





Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Results 10/23/17

By

Oct 23, 2017 - 7:34:58 PM



By Marc Middleton Oct 23, 2017 - 7:34:58 PM



- We're live from Green Bay, WI as Michael Cole welcomes us to RAW. He's joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.



- We go right to the ring and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle as the "you suck!" chants start. Fans pop as the WWE Hall of Famer hits the ring.



Angle thanks the fans and they chant "you still got it" for his return at TLC last night. Angle says every store has a beginning, a middle and an end but he wrote a new chapter last night. Angle didn't think things could get better after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame but they did last night. It was like a dream come true. Angle says that was last night but now we're facing tonight. He brings up the WWE Survivor and confirms that it will be the best of RAW vs. the best of SmackDown. He announces WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose. He also announces that there will be a men's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match and a women's Traditional Elimination Match this year, and confirmed WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Angle says as RAW General Manager he will make sure his show is the most dominant. It's true, it's damn true. The music interrupts and out comes The Miz.



Miz says he's so sick of hearing Angle's voice. He rants about TLC and demands that Angle resign. Angle brushes him off and says he's going to his office. Miz says no Angle isn't. Cesaro, Sheamus, Curtis Axel and The Miz surround Angle on the apron now. The Shield music hits and out come RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose to stand with Angle in the ring. Miz accuses them of being sell-outs and sucking up to the bosses these days. Miz says the numbers are still against them. Angle isn't so sure about that. He announces a big multi-man match for tonight and introduces SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles, who wrestled The Demon at TLC last night. Styles hits the ring as Angle leaves. We go to commercial.



AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. Cesaro, Sheamus and The Miz



Back from the break and Sheamus starts off with Seth Rollins. They go back and forth until Dean Ambrose tags in. Cesaro gets the tag and turns it around on Ambrose. Ambrose ends up making a comeback and getting the upperhand before tagging Rollins in. Rollins drops Cesaro for a 2 count. Rollins keeps Cesaro down as fans chant for AJ Styles. Styles tags in and works Cesaro into the corner. AJ with two quick pin attempts.



Cesaro ends up dropping AJ on the apron, forcing him out to the floor. Cesaro stands tall to boos. AJ comes back in and Cesaro tags Miz for a quick double team. Styles turns it around on Miz and goes for the tag but The Bar comes in to knock the champs off the apron with cheap shots. Rollins ends up pulling Cesaro to the floor, sending him into the barrier. Ambrose fights Sheamus in the ring. AJ and The Shield clear the ring as fans pop. They then dive out onto their opponents for a bigger pop as we go to commercial.



Back from the break and fans try to rally for Ambrose as Cesaro has him down on the mat. Ambrose fights up and out but Cesaro goes for a slam. Ambrose avoids that but Cesaro comes in for a double team. The Bar rocks Ambrose with a big double team in the corner. Sheamus covers for a 2 count. Fans chant "you look stupid" now. Cesaro comes back in after another pin attempt and keeps control. Ambrose finally counters and puts Cesaro down. Sheamus comes in off the top and blocks Dirty Deeds. More back and forth. Ambrose with a big clothesline as he and Sheamus both go down.



Miz tags in as does Rollins. Rollins springboards in and clotheslines Miz, then knocks Sheamus off the apron. Rollins keeps going at Miz, hitting a Blockbuster from the corner. Rollins with a Falcon Arrow but Sheamus breaks the pin. Styles with a pele kick on Sheamus. Cesaro floors AJ with a boot. Ambrose clotheslines Cesaro. Miz boots Ambrose. Rollins ducks a clothesline and sends Sheamus to the floor. Miz kicks Rollins' knee out and nails the DDT. Miz with a close 2 count on Rollins.



Back from the break and Miz goes at it with Rollins. Rollins ends up sent tot he floor but Ambrose stops The Bar from attacking him. Ambrose sends Sheamus over the timekeeper's area, then leaps from the barrier into the crowd to take Sheamus down again. Cesaro rolls Miz back into the ring after Rollins comes back in. Cesaro tags in and goes after Rollins but AJ gets the hot tag.



