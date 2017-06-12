

WWE Monday Night RAW Results 6/12/17

Jun 12, 2017



By Marc Middleton Jun 12, 2017 - 7:30:26 PM



- We're live from the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.



- We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman.



Heyman says he's here to unleash The Beast tonight. He says he showed respect to Samoa Joe last night but Joe lured him and took him out. Heyman goes on and says Joe kicked out the front door to the lair of The Beast. He put his hands on Brock's guy and now Brock has a problem. And that problem is with Samoa Joe. That problem is going to be solved by the greatest problem solver in WWE history... Brock Lesnar. Heyman says he was fooled. He thought Joe was the worst case scenario, someone to finally step up and give Lesnar a fight, someone who could go man-to-beast. Heyman says but that's not who Joe is. Heyman says Joe is the one Samoan who the rest of the Samoans want nothing to do with. Heyman says Joe is a punk.



Heyman gives Joe some props for how rough the Coquina Clutch was last week. His first thought was what happens if Joe puts the clutch on Lesnar. Heyman then realized that as a dog, as a punk... Joe will never get the hold on Lesnar because he's not man enough but if he does, Heyman can guarantee that... the music interrupts and out comes Joe marching to the ring.



Joe gets right in Lesnar's face and quickly attacks. They go at it and Lesnar turns it around. We see RAW General Manager Kurt Angle bringing security out. They hit the ring to boos. Security gets taken out. Lesnar goes right after Joe again and takes him down. The brawl continues as Angle sends the RAW locker room out to break the fight up. Joe drops Lesnar with a kick to the face. The roster pulls Joe out of the ring while the other half holds Lesnar back. Lesnar breaks free and goes after Joe. They're separated again as fans chant "this is awesome" now.



- Cole announces The Hardys vs. RAW Tag Team Champions in a 2 of 3 Falls match as tonight's main event. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and we see what happened in the opening segment.



Dean Ambrose vs. Elias Samson



We go to the ring and JoJo introduces Elias Samson, who is in the ring with a spotlight and his guitar. He starts singing a song knocking Louisiana and his opponent. The music interrupts and out comes Dean Ambrose.



Back and forth to start. Ambrose turns it around and unloads, sending The Drifter to the floor for a breather. We go to commercial.



Back from the break and Samson floors Ambrose with a clothesline for a 2 count. Samson unloads on Ambrose in the corner until the referee backs him off. Samson keeps control and talks some trash as fans chant "you suck" at him. Samson with a headlock now.



A "you can't wrestle, you can't see" dueling chant breaks out. Ambrose fights up and breaks out, slamming Samson. They trade hard chops now. Ambrose knocks Samson down twice. Ambrose with a clothesline. Ambrose with a fisherman's suplex for a 2 count. Samson blocks the bulldog and nails a big boot to the face. Samson charges but Ambrose dumps him over the top rope. Ambrose runs the ropes and hits a suicide dive, sending Samson into the barrier. Ambrose brings it back in and goes to the top but Samson cuts him off. Samson rocks Ambrose and climbs up for a superplex.



Ambrose resists and fights back as fans cheer. Ambrose headbutts Samson to the mat. Ambrose goes for the big elbow but WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz runs down and jumps on the apron. Samson takes advantage of the distraction and gets a 2 count. Ambrose with the big rebound clothesline on Samson as The Miz and Maryse look on from ringside. The referee warns them. Ambrose stalks Miz on the floor but Miz puts Maryse in between them. Ambrose chases Miz and tosses him into the barrier. Maryse argues with Ambrose now. Miz comes from behind but it's blocked. Ambrose almost gets counted out but makes it back in. Samson drops knees on Ambrose as soon as he comes in. Samson hits the snap neckbreaker for the pin.



Winner: Elias Samson



- After the match, Miz and Maryse head up the ramp with smiles on their faces. We go to replays. Miz talks trash from the stage as Ambrose looks on from the mat.



- Still to come, The Hardys get their rematch. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and we get a new Shattered Dreams video from Goldust. He talks about R-Truth and says to keep your friends close but your enemies closer. He says Truth is jealous and scared of him. He goes on and says you better buckle up because we ain't seen nothing. The Golden Age is back.



- The Miz is backstage with Kurt Angle, wanting something done about Dean Ambrose ruining last week's celebration. He accuses Angle of being too preoccupied with his own personal problems. He wants Ambrose fired, suspended or both. Angle says first, Miz is to never speak to him like that again. As far as Ambrose, Angle is going to do nothing about him and says if Miz wants something done, he needs to do it himself.



