides out and sends Braun into the post but he still doesn't go down. Rollins goes in the ring and runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Braun is still standing. Rollins goes back into the ring and hits another dive, sending Braun into the barrier and knocking him down.



Rollins brings it back into the ring and springboards in with a big shot but Braun is still up, stumbling around. Rollins springboards in again but Braun is still up. Rollins goes to the top and nails a Blockbuster for a 1 count. Rollins with a superkick that brings Braun down to one knee. Rollins with another kick to the face. Braun counters a move and levels Rollins with a clothesline.



Braun scoops Rollins for the running powerslam and the pin.



Winner: Braun Strowman



- After the match, Braun stands tall as his music hits. We come back from a replay and Braun scoops Rollins for another powerslam and leaves him laying. Braun leaves the ring but stops and comes back for more punishment. The music hits and out comes RAW Tag Team Champion Dean Ambrose. Ambrose launches himself at Braun but Braun brings it into the ring. Ambrose gets the upperhand and unloads. Ambrose goes to the second rope but Braun catches him in mid-air and delivers a chokeslam. Braun with a second chokeslam. Braun scoops Ambrose and nails a running powerslam. Braun leaves the ring with Rollins and Ambrose down on the mat. The referee checks on Ambrose as Braun marches to the back. Sheamus and Cesaro come down to the ring next as Rollins is trying to get up with his back turned to them. Sheamus grabs Ambrose and Cesaro plants him with a Neutralizer. Rollins crawls over but takes a Brogue Kick for his troubles. The Bar stands tall as the music hits and they pose over the champions.



- Still to come, Roman Reigns vs. The Miz with the WWE Intercontinental Title on the line. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and we get a promo for Susan G. Komen. The announcers show us the pink ropes, the decorations on the ramp and plug the Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign.



- We see what happened between Mickie James and Alexa Bliss last week. Mickie is walking backstage and comes up on Alicia Fox, who says no one was listening to what she said about Bliss last week. She sees Emma next. Emma says even at Mickie's age, she still has a secret admirer as someone left her a surprise in the dressing room. Mickie enters and there is a box of Depends left as a gift. Mickie isn't happy. She walks out and asks Fox & Emma if they think that's funny. She asks where Bliss is and they point her to her locker room. Mickie beats on the door but Nia Jax opens. Mickie says she wants Bliss but Nia says that's not happening. Bliss offers Nia for a match with Mickie. Nia smirks and looks confident and the match is made as Mickie walks off.



- We cut backstage somewhere to Bray Wyatt in his rocking chair. A stressed Wyatt recalls how "she" told him to put his bow & arrow down, how he wouldn't hurt his hands, and repeats about how "she" would never lie to him.



- Elias is shown backstage walking to the ring. We go to commercial.



Elias vs. Titus O'Neil



Back from the break and Elias is in the ring with a guitar. He calls his opponent a clown and starts dissing Denver with a song. The music interrupts and out comes Titus O'Neil with Apollo Crews.



They lock up and Titus shoves Elias to the mat. They lock up again and Elias takes control. Titus looks to make a comeback by overpowering, taking Elias to the corner and unloading as Crews looks on. Titus launches Elias with a big slam and plays to the crowd.



Titus poses and splashes Elias in the corner. Titus with a big boot that sends Elias to the floor. Titus argues with the referee as Elias takes his time coming back in. Elias shoves Crews. Crews comes back over as Elias taunts him. The referee warns Crews. Titus tries to bring Elias back in by his hair but Elias gets a cheap shot in. This leads to Elias hitting the Drift Away for the win.



Winner: Elias



- After the match, Elias stands tall as Crews comes in to confront him. Elias backs out of the ring and taunts Titus Worldwide as Titus recovers.



- The announcers plug the WWE Network and Hell In a Cell.



- Mickie James is backstage walking. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and we get a new promo for Asuka's arrival at the October 22nd TLC pay-per-view.



Nia Jax vs. Mickie James



We go to the ring and out comes Nia Jax. Mickie James is out next.