AJ unloads on Cesaro and hits the flying clothesline in the corner. AJ drops Cesaro with the Ushigoroshi for a 2 count. More back and forth before the match falls apart. Rollins and Ambrose send Sheamus and Miz to the floor, then nail a double suicide dive after ducking a clothesline from Cesaro in the ring. Cesaro turns around to a Phenomenal Forearm from Styles for the pin.



Winners: AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose



- After the match, AJ celebrates with The Shield. We get replays and come back to the celebration continuing. The lights suddenly hit as Kane makes his entrance. Styles, Ambrose and Rollins get ready to fight. Kane stops on the apron and stares them down before entering. Rollins attacks first but Kane hits him. The others try to attack but Kane fights them and in comes The Miz, The Bar and Axel to join in on the beatdown. Kane chokeslams Rollins, then decks Ambrose. Some fans chant for Roman Reigns. Kane tosses Ambrose out of the ring. Kane is left alone with Rollins in the ring now. Kane looks down at Rollins as his music hits.



- Still to come, Asuka makes her Monday night debut. Also, The Beast is back. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and we see what just happened with Kane. We also get more highlights from the TLC main event as Kane waits in the ring. We come back and Kane says he kept hearing the stories about how Braun Strowman wanted competition, how he walked away from an ambulance crash, how he tossed Big Show through a Steel Cage, how he broke Roman Reigns. They kept calling him a Monster Among Men. Kane liked what he heard but he had to see it for himself and when he did, he saw a pile of trash. 385 pounds of nasty, stinking, human refuse.



That's why Kane put Braun in the garbage truck last night. Kane says he looked into Braun's eyes and saw fear, fear that no other man had been able to instill into him before. Kane says Braun saw the truth when he looked at him. Kane says he is and will always be the only monster on RAW. Kane says now that Braun is gone, he wants competition... or else. Kane waits for someone to come out. The music hits and out comes Finn Balor.



Kane vs. Finn Balor



Back from the break and they go at it. Cole mentions Braun may be out of action for several weeks or months. Balor gets sent to the floor early on but he comes right back in and attacks Kane. Kane sends him to the corner. Kane runs into boots as Balor makes a comeback. Balor with a big kick from the apron. Balor gets fired up as fans pop now but he runs right into a big boot from Kane.



Kane works Balor around the ring now. Kane scoops Balor and slams him hard to the mat. Kane with a 2 count. Kane keeps Balor grounded now. Balor comes back and dropkicks Kane through the ropes as he was sent to the floor. Balor with more offense but Kane catches him. Kane drives Balor into the barrier and then the apron. The referee counts. They bring it back in and Balor tries to fight Kane but Kane whips him hard into the corner. Balor goes back down. Kane puts the boot to Balor's upper chest and keeps him down. Kane keeps control and drops Balor over his knee, keeping him there to focus on the lower back.



Balor ends up on the floor for a breather. Kane follows but Balor drops him into the steel steps. The referee counts as Balor returns to the ring. Kane returns but Balor immediately unloads on him. Balor tries to get Kane off his feet now. Kane catches Balor in mid-air but Balor lands on his feet. Balor with a Slingblade. Balor keeps control and goes to the top but Kane sits up. Kane grabs Balor for a chokeslam but Balor lands on the mat. Kane follows right up and nails the chokeslam. Kane waits a minute before delivering another chokeslam to Balor. Kane stands over Balor and grabs him for a third chokeslam, nailing it in the middle of the ring. Kane covers for the win.



Winner: Kane



- After the match, Kane stands tall and looks down at Balor as we go to replays.



- Still to come, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman will respond to Jinder Mahal. Also, Kurt Angle will announce the red brand Survivor Series team for the men's match. Angle is backstage on the phone when SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon knocks on his door and enters. Angle hugs him and calls him a crazy son of a bitch, mentioning the big leap at Hell In a Cell. Shane says he's still healing from Hell In a Cell and mentions how good Angle looks. Angle thanks Shane for letting them have AJ Style at TLC last night. They have some friendly talk on RAW vs. SmackDown and Shane says Angle is a little bit out of line. Kurt apologizes for being a bit insulting. Shane says the blue brand will destroy the red brand at Survivor Series. Angle asks if it's like that and it is. They leave on friendly but competitive terms.