- Cole leads us to a video package on Cedric Alexander. We go backstage to Noam Dar and Cedric. Cedric says he made it clear on 205 Live - he's done with Dar and he's moving on from his ratchet ex-girlfriend Alicia Fox. Dar has Alicia on Facetime. She's at home recovering from a neck injury. Alicia says it will make her feel better to see Dar kicks Cedric's face in tonight. Cedric says this feud ends tonight. He walks off as Dar and Alicia chat. We go to commercial.



Cedric Alexander vs. Noam Dar



Back from the break and out comes Cedric Alexander first. Noam Dar is out next.



Dar still has Fox on Facetime and they're arguing as he walks to the ring. Fox continues arguing with him and just be annoying. Dar places the phone under the turnbuckles so she can watch. The bell rings and Dar turns right around to a Lumbar Check for the squash win.



Winner: Noam Dar



- After the match, Fox is still running her mouth and be annoying. Cedric celebrates and leaves as Dar plays to Fox on the phone.



- Still to come, Bray Wyatt has a message for the WWE Universe. We go to commercial.



- Back from the break and we get a video package on Roman Reigns. Cole says Reigns will be here next week with an announcement on his plans for SummerSlam.



- We cut backstage to Bray Wyatt for a quick promo. Wyatt announces he's here. He blows the light out and heads to the ring.



Wyatt takes the mic and starts in on a promo. Wyatt says those who dare blaspheme his name will be punished, just like Seth Rollins. Wyatt goes on and says it took just one dose of his truth last week and Rollins' glass house came tumbling down. Rollins wants to make sure we're clear... Wyatt cost him the match against Samoa Joe last week because Rollins called Wyatt a couple of names? Rollins says he was just speaking the truth. Rollins goes on and says he's here by himself and dares Wyatt to prove him wrong. Wyatt fires back and says all he sees when he looks at Rollins is a man that's beneath him. Wyatt says Rollins doesn't want this fight because his power is more than Rollins can fathom. Wyatt suddenly disappears as his graphic flashes. Rollins looks around and the graphic hits again. Wyatt is on the big screen now and the lights are out. Wyatt says Rollins may have slayed a king but a God lives on forever. Wyatt starts laughing and warns Rollins to run.



- Charly Caruso is backstage with The Hardys. They both give props to the RAW Tag Team Champions but they don't avoid daunting tasks, they climb them and then jump off of them. Cesaro and Sheamus believe they're the bar but The Hardys are about to break that bar and reclaim the titles. They walk off and we go to commercial.



Kalisto vs. Apollo Crews



Back from the break and Kalisto is in the ring finishing up his entrance. Apollo Crews is out next with Titus O'Neil. We see Akira Tozawa sitting in the front row, which was arranged by Titus as he continues to try and recruit Tozawa for The Titus Brand.



Kalisto strikes first with offense but Crews catches him mid-move and turns it around. Crews with a suplex and a 2 count as Titus talks to Tozawa. Crews keeps Kalisto grounded now. We see Tozawa plugging his ears as Titus keeps talking to him. Crews keeps control and looks out at Titus with a smile.



Kalisto kicks Crews from the apron and unloads coming back into the ring. Kalisto with a 2 count. Kalisto calls for a "lucha!" chant as Titus tries to rally for Crews. Crews with a roll-up for 2. Kalisto with a kick. Crews catches Kalisto's back elbow and turns it into the sitdown powerbomb for the win.



Winner: Apollo Crews



- After the match, Titus jumps on the apron to celebrate. He grabs Tozawa and picks him up, bringing him over the barrier to celerbate. Titus rolls Tozawa into the ring. Tozawa and Crews stand tall and raise Tozawa's arms. Tozawa doesn't look so sure about all of this. The Titus Brand takes a selfie together as the celebration continues.



- The Miz and Maryse walk up on Rhyno and Heath Slater backstage. Miz talks Slater up and says he deserves the spotlight that he had going on SmackDown. Miz wants Slater to join his entourage. Rhyno says Slater already has a partner. Miz wasn't talking to Rhyno. Miz continues with his pitch and offers Slater anything he wants. Slater wants a title shot. Miz says if Slater joins him, Miz will make sure he gets a title shot... some day. Rhyno says again, Slater already has a partner. He tells Miz to go find a partner because he's going to Kurt Angle to get a tag match made. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and out comes RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss as JoJo does the introduction. Bliss talks about how she had to defend against Nia Jax last week instead of celebrate her Extreme Rules win. She barely gets another sentence in before the music interrupts and out comes Jax.