The music interrupts before the bell as RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss comes out to watch the match from ringside. The bell rings and Mickie turns back around to Nia running her over. Nia tosses Mickie across the ring. Mickie tries to fight back but Nia beats her down and tosses her across the ring again. Nia uses the middle rope on Mickie as the referee warns her. Nia keeps it up as Bliss laughs at Mickie. Nia scoops Mickie for a bear hug now.



Mickie fights out and attacks but Nia drops her. Nia keeps Mickie down with a knee to the back side now. Mickie looks to make another comeback with strikes but Nia headbutts her down. Nia tosses Mickie out of the ring. Bliss mocks Mickie and Nia stands tall in the ring as we go back to commercial.



Back from the break and Mickie is making a comeback but Nia cuts her off again and takes control. Nia taunts Mickie and takes her time with her now. Mickie unloads with strikes and kicks against the ropes now. Nia comes right back and tackles Mickie. Nia is slow to cover Mickie for a 2 count. Nia keeps Mickie grounded on the mat now.



Mickie fights up and out but Nia applies another bear hug as Bliss looks on. Mickie fights back with elbows but Nia drops her once again. Nia goes for a powerbomb but Mickie slides out. Mickie with another attempt at a comeback now. Mickie goes for the legs and brings Nia down to one knee. Nia ends up ramming Mickie back into the corner. Nia places Mickie on top but Mickie boots her and fights back. Mickie nails the tornado DDT off the top and covers for a pin but Bliss runs in and attacks her for the disqualification.



Winner by DQ: Mickie James



- After the bell, Bliss keeps up the attack and sends Mickie out of the ring. Bliss briefly checks on Nia before going out to the floor to attack Mickie again. Mickie counters and drops Bliss with a kick. Mickie taunts Bliss as her music hits. Nia is standing on her feet in the ring now. Mickie talks some more trash as Nia looks on.



- We get a video package on WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore and how he was beat up by Neville, the entire cruiserweight roster and Braun Strowman last week. Renee Young is backstage with Enzo now for comments on what happened to him at the hands of the whole division last week. Enzo seems speechless and upset, like his feelings are hurt. He doesn't speak and Renee thanks him for his time.



- Still to come, the Intercontinental Title will be on the line. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and we see what just happened with Mickie, Nia and Bliss. Charly Caruso approaches Mickie for comments and Mickie mentions wanting to be the RAW Women's Champion. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle walks up and grants her the title shot for TLC.



Matt Hardy and Jason Jordan vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson



We go to the ring and out comes Matt Hardy to a pop. We see backstage video from earlier tonight as these two teams had words that led to this match. Hardy's partner Jason Jordan is out next. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are out next.



The bell rings and Hardy goes at it with Anderson. Anderson turns it around and takes control, going to the corner for a tag to Gallows. Gallows works Hardy over but Hardy turns it around and tags in Jordan. Jordan takes Gallows to the corner with shoulder thrusts. Gallows ends up stopping Jordan with a big back elbow. Gallows with body shots in the corner now. Gallows with a headbutt that brings Jordan to his knee. Jordan fights back and Anderson comes in but Hardy stops him with a Side Effect. Hardy and Jordan clear the ring to stand tall as we go back to commercial.



Back from the break and Anderson has control of Hardy. Gallows tags in and beats Matt around the ring, overpowering him. Anderson tags back in. Matt finally dodges a move in the corner and in comes Jordan. Jordan unloads on Anderson but Gallows tags in and cuts him off with a big shot. Gallows works Jordan over and keeps him grounded now. Jordan fights up and out but Gallows drives him to the mat. Gallows and Anderson keep control until Jordan counters Anderson with a nice suplex. They're both down as fans try to rally for Jordan.



Matt and Gallows go at it as they tag in at the same time now. Matt unloads and hits the "delete!" shots into the turnbuckles. Gallows looks to turn it back around but Hardy hits the tornado DDT out of the corner. Matt comes off the second rope with an elbow drop but Anderson breaks the pin. Jordan tosses Anderson to the apron and dropkicks him to the floor.



Anderson launches Jordan into the barrier. Gallows blocks a Twist of Fate and then splashes him into the corner. Anderson tags in and they hit Magic Killer. Anderson covers for the pin.