Asuka vs. Emma



Back from the break and out comes Asuka as Mike Rome does the introduction. This is the Monday night debut for The Empress of Tomorrow. Emma is out next for this rematch from last night's TLC pay-per-view.



The bell rings and they lock up, going to the ropes. They break and Emma gets in a cheap shot kick. Asuka comes back with kicks. Emma with a knee to the gut. Asuka counters a move and applies an armbar. Emma gets the ropes and breaks the hold. Asuka keeps control and slams Emma's arm over the top rope. Asuka knocks Emma from the apron to the floor with the Hip Attack.



Asuka smiles in the ring as Emma is down on the floor and the referee counts. Emma comes back in and uses the ring post. Emma unloads on Asuka and turns it back around for a 2 count. Emma with more offense and another pin attempt. Emma keeps Asuka grounded now.



Emma keeps the hold applied as Asuka fights back to her feet. Emma blocks an Asuka Lock but Asuka backslides her for a 2 count. Emma counters a move and hits a lariat for a close 2 count. Asuka ends up hitting a missile dropkick but Emma comes back with more offense. Emma tries to strike with Asuka but Asuka gets the upperhand. Asuka with more offense including a German suplex. Asuka hits another Hip Attack. Emma counters a move and sends Asuka back into the turnbuckles.



Emma rolls Asuka up with a handful of tights for a 2 count. They tangle on the mat as Asuka counters and applies the Asuka Lock for the win.



Winner: Asuka



- After the match, Asuka stands tall as we go to replays. Asuka smiles and poses on the ropes as her music plays.



- We see RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss backstage walking. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and we get a quick promo on Brock Lesnar.



- We go to the ring and out comes RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.



Bliss says last night she defeated future WWE Hall of Famer and leader of the old folks home, Mickie James. Now she can put Mickie where she belongs - in the past. Bliss is ready to talk about Survivor Series. She says we get to witness her dismantle cat lady herself, SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya. Bliss says there may be two brands but she's going to remind Natalya and everyone else why there's only one Goddess in WWE at Survivor Series. Bliss goes on about how she feels underappreciated after the performance she put on last night. She gets no respect week after week but Finn Balor and AJ Styles can get a "this is awesome" chant after gazing in each other's eyes for 10 minutes. Bliss says fans give out chants like Halloween candy but where is her chant? Is it because she's not old and doesn't have a three year old son at home like Mickie? Bliss says the fans are just jealous of her, plain and simple. Bliss wants to put the jealousy aside for a minute to try something else. She knocks the people of the Midwest for being slow.



Bliss wants to say a chant and then the fans will repeat it. She tries "you deserve it" first but fans won't play along. She knocks the fans some more and raises the title. The music interrupts and out comes Mickie. Mickie enters the ring smiling and immediately decks Bliss. Mickie drives Bliss back down with the DDT and takes the mic as fans pop. Mickie stands over Bliss and says Bliss does deserve it. She drops the mic and leaves as her music plays. We go to a replay. Mickie looks on from the ramp as Bliss tries to recover.



- We see Kurt Angle backstage watching the show. Sasha Banks and Bayley walk in. Angle ends up talking Survivor Series and them being in the running for Team Captain but Alicia Fox interrupts and wants to be included. Angle makes a Triple Threat with the winner being the Team Captain of the RAW women's team at Survivor Series.



- Elias is backstage walking with his guitar. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and Elias is in the ring with a spotlight and his guitar.



Elias has a new song but fans aren't interested. Elias talks about how Jason Jordan kept interrupting him with a whole grocery list of produce at TLC last night. But tonight, Elias is going to give us an uninterrupted musical performance. He just needs a few things - for fans to silence their cell phones, hold their applause and shut their mouths. Elias starts singing but fans boo. Elias is also having some technical difficulties but he's focused on getting the performance back on track. Elias sings and rips the crowd but the technical issues continue. Elias stops the song and warns the technicians in the back about how he's coming for them. The music hits and out comes Jason Jordan with a smirk on his face. We go to commercial as they get ready for a match.