Jax says Bliss wasn't forced to defend last week, she deserved the shot and Bliss promised her. Jax gets in her face. Bliss says she didn't mean to say forced, she meant thrilled. Bliss says she was thrilled to defend against a true friend and competitor like Jax. Bliss wanted to have a classic match but they didn't get that moment because it was ruined by Mickie James and Dana Brooke. She says Dana and Mickie are the real problems here. Mickie's music interrupts and out she comes with Dana.



Mickie calls Bliss a little dwarf. Mickie says Bliss may be a three-time champion but she's a six-time champion and Bliss has a long way to go before she reaches Mickie's territory. Mickie and Dana try to stir things up between Jax and Bliss now. Bliss says everyone needs to just calm down with the accusations flying around. She tells Jax to consider the sources - Dana, the epitome of a disgruntled worker and Mickie, someone who feels like the spotlight is fading by the second, or maybe that's just the cataracts. Bliss goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Emma.



Emma says the spotlight can be put on her where it belongs because she is back. Emma addresses Bliss and says she's ready to take her rightful place at the top of the division. Bliss laughs and says that was real cute. Bliss goes on and is interrupted by Sasha Banks' music. Out comes The Boss. Sasha says Bliss has it all twisted. Fans chant Sasha's name and she thanks them. Sasha talks about how Bliss has a ring full of women ready to go at it. She ends up attacking Bliss and taking her down. A big brawl breaks out now. We go to commercial with Sasha putting the boots to Bliss in the corner.



Mickie James, Dana Brooke and Sasha Banks vs. Emma, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss



Back from the break and the match is underway. We see how Jax dominated during the commercial. Bliss has Dana down on the mat now. Bliss works Dana over in the corner before Emma tags in. Emma with offense and a 2 count. Emma launches herself at Dana for another 2 count.



Emma keeps control until she runs into a boot in the corner. Emma stops a tag and knocks Mickie off the apron. Sasha gets the tag and unloads on Emma with clotheslines and a dropkick. Sasha sends Emma into Nia. Emma counters with an elbow. Emma goes for a tag but Bliss jumps down off the apron and refuses her. Bliss walks up the ramp as fans boo.



Sasha drops Emma with a neckbreaker but Jax breaks the pin. Mickie comes in and nails Nia. Mickie kicks her and sends Nia to the floor. Mickie flies off the top, nailing Jax with a Thesz Press in the ring. This leads to Sasha getting the Banks Statement on Emma for the win.



Winners: Mickie James, Dana Brooke and Sasha Banks



- After the match, Nia and Emma stare up at Bliss on the stage as the winners stand tall in the ring.



- Still to come, Miz and a partner vs. Rhyno and Slater. Also, Graves looks at Bayley's Extreme Rules loss and sits down with her.



- Back from the break and we get a video package on Finn Balor.



- We go backstage for Corey Graves' sit-down interview with Bayley. She talks about the loss at Extreme Rules and says she's always wanted to be the best and that hasn't changed, the loss has not changed her legacy or her mindset. She mentions how her goal is to walk back into WrestleMania as RAW Women's Champion. She ends the segment awkwardly asking Graves for a hug.



Rhyno and Heath Slater vs. The Miz and Congratulations Bear



We go to the ring and out comes Rhyno and Heath Slater. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with Maryse. Cole says he was just told during the commercial that Elias Samson even turned Miz down. Miz waits for his partner but some clown-like music starts playing as the same Congratulations Bear from last week comes out riding a tricycle. He scratches his rear on the ring post before hopping up on the apron.



The bell rings and Slater immediately goes for a roll-up but Miz kicks out at 2. A "bear!" chant breaks out. A "we want bear" chant is next as Miz stalls and has words with Slater. Miz offers a handshake. Slater isn't buying it. Miz swings but Slater blocks and unloads. Slater takes Miz down and works on the arm before tagging Rhyno in for some double teaming.