Winners: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson



- After the match, we go to replays as Gallows and Anderson celebrate the win.



- Still to come, Enzo will address his division. Also, Reigns battles Miz for the title.



- We see what happened with The Bar and the RAW Tag Team Champions earlier tonight. Reigns is backstage getting ready when Charly walks up. She asks if he has any comments on what happened. Reigns isn't surprised as Rollins & Ambrose have been controlling the feud but The Bar needed to make a statement. He's not worried as Rollins & Ambrose are probably already making a plan for next week. Reigns is focused on The Miz and tonight's match. Charly asks about strategy but he's just focused on leaving Denver with the title tonight. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior is in the ring with breast cancer survivors, Emma, Alicia Fox, Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, Bayley, Mickie James, Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Dana talks about her husband, WWE Hall of Famer Ultimate Warrior, and how strong these survivors are. She then presents them with custom women's title belts that are pink. Warrior's music hits and the survivors shake the ropes with Dana. The Superstars greet them as the music continues and the segment ends.



- Still to come, Reigns vs. Miz. We go to commercial.



WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Roman Reigns vs. The Miz



Back from the break and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. They make their entrance through the crowd, just like The Shield used to. The Miztourage mocks The Shield as they head to the ring. The music hits and out next comes Roman Reigns and he's ready to fight.



JoJo does formal ring introductions but Reigns interrupts them with Superman Punches on the floor to Axel and Dallas. Reigns delivers a Drive By and puts them both out of action. Miz looks nervous in the ring. Reigns goes under the ring for a steel chair and follows Axel as he stumbles through the crowd. Axel goes to the stage but Reigns follows him and drops him with the chair. Reigns with another chair shot. Dallas attacks from behind and drops Reigns on the stage. Dallas grabs the chair but Reigns drops him with a Superman Punch as Miz looks on from the ring. Reigns unloads with the chair on both Axel and Dallas while on the stage now. Referees try to get Reigns to stop while checking on Axel and Dallas.



Reigns stands tall on the stage and stares The Miz down. Reigns smiles and gets ready to head back to the ring as we go to commercial.



Back from the break and Miz gets a shot in right before the bell rings. They go at it and end up on the floor. Reigns sends Miz into the barrier a few times as the referee counts. Reigns stomps away and brings Miz back into the ring. Miz rolls right back out and makes Reigns follow. Miz decks Reigns and sends him into the steel steps. Miz tosses Reigns over the barrier into the crowd now. Miz returns to the ring and the referee counts.



Reigns barely makes it back in time but Miz immediately hits him with the DDT for a 2 count. Miz with more offense and the running boot to the face for another pin attempt. Miz keeps Reigns grounded now.



Reigns fights back but Miz drops him with a big boot for a 2 count. Miz chokes Reigns with the middle rope and charges at him for another 2 count. Miz keeps Reigns down as we go back to commercial.



Back from the break and Miz is taking his time while Reigns is down. Miz with the "yes!" kicks while Reigns is on his knees. Reigns catches a kick and grabs Miz for a sitdown powerbomb. Miz kicks out at 2. Reigns stands tall and looks out at the crowd for a mixed reaction. Reigns calls for the Superman Punch but Miz avoids it and nails the Skull Crushing Finale for a 2 count.



Miz gets up first and charges but Reigns hits a big Superman Punch for a close 2 count. We get a replay as Reigns sits up and Miz is still down. Reigns hits the corner and readies for the spear but Cesaro and Sheamus appear out of nowhere and pull Reigns out of the ring for the disqualification. Miz retains.



Winner by DQ: Roman Reigns



- The Bar beats Reigns up on the outside of the ring. They bring it in the ring for a triple team assault. Cesaro hits a Neutralizer on Reigns. Sheamus hits a Brogue Kick next as some fans boo the attack. Miz drops Reigns with a Skull Crushing Finale next. The heels leave the ring but fans start chanting for The Shield. Sheamus asks if that's what they want. The Miz and The Bar return to the ring to hit a Shield-style powerbomb on Reigns now. They stand tall over Reigns and do the Shield-style fist bump as more fans boo. Miz's music hits as they stand tall over Reigns and we go back to commercial.