Jason Jordan vs. Elias



Back from the break and we've got another TLC rematch. Elias unloads on Jordan in the corner. Elias keeps control and covers for a 2 count. Elias keeps Jordan grounded now.



Elias blocks a counter and tightens a hold on Jordan, keeping him grounded. Jordan finally gets a break but Elias takes him back to the corner with a big chop. Jordan blocks a shot and fights out of the corner, dropping Elias on his head. Jordan with a belly-to-belly, sending Elias across the ring and to the floor. Jordan follows and works Elias over, then rams him into the barrier. Jordan grabs Elias again and rams him into another part of the barrier, right in front of a few of the NFL's Green Bay Packers.



Jordan is fired up now as he drives Elias into the barrier again. Jordan charges but Elias comes right back with a big guitar shot for the disqualification.



Winner by DQ: Jason Jordan



- After the bell, Elias stands over Jordan as we get a replay. WWE medics are down to check on Jordan as Elias walks away. We get another replay. Elias stands tall on the stage with what's left of his guitar. Fans cheer as Jordan is helped to his feet by officials.



- Still to come, The Beast is here. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and out comes WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman. Fans pop.



We see the recent Survivor Series challenge by WWE Champion Jinder Mahal on last week's SmackDown. Lesnar and Heyman laugh. Heyman does his grand introduction for The Beast. Heyman says someone has a problem with the word undisputed and someone wants to dispute the fact that Lesnar is the undisputed champion of WWE. This same someone is on SmackDown and barely survived the title challenges from Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura. This same person is sitting up at night trying to figure out how he will barely survive the title challenge from AJ Styles. Meanwhile, on the flagship show of RAW, Lesnar has eaten through the best heavyweight division in WWE history. Heyman goes on and says we live in the age of trash talking. Everyone wants to talk trash, hurl insults and not give props where props are due. Everyone wants to run down their opponents, hurl insults at their opponents' families and brand their opponents losers instead of box office attractions. Heyman goes on and names himself as the best of the trash talkers. Heyman says he doesn't trash talk Lesnar's opponents because any man deemed worthy enough to step in the ring and fight Lesnar must be a real man. He talks about not trash talking and praising Bill Goldberg, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman, rightfully so. But you... Jinder Mahal? The make-believe Mahahaharaja. With The Singh Sing Sing-a-long brothers standing behind him, using Heyman's shtick to introduce Jinder.



Heyman says Jinder is not Lesnar's equal, contemporary or counterpart on SmackDown. He's not even a worthy pretender to the throne of being WWE Champion. When they think of WWE Champions they think of Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Ric Flair, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, John Cena and Brock Lesnar. They don't think of Jinder, a consolation-prize champion offered to SmackDown when blue brand bosses Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan realized they got the shaft in the Superstar Shake-up. Heyman says don't think Lesnar is marching into Survivor Series for the battle of brand supremacy because there is no battle for brand supremacy. Heyman says the brand with Lesnar is the #1 brand, the supreme brand, the flagship brand with the #1 champion, the place to be in WWE. Heyman says that's undisputed and because Jinder disputes this fact, at Survivor Series... Jinder will be going to Suplex City.



Lesnar bounces round as Heyman teases even more bad news for Jinder. Heyman says that's where Jinder's night only begins because the last time a SmackDown Superstar stepped into the ring to fight Lesnar they had to stop the match. Everyone was in shock, the locker room was in an uproar, even the RAW locker room because on that night, Lesnar violated every single rule, regulation and moral of the PG Era. Heyman accepts Jinder's challenge for Survivor Series and fans pop. The challenge is accepted by The Undisputed Beast, The Undisputed Conqueror, The Undisputed #1 Champion in WWE, the reigning & defending WWE Universal Champion - Brock Lesnar. The music hits again and they leave.