Rhyno works Miz into the corner and spears him. Rhyno with a clothesline for a 2 count. Slater tags in and comes off the top, decking Miz while Rhyno holds him. Miz turns it around and beats Slater down. Miz runs the ropes but Slater drops him face first. Miz goes to his corner and Bear tags himself in. Slater and Bear face off, sizing each other up. Slater goes to take the mask off but the bear slaps him a few times. Slater charges but gets put in a bear hug next. Rhyno comes in and breaks it. Bear tags Miz in. Bear goes to the floor but Miz attacks him from behind. Fans boo as Miz unloads on Bear. Miz rams Bear back into the apron as the referee counts.



Miz takes the mask off Bear but it's not Ambrose as he thought, it's just some enhancement talent. Rhyno puts Miz back into the ring and Slater drops him. Cole continues with the cheesy bear jokes. Maryse checks on Miz as Bear comes back into the ring now. Bear kicks Slater and drops him with Dirty Deeds. It appears the man under the costume was switched out. Maryse tries to warn Miz. Fans chant "Ambrose" now. Miz faces off with Bear until he unmasks and we see Ambrose. Miz goes to run but Maryse accidentally gets knocked off the apron. Miz goes on about how he's sorry but she limps up the ramp. Miz turns around and charges at Ambrose but gets hit with Dirty Deeds. Ambrose places Slater on top of Miz for the win.



Winners: Heath Slater and Rhyno



- After the match, Slater and Rhyno celebrate and make their exit. Ambrose puts the bear mask on Miz's head and leaves as his music plays. Miz recovers and takes the mask off but he's not happy.



- We go back to the announcers for more Money In the Bank and WWE Network hype. They also air a video package to hype tonight's main event. Back to commercial.



Rich Swann vs. Neville



Back from the break and out first is WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville for this non-title match. Rich Swann is out next.



Swann dances but Neville attacks him from behind and beats him down. Neville unloads on Swann and sends him to the outside. Neville launches Swann into the barrier and brings him back into the ring. Neville applies the Ring of Saturn as the referee tries to get him to break it. Neville finally breaks it and stands tall as fans boo.



Neville takes the mic and says Austin Aries, TJP and now Richard Swann. Neville kicks Swann out of the ring as the boos continue. Neville says it feels good to be the king. Neville asks how many more contenders he has to obliterate before he gets the respect he deserves. Neville has heard what's being said about Akira Tozawa but it takes more than a cute tweet from Titus O'Neil to be Cruiserweight Champion. Neville warns Tozawa to tread lightly or he will be forced to bow to the king. Neville's music hits and he leaves the ring.



- Charly is backstage with the RAW Tag Team Champions. They have a copy of the old WWE book from The Hardys and are determined to inspire them to write a new book after tonight... on retirement. Because they don't just set the bar, they are the bar.



Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass



Back from the break and Luke Gallows is out with Karl Anderson. We see recent footage of the mystery attacks to Enzo Amore and Big Cass. The music hits for Enzo and Cass but they don't show. The camera goes backstage and Cass is laid out. Enzo and officials rush to check on him. We see The Revival in the background walking by. Cass said he was taken out with 1 shot and it was the hardest he's ever been hit.



Gallows and Anderson are cracking jokes on Enzo and Cass in the ring now. They "too sweet" and the music hits, bringing Enzo and Cass out with a referee. The bell rings and Cass starts off with Anderson. Cass takes control first but he's selling the backstage attack.



Cass hits the side slam and the Empire Elbow on Anderson but he stumbles into the ropes. Cass slowly tags Enzo in. Enzo unloads on Anderson with lefts and rights. Enzo with a high knee. Enzo dropkicks Gallows off the apron but turns around to a running kick from Anderson. Anderson goes to work on Enzo now. Anderson runs into kicks in the corner. Enzo looks for a tag but Cass is down on the floor trying to stand up. Gallows tags in but Enzo fights him off. Gallows boots Enzo out of the air and tags in Anderson. They hit Magic Killer and Anderson covers for the win.



Winners: Gallows and Anderson



- After the match, Gallows and Anderson stand tall as their music hits. They go to hit Magic Killer on Enzo again but the music hits and out comes Big Show. Show hits the ring but Gallows and Anderson retreat. Show helps Enzo up and raises his arm. Cass is watching from the apron now. Show leaves as his music plays but Cass isn't happy about Show being buddies with Enzo.



- Still to come, the RAW Tag Team Titles are on the line in the main event. Back to commercial.



- Back from the break and we get another R-Truth video from What's Up Productions. He quotes Cool Hand Luke but says Goldust attacking wasn't cool. Truth is mad as hell and won't take it any longer. Truth promises Goldust is going to get got.



