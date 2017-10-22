LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE TLC PPV 10/22/17







WWE TLC PPV 10/22/17

- We go back to Charly Caruso in the Social Media lounge for more hype on tonight's card. She will be joined by Mickie James later on during the Kickoff. Fans can submit their questions with the #AskMickie hashtag on Twitter. Renee plugs tonight's Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox match on the pre-show and then leads us to a promo for Asuka's main roster debut tonight against Emma. We go backstage to Kayla Braxton, who is with Emma. Emma wonders how many vignettes Asuka is going to get because all the attention has been on her for the past several weeks. Emma scrolls Twitter and is upset at how many comments there are about The Empress of Tomorrow. Emma says tonight is her first singles match on a pay-per-view and Asuka may overshadow every other woman in WWE but her spotlight is far too bright. Emma says the spotlight will be on her tonight as the creator of the women's revolution and the #1 hashtag after tonight will be #EmmaBeatsAsuka. Emma walks off. We go back to the panel and everyone believes Asuka will win her red brand debut tonight. Renee sends us to another break.



- Back from the break and Kurt Angle is backstage in deep thought when "son" Jason Jordan walks in. They hug. Angle says he knew he had to do something huge when Roman Reigns was unable to perform, so he filled the void. Elias walks in and asks to talk to Angle but Angle needs a moment of his son. Elias speaks regardless, mentioning the spirit of Prince and how he needs to do a special musical performance tonight. Jordan mocks Elias for interrupting and they have a few words. Angle grants Elias time for the performance tonight. Elias knocks Jordan and ends up walking off. We go back to the panel but they're interrupted by Drew Gulak. He's upset about his PowerPoint presentation being cut from tonight's pre-show due to time constraints. Gulak says he will not be broken. He's Drew Gulak and he believes in a better WWE 205 Live and he will make it better. He believes in a better cruiserweight division because together we can stop things like chanting, flying, flipping, elaborate costumes, use of the top rope and more. He's sick and tired of the man holding him down. He mentions Elias being granted a concert and goes on ranting as Renee talks over him and sends us to a break.



- Renee sends us to a video package for tonight's RAW Women's Title match. We go backstage to Charly and Mickie in the Social Media Lounge. Mickie says she feels really great and confident going into tonight's match with Alexa Bliss. Mickie was asked if her age is catching up with her. She does not and points out how she's not the oldest female on the roster. Mickie rolls her eyes and doesn't understand why her age is a thing. Mickie talks more about tonight's match and we go back to the panel. Rosenberg believes Mickie will win the title tonight but Otunga picks Bliss to retain. Renee agrees with Rosenberg. We see fans finding their seats in the Target Center. There are tables, ladders and chairs all over the place. Renee sends us backstage to AJ Styles for comments on tonight's match with The Demon. More hype from the panel as they go over tonight's card. Renee sends us to ringside.



Alicia Fox vs. Sasha Banks



Michael Cole is at ringside with Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Alicia Fox is out first followed by Sasha Banks.



They talk some trash in the middle of the ring after the bell. Fox ends up taking control early on as we go to a break.



Back from a break and Fox is in control after avoiding a Banks Statement. Fox knocks Sasha off the top to the floor and she lands hard. They tangle on the floor and Fox nails a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. The referee counts but Fox brings it back in for a 2 count. Fox keeps Sasha grounded now. More back and forth now. Fox sends Sasha to the floor and leaves her laying against the barrier as the referee counts again.



Sasha makes it back in at the 9 count and Fox goes right back to work on her. Fox with a Northern Lights suplex and more offense for a 2 count. Sasha fights back up from the mat now. Sasha counters a tilt-a-whirl and falls on Fox for a pin attempt. Sasha ends up countering a roll-up by kicking Fox out of the ring through the ropes.



Fox makes it back in just in time. They go at it and Sasha sends Fox flying. Sasha decks Fox but Fox drops her with a big boot. Fox with a 2 count. Fox misses a scissors kick and they tangle some more. Sasha ends up hitting the Backstabber and applying the Banks Statement for the win.



Winner: Sasha Banks



- After the match, The Boss stands tall and celebrates as her music hits.



- Back to to the panel for more plugs on tonight's card and the WWE Network. Renee shows us how the media has been covering Kurt Angle's first WWE match in 11 years. Renee sends us to a video package on the main event. We also get backstage comments from RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose on tonight's main event. That's it for the pre-show.



- The 2017 WWE TLC pay-per-view kicks off with a video package.



- We're live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.



Emma vs. Asuka



We go right to the ring and out comes Emma. Fans start cheering as Emma waits for her opponent. The lights go out and fans pop. They come back on and the music hits as Asuka makes her WWE main roster debut to a big pop as Greg Hamilton makes the introduction.



The bell rings and they size each other up. Emma ducks a clothesline and shows off some. Emma talks trash but Asuka takes her down and rolls her into a submission. Emma breaks it with the bottom rope. Emma slaps Asuka, firing her up. They lock up and Emma works on the arm now. Asuka turns it around. Emma fights out and they collide with shoulders. Asuka gets fired up again. They trade holds again and Asuka gets the upperhand, working on the arm again. Emma slaps Asuka again and talks some trash. Asuka smiles.



They run the ropes and Asuka hits the Hip Attack, then taunts Emma for a pop. Asuka keeps control and takes Emma down for a submission but Emma sends her to the floor. Asuka comes right back but Emma knocks her back to the floor. Emma follows and works her over as the referee counts. Emma brings Asuka back into the ring and slams her face into the mat a few times. Emma with a 2 count. Emma keeps Asuka grounded now.



More back and forth now. Emma slaps Asuka down by her hair for a 2 count as the referee warns her. Emma takes Asuka to the corner and turns her upside down. Emma unloads on Asuka and pulls her hair while she's upside down. Fans boo and the referee counts her. Emma comes back in and hits the low splash in the corner for a 2 count. Emma keeps control as fans chant for Asuka.



Emma with another slap, angering Asuka. Asuka comes back and rolls Emma up for 2. Asuka with a big knee strike to the nose. Asuka keeps up the offense with strikes. Asuka comes off the top with a missile dropkick now. Emma comes back and drops Asuka with a shot to the back of the neck. Emma with a dropkick for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Asuka ends up going for the ankle lock. Emma fights up and counters but Asuka drops her on her neck with a German suplex. Emma goes to the floor for a breather.



Emma grabs Asuka's hair and rips her from the apron to the floor. The referee counts. Emma brings Asuka back into the ring but Asuka nails a kick. Asuka goes for the Asuka Lock and drops it in the middle of the ring. Emma taps for the finish.



Winner: Asuka



- After the match, Asuka's music hits as she stands tall. We go to replays. Asuka celebrates and makes her exit.