- We get stills from the WWE Cruiserweight Title change at TLC last night. Charly Caruso is backstage with Kalisto now for comments on the loss. Kalisto says physically he's fine but it was his dream to be a champion. It would be different if he lost to someone he respected but not Enzo Amore. This is why he's invoking his rematch for WWE 205 Live tomorrow. That's tomorrow but tonight is all about family. Gran Metalik, Cedric Alexander, Rich Swann and Mustafa Ali all appear. Kalisto gets them riled up for a piece of Enzo tonight. They do the "lucha!" chant as Graves hypes the 10-man match.



- Still to come, Kurt Angle makes another Survivor Series announcement. Also, Sasha Banks vs. Bayley vs. Alicia Fox to determine the red brand Team Captain. Back to commercial.



Sasha Banks vs. Bayley vs. Alicia Fox



Back from the break and out comes Sasha Banks. Bayley is out next. The winner of this match will be the women's Team Captain for the RAW vs. SmackDown match at Survivor Series. Alicia Fox is out next.



The bell rings and Fox takes out Bayley and then Banks. She goes back to Bayley but Sasha jumps on her back. Fox tosses her and goes back to work on Bayley. Fox with a Northern Lights suplex on Bayley for a 2 count. Fox with offense and a Northern Lights suplex on Sasha for a 2 count now. Sasha fights out of a hold but Fox hits her with a forearm to the jaw. Fox fights Bayley off again and sends her out of the ring to the floor.



Sasha takes Fox to the corner now. Fox turns it around but Sasha kicks her. Bayley comes in and they double dropkick Fox to the floor. They face off as Fox yells at them and comes back in. She charges but gets sent back out of the ring. Fox tries to come back in but they double kick her off the apron. We go to commercial with Fox down on the floor.



Back from the break and Fox has control of Sasha. Sasha with offense and counters to turn it around. Sasha ends up hitting the knees in the corner. Fox turns it back around in the corner and talks some trash as she takes Sasha up top for a superplex. Bayley comes back in, leading to Fox sending both to the mat hard.



Bayley unloads on Fox with knees now. More back and forth until Fox drops Bayley again for a close 2 count. Fox yells about how she doesn't want to play this game. She leaves the ring and goes to the timekeeper's area to ring the bell over and over. Fox comes back in and kicks Sasha away from the apron. Bayley takes advantage and rolls Fox up for 2. Bayley with a Bayley-to-Belly on Fox for a 2 count as Banks breaks it up. Banks and Bayley take turns unloading on each other now. Fox mocks Bayley from behind and steals her suplex. Fox sends Bayley out of the ring. Fox waits for Sasha but Sasha ends up hitting the Banks Statement. Fox tries for the bottom rope for leverage. She ends up breaking the hold and sending Sasha into Bayley, then pinning Bayley for the win.



Winner and RAW Women's Team Captain: Alicia Fox



- After the match, Fox celebrates and kisses the referee as we go to replays. We come back and Fox celebrates with some of the Packers at ringside.



- Still to come, Team Kalisto vs. Team Enzo. Back to commercial.



Enzo Amore, Drew Gulak, Noam Dar, Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese vs. Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Mustafa Ali, Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander



Back from the break and out comes new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. Drew Gulak, Ariya Daivari, Noam Dar and Tony Nese are also in the ring. Gulak mentions his TLC PowerPoint presentation being cut and Enzo having a vocal cord injury. Gulak reads from a statement, which is just Enzo's usual promo. Gulak speaks the intro with his own flavor. Gulak says Kalisto is a bigger let-down than the Green Bay Packers. Fans boo. Gulak goes on ripping the Packers and then takes a shot at Team Kalisto, calling them "SAWFT" with each member of the team saying a letter. The music hits and out comes Kalisto with Gran Metalik, Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann.



Kalisto starts off with Daivari but he wants Enzo to start with him. Daivari goes to tag Enzo but they fake it and taunt Kalisto. Kalisto kicks Daivari in the face, sending him back to the corner to tag in Nese. Metalik also tags in and goes at it with Nese. Nese stops Metalik with a kick but Metalik comes right back with some high impact moves. Metalik hits a missile dropkick. Dar and Daivari run in but Swann and Alexander take them out.