- Enzo approaches Big Show and thanks him for saving him for the second week in a row. For peace of mind, Enzo wants to know for sure that Show had nothing to do with Cass getting attacked this week and last week. Show takes offense and gets a bit upset. Show blames Enzo questioning him on Cass and says Enzo's partner is S-A-W-F-T.



- We get a look back at the big brawl between Joe and Lesnar from tonight's opening segment. Mike Rome is backstage with Joe, asking if what happened changes his strategy for the Great Balls of Fire title shot but it didn't. Joe says Lesnar came out to let everyone know this is his house but Joe's reaction was to stare him in the eye and let him feel the man he's going to battle with. Joe says in 4 weeks Lesnar will walk to the ring and Joe's reaction will be to stare him down again, put him in the Coquina Clutch, make him go to sleep and become the new Universal Champion. Joe walks off.



2 of 3 Falls Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles: The Hardys vs. Cesaro and Sheamus



We go to the break and out come The Hardys for their rematch and tonight's main event. Back to commercial.



Back from the break and we get another Roman Reigns video package. As noted, Reigns will be here next week to announce his SummerSlam plans. Back to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus.



The bell rings and Sheamus immediately goes for a Brogue Kick but Matt Hardy ducks it. Matt takes control for a 2 count. Jeff Hardy tags in for some double teaming. Jeff with Poetry In Motion. Matt with a Side Effect as Jeff covers for a 2 count. Cesaro gets dumped as they keep control of Sheamus. Cesaro yanks Matt off the apron, leading to Sheamus blocking a Twist of Fate. Sheamus drops Jeff in the corner with a Brogue and covers for the pin. Sheamus and Cesaro have the first fall. We go to commercial with Cesaro yelling.



Back from the break and we get a Pizza Hut commercial with Noam Dar, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Back to the ring and Sheamus has Jeff grounded as the "you look stupid chant" starts up. Sheamus catches Jeff in a backbreaker for a 2 count. Sheamus stomps on Jeff now. Sheamus goes for the Cloverleaf but Jeff fights back and kicks him out of the ring. Cesaro tries to get Sheamus up. He makes it back in and stops Jeff from tagging. Jeff kicks Sheamus into the corner. Cesaro and Matt tag in.



Matt unloads on Cesaro as the "Delete!" chants start up. Matt slams Cesaro's head into the turnbuckles over and over. Fans cheer for Matt as he hits a running clothesline. Cesaro counters the bulldog. Matt with a tornado DDT out of the corner for a close 2 count. Matt goes to the apron and slams Sheamus onto the apron. Matt comes back in and hits a Twist of Fate on Cesaro for the pin. We're tied at 1-1.



Matt with another 2 count. Cesaro blocks a Twist of Fate. Matt comes off the ropes but Cesaro uppercuts him in mid-air. Sheamus tags in and goes at it with Matt now. Sheamus with a kick and a big knee to the face for another 2 count. They double team Matt for another 2 count as Jeff breaks it up. Sheamus takes out Jeff and sends him to the floor. Cesaro goes for the Neutralizer but Matt counters. Cesaro rolls him up for 2. Cesaro gets the Sharpshooter locked in now.



More back and forth between Matt and Cesaro now. Jeff tags in and unloads on Sheamus as he comes in. Jeff gets a pop and drops Sheamus again for a close 2 count as Cesaro breaks it. Matt dumps Cesaro to the floor. Cesaro knees him as he follows. Sheamus launches Jeff onto the top rope. Cesaro uppercuts Jeff from the floor. Sheamus follows up and rolls Jeff up for 2. Jeff with another jawbreaker. Sheamus charges but runs into the ring post as Jeff moves. Jeff goes to the top and nails a Swanton Bomb for a big pop. Cesaro pulls Sheamus out of the ring to break the pin.



Jeff goes back to the apron and leaps out, taking Cesaro down. Jeff brings Sheamus back over but Cesaro stops him. Matt fights Cesaro off of Jeff. Sheamus drops Jeff on the floor. Cesaro launches Matt into the barrier as the referee continues his count. Both teams get counted out as fans boo.



Double Count Out



- After the bell, the fight continues as Matt sends Shamus into the ring post and back drops Cesaro on the floor. Jeff climbs up and takes out both champions for another pop. The Hardys return to the ring and stand tall as their music plays. The RAW Tag Team Champions clutch their titles and back up the ramp as The Hardys talk trash from the ring. RAW goes off the air with Cesaro and Sheamus raising the titles.