Kalisto goes after Enzo but he retreats to the floor. Kalisto and his partners stand tall in the ring as the "lucha!" chant starts. Kalisto runs the ropes but Gulak gets on the apron and says this is a "no fly" zone. Kalisto's partners knock Gulak off the apron with superkicks. Team Kalisto stands tall in the ring while their opponents are on the floor as we go to commercial.



Back from the break and Dar has control of Swann. Ali ends up getting knocked off the apron as Gulak tags in and the heels keep control, taking Swann to their corner. Daivari comes back in and works Swann over until they collide with crossbody attempts and both go down.



A big brawl breaks out on the floor now. Enzo watches from the apron as does Kalisto. All of the heels end up down on the floor. Daivari has Swann's leg int he ring but Swann nails an enziguri. Daivari tags Enzo in while he wasn't ready. Swann tags in Kalisto. Kalisto stares Enzo down but Enzo begs him to take it easy. Enzo charges but Kalisto ducks. Kalisto unloads with kicks. Kalisto with more offense and a 2 count on Enzo as the pin is broken. More chaos among the cruiserweights. Enzo ends up hitting a big DDG from the ropes for a 2 count. The heels get sent to the floor again. Swann and Ali run the ropes for dives. Metalik and Cedric also launch out to the floor. This leads to Kalisto hitting Salida del Sol on Enzo for the pin.



Winners: Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Rich Swann, Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali



- After the match, the babyfaces stand tall as Enzo is pulled out of the ring by his partners. Kalisto gets the "lucha!" chant going ad they celebrate the win.



- Kurt Angle is backstage walking. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. He talks about how excited everyone is for Survivor Series as it puts the best vs. the best.



Angle is about to announce the 5 best men's Superstars for the match at Survivor Series but Shane McMahon's music interrupts and out comes the SmackDown Commissioner. Shane appears in the crowd with The New Day, Becky Lynch, WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Zack Ryder, Mojo Rawley, Shinsuke Nakamura, Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya, Carmella, Bobby Roode, Tamina Snuka, Tye Dillinger, Rusev, AJ Styles and maybe just a few other blue brand Superstars.



Shane enters the ring with Kurt as the blue brand Superstars surround the ring. Shane stares at Angle. Shane simply says: under siege. Angle drops the mic and backs away, leaving the ring. Angle heads to the back and looks worried. Shane orders the blue team to "go get 'em" and they head up the ramp. Angle hurries to the back.



We see the SmackDown Superstars enter the backstage area. They see Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews first. Xavier Woods taunts them before the group beats them down. They move on and come up on an intern next. Corbin takes him out. Roode and Dillinger destroy a TV screen with the RAW logo on it. They keep walking, taking out Goldust, Curtis Axel and Curt Hawkins next. They enter the RAW locker room next, taking out Matt Hardy, Jason Jordan and another Superstar. They enter another part of the locker room and attack several other RAW Superstars. They face the women next. Natalya, Becky, Tamina and Carmella attack Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mickie James and Alicia Fox. We see Shane nodding in approval back in the ring. Some fans boo.



The group keeps walking but they're attacked by Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. The numbers catch up and the RAW Tag Team Champions are also beat down. Rusev and Corbin hold Kurt Angle, making him look at Rollins and Ambrose down on the ground. The blue brand mob brings Angle back to the arena now. Shane watches from the ring as the SmackDown stars stand on the stage with Angle. Shane waves them down to the ring. Corbin and Rusev bring Angle into the ring while the others stand on the outside. Angle and Shane stare each other down. Shane says he wants Angle to bring his gold medal, what's left of the RAW roster because they're going to finish what they started. It's true, it's damn true. The SmackDown roster beats on the apron to taunt Angle. Shane's music hits as he leaves with the rest of the blue brand Superstars. An embarrassed & angry Angle looks on from the ring as SmackDown leaves through the crowd. RAW goes off the air with Angle frozen.



